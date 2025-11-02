I found the below essay via a German-language website; their editorial preface is included here

EDIT:

kindly informed me of the following:

there is an error of attribution in the article. Both Michael Sailors blog and achgut.com were incorrect in saying that the article originated from a Greek author 0minus Prime. 0minus Prime simply took an English language article written by Substack author ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ and translated it into Greek (adding a short note which I ignored which said ‘from Unbecoming’ ). So the credit for this article should go to Umbekoming. Here is the original post. Lies are Unbekoming Dancing Nurses Preface… Read more I made the error of translating this Greek article back into English to post it on my own Substack with other comments of my own only to realise a few days later that I had misattributed the source. I then added a note of correction at the start of my post. https://substack.com/@howard366646/note/p-175746469 I think it is important to give correct attribution.

I whole-heartedly concur, apologise for the mishap, and hope you’ll see the issue here isn’t the misattribution but the psy-op of the dancing nurses.

For reasons of accuracy, I’ll leave the posting as it is, incl. my bottom lines. My thanks go to

for informing me.

This is certainly not the last dedicated posting about this aspect.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Propaganda Fairy Tale of the Dancing Nurses

During the COVID-19 pandemic, dancing nurses around the world moved millions of people. It was a massive mass psychological experiment that deprived the population of its perception of reality. And it was anything but spontaneous.

Via Achgut.com, 31 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

One of the strangest, most disturbing, and still most enigmatic phenomena in the early days of the ‘pandemic’ simulation was the sudden and seemingly orchestrated flood of videos featuring dancing hospital staff. Rehearsed, staged, and produced with astonishing effort (including the use of drones for panoramic aerial shots), these videos quickly flooded the internet, eliciting a range of reactions, from spontaneous joy to the bewildered question of how such a thing was possible when, at the same time, the healthcare systems of the entire Western world were supposedly collapsing. The answer to this question leads directly to the heart of the darkness of this entire mass psychological warfare operation.

A Greek author using the pseudonym

has taken

a detailed look at the mysterious phenomenon of the

.

and unquestioned to this day,

. Among other things, he makes it clear that the dance videos were not a curious side effect, but a central tool of the campaign.

His original text [in Greek] was published here. With the kind permission of the Greek author, we are publishing a German translation by Munich-based blogger Michael Sailer [and I’m giving you the English translation of the German translation, if only because I can’t read Greek and I found the German version very intriguing].

(The original text begins with an example video showing the clinic run by the brother of the future Chancellor Scholz, which became notorious for its particularly lucrative interpretation of the various regulations concerning the reduction of intensive care beds.)

And here is the slightly abridged text, translated from the Greek:

The dancing nurses were never about boosting healthcare worker morale or reducing stress. They were a test, a screening mechanism designed to reveal who accepts contradictions and who resists them.

These TikTok videos, which appeared simultaneously on every continent as governments declared medical emergencies, represented something unprecedented in the history of propaganda: the authorities demonstrated their ability to persuade the public to accept two mutually exclusive realities at once.

What we witnessed was not traditional propaganda aimed at persuasion, but rather what abuse experts call ‘gaslighting’ on a massive scale. The psychological mechanism was elegant in its cruelty: it presented citizens with an apparent contradiction—hospitals that were supposedly overcrowded on the one hand, yet clearly empty enough for choreographed performances on the other—and then socially punished them for noticing the contradiction. Those who pointed out the contradiction were branded as ‘conspiracy theorists’ [as if that term hasn’t lost virtually all its meaning, except for the normies who still cling to the absurdities of the pandemic™, such as masking, cult-like believes in so-called vaccines, traditional or the modRNA poison/death juices, and the benefits of the mandates], while those who defended the videos unwittingly became pawns in this endeavour [I’m going out on a limb here and I’d like to suggest that the Transgender™ nonsense in the run-up ‘softened’ the public-at-large for this, mainly due to the introduction of the notion of having been born ‘in the wrong body’ and the ostracism of everyone who didn’t affirm™ these kinds of mental illness; I doubt that the Trans™ fever-pitch, which we reached at the height of the Pandemic™, was incidental to this].

This essay examines how this technique fits into the broader framework of psychological warfare, as described by researchers ranging from Paul Linebarger (better known by his pseudonym as science fiction author Cordwainer Smith), Michael A. Hoffman, and Peter Pomerantsev to Annalee Newitz. It investigates how the ‘reveal of the method’—demonstrating manipulation while the audience lacks the power to resist—helps to discourage and weaken resistance.

