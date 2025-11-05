To properly set-up the below essay™, I shall cite the opening paragraph of a recent paper by Stanford University’s Lindsey McKhann. Entitled, ‘Constructing Strategic Partnerships: China’s Parliament Building Projects in Lesotho and Zimbabwe’, the study was both the winner of the ‘Editor’s Best Paper Award’ and is literally hot off the presses of the Stanford Journal of International Affairs, vol. III (May 2025):

The People’s Republic of China has financed the construction and refurbishment of at least fifteen nations’ parliament buildings on the African continent (Mulugeta et al. 55). These new buildings have indelibly altered the physical and political landscapes of African capital cities. By architecturally grounding law-making activities and cementing relations with China, parliament construction projects carry with them a uniquely tangible permanence. Compared to investment in natural resource extraction or industrial development, funding parliament construction projects yields intimidating structures built to last that embody the receiving nation’s center of power. In undertaking these projects, China gains international prestige and recognition as a facilitator of modernization. However, despite being advertised as mutually beneficial projects for equal partners, they often reinforce material inequalities between China and receiving nations.

Now, if parliament buildings are ‘intimidating’, what would one call, say, US embassy buildings in (drum roll):

So, if you continue on, remember: the baddies are authoritarian régimes that cast their ambitions in (stone) concrete, as opposed to valiant liberal-democratic™ governments dedicated to human rights, freedom, and transparency.

Note that the author, one Dr. Nora Müller, is the division chief for int’l politics of the Körber Stiftung (Foundation), an NGO with, well, let’s say quite dubious ties to the German gov’t and its Transatlantic minders. Here’s (even) Wikipedia noting these, well, ties:

Connections between Körber Foundation and politics have been described as too close by some media [lol]. A history contest for children, youths, and young adults, organized by the foundation, has been under the patronage of the President of Germany. According to critics, such connections violate guidelines of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control regarding the relations between governments and the tobacco industry, as the Körber AG owned by the Körber Foundation is one of the largest producers of tobacco making machines globally. Critics saw the philanthropic efforts of the tobacco industry as a key reason for why they were able to maintain a generally positive public image in Germany, notwithstanding the harmful effects of tobacco consumption on society.[17] In 2015, the foundation published a statement that denied any connections between its activities and the business areas in which Körber AG operated, and said that it was not attempting to negate the negative effects of tobacco consumption.[18]

Lest I forget, Dr. Müller sits also on the advisory board (Beirat) for Civilian Crisis Prevention and Peacebuilding of the German gov’t (nope, I’m not making this up); for good measure, here’s her LinkedIn profile. Needless to say, there is no evidence for any relevant training in architecture or cultural history.

Cemented Power

Architecture has always been an expression of a state’s self-image. Autocratic countries rely on gigantic projects, while democracies critically examine their architectural styles.

By Nora Müller, Internationale Politik: Das Magazin für globales Denken, 27 October 2025 [source; archived]

‘Architecture is the will of an epoch translated into space’: This is how Ludwig Mies van der Rohe succinctly put it in 1924, emphasising that buildings are not only works of art but also expressions of the political, cultural, and social forces of their time. Since antiquity, public buildings have embodied the self-image of an empire or country, symbolising values ​​and ambitions, and serving as vehicles for the ‘national narrative’ [nevermind the problematic notion of ascribing modern(istic) notions of a nation—which, as its Latin root natio clearly shows, was always connected to one’s biologic descent—to social formations 2,000+ years ago]. They convey messages and evoke emotions [no shit]. Architecture is thus an important, albeit often overlooked, component of a country’s soft power. But is this still a relevant category in times of escalating great power rivalries? Unequivocally, yes. Especially in light of the new systemic competition between liberal democracies and autocracies, soft power plays a significant role [so, Joseph Nye’s original concept thereof was a a tool of US-led imperialism, which is now rebranded, of course, by ze good Germans, to stoke more anti-Russian and anti-Chinese sentiments: how innovative].

Memories of the Cold War are rekindled, a time when architectural structures became ideological battlegrounds in the East-West confrontation. ‘The systemic rivalry fuelled construction in both East and West’, as the Tagesschau news program noted on the 60th anniversary of the construction of the (East) Berlin TV Tower. Architectural landmarks of that era—conceived as stone [sic; they are mostly concrete, as opposed to, say, mediaeval cathedrals] demonstrations of power for existing socialism or as glass and steel affirmations of democracy and the market economy—continue to shape the face of their cities. These include the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw [Wikipedia link], built between 1952 and 1955 on the orders of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and the Berlin Congress Hall (now the ‘House of World Cultures’ [Wikipedia link]), erected in 1957 as part of the US presence at the International Building Exhibition Interbau.

According to the arguments of US political scientists Simon Curtis and Ian Klaus [in their Belt and Road City (Yale UP, 2024); I haven’t read it, but there are reviews here and here, which strike me as lame and Cap’n Obvious], there is a fundamental connection between infrastructure, urban—and thus architectural—form, and the type of international order established by major powers. This article explores how architecture continues to be used for (geo)political purposes today [aren’t we all giddy to learn more™?].

Beijing’s ‘Palace Diplomacy’

Since 2012, the monumental headquarters of the African Union (AU) [Wikipedia entry; official website], consisting of a futuristic-looking, nearly 100-meter-high office tower and a conference centre for the annual AU summits, has towered over the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Particularly noteworthy is that the building complex was financed and constructed almost entirely by the People’s Republic of China [ah, this is where this is going; guess who donated the NYC property to the UN where their HQ is (hint: it was Nelson Rockefeller, in cahoots with his father John D. Rockefeller, did and subsequently gave it away for free™ to the UN (but not before NYC spent US$ 5m on clearing the plot)].

The AU headquarters joins a multitude of often elaborately designed government and parliament buildings in African countries whose construction costs were partially or fully covered by Beijing [as if the US—or the Soviet Union, for that matter—didn’t do the same back in the Cold War]. Recent examples include the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the new headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja. Ostensibly, China is contributing to the expansion of African infrastructure as part of its multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative and presenting itself as a powerful development and modernisation partner [setting politics aside, aren’t they?].

But with its ‘palace diplomacy’, Beijing is also pursuing tangible geopolitical interests. African states are simultaneously suppliers of raw materials, sales markets, and political partners for China—and thus of particular strategic importance [shall we get into the history of the Marshall Plan now, or is it too early to point out the blatant historical illiteracy of Nora Müller?] Besides the hoped-for image boost, the prestigious architectural projects on the African continent aim, quite literally, to cement China’s influence in the respective countries. Beijing’s willingness to finance even parliament buildings—places of democratic decision-making that have little to do with the Chinese one-party system—underscores the pragmatic nature of its Africa policy. As Lindsey McKhan demonstrates in her article ‘Constructing Strategic Partnerships’ [see the paper; it contains a discussion of two (!) such buildings, which strikes me as a very small, if not entirely irrelevant sample size], the focus is not on ideological congruence, but rather on the long-term safeguarding of Chinese interests. By expanding its presence in Africa, China is simultaneously reinforcing its claim to exert global influence as a world power.

Even though Beijing wants its construction projects to be seen as tangible manifestos of the Sino-African partnership, these buildings, ‘courtesy of China’, often draw criticism. African voices, in particular, see the act of gifting these buildings as reinforcing the material imbalance between donor and recipient. Moreover, the structures erected by an external power evoke memories of the colonial era—especially since locals are hardly involved in the planning, construction, and maintenance [this is particularly insidious as Ms. Müller now places Chinese infrastructure (and associated material interests) in the same league as the (borderline) genocidal rule of Europeans; whatever the merits of the argument vs. exploitation, donated™ parliaments are a far cry from, say, King Leopold of Belgium’s Heart of Darkness].

Putin’s Potemkin Village [no such piece w/o Russophobia]

That architecture can become a tool in geopolitical rivalries is evident not only in the form of ‘architectural gifts’ but also—and most drastically—in the context of war and occupation. The Russian ‘reconstruction’ of annexed Mariupol reveals, in a disturbing way, how the architectural redesign and reshaping of a city is specifically intended to serve the political and cultural goals of the occupier [again, of course that’s exactly how (and why) the US ‘reconstructed’ Western Europe (after US forces destroyed it during WW2)].

Soon after the systematic [nevermind the absence of evidence for that claim] destruction and conquest of Mariupol, a city strategically important to Russia [but not to, say, NATO] on the northern shore of the Sea of ​​Azov, Moscow presented a ‘master plan’ for its reconstruction [the US waited several years before proposing the Marshall Plan, in addition to the genocidal Morgenthau Plan the former eventually replaced™]. This plan aimed to erase the Ukrainian character of the city, even in its urban design, and create a Russified Mariupol. Large sections of the existing buildings were demolished. Within a very short time and with the deployment of massive financial resources, new apartment blocks and public buildings are being erected, including the Nevsky District, which Vladimir Putin visited in a media-savvy visit in March 2023 [the proximate origin of these passages is this piece in the FT from early February 2024, which contains all these catch-phrases].

