On 6 Nov. 2025, the Bundestag is poised to enact the WHO’s Int’l Health Regulations, thus affording the WHO/Gov’t cabal the exclusive authority to determine what is disinformation™ and/or misinformation™.

Today, I’ll give you an interview with the constitutional scholar and former CDU member Dietrich Murswiek (77), who, according to the short bio in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, is

Professor Emeritus of Constitutional and Administrative Law and Environmental Law at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg. The renowned constitutional lawyer was a member of the CDU from 1972 to 2015. During the euro crisis, he served as legal counsel for the euro plaintiff, Peter Gauweiler.

So, we’ll follow-up yesterday’s posting about the massive corruption at the heart of the German body politic and enter into the vast domain of globalist shenanigans, courtesy of the WHO.

[If this ruling stands] ‘Then only the opinion of the German government is correct. Everything else is disinformation.’

Constitutional scholar Dietrich Murswiek warns of authoritarian tendencies in Germany: he discusses a Berlin ruling that the state is infallible, even if it is factually wrong. And he discusses the search of the home of journalist Norbert Bolz.

By Elke Bodderas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 25 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

[Elke Bodderas] Mr. Murswiek, the Berlin Higher Regional Court [orig. Kammergericht], as the highest civil court, has ruled that the online platform LinkedIn may delete all posts if they contradict the World Health Organization (WHO), a government, or authorities such as the Robert Koch Institute. You have filed a constitutional complaint against this. What do you think the chances are?

[Dietrich Murswiek] This case concerns a user whose anti-vaccine posts were deleted. The online portal LinkedIn cites its guidelines, which prohibit posting anything that contradicts, for example, the WHO. The posts were deleted because they contained ‘false content’ it was alleged. Subsequently, my client’s user account was blocked. The Berlin Higher Regional Court dismissed his lawsuit. It was irrelevant whether the posts were true or false, but only that they contradicted the WHO’s opinion. The court thus grotesquely misunderstood the importance of freedom of expression. Therefore, I am confident that we will succeed with this constitutional complaint [so, what’s a fact? That used to be quite obvious for everyone who adheres to the scientific method of testing hypotheses against observations—if anything, the Covid shitshow—much like ‘Climate Change’—are abject examples of the opposite].

[Bodderas] Doesn’t LinkedIn have the right to determine what may be published on its platform? [the point isn’t that they, of course, may do so; the point raised by Prof. Murswiek is the defendant’s claim that the information in the posting was ‘false’ based on the notion that ‘the WHO cannot be wrong’—that’s not all that hard to wrap one’s head around]

[Murswiek] The internet companies have established a forum for the expression of opinion and make good money from it. That’s their business model. They must be judged by it [I disagree: if you sign up for these platforms (I’m on LinkedIn), you ‘sign’ so-called ‘terms & conditions’—but they are irrelevant in terms of fact vs. fiction (as long as you don’t shit-post about poison/death juices, it seems); what needs to be determined by the court is whether the information posted by the plaintiff is factually correct]. The EU, with its ‘Digital Services Act’ [an abomination if there ever was one, which we shall discuss some other day], also prohibits arbitrary deletion and requires platform operators to align their guidelines with freedom of expression. Nevertheless, the Higher Regional Court finds that the clause prohibiting the expression of opinion if it contradicts the WHO or the Ministry of Health is not objectionable [this is Prof. Murswiek’s convoluted way of saying that the Berlin court has effectively ruled that WHO holds the Truth™].

[Bodderas] That sounds a lot like the Catholic Church’s decision when it introduced papal infallibility in 1870 [oh my, why always these stupid references to the Vatican I or II? Let’s not forget that one of the core tenets of Christianity is ‘Thou shalt not bear false witness’, and it is its essence that is on trial; the linked content, funnily enough, focuses on ‘150 years of absolute monarchy’ as a consequence of Vatican I—this is bad™ while the centuries of equally absolute monarchical rule (tyranny) that came before are, of course, not to be mentioned…].

[Murswiek] The plaintiff, like thousands of other users during the pandemic, suffered the same fate as social networks Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, which deleted posts critical of vaccines and other measures in the fight against ‘disinformation’. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later apologised, saying the Biden administration had put massive pressure on the companies to censor coronavirus content. Most platforms have apparently abandoned this practice, except for LinkedIn [I don’t know why Prof. Murswiek hasn’t brought up the part where he should have defended the issue of truth vs. lies].