The dancing nurses were a test of reality distortion [change my mind on the Transgender™ nonsense, by the way: these things don’t change by accident]. Once the public accepted this fundamental contradiction, it was primed for more [same with the slippery slope from LGB to TQ+, furries, hobby-horsing, and the most recent fad I’ve noticed, hobby-dogsing (by which is apparently meant walking a pretend-dog), which I’m linking here for good measure:

If you can make the world believe in an apparently inexistent virus™, there’s nothing stopping you from doing™ hobby dogsing; back to the piece]

Masks that only worked when [and where, such as when walking to your restaurant table, but they weren’t required when sitting down] they didn’t work; vaccines that blocked transmission until they stopped blocking it; two weeks to flatten the curve that stretched into two years. Each accepted absurdity undermined the public’s ability to trust its own observations [if you haven’t clicked on the hobby-dogsing video, do it *now*].

Five years later, we can see how this endeavour has set precedents that persist to this day. The infrastructure of cognitive control—digital identity systems, social credit mechanisms, the curation of reality through algorithmic manipulation—continues to expand. But understanding this technology is the first step toward resistance. This essay attempts to capture the moment when the mask fell, when power revealed its face and danced in empty hospital corridors as the world descended into fear and panic.

A Demonstration of Power

In March 2020, as governments worldwide declared states of emergency and citizens waited at home for news of overwhelmed hospitals, something strange began appearing on social media: choreographed videos of medical personnel dancing in seemingly empty hospital corridors. These were not cell phone videos of spontaneous celebrations, but elaborately staged performances, often set to popular music, with synchronised routines from [what looked like, my addition: I believe that the initial videos were done by professional troupes cosplaying healthcare workers] nursing and medical teams in full protective gear. From Jerusalem to New York, from London to Melbourne, medical professionals [sic] performed coordinated dance routines while the world was told that health systems were on the verge of unprecedented collapse.

The dissonance was immediate and disturbing. Official reports emphasised that hospitals were war zones, medical systems were on the verge of breaking down, and healthcare workers were an army of exhausted heroes barely able to hold their own against an invisible enemy. News reports showed refrigerated trucks allegedly storing corpses, field hospitals being built in Central Park, and dire warnings of dwindling ventilator capacity. At the same time, these same hospitals were producing music videos—not one or two, but hundreds—that appeared with suspicious concurrently around the globe.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 ‘Operation Lock Step’ scenario envisioned a pandemic that, through citizens’ adherence to emergency measures, would lead to their authoritarian control. The document described how ‘citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty—and their privacy—to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability’ [p. 19].

Yet even this prophetic document failed to foresee this particular form of psychological warfare: the instrumentalisation of irrationality itself. The dancing nurses represented more than traditional propaganda—they were a demonstration of power through the deliberate creation of cognitive dissonance.

In Fhe ‘Fog’, Where Nothing Could [can?] be Known for Certain

Paul Linebarger wrote in his seminal work on psychological warfare that effective propaganda must maintain an internal consistency to be credible. But here we had something quite different: propaganda that exhibited inherent contradictions and challenged the public to notice the impossible, because contradictory, simultaneity of crisis and jubilation. When citizens pointed out the obvious—empty hospitals despite being told they were overcrowded; dancing staff despite being told they were overworked and exhausted—they were not given explanations, but rather they were manipulated. Questioning the videos meant being branded a ‘conspiracy theorist’ for disgracing healthcare heroes and spreading ‘dangerous misinformation’…[there’s nothing missing from the text here].

This tactic appears to stem from what Michael Hofman calls ‘method disclosure’—the cryptocracy’s practice of openly displaying its activities, knowing that government inaction in the face of such exposure is a deterrent. The message is:

We can openly show you the contradiction between our words and our actions, and you will do nothing. You will simultaneously accept both the lie and the evidence for the lie.

It is a ritual of humiliation that works not through concealment, but through blatant display.

The dancing nurses were not meant to convince anyone that the hospitals were functioning properly—they were meant to demonstrate that power can lead citizens to accept two mutually exclusive ‘realities’ simultaneously. It wasn’t just about controlling information; it was about destroying the public’s trust in their own perception of reality and creating what Soviet dissidents once called the ‘fog’ in which nothing could be known for certain.

