Today’s posting documents military contractors donating to MPs without facing any consequences.

To expect MPs to abandon these lucrative perks is akin to hoping, in summer 1789, for the French king Louis XVI to relinquish his sovereign authority voluntarily.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Military-Industrial Donations to Members of the Bundestag

A Rheinmetall subsidiary has specifically made campaign donations to those members of parliament who make decisions on defence contracts worth billions. Abgeordneten-Watch subsequently filed a criminal complaint. However, the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office [orig. Generalstaatsanwaltschaft, the German equivalent of the US Attorney’s Office] sees no grounds for an investigation [orig. Anfangsverdacht] and calls it permissible ‘climate care’ [orig. Klimapflege, i.e., taking care of one’s business contacts].

By Sarah Schönewolf, Abgeordneten-Watch.de, 24 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

What Happened

In the spring 2025, the German newspaper Die Zeit revealed that Rheinmetall’s software subsidiary, Blackned, had offered campaign support to seven members of parliament in the run-up to the federal election. An eighth member of parliament declined the offer of support. The defence company deliberately supported members of the Budget and Defence Committee, who shortly afterwards decided in the Bundestag on an arms contract from which Blackned benefited [all part of the game, eh? Watch Eugene Jarecki’s 2005 documentary Why We Fight].

The most important points from Die Zeit’s reporting [archived]: A Blackned lobbyist openly admits in an email to a member of parliament on 6 Jan. 2025: ‘Our intention is to support members of parliament who, as part of their duties, contribute to equipping the Bundeswehr, especially in the digital environment, with a small sum in their election campaigns.’ Donations amounted to €2,000 each [that’s how cheaply politicos™ are bought: isn’t it amazing? I mean, they receive more than 11K euros per month, and 2,000 euros does it?]

The defence lobbyist told Die Zeit that they specifically addressed the Defence and Budget Committees ‘because that’s where the power lies’. The hope is that support for modern digitisation will continue in the next legislative period. [I’ll add the following, which is in Die Zeit’s reporting, but it ain’t reproduced by Ms. Schönewolf: Sebastian Schäfer (Greens), a one-time chief of staff of Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens), who is the only MP who refused. Among those who took the money were Reinhard Brandl (CSU), ‘as well as MPs from SPD, FDP, and CDU’, while Blackned’s point man Peter Obermann (he calls Berlin ‘the front’, Die Zeit notes), is on the record with the following comment: ‘Of the nearly 50 budget and defence experts [lol] from the three parties contacted by Die Zeit, none would confirm having taken money from Blackned. Four members of parliament declined to comment on possible donations or did not respond. So, for now, it remains unclear how much money was actually distributed to which members of parliament. Lobbyist Obermark claims: Only one declined…’ (that would be the Green MP Schäfer). More from Die Zeit: ‘If parliamentarians receive donations exceeding €1,000 per year, they must report this to the Presidium. Any donations exceeding €3,000 must be published.’]

Criminal Complaint from Abgeordneten-Watch

Abgeordneten-Watch has subsequently filed a criminal complaint against Rheinmetall and Blackned on suspicion of bribery of elected officials (Section 108e of the German Criminal Code). Payments linked to a specific expectation are illegal under the German Criminal Code.

Our goal: such practices must be punished so that lobbying influence through money does not become the norm! [I have no further comment: this is either incredibly naive or simply stupid; take, say, this piece from The Guardian (I know) from 2014, headlined ‘30,000 lobbyists and counting: is Brussels under corporate sway?, whose pertinent paragraphs are crystal-clear about what went on eleven years ago—and if you think things didn’t go downhill from thence, well, you’re likely not to read this heretical newsletter].

Public Prosecutor’s Office: Everything is a-o.k.

Now the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office has discontinued the investigation. Reason: the donation’s intended purpose is a form of ‘climate care’ [orig. Klimapflege]. A subsequent service and consideration are not discernible in this specific case. Blackned’s intentions are merely ‘generally formulated political interests’. There is no initial suspicion [orig. Anfangsverdacht] of bribery.

Our assessment: if it is legal for companies to specifically transfer money to members of parliament from whose political decisions they directly benefit, stricter laws are needed [I partially agree; the main problem with compliance is—enforcement; consider private enterprise—gov’t passes a law empowering an agency to regulate™ stuff and proscribe measures in the workplace: this all comes down to compliance, enforcement, and punishment, which is why corporate behemoths are typically behind such efforts: yes, there’s a bit of extra costs involved, but the prize to be gained is less competition, esp. from smaller firms; with that said, imagine MPs writing such ‘stricter laws’, empowering an enforcement agency overseeing MPs and their receipt of donation, and an automatic referral to police and the judiciary: it would be awesome because it might discourage such behaviour, but we’d also have to enquire about the legal person who bribes (pays for services) in a matter akin to prostitution, I’d argue—sure, let’s make it illegal and punish the ‘sex worker’ (MP) who does that kind of ‘work’, but as long as we don’t talk about the ‘client’ (big business) and don’t speak about punishing them, too, this is all meaningless kabuki theatre; and, yes, let’s mention the most obvious comparison: why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for ‘human trafficking’ while neither her ‘employers’ nor her ‘clients’ are anywhere near a courtroom?—I submit that this is the best way of considering these issues]. The mere impression that political decisions made by members of parliament can be bought by corporations is further eroding trust in democracy [or MPs voting behaviour, the gov’t’s anti-citizen actions, etc.].

