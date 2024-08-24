Die Fackel 2.0

A Brief History of 'the Palestinian Scarf'
As Western youth take to the streets and conduct agit-prop, the history of the Keffiyeh is much more…multi-facetted than you might think
  
epimetheus
Norwegian 'Experts™' Answer Questions, Such as 'Should I Get Another Jab?'
A supremely absurd testament of idiotic questions and even more moronic answers, courtesy of Norwegian state broadcaster and public health officialdom…
  
epimetheus
4
'I Would Fight for Germany', TAZ columnist and socialist utopian Leon Holly proclaims
In yet another milestone on the road to war (hell), left-woke media proudly advances pro-war agit-prop
  
epimetheus
5
'The Science™' the WHO Relies On
Check out the single scientific (sic) paper the WHO relies on to guide them through the MPox scam
  
epimetheus
7
The Monkeypox Grift is Coordinated out of DC by the Shady 'Alliance for Biosecurity'
Squire Patton Boggs, the world's largest legal/lobbying firm is running the 'secretariat' for the little-known DC outfit that's coordinating the MPox…
  
epimetheus
10
The Monkeypox Puzzle
A three-part enquiry into the latest WHO-declared PHEIC™, which shows close collaboration between several well-known actors employing the tested methods…
  
epimetheus
2
'The Science™' on 'Female Minor-Attracted Persons' = Pedophiles
If you thought that only men would be pedos, well, think again--here's 'the Science™' with 'lived experiences' about female pedophiles
  
epimetheus
7
Ignore the 'Climate Doom™', Record Cereal Harvest Expected this Year
It's been a good year for fruit, vegetables, cereals worldwide, but the heavily subsidised 'farming™' concerns of 'the West' are in for tough times
  
epimetheus
4
Pandemicists' Roulette: the WHO-declared MPox scare according to Norway's Folkehelseinstituttet
Another day, more 'safe & effective' BS is thrown our way: don't fall for it
  
epimetheus
8
Jabs 'Saved Millions', 'Worked Even Better', Studies in The Lancet, BMJ Claim
You thought you'd be done with 'the Pandemic™', but the pandemicists certainly aren't done with you
  
epimetheus
7
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung Chastises German Legacy Media
But I doubt it'll change the ways and means employed by the private-public partnership masquerading as legacy media
  
epimetheus
Food Safety in Europe: A Dive Down a Particular Rabbit Hole
Turns out 'the Science™' is hard at-work in 'our' regulatory agencies whose primary function is…what exactly?
  
epimetheus
2