The Architecture of Humiliation

The concept of ritual humiliation in psychological warfare is based on a principle that existed even before modern propaganda: the subjugated are forced to participate in their own degradation. Ancient conquerors celebrated this by making the vanquished crawl under the yoke or bow before the victors. The dancing nurses represented a sophisticated evolution of this technique—not the humiliation of the nurses themselves, but of the audience, who were forced to watch and accept the spectacle. Let us now consider the specific elements of these performances. Healthcare workers, the supposed ‘heroes’ of the ‘pandemic’ narrative, indulged in frivolous entertainment while wearing the very equipment we were told was critically scarce. They gathered in groups while citizens were arrested for attending funerals or visiting dying relatives. They demonstrated that hospitals had both the space and staff for elaborate rehearsals, while the public was being told the healthcare system was on the verge of collapse. Each element reinforced the insult and created what researchers in psychological intervention call a ‘cascade of humiliation’—where each accepted contradiction facilitates the enforcement of the next.

In his analysis of modern propaganda, Peter Pomerantsev describes how modern information warfare aims not to persuade, but to confuse and create what he calls ‘censorship by noise’ [remember Avril Haines’ comment at the Event 201 exercise™: ‘flooding the zone’ with such ‘noise’]. The dancing nurses, however, went beyond mere confusion—what they were portraying was more akin to what happens in abusive relationships when the perpetrator deliberately engineers situations that force the victim to deny their own perceptions. ‘That didn’t happen. And if it did, it wasn’t so bad. And if it did, it’s no big deal. And if it did, it’s not my fault. And if it did, I didn’t mean it. And if it did, you deserved it.’

It Was a Test. The Public Accepted the Unacceptable.

The psychological mechanism reflects what Robert Jay Lifton discovered in his studies on ‘thought reform’ [brain-washing à la Chinoise]: the creation of an environment in which ‘dogmas take precedence over the individual’ and abstract ideas trump lived experience. The public recognised the contradiction—the hospitals were, on the one hand, overcrowded, and on the other, empty enough for dance performances—but were forced to subordinate this observation to the official narrative. This was achieved not through violence, but through social pressure, through the fear of being labeled a ‘conspiracy theorist’ or ‘traitor’ for addressing the obvious [what the author tells you here is very important I think: the ‘pandemic’ was an exercise in mass-brain-washing akin the Mao’s Cultural Revolution].

The timing of these videos’ appearance was crucial. They surfaced just as the population was growing accustomed to the unprecedented restrictions on their freedom. Confined to their homes, separated from their loved ones, and facing a collapsing economy, citizens saw images of their ‘exhausted heroes’ performing synchronised dance routines. The system seemed to be deliberately mocking them: ‘We took everything from you under the guise of a state of emergency, and now we’re showing you that the emergency isn’t real—and you’ll thank us for it.’

This is precisely what Hofman identified as a key technique of occult psychological warfare: the deliberate disclosure of the method coupled with public consent [unsure about the ‘consent’ part: it’s well-known that regular screen time conditions the user (sic) into something like what is called Duldungsstarre in German: the instinct in female mammals when ovulating to induce insemination; Duldungsstarre translates roughly into a ‘wilful freeze’, but it’s a two-way process that induces in the male mammal an urge to hump the female]. True victory lies not in deceiving the population—but in showing them the deception and observing how they accept it nonetheless. Every instance of accepted inconsistency diminishes public resilience and, on a cultural level, creates learned helplessness. The dancing nurses were a test, and the public largely passed it exactly as predicted: they accepted the unacceptable.

These weren’t spontaneous displays of joy; they required planning, equipment, rehearsals, and editing.

The dancing nurse phenomenon operated within a broader psychological context, similar to what experts call ‘trauma bonding’—the powerful emotional bonds that develop between perpetrators and victims through cycles of threat and relief. During the ‘pandemic’, people experienced unprecedented psychological distress: isolation from loved ones, financial ruin, and constant messages of fear regarding infection and death. In this environment of perpetual anxiety, the dancing nurse videos served a perverse function: through their absurdity, they offered moments of cognitive relief while simultaneously exacerbating the overall psychological trauma.

The mechanism worked as follows: citizens, already destabilised by weeks of doomsday messages, were confronted with these videos and experienced a brief respite from their relentless anxiety. The cheerful music, the synchronised movements, the smiling faces behind masks and face shields—all of this offered a brief respite amidst the ongoing devastation. But this relief carried its own poison. To find solace in the videos meant accepting that they were fundamentally at odds with reality. It meant suppressing or ignoring the question of why hospitals had time for choreographed routines during a civilisation-threatening crisis.

This dynamic mirrors the systematic destruction of independent thought that Joost Meerloo described in The Rape of the Mind. He observed that totalitarian systems do not simply impose their ideology through violence. Rather, they create conditions in which the mind seeks refuge in accepting contradictions instead of enduring the psychological strain of resisting them. The dancing nurses presented their viewers with precisely this dilemma: either one rejects them and is branded as a dangerous ‘conspiracy theorist’ [proudly wearing that one] who mocks heroes, or one accepts them and gives up the ability to recognise obvious contradictions.

“We have the resources and the power to make this happen anywhere, all at once.”

The production quality of these videos is remarkable. These weren’t spontaneous displays of joy by overworked staff—they required planning, equipment, rehearsals, and editing. Someone had to organise the personnel, direct, choreograph, film, and edit; someone had to upload the videos and promote them for distribution. This level of coordination across a multitude of hospitals worldwide suggests institutional support, if not direct guidance. The message hidden within these productions was itself part of the enterprise: ‘We have the resources and the power to make this happen anywhere, all at once.’

Michael Hoffman’s research on “twilight Language” and “method disclosure” offers another perspective on understanding these performances. In occult psychology, the victim must participate in their own humiliation to complete the ritual. The dancing nurses compelled this participation [look at my bottom lines for further evidence in this regard]. Members of the public shared the videos—sometimes mockingly, sometimes supportively, but they shared them nonetheless. Every share, every comment, every reaction constituted an act of participation in the ritual, regardless of whether the participant endorsed or disapproved of the content.

The aspect of trauma-infused engagement became more apparent in the way people defended the videos when questioned about them. The ‘Stockholm syndrome’ describes how prisoners identify with and defend their captors. Similarly, many civilians became aggressive defenders of the dancing nurses, attacking anyone who pointed out the inconsistencies. They had internalised the cognitive dissonance so completely that it was psychologically easier for them to defend it than to confront it. The system had created its own defenders among its victims—a hallmark of successful psychological operations, which Paul Linebarger identified as the ultimate goal of propaganda: to make the target audience accept the propaganda itself.

Dance is Pre-Linguistic, Physical, Primal.

The dancing nurses represented a new variation of what Annalee Newitz calls ‘weaponized narratives’—stories designed not to inform or persuade, but to unsettle and discourage. These were not traditional narratives with a beginning, middle, and end. Rather, these videos were fragments of meaning disseminated through the surreal medium of ‘social media’, designed to circumvent rational analysis and directly attack psychological foundations. The platform itself—especially TikTok—was an integral part of the enterprise. Its algorithm ensured maximum reach while simultaneously hindering critical thinking.

The choice of dance as a medium was neither arbitrary nor innocent. Dance is pre-linguistic, physical, primal. It bypasses intellectual defence mechanisms and directly engages emotional and social processing centres. When performed by uniformed authority figures—especially those in medical uniforms, which society perceives as trustworthy and protective—it induces a particular kind of cognitive disruption. The brain struggles to reconcile the seriousness one associates with medical personnel during a health crisis with the frivolity of choreographed entertainment. This inability prevents a solution to the problem; it merely exhausts critical thinking.

Consider how these videos spread. They didn’t originate from a single, verifiable source. Rather, they appeared simultaneously on multiple platforms, originating from numerous hospitals in various countries. Intelligence analysts refer to this as ‘source washing’—when the origin of an operation becomes untraceable because it emerges from all directions at once. This lent the phenomenon an organic feel while simultaneously serving a coordinated purpose. Individual hospitals could claim their videos were merely for harmless stress relief, while the overall effect created a global psychological operation [here the initial videos might offer clues as they were, likely, performed by professional actors cosplaying nurses; once set in motion, the psy-op gathered steam through participation].

Anyone Who Pointed Out the Obvious Contradictions was Exposed as a ‘Problem.’

Each of the ads worked on multiple levels. On the surface, it mocked the ‘pandemic’ emergency itself—how serious could the situation really be if nurses had time to learn dances? At a deeper level, however, it ridiculed the vulnerability of the population. Citizens who had lost their jobs and missed funerals, been arrested for outdoor gatherings, and witnessed their children’s mental health deteriorate due to isolation—these people were now forced to watch their ‘heroes’ dance. It was reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s apocryphal saying, ‘Let them eat cake’, only this time it was the aristocracy who ensured the plebeians watched them eat on social media [that’s a stupid reference for the attribution was coined by Jean-Jacques Rousseau when Marie Antoinette was five years old (in 1760)].

