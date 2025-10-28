Behold, dear readers, the new issue of The Lancet:

Forget a newborn with his or her mother, cuddling in his or her father’s arms, with both parents seeking to protect the next generation.

Lillian Li did the ‘artwork’ for The Lancet’s current (vol. 25, no. 11, 2025) issue, and here’s the editorial (with emphases and [snark] added):

A News piece [may be paywalled, I’ll share (and comment) on this tomorrow] in this issue reports on the sixth Conference on Vaccines hosted by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon between Sept 10 and Sept 13. Adult immunisation was a key topic at the conference, with widespread support voiced for shifting industry and policy focus away from predominantly paediatric programmes towards lifelong vaccination initiatives [of course you would do this as more and more parents got a tad or two more agitated and concerned in the past five years, eh?]. Despite the substantial global burden of vaccine-preventable disease among adults [here’s a non-falsifiable hypothesis], most national vaccination programmes are still designed to reduce mortality and morbidity in children [see the grift-in-the-making: there’s way more adults than children, hence shifting these nat’l vaxx programs is extremely profitable]. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted changes in policy and health systems to accommodate the implementation of widespread adult vaccination campaigns [let that sink in: they already moved that f****** oil tanker, and now they want to profit handsomely off it] (according to a 2024 WHO report, 89% of health-care workers and 84% of older adults globally had received COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2023), but these changes have yet to be translated to other infectious diseases [so, next time you’re in the grocery store, be prepared to be asked ‘would you like to get a jab with that?’—also: note that only morons do that]. WHO recommends adult vaccination [sure they do] against seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, tetanus, and respiratory syncytial virus, but inclusion of these vaccines in national schedules remains poor [a clear-cut case for the DEI goons: c’mon on, don’t be so anti-inclusionary vs. Big Pharma, aided and abetted by both experts™ (known from TV during the Covid shitshow) and their nonsense-peddling journo™ sidekicks (similarly known from TV during the Covid shitshow)—nevermind these clowns were wrong on literally everything (and never said ‘oops’, let alone apologised): if you fall for these lines again, you’re a moron] (particularly in low-income and middle-income countries [LMICs]), and existing policies tend to be aimed at high-risk groups such as pregnant [repeat after me: pregnancy is not a disease, that is, except for certified morons, such as Prof. Anna Smajdor] individuals [why would anyone trust an expert™ (sic) who denies that men and women have different pelvises?] and people older than 65 years. Beyond these inconsistent recommendations [lol, talk about specks and beams, brother], barriers to national adult vaccination include the high initial costs of new programmes [please allow me to translate from the BS here: poor countries cannot afford these products], complications around delivery (particularly in rural areas and LMICs) [they also lack the infrastructure: why not ask Billy Gates and his buddies to do it? Perhaps because the WHO had to admit, back in 2020, that e.g. ‘vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2’ was circulating in Sudan? Needless to say, if you clicked on that link—https://www.who.int/csr/don/01-september-2020-polio-sudan/en/—today, WHO’s website returns a ‘404’ message], and scarce data on the burden of disease in adult populations [meaning we don’t really know if these people were sick, that is, before the WHO staffers arrived…]. Most evidence for adult vaccination is also concentrated in high-income countries due to financial prioritisation of paediatric programmes in LMICs [this is very problematic due to the otherwise totally disregarded impact on disease burden deriving from, say, indoor plumbing, clean water, and sanitation (see here)]. Programmes and infrastructure that have been tailored to childhood health care might not be well equipped to provide accessible services to adults and encourage vaccine uptake—particularly at a time of growing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation [translated from this nonsense, it simply means: we’ll bombard rich countries with pamphlets, shame people without remorse, and data-mine public health institutions’ repositories to learn who’s been a baddie refusing poison/death juices]. As populations age globally, however, adult vaccination is emerging as a crucial tool for ensuring healthy ageing and resilient health systems—both through disease prevention and cost savings from averted care. Adult vaccination can also promote antimicrobial stewardship by directly reducing the incidence of antimicrobial-resistant infections and indirectly reducing antibiotic use [how that should work, well, I dunno, but my guess would be to feed bugs to senior citizens so as to reduce the number of livestock]. A recent WHO technical report estimated that licensed vaccines could reduce antibiotic use by 142 million defined daily doses annually if coverage was expanded, in turn reducing annual hospital costs associated with antimicrobial-resistant infections. In a 2024 report on the socioeconomic value of adult immunisation programmes, the Office of Health Economics found that benefit–cost analyses of adult vaccination programmes against seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, herpes zoster, and respiratory syncytial virus in ten high-income and upper-middle-income countries (once again, scarce data are available for low-income countries) showed returns of up to 19 times initial investment [let’s ask the inconvenient question: cui bono? And at this junction, I must interrupt The Lancet’s flow.

Intermission: Cui Bono ?

Yep, you saw that correctly—that report™ cited in The Lancet’s editorial ‘was commissioned and funded by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations’, or IFPMA.

So, who benefits? It’s Big Pharma whose return on investment is ‘up to 19 times’ the initial investment.

Care to learn who the IFPMA’ BFFs are?

