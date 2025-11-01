Die Fackel 2.0

Basic problem:

The EU-nations can't trust Russia, because they view current affairs in a historica light, and know from that that any treaty with Russia is more a period of grace while Russia re-arms, than anything else.

Russia can't trust the EU-nations because they are partial satrapies over which the USA milind-complex holds sway, and because they are NATO-members, and because they are not as united as they want to appear as, and because they have since around 2005-2008 proven less and less predictable and trustworthy on foreign policy (in no small part due to the various nations' different domestic situations).

Lavrov isn't serious about this, I think - he's just arranging the scenery so that Russia can play the agrieved wronged party, at least to itself internally. He's also a liar but that goes with his job - Russia has threatened several nations with military action both after 2022 and before, including nuclear attacks.

He knows, as do all serious military planners - and via them even likes of Mertz or Kristersson or vond der Lügen - that Russia is incapable of conducting any real operations against a united EU even at its present disjointed military readiness.

The point of this spiel is simply as I said to arrange the scenery so that it all apears in proper order and that the forms have been observed.

The key word is united - and since Peter the Great a cornerstone of Russian foreign policy has been creating disorder, disunity and chaos among the nations bordering Russia to make them incapable of defending themselves should Russia feel the need for aggression, and also to make them incapable to attack Russia or serve as a staging ground for attacks.

It is only on the chinese front, post-Soviet era, that this strategy is failing and failing hard. China is eyeing a lot of Siberia as "theirs" by some made-up historical fiat or other and Putin is having to expend a lot of political and real capital - esp. in the form of concessions within BRICS - to keep China quiet for now. Also, at present it serves China best to let "all be quiet on the Western front". But present doesn't last.

Lavrov and Putin is hoping there's still a strong enough anti-NATO and anti-war phalanx in EU-politics and member state national politics to stave off an actual assault on Russia, which they see as a real possibility and the very real threat it is; that there's very little political will to this - not even in Sweden and Finland or the Baltic states (in part because we'd be the front-line in such a scenario, and we don't really trust the states [their politicos, that is - their militaries are Serious People] further south to actually do their bit, not even in a joint effort assault) doesn't matter to the Russian leadership, since they look at the situation and judges what we might do to them, based on how they would (and have) acted under similar circumstances throughout history.

Tangent:

This is very much the downside of Realpolitik as a model, and a large part of why the neoliberal-capitalist-globalist model was adopted during the late 1980s. I stand by an assessment I made on the matter of schools of (international) political thought: rather than having them competing in either/or-situations or rankings, they should be seen as steps on a Maslow-style stair of needs&wants. Realpolitik is simply the bottom-most step, to which one might have to fall back to.

