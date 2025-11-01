Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Ukraine War: Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Security Guarantees for EU and NATO

Sergey Lavrov offers the EU and NATO a non-aggression pact. Russia does not intend to attack Western states. His proposal is likely to spark debate.

By Harald Neuber, Berliner Zeitung, 28 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

At the 3rd International Conference on Eurasian Security in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an unexpected move. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, he emphasised that Moscow is prepared to provide security guarantees to the countries of the European Union and NATO [here’s the kicker—such a proposal presupposes reciprocity—and that is exactly what neither the EU (lol, I know) nor NATO (same same) can agree to for it’s not theirs to offer].

‘We have repeatedly stated that we have no intentions of attacking any current member country of NATO or the European Union’, TASS quoted Lavrov as saying, adding: ‘We are ready to consolidate this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia.’ [same here: the key word is future, which means it’s a forward-looking stance to be applied after the Ukraine quagmire is over].

Lavrov Criticises Western States

Lavrov complained that meaningful dialogue with the heads of state and government of the EU countries was impossible because they refused to consider ‘genuine collective security guarantees’. By this, he apparently means guarantees that are not only directed against Russia but also take Moscow’s security interests into account—in the event of an end to the war in Ukraine [on the face of it, this sounds reasonable—but consider the notion of ‘genuine collective security guarantees’ that come with special treatment for ‘Moscow’s security interests’—which I deem understandable given the esp. the Eurocritters’ consistent warmongering vs. Russia! Russia! Russia!].

The Russian Foreign Minister once again used his appearance in Minsk to sharply criticise Western governments. From a Western perspective, the war of aggression against Ukraine launched by President Vladimir Putin has shaken Europe’s security architecture and raised the question of how Ukraine can be protected from further Russian aggression in the long term [that’s a nonsequitur as far as I can tell: Moscow stressed that they don’t intend to conquer the non-Russian-speaking areas (which would likely turn into an Iraq war of aggression-style insurgency before too long); given the massive population losses Ukraine sustained, its future existence is very doubtful, hence one is forced to consider additional adjustments to any agreement that ends the fighting].

Armament on Both Sides

[speaking of nonsequiturs] NATO and the EU are therefore planning a massive expansion of their defence capabilities to deter Moscow. Russia is also expanding its armed forces to an extent that, according to Western military experts, far exceeds the requirements of the war in Ukraine.

The proposal from Minsk could now offer a way out. There were no reactions from western capitals as of this evening.

Intermission

One of the great ironies here is that this is the all-new and improved Berliner Zeitung whose editor-in-chief from 1 Nov. 2025 onwards is the former anti-Covidian Philippe Debionne who used to work at the Nordkurier (which was among the few kinda MSM outlets that were a bit more critical™ of the Covid shitshow, e.g., see here).

We note that the above piece appeared a few days before Mr. Debionne became the editor-in-chief.

Let’s not overlook that the above piece isn’t journalism but whatever else: second-hand re-telling of stuff Mr. Neuber has read over at the TASS website. In repeating news agency stuff and pretending it’s journalism, legacy media is quite experienced these days. It will remain to be seen whether or not Mr. Debionne taking charge will change that. I, for one, won’t hold my breath.

As to consequences, well, take Die Welt as a pars pro toto that ran a brief interview with retired Bundeswehr colonel Wolfgang Richter who said this:

Europe sees itself as militarily well-positioned after the potential partial withdrawal of US troops: ‘With the reintroduction of conscription, the size of the Bundeswehr would also increase, and the American commitment to Europe would remain fundamentally intact.’

I call BS on both items, and I’ve explained the reason in the below posting—the new™ Bundeswehr ‘will be a less-than-glorified assortment of parking meter maids’ as NATO’s strategy envisions them to serve in support roles:

So, what does this all lead to?

Will the Russian proposals be considered in earnest by the Eurocritters?

I doubt it, and let’s be frank here: if history is any guide, such non-aggression pacts are always broken, as are armistices and peace treaties at some point in time.

If anything, these proposals may soon be overtaken by current events to which we now turn.

‘Could be interpreted as an invitation by Russia’: US Plans [ sic ] to Withdraw Troops From Romania’s Eastern NATO Flank

The US presence at a key Black Sea base on NATO’s eastern flank will soon be reduced. Romania had already anticipated the reduction. Some experts believe this sends the wrong signal [lol, to whom?].

By Miriam Rathje, Der Tagesanzeiger, 31. Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

The US intends to reduce its troop strength in the NATO member state of Romania. This was announced by the country’s Defence Minister, Ionut Mosteanu, in Bucharest.

The reduction will affect only the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on the Black Sea. Romania plans to develop this base into a military city, modelled after the German base in Ramstein. The number of US troops will remain unchanged at two other military bases in the country.

The partnership with the US remains ‘stable and reliable’, the minister emphasised in a televised press conference. However, he did not provide specific figures for the reduction in US troop strength. It is likely to involve several hundred soldiers. It is certain that a total of around 1,000 US soldiers will remain in Romania, ‘slightly more’ than before the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, said Mosteanu.

US Confirms Troop Reduction on NATO’s Eastern Flank

The US has now confirmed the withdrawal of several thousand soldiers from Eastern Europe. The US Europe and Africa Command announced on Wednesday that the troops of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division would return to their base in Kentucky ‘without replacement’. The command did not specify the exact number of soldiers being withdrawn. However, a brigade comprises between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers.

