Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Green Fields's avatar
Green Fields
4h

I saw a striking exposure at a neighbour's house on their tellie. .(I have never had tellie and turned the radio off for ever in April 2020 due to what was to me overt propaganda).

Gobsmacked by the showing of apparently military people in Full Camouflage gear inside hospitals and 'vaccination' centres, administering injections. Who needs camo gear in a hospital ffs.

When I called that out I was ridiculed.

The neighbour simply could not see it as a problem and defended it with several rationales, none of which made sense to me. There was reluctant agreement once I explained that if recipients wanted assurance that extra personnel were safe surely a white coat over civvies would be better..... it's not as if the military doesn't have its own medical staff.... and a white coat is hospital camo after all. But as you say that's absolutely not what it is all about, it's about getting folk simultaneously to believe in contradictory ideas and to stop critical thinking.

Thanks epimetheus, it's interesting to read about stuff I wasn't exposed to. It's so clear to see from the outside,and that is a rare vantage point indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by epimetheus and others
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
9h

Thanks for this. The dances are a fascinating topic which has puzzled me for a long time and it is always interesting to read what people have to say about this very obvious psychological attack of the dancing nurses. You highlighting of the Norwegian military aspect of this is another angle I had not come across but it seems to be not directly related to the Jerusalema dance challenge but another bit of ‘cognitive warfare’ deployed to make people into unthinking zombie robots.

I also came upon the article from 0minusPrime not from achgut.com but from another German source called Michael Sailors Blog which was passed on to me by a German friend.

However, I must point out there is an error of attribution in the article. Both Michael Sailors blog and achgut.com were incorrect in saying that the article originated from a Greek author 0minus Prime. 0minus Prime simply took an English language article written by Substack author ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ and translated it into Greek (adding a short note which I ignored which said ‘from Unbecoming’ ). So the credit for this article should go to Umbekoming. Here is the original post. https://open.substack.com/pub/unbekoming/p/dancing-nurses

I made the error of translating this Greek article back into English to post it on my own Substack with other comments of my own only to realise a few days later that I had misattributed the source. I then added a note of correction at the start of my post.

https://substack.com/@howard366646/note/p-175746469

I think it is important to give correct attribution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by epimetheus and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture