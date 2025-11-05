Die Fackel 2.0

Willard Hall
4m

I personally feel that there can never be too much dancing. Melania, as a full figured Slovenian woman, cuts a striking figure as First Lady 2.0. We might recall: the wife of Pericles; or, the L'Enfant/Jeffersonian cruciform plan for DC ( I suppose it could be described as airplane-like). But, classical architecture is traditionally anthropomorphic. Heretofore, as the man says, "They put up tents [to entertain]when foreign dignitaries come."] ; )

Or, let us consider the classical Bullfinch Boston Statehouse which, stripped of all superfluous ornament, hybridizes a provincial Reformation nationalism to seed a modernist precept by which " form follows function." The ascendency of steel structures, and later reinforced concrete, come to predominate as a practical matter, and as a matter of profit. Henry Ford helped industrialize the German war machine; IBM mechanized their record keeping system. It was considered a lesson of History by The Greatest Generation that it would be prudent to rebuild Europe and Japan rather than follow the precedent of exacting reparations. It was "the war to end all wars."

On team with our National Korean War Memorial, I can say that we remember it differently. Until the mid 1980's, it was considered a "police action." Gulf of Tonkin was political theater. Nixon carpet bombed Cambodia after the Vietnam War ended.

The Heroic Soviet Socialist style owes something to archaism; think of Lee Lawrie or Paul Manship at Rockefeller Center. The Chinese imitate it well. I don't hate the Martin Luther King Memorial, but why did we job it out to the Chinese !? Why not a black American sculptor like John Wilson or Fern Cunningham !? The choice of white granite is an ethnic affront, why not a black granite from Africa !? And the eyes invariably are a bit too slanted !! Who makes these decisions ?! Our native Vermont granite carvers would have made a much better job of it !

The DC Fine Arts Commission has been defunded. There primary function was to limit the height of new structures. Trump Towers are tall modernist steel cage structures and in some cases, make-overs of the same. The nod to neoclassical is a new found respect for the integrity of tradition. It was antithetical to the baroque and baracoco of The Church; and, it was the nomenclature of The Founders. When we loose our History, we loose our identity.

Speaking of the WHO, eugenics is back in fashion : 0 And, what of Hunter Biden and Burisma, BHR, CEFC ? What of the 12 bioweapons labs on the Russian border ?

