By way of introducing this piece, let’s not forget to look at ‘old news’ about allegedly new topics—in many ways, reality-as-is was a bit stronger in legacy media as little as 10 or 20 years ago (depending on the subject). Take, say, the issue of climate change, as the below piece from 2011 amply illustrates:

Today, though, we’ll talk about (drum roll) bird flu, specifically, the powers-that-be and their insane drive to make you believe that another pandemic™ is just around the corner.

Here’s a brief news™ item from Austrian state broadcaster ORF to set the scene; translation of all non-English content mine, as are the emphases and [snark].

Concerns Over Bird Flu

The number of avian influenza cases [whatever that means: did they test all the birds or but a fraction? Would that mean terminally ill chicken or merely those with a positive test™?] on poultry farms in Germany has recently increased [so, what? Did billions of chicken die? If not, what’s that has to do with you and me?]. Due to the migration of birds across Europe, the virus is spreading rapidly [birds have always migrated in spring and autumn, which is why we call them migratory birds: this is how they try to render you mad]. In Upper Austria, developments in the neighbouring country are being closely monitored.

Via ORF.at, 27 Oct 2025 [source; archived]

All poultry farmers and breeders should strictly adhere to hygiene measures, according to the Chamber of Agriculture.

While it is certainly impossible to completely prevent avian influenza from entering Austria, precautions can definitely be taken, says Martin Mayringer, the poultry expert at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture.

For example, one should change their shoes before entering chicken coops. Mayringer explains: ‘It is a very risky source of infection if you go for a walk somewhere and don’t change your shoes.’ The virus can cling to shoes and thus be carried into the coop [I have free-range chicken, pasture-fed, hormone free, and their eggs are delicious—I suppose they are at ‘very high’ risk™, and so am I].

...Do Not Touch Wild Birds

Anyone outdoors should simply not touch dead wild birds [*ahem* who does that?]. The Chamber of Agriculture has compiled this and other precautionary measures in multilingual leaflets [needless to say, I’ve looked them up for you: leaflet biosecurity; leaflet bird flu—you’re welcome]. This is because poultry farms and trapping teams employ people from other countries, and they should be able to read the instructions in their respective native languages, explains Mayringer [but…if you hire them specifically from abroad or whatever, they’re experts, right? Don’t they know that?].

According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), there were confirmed cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Austria at the end of September—one [!] case in swans in Carinthia and one [!] in a duck in Lower Austria [so, lemme get this straight: there’s two birds we’re talking?]

Intermission: the AGES Dashboard

After the Covid shitshow, readers can expect me to the extra-careful, but I suppose a brief glance at the website of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) is in order.

Needless to say, these people grifters have their own ‘Dashboard’, which reveals (drum roll) that the total number of bird flu cases™ this year isn’t two—but ten. That’s a major difference, of course, and legacy media should be called out for downplaying a five times (opens bunker door) larger amount of cases™.

Before I usher my family into the safety vaults, though, let’s read a bit: the ‘national reference lab’ in Mödling south of Vienna does ‘real-time PCR testing’ and ‘DNA sequencing’ (there are two main strains of concern, one with low pathogenicity and one with high such things, meaning the former is a cold and the latter results in ‘severe disease’).

Last year (2024), the men and women in lab coats with stern faces did 8,115 such samplings: 7,515 among commercial birds vs. 600 among wild birds; they found 107 such cases™ of bird flu, although the data isn’t broken down further on the ‘dashboard’ so I can’t tell you how many of these roughly 1.3% (of the 8,115) cases™ were of one or the other kind of bird flu. Given that legacy media didn’t have a complete meltdown over bird flu last year, I suppose it wasn’t that much of a threat.