Check out the IFPMA’s Wikipedia entry, which notes it was founded in 1968 and its HQ is located in—Geneva, Switzerland and notes this: The pharmaceutical industry contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. [8] Today over 35 IFPMA member companies contribute resources and know-how to SDG initiatives [9] partnering with academia, development organizations, NGOs, foundations and other business sectors. There are over 250 collaborations that aim to strengthen health systems and expand quality healthcare access. [10]

Here’s their very own website, which holds The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) represents the innovative pharmaceutical industry at the international level and in official relations with the United Nations [emphasis in the original]

Here’s the IFPMA’s BFF entry on the World Economic Forum’s website: Its members comprise leading international companies and national and regional industry pharmaceutical associations in developing and developed countries. Its primary role is to improve global health by representing members in dialogue with intergovernmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, Geneva-based missions of national governments and civil society organizations [emphasis mine]

And for those historically interested, here’s a 1991 paper on their activities

And with that snippet of information placed before you, we shall return to The Lancet’s editorial.

The Lancet ’s Vision (cont.)

Given these cost benefits and the large number of diverse vaccines in development (such as vaccines against Lyme borreliosis [eg, NCT05477524] and Epstein-Barr virus [eg, NCT06908096]), new vaccination strategies are needed to improve vaccine access and scale up delivery to adults. Multipathogen combination vaccines offer the opportunity to reduce the number of patient visits needed for immunisation programmes, reducing expenses and potentially improving adherence and uptake [get ready for 10 ‘antigens’ in a single shot, like the MMR poison/death juice on steroids]. There are barriers to fully leveraging the potential of combination vaccines, however. Licensing is typically based on immunogenicity and safety data, both of which can be difficult to interpret when eliciting responses to multiple vaccine products [note that we’re not talking about the efficacy of such products]. Although it might be less expensive for countries to deliver these vaccines, the cost of procuring them could be greater [of course, because Big Pharma is a death cartel] and vaccination schedules would need updating. Different routes of administration, including intranasal (eg, the pertussis vaccine BPZE1) and oral (eg, polio vaccines) routes, are another key area of research for future vaccination efforts. These routes might improve the acceptability of vaccines given that injection fear has been shown to contribute to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy [though I’m tempted to provide you my full take on this nonsense, let’s note it’s a spring 2021 paper whose concluding sentence reads: ‘Across the adult population, blood-injection-injury fears may explain approximately 10% of cases of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. Addressing such fears will likely improve the effectiveness of vaccination programmes.’ In business terms, getting the remaining 10% of any target group to adhere to whatever strikes me as a quite expensive and, ultimately, futile ambition]. The success of initiatives aimed at improving adult vaccine uptake and delivery will probably determine the sustainability of global health systems more generally. This success will require collaboration among governments and industries [hello, Phriendly Phascism, brought to you by Big Pharma] and clear communication about health-care services and the quality of life that people deserve at all ages.

Needless to say, the PDF version has the following references (reading assignments) for the Branch Vaxxniks:

Bottom Lines

You can’t change the past, in particular it’s impossible to un-do past injections. I harbour enormous regrets over the oral polio vaxx, multiple shots vs. tick-borne encephalitis, tetanus shots, and the like.

While I somewhat reluctantly admit to having looked at the geopolitical ‘fringes’ over a quarter-century ago, I do note that it took the stupid Covid shitshow to wake me up on the shenanigans of Big Pharma, Public Health™ officialdom, and the conspiracy between gov’ts and int’l organisations, such as the WHO and the UN in general (while, due to my line of work, I noticed this earlier in regards to education™). Please find my account here:

In more general terms, I wish to reiterate the utter depravity of The Lancet’s editorial, and I may, of course, muster the academic, peer-reviewed literature to buttress my argument:

After provision of clean water and sanitation, vaccination against infectious diseases has contributed the greatest to public health worldwide…

This is from ‘RTS,S/AS01 vaccine (Mosquirix™): an overview’ by one Matthew B. Laurens, which appeared in Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2020; 16(3): 480–489.

I’ve discussed this at length using GSK’s malaria poison/death juice as an example of such ‘better comms’:

And even if you didn’t click on that piece, here’s what I think about these issues:

I was vomiting all over the place reading this fawning piece of agit-prop masquerading as ‘journalism™’ and/or ‘science™’; here’s the bottom line (from that above-linked piece), which also applies here:

I’m so disgusted by this science™ called vaccinology. Before Covid, I never really thought about any of this; since the WHO-declared, so-called Pandemic™ I spend much time reading these papers and writing these postings.

I’ve also stopped having my children get any more injections of any kind.

As regards that subject, childhood vaccination, we may further note the utter disregard for small children and the gaslighting of their parents whose feelings are weaponised to make them consent to getting their children this vaccine even though doctors and researchers know about this ‘partly protective vaccine’ with these crappy efficacy markers, to say nothing about safety concerns, specifically vaccine-induced febrile seizures, cerebral malaria, as well as the ‘rebound’ effect as efficacy wanes over time.

It’s literally Turtles All the Way Down—plus all the gov’t-industry collusion, or Phriendly Phascism, as I’m going to call it hence that should set off everyone’s alarm bells. I mean, everybody knows that when Big Gov’t colludes with the military-industrial complex, mass death ensues. There’s a ton of evidence that the same holds true for the Big Gov’t-Big Pharma collusion.

And if you’d excuse me now, I’m going to vomit once more.

Before breakfast.