Harry Vox’s 2014 warning about the Rockefeller Foundation’s ‘Lock Step’ scenario proved prescient, but even he hadn’t anticipated such a significant escalation and intensification of control. The document focused on traditional authoritarian measures—quarantine, restrictions on movement, surveillance. The dancing nurses, however, represented something far more sophisticated: control through displayed dissent, power through absurd demonstration. As Nima Parvini later observed, the regime isn’t playing four-dimensional chess—it’s telegraphing its intentions. The dancing nurses were telegram, message, and humiliation all at once.

This mocking technique serves a special function in psychological warfare: it identifies and isolates potential resistance. Anyone who pointed out the obvious contradictions was exposed as a ‘problem’ that needed to be monitored, banned from social media platforms, or socially ostracised. Those who defended and promoted the videos marked themselves as successfully programmed. And the masses, confused and demoralised, preferred to remain silent rather than risk being pigeonholed. The dance videos became a screening mechanism, a test of ‘true faith’ disguised as entertainment.

Each Accepted Absurdity Made the Next Easier to Swallow.

The dancing nurses ultimately functioned akin to a ‘drug’ in an ongoing campaign of distorting reality. Once the population had accepted the initial contradiction—emergency and entertainment at the same time—it was primed for even greater violations of reason. People walking alone on the beach had to wear masks, while Black Lives Matter mass protests were considered safe. Deadly viruses respected arbitrary two-meter distancing rules and seating arrangements in restaurants. Vaccines that neither prevented infections nor transmission but were prescribed to ‘protect others’. Each [drug] accepted absurdity made the next easier to swallow [induced increased craving after ‘more’].

This technique is strongly reminiscent of what Soviet dissidents reported about life in late communism—not a society that believed in propaganda, but one that had abandoned all belief in certainty [or reality]. Svetlana Boym called this ‘the communal apartment of the mind’, where contradictory realities existed side by side, unresolved. Dancing nurses helped to erect a similar mental architecture in the West: a space where ‘the overwhelming strain on hospitals’ and ‘time for TikTok’ could coexist without cognitive collapse because perception itself had been deliberately disrupted.

The long-term psychological damage of this operation extends beyond the immediate period of the ‘pandemic’. By successfully forcing the population to accept blatant contradictions, it set a precedent. It demonstrated that, under sufficient social pressure and fear, people abandon their most basic ability—to recognise when something is wrong. This learned weakness, which according to Martin Seligman’s research can arise from repeated confrontation with uncontrolled contradictions, has become entrenched in the social fabric.

It was About the Power to Get People to Accept the Unacceptable.

The masterminds behind this operation understood something fundamental about human psychology: when forced to do so, people choose meaning over truth. Faced with the choice of either admitting they’ve been deceived (and thus facing the terrifying consequences for their institutions) or inventing elaborate excuses for apparent inconsistencies, most choose the latter. The videos of the dancing nurses were an experimental test: how much can reality be distorted before it falls apart?—and the answer was: far more than anyone could have imagined.

The success of the operation cannot be measured by how many people believed the hospitals were actually empty (there were only a few), but by how many learned to distrust their own observations. When people saw the videos, they recognised the inconsistencies, but preferred to remain silent rather than speak out. They participated in their own psychological enslavement. This is what Meerloo meant by the annihilation of the mind’s capacity for independent judgment. The dancing nurses didn’t kill thought. They taught people not to trust it.

If we want to come to terms with and move beyond this period, we must not only record what happened, but above all, understand how it worked and how it could work—how the population was led to question their sensory perceptions and accept contradictions that had been orchestrated so they would participate in their own humiliation.

The dancing nurses were never about healthcare, morality, or stress relief. They were about power—more precisely, the power to make people accept the unacceptable, to sever the link between observation and inference, and thereby create a population that could no longer trust its own perception of reality.

And, unfortunately, the perpetrators of the operation succeeded…We sincerely thank Michael Sailer, on whose blog this post first appeared in a more detailed form, for permission to republish it.

Bottom Lines

This is already a long read, hence I’ll delimit myself to a few observations and remarks.