This is from the official AGES bird flu dashboard, in case you’re wondering how, exactly, the powers-that-be keep you save™ from bird flu:

The Europe-wide avian influenza (AI) surveillance program consists of an active component (domestic poultry) and a passive component (wild birds). In cases of suspected infection, reintroduction of birds, and investigations to clarify and rule out other possibilities, additional samples from poultry farms and hobby flocks are tested for the presence of avian influenza viruses using PCR [which means that they contaminate the sample, thus monkeying with the incidence numbers]. As part of the active surveillance program, a total of 6,481 poultry blood samples were tested for avian influenza virus in Austria in 2024. Blood samples from slaughtered 3,675 laying hens from 332 farms (254 of which were free-range), 543 breeding birds from 52 farms, 540 fattening turkeys from 45 farms, 842 geese and 940 ducks from 92 farms, and 31 ostriches from 8 farms were serologically tested using the ELISA test. No antibodies against influenza A virus subtypes H5 and/or H7 could be detected [hence we may note another aspect: this ‘active’ (sic) program is about as marvellous as the proverbial drunk who lost his car keys looking for them around the street lamp]… As part of passive surveillance in 2024, 600 samples from dead wild birds were tested for the avian influenza A virus genome using PCR [of course]. The highly pathogenic A(H5N1) virus of subtype 2.3.4.4b was detected in 107 dead wild birds from 7 Austrian states (Tyrol and Vorarlberg were not affected).

And this, dear readers, is how public health officialdom does da science™: mass testing in unaffected populations (commercial poultry and the like) is compared with literally randomly collected birds from a variety of different species found lying around in an otherwise meaningless geographical area (the territory of one or another country).

Here are the results expressed in graph form:

And with the scene thus set—remember: this is how da science™ does this across Europe—we’re ready to embark on a veritable rabbit-hole: where did bird flu come?

Bird Flu Fighters: WHO Cultivates Deadly Viruses

On behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), medical professionals are working on a deadly combination of bird flu and conventional influenza [there’s your so-called gain-of-function research™]. The tests are intended to show how dangerous potential pathogens are and how to combat them.

By Der Spiegel, 25 Feb. 2004 [source; archived]

What WHO influenza expert Klaus Stöhr announced yesterday in Geneva is reminiscent of practices from secret military laboratories: commissioned by the WHO, researchers are to combine conventional influenza viruses with bird flu pathogens and see if deadly pathogens emerge [what could go wrong?]. The WHO also plans to cultivate specific virus variants to determine which are the most dangerous [I’m gonna come out strongly on this one: the WHO is a threat to mankind].

‘We want to avoid surprises’, Stöhr told the Associated Press. ‘Any surprise will cost lives.’ The scientists still have time to conduct their research, as an epidemic has not yet begun.

So far, around 80m chickens have been culled [killed] in Asia in an attempt to stop the rampant bird flu—so far without success. The H5N1 virus also jumped to some humans. The WHO recorded 32 infections, 22 of which were fatal. Cats and a leopard also died from the disease.

Because the avian influenza epidemic could not be stopped, experts believe it is only a matter of time before the first deadly hybrid viruses emerge [like, from a WHO-commissioned research lab?]. ‘Outbreaks keep recurring and are getting bigger and bigger’, warned Stöhr, referring to the repeated outbreaks of avian influenza in recent years.

New virus strains can arise through mutation of the H5N1 virus, or—and this is what doctors fear much more—through the exchange of genes with human influenza viruses. These hybrid viruses would be as deadly as the avian influenza virus and as contagious as influenza viruses [that’s quite unlikely: if it’s too deadly, it won’t spread to many too fast due to, well, precisely that kind of quality]. ‘You only need one person with a double infection to create a new strain’, said Stöhr [the movie ‘Contagion’ came out in 2011, sixteen years after the 1995 blockbuster ‘Outbreak’, if you’d like to gain insights from such visualisations predictive programming].

In experiments on smaller mammals and later on chimpanzees, the researchers want to determine how dangerous the cultivated pathogens are and how they can be combated. Stöhr: ‘We don’t want to enter this battle without having first obtained suchg information.’

One of the remaining unanswered questions is whether the virus only affects the lungs or can be found throughout the entire body [I submit that this is a moot point in our post-Sars-Cov-2 world]. Only the necropsy of infected animals will provide certainty on this. The experiments are scheduled to take place in the Netherlands and begin in March [2004, that is].

