"...the impending vote on the transposition of the Int'l Health Regulations into German law™"

It's more than ever important to understand that there are no disease causing viruses. Not a single country in the world can deliver viruses with all alleged properties. In other words, there was never a Covid pandemic, and never will be. So why the WHO treaty?

According to Agenda 21/2030 and the sick 17 goals of this agenda, to inject everyone with toxic garbage to kill millions if not billions or make them sick and profit from it, and use those who survive these injections (500 in a human life according to UN) as cyborgs (human computers).

Att. Germans: Take part in the constitutional complaint (Verfassungsbeschwerde), even if there is no constitution but only a basic law as Germoney is not a state but an occupied country.

Remember what the Federal Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht) did to "save" de Holy Climate. And now think what they and the so called government probably will support to "save" the people of Germoney with toxic injections to fight non-existent viruses and even to "save" the Holy Climate, as people exhale the deadly CO2 poison gas (Giftgas).

https://gemeinwohl-lobby.de/who-verfassungsbeschwerde/ <<<--- TAKE ACTION!!!!

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2025/08/jetzt-mitmachen-bei-der.html

Human augmentation, biodigital convergence, cognitive warfare, and posthumanity: UN Agenda 2030 – If you don't know about it, you don't know anything! - https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2025/01/wer-daruber-nichts-wei-wei-nichts.html

We are not supposed to know that others can log into our bodies at any time and do whatever they want with them! - https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2025/08/sie-sollen-nicht-wissen-dass-sich.html

4 replies by epimetheus and others