[Bodderas] The Federal Constitutional Court has rejected almost all constitutional complaints against coronavirus policy [see my coverage here]. What makes you so certain it will rule differently this time?

[Murswiek] The judges in Karlsruhe declared it the essence of the democratic principle that everyone can freely and unhindered criticise the government, the authorities, and sovereign institutions. Without this freedom, there would be no democracy. Therefore, it is absolutely unacceptable that at any level of the law, even in the general terms and conditions of internet companies, it is bindingly stipulated that there is only one correct opinion, namely that of the Ministry of Health or the WHO [I refer you back to the initial question: ‘what is a fact’?] The Federal Constitutional Court is very clear here: The government’s opinion may not be established as the sole binding opinion.

[Bodderas] The ruling is significant because it will guide future jurisprudence [doh].

[Murswiek] Yes. If the Higher Regional Court will not be overruled in its disregard for freedom of expression and democracy, this ruling could have devastating consequences. Then it would be possible to establish appropriate truth authorities for all politically relevant areas of life—for economic policy, infrastructure planning, defence, environmental protection, climate policy [that’s a very pertinent issue, as I’ve shown here using water regulations as an example], and retirement planning. The government’s opinion would always be the ‘correct’ opinion; anything incompatible with it would be ‘disinformation’ and therefore prohibited. We only know such things from Orwell’s 1984 and from dictatorial, arbitrary regimes [lol, he can’t name any one such real-world example at this point].

[Bodderas] The WHO is also calling for a fight against disinformation. The German government wants to translate this into law, and it will be passed by the Bundestag on 6 Nov [2025]. Is this a threat to further restrict freedom of expression? [the NZZ doesn’t want you to have this stuff directly at your disposal, hence here are the pertinent documents Drucksache 21/1508, Drucksache 21/1905, here’s the summary; the vote will be live-streamed on 6 Nov. at 7:15 p.m. local time]

[Murswiek] Yes, because one wonders what exactly is disinformation [fun factoid: it’s never spelled out in the draft legislation, pp. 40-1]. Reports on the Tagesschau [that would be the state broadcaster’s official™ announcements] about the pandemic of the unvaccinated? Statements by the Minister of Health about the supposedly side-effect-free vaccination? Whose perspective is important? Unless there are false claims of fact, the debate about whether information is factually correct or misleading must be conducted publicly and not decided by the government. I find it a dystopian notion that there are sovereign authorities [meant are, apparently, both the WHO and the gov’t] that decide on the truth.

[Bodderas] Berlin police discovered a beautiful example of the multifaceted nature of truth on Friday. They searched the apartment of media scholar and Die Welt columnist Norbert Bolz because of an ironic tweet, which the public prosecutor’s office claims to have identified as a National Socialist slogan [

]. What’s going on?

[Murswiek] It was perfectly clear to me at first glance that his tweet was irony and sarcasm.

[Bodderas] A year and a half ago, Bolz picked up on a TAZ headline with the Nazi slogan ‘Germany awakens’ [orig. Deutschland erwacht] and made fun of it. He wrote that ‘Germany awakens’ was the perfect translation of ‘woke’.

[Murswiek] Yes, but Bolz didn’t use it in the spirit of the Nazi regime, but rather in direct opposition to criticism of tendencies moving in a totalitarian direction. To consider this tweet punishable is a clear violation of freedom of expression.

[Bodderas] House searches are apparently popular. But they’re a sharp sword, even when the police officers were apparently ‘quite nice’, as Bolz writes.

[Murswiek] It’s a depressing trend that house searches are carried out for trivial matters, even if submachine guns weren’t deployed. These are actions intended to intimidate. It’s a serious misstep when the public prosecutor’s office sees itself as a politically motivated institution that wants to deter unwanted expressions of opinion. Even worse is the fact that judges are found who sign such search warrants [sure, that’s even worse as it enables these searches; let’s not forget that this isn’t surprising as the judiciary has quite completely compromised itself during the Covid shitshow]. Judges should keep a critical eye on the public prosecutor’s office and carefully examine whether what is being requested is legally sound. In this case, it is not [same with the Covid shitshow, but the judges haven’t cleaned up their acts, hence to expect other rulings is—hopium (at best) or delusional (if taken at face-value)].

Bottom Lines

Yes, Covid was shitty, in particular the utter lack of backbone on part of the judiciary that could have at least asked serious questions of politicos’™ actions. And they could have done so with disregard to public or expert™ opinion, media shitstorms, etc. They didn’t.