Bottom Lines

Abolish the WHO. These people must go away, preferably as far away from such labs as possible.

But remember: this legacy media item appeared in Der Spiegel in 2005, and it confirms, once more, that we’ve not learned a bloody thing since then: we’re still culling birds, thus destroying the livelihoods of poultry farmers and causing shortages of specific items.

There’s your proof-positive of WHO at some point in time funded so-called ‘gain-of-function’ research, but the above piece by Der Spiegel is by far not the only one talking about this issue:

Stefano Lazzari and Klaus Stöhr co-edited an entire volume of the WHO’s Bull World Health Organ (2004 Apr;82(4):242) back in 2004 on the subject of ‘Avian influenza and influenza pandemics’

In 2004, the U of Minnesota held a November meeting under the auspices of the WHO (Klaus Stöhr was there) to discuss the bird flu response: Klaus Stöhr, head of the WHO’s influenza program, said 16 vaccine companies and health officials from the United States and other major countries have agreed to attend the meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, according to an Associated Press (AP) report today… Public health leaders are worried about a likely drastic shortage of effective vaccine and antiviral drugs if a pandemic threatens . The AP quoted Stöhr as saying that the world’s total vaccine production capacity is only 300 million doses and that it would take at least 6 months to develop a vaccine for a pandemic virus [that’s 2004, mind you]. ‘If we continue as we are now, there will be no vaccine available, let alone antivirals, when the next pandemic starts’, Stöhr said. ‘We have a window of opportunity now to prepare ourselves.’

Here’s Lawrence K. Altman’s such piece in the NYT (archived), highlighting how experts™ are racing to develop a vaccine (what else) in 2004: Saying the world is nowhere near ready to fight a global epidemic of influenza, a panel convened by the World Health Organization demanded yesterday that there be greater international cooperation and financing to develop a [sic] vaccine. The drug industry would have to manufacture billions of doses of an influenza vaccine within weeks to counter an epidemic like the one that caused more than 20 million deaths in 1918 and 1919, the participants said [which is demonstrably wrong, as none other than Dr. Tony Fauci et al. in a seminal 2008 paper: ‘Results—The postmortem samples we examined from people who died of influenza during 1918–1919 uniformly exhibited severe changes indicative of bacterial pneumonia. Bacteriologic and histopathologic results from published autopsy series clearly and consistently implicated secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory–tract bacteria in most influenza fatalities.’]. Right now the industry makes just 300 million doses a year for regular influenza seasons. ‘There is a need to raise the profile of pandemic preparedness as a matter of national security planning’, Dr. Klaus Stöhr, an official of the [world] health organization, said at a news conference at the end of a two-day closed meeting in Geneva… Participants said that with effective coordination, international commitment and an initial investment of about $12 million, scientists could begin to develop a vaccine. ‘Without money nothing is going to move in pandemic vaccine development’, Dr. Stöhr said, ‘and it looks as if the companies will not come up with this money’ without help from governments. The meeting did appear to resolve an issue that has threatened development of a vaccine. The patent for a promising technique, reverse genetics, is in private hands. But drug industry representatives said patent issues would not stand in the way of developing a vaccine. The W.H.O. did not release details of the agreement.

So, there you have it, straight from the horses’ (WHO, NYT) mouths.

Once upon a time, it wasn’t merely conventional wisdom™ but also common knowledge that the entire nonsense of ‘pandemic preparedness’ is both a gov’t-sponsored, so-called ‘national security’ matter.

Once upon a time, legacy media on both sides of the Atlantic (e.g., the NYT, Der Spiegel) had no qualms, let alone showed hesitation, to more accurately report on what the gov’t, national security planners, WHO officials, and their bedfellows at Big Pharma were up to.

Once upon a time, it was neither conspiratorial™ nor controversial™ to say, among other things, that ‘gain-of-function’ = bio-weaponisation research™ of respiratory illnesses was going on under the auspices of the WHO.