Radio and TV were known to induce laziness in the audience; in fact, they and the programs they offered were consciously designed to induce listeners and viewers to stay seated and follow the broadcast.

The internet kinda works the same, but when ‘social media’ came of age around 2012 (due to apps becoming available for so-called S.M.A.R.T. phones), audiences’ participation became possible: likes, shares, and comments under videos and other ‘interactive’ content renders is possible to simulate individuality under the guise of collective, and collectivising, experiences.

This is what happens when any one individual and/or posting ‘goes viral’: we may believe we’re doing things individually when, in reality, people are acting virtually in unison. ‘Virality’ in social media terms is little more than an amazing display of the power of propaganda (hence those whose postings ‘go viral’ are carefully ‘groomed’ for their—often unwitting—participation; most high-profile podcasters also fall into this category).

Shifting gears ever so slightly, while the dancing nurses are certainly a core feature of any reckoning with the so-called Pandemic™, we must note that these videos weren’t the first of its kind.

I’d like to offer the following evidence for your consideration here:

In 2010—incidentally (sic), the same year as the ‘Operation Lockstep’ plan was launched—years ago, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK launched the so-called BlimE! (which translates into ‘join in’) campaign, which Wikipedia explains as follows:

BlimE! (Stylization of “bli med!”, Norwegian for “join in!”) is a friendship campaign hosted by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation with the slogan “Say hello! Be a friend! Join in”. The primary purpose is to inspire children to see each other, care for each other and include each other.[1] The campaign consists of a song and a corresponding dance that is performed simultaneously by approximately 400,000 children every year.[2] Although the actual effect of the campaign is debated [I move: no longer, if the above-related text is any guide], it is generally agreed that it does support a sense of community by providing common experiences among children.[3] In 2018, BlimE Day was Friday 21 September.[4] The song was “BlimE” by Freddy Kalas. The following year, BlimE day was Friday 6 September [2019], with the song “Mer enn god nok” [trans. ‘more than good enough’] by Stina Talling. The army participated with a dance video of its own that received a lot of attention on the internet and in the media and the 2019[5] edition was named the editorial event of the year during the media awards 2019 under the auspices of the Media Companies National Association.[6] It was introduced in 2010, and has since then been an annual event. In 2020 [which is surely entire coincidental, eh?], It was extended to an international event named #SayHi , hosted by broadcasters from 13 different countries.[7] In 2021, the campaign was supplemented with cross-disciplinary learning resources for primary schools focusing on ethical dilemmas and social competences.

So, here are some of the 2019 videos, which I came across upon moving to Norway in summer 2020; here’s the original NRK video featuring children:

And here’s one or two of the Norwegian military participating in this charade:

Note the blending of the dead-bringers in uniform showing off military hardware with the proverbial (biblical) imagery of innocent souls (children).

Check out this Youtube search feed for more results.

I do wish to wrap up today’s posting by highlighting one more of these videos—singing and dancing first responders from Kongsberg—incidentally, home and name-giver to Norway’s largest arms manufacturer, the Kongsberg Gruppen—and they did this back in the year 1 B.C. (Before Covid), i.e., in 2019:

I’m sure most of the first responders in the video are actual first responders; there are, ever so often, some who appear professionals. The video was done by the PR firm Akari, and I’m sure we’ll enquire into their activities before too long.

So, I submit the following tentative conclusion: some of the techniques rolled out world-wide in 2020 may have been field-tested in Scandinavia before the Covid shitshow, and perhaps as early as 2010.

Is there any documented connection? I’m unsure, although the 2019 BlimE! videos featuring first responders in full garb dancing and singing are certainly quite a sight.

I remember trying to calm my kids showing them these short videos—they were hearing/practicing them in kindergarten and school in autumn 2020 and learning Norwegian—while brushing teeth in the evening.

I recall I fond these videos supremely idiotic, esp. the ones with the various branches of the military—and they were certainly military-grade psy-ops that included Leopard 2 tanks, helicopters, and frigates, as well as a variety of other expensive hardware, to say nothing about the dancing troops (NATO’s finest, I suppose).

When the dancing nurses hit the stage, I was more irritated than amused. But that was in late 2020 when, in early September of that year, some students had already walked up my driveway and, intimating themselves to do this ‘on behalf of the UN’, asked about my ‘willingness to accept a vaccine’. I sent them packing, and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

For the full account, please see here:

To be continued…