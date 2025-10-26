Die Fackel 2.0

A good summary and one which can be extended by adding how economics was separated from political science in the 1950s, and how economics from then on became more and more refered to as a science using words indicating is a hard science akin to physics or chemistry, where in reality economics is about as soft as sociology or psychology.

The reason for this, I'm convicend, was to make it possible to argue that there's only one way possible, because of "science". Sweden's neoliberal PM Carl Bildt even called his collected policies, that served to aggravate and exploit problems caused by Socialist Democrat mismanagement of the economy since the mid-970s, the "enda vgens politik" = "the only road possible-politics".

Rheinmetall does good stuff, and without bribes there's no arms industry at all. Bofors and SAAB had a Hell of a time trying to get that through the skulls of the peaceniks here during the 1970s and 1980s without flat out stating it: either you bribe the right people in India, DDR, wherever or they buy from someone else.

It's not as if they're not going to buy weapons, and it's not as if they're not going to use them. Either you decide to profiteer from their bellicoseness, or you don't and let someone else do it.

In other words, the ethical essence of capitalism vivisected as starkly as possible.

In a way, it's like the old saw about "you ought to be able to walk through an unlit park at night while flashing expensive ewellry and clothing, without getting assaulted" - yeah, you ought to, but that's not how things are.

When we did these kinds of debates in-class, the next step was usually me being asked "Why" and "How can it be made to be the way it should", and turning the question back on the class, much to their consternation.

I'm hearing from colleagues (who are also relatives) that that kind of teaching method is almost impossible. When asked, the students (any age from 12 to 22) will stare blankly, squirm, or want to look it up on the phone/textbook/tablet. If there's a reply it's from one of the as-of-yet-unmedicated odd ones.

Why bribes and the weapons industry made me think of education, well - no grease for the politicians and the faculty committee on materials means your book isn't the one used in teaching. Same dilemma.

2 replies by epimetheus and others
Don’t think I can stomach more details of evil today ( in reference to the videos) Not because I don’t care or don’t want to understand, rather because too much in an un moderated way is unhealthy…for me.

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Aus.

4 replies by epimetheus and others
6 more comments...