The occupiers are imposing a new face on the city, thereby making their claim to power visible. The construction of a positive image (‘Russia not only destroys, but also builds’) may also be part of the Russian calculation, but this hardly resonates with the Ukrainian population remaining in Mariupol. On the contrary, Ukrainian residents of the city point out that, beyond cosmetic measures, the reconstruction is progressing extremely slowly. The fact that the lucrative reconstruction projects, which primarily benefit Russian companies, apparently prioritise speed over quality, led the Financial Times to dub Mariupol ‘Russia’s new Potemkin village’.

Ukrainian memorials, including the monument to the victims of the Holodomor and political repression, were dismantled by the Russian occupiers [no memorials to, say, Wilhelmine Germany were left in Germany after May 1945]. Instead, the occupying power intends to erect Russian monuments. The construction of the ‘Liberator of Donbas’ monument, a 50-meter-high anchor-shaped sculpture bearing the Russian national emblem, which began in Mariupol in January 2025, clearly demonstrates how Russia’s role as the supposed ‘liberator’ is glorified and the Ukrainian narrative [sic] is systematically suppressed. The bombed-out theatre, whose ruins (and within them possibly the remains of civilians killed there) are hidden from view by a gigantic scaffold, is to be completely rebuilt, thereby losing its character as a memorial. Russia’s construction projects thus also serve to erase the traces of war crimes committed from the cityscape once and for all [once more, and I’m not speaking about WW2 here (which we could), shall we talk about, say, US aerial bombing of (North) Korea in the 1950s and Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s?].

New Powers, New Buildings

Russia’s ‘reconstruction’ in Mariupol clearly demonstrates how architecture is placed in the service of imperial occupation policies [would you stop reading here if I mentioned the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, as well as the (literally) settlements for, well, exactly these purposes?]. But architectural projects can also achieve the opposite: manifestos of growing self-confidence with which emerging states express their ambitions. In the late 1950s, Oscar Niemeyer realised the vision of a city that, as a counterpoint to the colonial-era Rio de Janeiro, would stand for independence, modernity, and equality with the construction of Brazil’s new capital, Brasília. With its monumental buildings and futuristic forms, the city, with its airplane-shaped layout, expressed the new self-confidence of a rising Brazil. Even though Niemeyer later admitted that Brasília could only partially fulfil its lofty goals, he nevertheless created a blueprint for ambitious architectural projects that reflect the aspirations of states in the Global South [ah, rules for thee, but not for me, once more].

In the late 1950s, Oscar Niemeyer realised his vision of a city that, as a counterpoint to the colonial-era Rio de Janeiro, would stand for independence, modernity, and equality. At a time when the political and economic weight of the emerging middle powers of the Global South is growing, large-scale urban development projects are experiencing a renaissance, for example in Egypt with New Cairo or in Nigeria with Eko Atlantic City; however, construction on NEOM—The Line in Saudi Arabia was recently halted.

In Indonesia, the government of former President Joko Widodo has long-standing plans to relocate the seat of government from the densely populated and subsidence-threatened metropolis of Jakarta to a new capital city, giving the green light to one of the largest construction projects in the Global South. Construction began in 2022 on the new capital, Nusantara, located in eastern Borneo. As the world’s first carbon-neutral capital city, Nusantara is intended to symbolise modernity [or stupidity, depending on the outcome, I s’ppose; here’s the Wikipedia link in case you’d like to read up on this project].

With its monumental administrative buildings and a presidential palace modelled on the silhouette of the mythological Garuda eagle, the new city symbolises the unity of the island nation and simultaneously expresses Indonesia’s self-image as an influential Southeast Asian regional power. That Nusantara will actually replace Jakarta seems unlikely in the near future. Widodo’s successor, Prabowo, drastically reduced the funds available for Nusantara’s development (the total costs are estimated at $32 billion). Without the political will [hi there, Friedrich Nietzsche] to complete it and significant investments from international investors, the prestigious project could end up as a ‘white elephant’ in the Borneo jungle.