‘This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of a reduced US commitment to NATO and Article Five’, the US command assured, referring to the mutual assistance clause in the North Atlantic Treaty [of course it’s not, for doing so equals the end of both the EU and NATO, both of which are essential tools of US hegemony over the Old World]. Rather, it is a matter of ‘adjusting the troop presence’, which will not change the security situation in Europe [they also spell this out clearly: the US gov’t doesn’t need these troops there to ensure continued compliance with their wishes]. According to this view, the redeployment of the brigade to Kentucky is actually a ‘positive sign’ that ‘European capabilities and responsibilities’ in defence have increased [feel free to believe this BS].

What Does NATO Say About the US Troop Withdrawal?

According to NATO, the announced reduction in the military presence is an ‘adjustment’. A NATO official stated in Brussels on Wednesday: ‘Even with this adjustment, the US troop presence in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years, with significantly more US troops on the continent than before 2022.’ This approach is ‘not unusual’.

The US informed NATO of the plans in advance, the official continued. The military alliance and US authorities are in close contact ‘to ensure that NATO maintains its robust deterrence and defence capabilities’. There is no doubt about the US commitment to NATO.

How is Romania Reacting to the US Troop Withdrawal?

A statement from the Ministry of Defence in Bucharest said that the reduction of US troops in Romania had already been anticipated. The US administration had decided in February of this year to adjust its military presence on NATO’s eastern flank once other NATO states had ‘consolidated’ their presence there, the statement continued.

‘The decision also took into account the fact that NATO has strengthened its presence and activities on the eastern flank’, the statement said. This move allows the United States to adjust its military position in the region.

Critics see Troop Withdrawal as an ‘Invitation’ for Putin

The Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post reported on Tuesday, citing three US and European security officials, that the troop reduction is expected to involve ‘no more than one battalion’ and will likely have ‘no significant impact on US operations in the region’…

Bottom Lines

I’ll stop reproducing the Tagesanzeiger’s write-up of whatever BS the Kyiv Post cooked up. ‘Critics say…’ simply means whatever.

The first piece reports, actually quite accurately, on Russia’s suggestion of a non-aggression pact.

The second piece, appearing a few days later, misinforms readers clearly: the US withdrawing some forces from Eastern Europe has been in the making since at least February 2025, hence it’s neither a surprise nor anything related to whatever nonsense is promoted (mainly by the Kyiv Post and the other warmongers).

So, what do we make of this?

I submit the following tentative considerations:

Russia repeatedly stressed it has no ambition to conquer Europe or areas inhabited by people who don’t speak Russian; while this may be true—there’s not all that much left that Moscow stands to gain—it’s also an utterly strange, and above all incoherent, claim that language (clearly a human/social construct) is the only thing that matters to determine ethnicity (genetics/inheritance).

Yet the US-led NATO alliance, as well as the Eurocritters headquartered in Brussels, insist that ‘ze Rooskies’ are just around the corner (in 2030 or the like). Does the evidence support such claims? I have not yet seen anything that convinces me, yet there are plenty of indications that Western gov’ts are rapidly running out of runway both militarily and economically, hence the one way to cling to power they see is—martial law.

Could it be that neither the US nor Russia, while surely both sides are aware of the rabid Russophobes in Europe, don’t know how to deal with the Eurocritters in a way that permits both Americans and Russians to walk away from the Ukrainian quagmire? That might be true, to a certain extent, as well as un-true as there are certainly elements in both DC/Wall Street and in the Kremlin that are excited about any kind of escalation. In this regard, there’s nothing new under the sun, as Europe would be the battlefield for that kind of conflict™, and it has been since 1945.

So, what to do? Stay frosty, that’s what.

Within a few years, changes imposed now will be quite hard to reverse, esp. in regards to Europe’s energy security: Russia is frantically increasing its bespoke ties to East (China) and Southeast Asia (India, via Iran). Once these new pipelines (e.g., ‘Power of Siberia 2’) are all up and running, there’s no more benefit for Europe to be gained.

That is, unless and until the Europeans destroy the EU and NATO, as well as bid farewell to the US troops; replace the treasonous gov’ts and seek an honest reconciliation with Russia.

Will the Russians contemplate it?

They actually might—for two reasons unrelated to Europeans’ woes:

For once, Easter Siberia is very rich in resources and very low on people; demand for the former is massive in China, and they’re also both next-door and have a gigantic population, with many tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of Chinese already living and working in Siberia. I submit that at some point, irredentism, long a set policy in Beijing, will become re-directed towards Siberia.

A second issue is more economically straight-forward: it never makes sense as the exporter of raw materials (here: hydrocarbon energy and other crucial goods) to be dependent on just one customer; hence, the parallel pursuit by Moscow of both increased ties to China and the Int’l North-South Corridor to the Indian Ocean via Iran. I trust that, upon regime change in Europe, Russian planners are also considering holding open such an option a desirable asset, if only for geopolitical reasons.

The biggest losers in all of this are the current ruling élites in Europe: faced with Peak Oil & Gas in Norway—currently, the EU’s single-largest supplier of hydrocarbon energy—anticipated with a decade, the Eurocritters face a veritable Hobson’s Choice of their own making.

I wouldn’t rule out that they somehow manage to kick off WW3 to avoid losing power; that is, provided the lazy peoples of Europe don’t stop them before too long.