And now we learn, apparently the hard way, that the kiss of death for free speech and freedom of assembly was clearly discernible years ago:

By the end of 2020, there was a flurry of reports informing the public about impending plans to selectively ‘grant’ inalienable civic liberties based on one’s vaccination status. German mainstream news media Spiegel, on 28 December 2020, cited Interior Secretary Horst Seehofer as follows: ‘A distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is tantamount to compulsory vaccination. But I am against compulsory vaccination’, Seehofer told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. ‘We are all in this crisis. And we should fight our way out of it together and in solidarity.’ Seehofer also rejects special rights for vaccinated people granted by private companies such as airlines or concert organisers. ‘I can only warn against this’, he told the paper. This divides society. One person’s privilege is another person’s disadvantage.’ His coalition partner, in the person of the SPD’s public health spokesperson Karl Lauterbach, said (in the same piece): ‘Privileges for the vaccinated are neither controllable nor well justifiable’, the medical expert told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe at the weekend. ‘Incidentally, it cannot be ruled out that vaccinated people can still infect others.’ A day later, it was reported that Spain planned to introduce a register for all non-compliant citizens. By mid-January 2021, it had become quite clear that most E.U. governments were moving towards mandatory vaccination. E.U. Commission President von der Leyen argued, on 15 January 2021, that, citing ‘medical requirements’ necessitated a bloc-wide ‘vaccination certificate’, which would be rolled out before too long. Only two days later, SPD Foreign Secretary Heiko Maas weighed in, stating, according to Spiegel: ‘Vaccinated people should be allowed to exercise their basic rights again.’ (my emphasis) A month later, by late February 2021, Chancellor Merkel expected the E.U. vaccination passport to be deployed by the summer: ‘The political target is that this will be achieved in the next few months, I have spoken of three months.’ Asked about whether this was tantamount to ‘privileges’ or ‘advantages’ for those vaccinated against Covid-19, Merkel said: ‘Everyone has pointed out today that, given the low vaccination coverage of the population, this is not an issue at all at the moment. But you have to be prepared.’ A week later, on 1 March 2021, the E.U. Commission announced the introduction of an E.U.-wide digital vaccination passport. The rest, as they say, is history.

Fast-forward three (!!!) years only, and here we are:

Not all speech is protected—or at least tolerated—equally by the authorities.

The lines between ‘the rule of law’ and arbitrary application of state power, whether to safeguard its own power or in the service of the WHO, the EU, or ‘the common good’ (sic) are becoming increasingly blurred.

This isn’t merely ‘not good’; it’s way worse for now gov’ts—like the one in Berlin—seeks to enshrine very vague lingo into law, which subsequently enables cabinet-level officials (technically responsible to parliament) to mandate what is true and what isn’t. It’s probably going to get way worse as such enabling legislation will inevitably be deputised to one or the other gov’t agency—and if you’re asking what’s the difference, well, such appointees are very much completely removed from responsibility to the electorate. Just think of the damage any ‘environmental’ regulation might do if anyone determined speech somehow endangers ‘nature’.

In case you’re wondering what this piece of (shit) draft legislation is, it’s the transposition into German law™ of the WHO’s International Health Regulations.

Just in case you’d be wondering if something like the ultra-shitty Austro-Covidian federal vaxx mandate—which shows all the particulars of such enabling legislation—should somehow be disregarded in these contexts:

While I fully reject to countenance adherence to such clearly illegitimate nonsense, these liked facts are all, sadly, prima facie evidence of despicable and, frankly, gross violations of both citizens’ natural rights and the man-made lawful order.

If it was up to me, the Covid politicos™, experts™, and journos™, as well as the doctors and administrators should all be put on trial.

This will, of course, never happen; I suppose that the best we could hope for (but I’d consider it also ultra-low probability) would be a truth and reconciliation process that seeks to restore whatever trust may be rebuilt; I also understand that the compromised court system will be unable to impartially preside over such proceedings as the judges themselves are, by and large, as compromised as the medical profession, to say nothing about politicos™ and journos™.

So, what’s gonna happen?

The gov’t will continue to de-legitimise itself, which will lead to greater repression next time, thus ratcheting up the pressure.

And at some point, as no amount of repression and tyranny can be contained forever, there will be proverbial ‘weeks when decades happen’.