Transparency and Resilience

In liberal democracies, architecture often serves as a backdrop against which the aspirations of pluralistic societies for transparency, citizen engagement, and openness are manifested [at this point, I wish I could soke and/or ingest whatever Ms. Müller has been taking]. Against the backdrop of decades of debate about the characteristics of ‘democratic architecture’, German political scientist Jan-Werner Müller poses the crucial question in an article for The Architectural Review in May 2024: ‘Show me what democracy looks like.’ [link added; the tag line of Mr. Müller’s piece is, apparently, ‘At a time when democracy is under threat globally, linking buildings with some vague appeal to democratic values is an obvious marketing strategy’, which stands in marked contrast to the nonsense peddled by Ms. Müller here]

The Reichstag building, which Norman Foster redesigned and topped with a glass dome before it became the seat of the German Bundestag in 1999, is considered a prime example of a building embodying the values ​​of liberal democracy. From the glass dome, citizens can literally look over the shoulders of their elected representatives [which is fine, as the usual shenanigans are occurring elsewhere]. However, the architectural history of the renovated Reichstag building also reveals how the optimism of the 1990s—fuelled by the West’s victory [sic] in the Cold War and an unwavering faith in liberal democracy—has since given way to a realisation of the need for resilience against internal and external adversaries [decoded, ‘internal adversary’ = AfD, ‘external’ fiends are Russia! Russia! Russia!, China, and, of course, whatever the WHO considers the pathogen du-jour].

A prime example of this is the so-called ‘Aha!’ trench, designed to protect the German parliament building without compromising the openness and accessibility of the surrounding area. Only if this balancing act succeeds will the Reichstag’s architecture not become a symbol of a political system under siege, but rather of a resilient yet open democracy.

[as a service to you, dear readers, who may have missed that bruahahahaha some five+ years ago, here is a rendering courtesy of the Morgenpost, which noted that this moat will be ‘bigger than anticipated’:

We’ll apparently keep the glass ceiling cupola, but it won’t be as accessible as before because Our Democracy™]

This ambivalence is evident not only in national landmarks like the Reichstag, but also in the international context, for example, in the NATO headquarters in Brussels, which opened in 2017. With its massive steel and glass elements, the 250,000-square-metre nerve centre of the alliance is intended to represent strength, transparency, and cohesion. However, given signs of disintegration within the alliance and growing external threats, it remains to be seen whether the NATO headquarters will become a physical relic of a fractured transatlantic West or an architectural symbol of a consolidated Western alliance [nothing is permanent, hence I suppose it will, eventually, come to represent the latter].

The decisive factor will be the positioning of the United States [no shit analysis] under the current administration. The architectural style favoured by US President Donald Trump, a former real estate mogul, emphasises pomp and monumentality, reminiscent of the architectural expressions employed by autocratic regimes [of course, all other US presidents have always, and should also in perpetuity, defer to the superior tastes of the Eurocritters].

Under Trump’s leadership, the White House—originally conceived as a Republican counterpoint to the opulent government headquarters in the monarchies of the Old World—is slated to be expanded with a lavish ballroom reminiscent of Versailles [lol, but, let’s face it, that was the point of this essay, isn’t it?]. Furthermore, under the motto ‘Make Federal Architecture Beautiful Again’, Trump issued an executive order mandating that all federal buildings in Washington, D.C., be constructed in the neoclassical style. Modern architectural styles are to be excluded: a uniform traditionalism replaces architectural diversity [say what you want about Neoclassicism, but I’d rather prefer that over the eyesores masquerading as ‘architectural diversity’].

[Lest we forget, here’s the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which also looks suspiciously cast-in stone authoritarianism given the above-related dichotomy espoused by Ms. Müller:

Openness™ and Transparency™ were, of course, core values of Our Democracy™ under Mr. Obama *cough* Julian Assange *cough* Chelsea Manning* *cough* Anwar al-Awlaki *cough* jus’ sayin’, and if you wish to offer a different opinion, well, use the comment section below]

The buildings under discussion reveal the West’s identity crisis, caught between transparency and militarism, between liberal democratic tradition and new variations of a populist-authoritarian political style. Yet, times of crisis often unleash creative potential. Confident and adaptable democracies will continue to find new ways to express their values ​—not least in the form of architectural projects.

Bottom Lines

As stupefyingly painful as this was, a few lines are in order.

The juxtaposition of Good™ (West) vs. Evil (whoever is the enemy du jour) is a time-worn tactic; the Romans did it via divide and conquer, and there’s literally nothing new under the sun.

The same goes for sycophants, such as Nora Müller, whose kindergarten-level understanding of geopolitics, cultural diplomacy, and soft power are mirrored by a profound incompetence as regards aesthetics and architecture, to say nothing about history or diplomacy.

As a thought-experiment, as I mentioned a few times in my [snark], this is an exercise in both virtue-signalling and ignorance. While you might balk at the amount of stupidity proudly on display, there may be a method to this kind of madness:

To me, Ms. Müller is positioning herself as a serious™ contender for falling upwards; perhaps not cabinet-level politics (yet), but who knows: she already worked at the German Foreign Office, and there’s not doubt she can be considered a rising star in Transatlantic circles for she’s passed the loyalty test.