Why the Arms Lobby is Particularly Powerful

Where the government is the main customer, negotiations take place with ministries, procurement offices, and committees. The lines of communication are short and often opaque. It’s rarely a crude exchange of ‘money for a decision’, but rather a matter of access [also, if the business of war becomes more profitable, one will see more of it].

Further Examples From a former career officer to an SPD member of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee to a senior lobbyist at the defence company Stark: Johannes Arlt has exploited the so-called revolving door effect. Now, he’s concerned with the sale of defence equipment, not, as before, with procurement. See Abgeordneten-Watch’s reporting. The Munich-based drone manufacturer Helsing offered several parties €30,000 (below the €35,000 threshold) [I’ve also written about that company: see this piece from earlier in 2025]. At the same time, Frank Sitta (General Atomics, former FDP parliamentary group vice-chairman) texted an SPD member of parliament to offer help ‘for the final stretch’. Die Zeit research made the offers public. See Abgeordneten-Watch’s reporting. As The Pioneer reports, the US defense company Lockheed Martin invited members of parliament to a lobby evening with a four-course meal in the Reichstag building. Shortly thereafter, the Bundestag decided to purchase billions of euros worth of F-35 fighter jets from this very company. See Abgeordneten-Watch’s reporting.

Three Levers to Combat Excessive [ sic ] Influence

Abgeordneten-Watch has long advocated for limiting lobbying influence. We consider these the three most important levers for curbing the excessive influence of corporations on political decisions:

Transparency of contacts: it must finally be disclosed who on both sides of the lobby and political decision-makers meets, when, with whom, and on what topic—without exceptions. A legally binding legislative and executive footprint that shows which actors were involved in the legislative process and which interests they represented. This is the only way to ensure that all perspectives are heard equally and that political decisions are not influenced by lobbyists with strong financial and resource bases [I’m like, sure, but this is irrelevant as MPs should only represent the citizenry’s interests]. A legally mandatory three-year grace period after leaving politics or relevant committees: For us, it is clear: Politics must be independent and serve the common good and must not serve as a springboard into the business or arms lobby!

Bottom Lines

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a perfect world?

Alas, that’s a useless thought, for mankind is neither perfect nor will we ever be that way.

So, yes to better enforcement, clearer rules, and let’s all pillory those who transgress them. All these things used to be better at some point in the not-too-distant past.

I suppose the books by Prof. Chalmers Johnson (Wikipedia), esp. his trilogy about the end of the republic, which is explained in that Wikipedia entry as follows:

Johnson wrote numerous books, including three examinations of the consequences of what he called the “American Empire“: Blowback, The Sorrows of Empire, and Nemesis; The Last Days of the American Republic. A former Cold Warrior, he notably stated, “A nation can be one or the other, a democracy or an imperialist, but it can’t be both. If it sticks to imperialism, it will, like the old Roman Republic, on which so much of our system was modeled, lose its democracy to a domestic dictatorship.”[3]

I read these books when they came out decades ago; they are indispensable reading material; I also highlight Jarecki’s Why We Fight documentary from 2005, which offers crucial insights into these matters:

Here’s another one-on-one interview with Prof. Johnson that I also found pertinent:

Yet, let’s not lose sight of the overall feature as highlighted by Abgeordneten-Watch in the above-related piece:

We know all these things bedevil the American republic, which created its German vassal in 1948/49 whose core features are, of course, shared.

So, things are bad in Germany and the US, for the same reasons—undue influence of major corporations. And let’s be crystal-clear about this: as WW2 wound down, a decision was made in Washington to remain permanently on a war footing, if only to stave off the impending economic crash that typically follows massive bouts of war spending.

The West has not known a peacetime economy since the mid-1930s. This is the essence of Keynes’ teachings, which failed as a set of policies around 1970 (mainly due to the US aggression vs. Vietnam), but there’s a very important domestic politics aspect to this:

Source . Note the correlation between US unionisation and the distribution of national income between ‘labour’ vs. ‘capital’

The ‘system’ envisioned by Keynes et al. had its high water mark in the late 1950s as Labour’s share of national income briefly eclipsed that of Capital.

This is also the crucial background of the above-related issues, which are all aspects of the same thing: Capital waging relentless (class) war against Labour.

And that’s a very lopsided fight.

Last but not least, what even presumably well-intentioned NGOs like Angeordneten-Watch, Pro Publica, and others advocate is accepting this situation and playing this (stupid) game according to someone’s (ever-changing, selectively applicable) rules™.

As always, play stupid games, win stupid prizes is the outcome.