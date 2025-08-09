A bit over two years ago, we learned the premium the Austro-Covidian gov’t paid to doctors and other medical staff to repeatedly administer the C-19 poison/death juices.

In exchange for the proverbial 30 pieces of silver—25 euros for the first and 20 euros for every subsequent jab—the Ministry of Health (sic) and the Physicians’ Chamber (Ärztekammer) came to an initial, and subsequently amended, arrangement in April 2020:

Yes, you read this correctly: in April 2020 when everyone among experts™ and journos™ was concerned about the availability of toilet paper, as opposed to, say, asking the gov’t some questions about what happened to the ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’. But I digress.

Today, we’ll deal with the fall-out of these insane and, above all, failed policies as gov’t officials, experts™, journos™, and other vaxx’niks—my new term for Branch Covidians who have yet to a) consider any of the implications of the past five years while b) just love to inject everybody with whatever concoction they can use—are out and about hectoring the public with this or that stupid and largely fact-free fairy-tale about the benefits of vaccines™.

For a particularly stupid (painful) example, please consider the below-linked episode from July 2025 about measles, vaccination rates, and the like:

And with the stage thus set, we’ll turn to today’s main course: a German MD who’s been interviewed about—mandatory vaccinations in public schools. Follow me down this patently absurd rabbit-hole, if you would.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Vaccine Fatigue [orig. Impfmüdigkeit ] in Saxony: Should There Be More Mandatory Vaccinations?

Chemnitz. Three people died of diphtheria last year alone. One reason for this are declining vaccination rates for years. Saxony’s Chief Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Thomas Grünewald discusses misconceptions, a lack of trust in science, and the idea of school vaccinations.

By Kornelia Noack, Freie Presse, 3 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Freie Presse [hence FP]: Dr. Grünewald, what reason do you hear most frequently from patients for not wanting to be vaccinated?

Dr. Thomas Grünewald: Before the pandemic, many simply no longer saw the need. When vaccinations are effective, you lose sight of the disease you are vaccinating against. We can see that this is not true with diphtheria, which had almost disappeared but is now resurfacing, or with the detection of polioviruses [check out how Big Pharma, the WHO, and regulatory agencies rewrote the diagnostic definition to make it look like Dr. Salk’s concoction worked™ via Forrest Marready’s The Moth in the Iron Lung], and individual cases of the disease, even in industrialised countries. Last year, there were three deaths from diphtheria, including a resident of a Dresden nursing home. With the pandemic, fears and denial of the effectiveness of vaccinations increased significantly [why would that be?]

FP: Didn’t vaccination also help to get the pandemic under control relatively quickly? [this is the big lie inserted at the beginning of the interview™]

Grünewald: Yes [affirmed, mantra-like, by the public health official du jour uttering the required totem-esque words to this effect]. The COVID vaccinations are still effective today for everyone at high risk of becoming seriously ill [‘still effective’, my arse; also, remember the mind-bending agit-prop that [your] poison/death juice only works™ if and when I take it, too? But there’s no need to betrouble the eternally spotless mind of the valiant public health official here, for he quickly changes the subject]. What irritated people during the coronavirus pandemic was the idea that vaccination prevents infection with the virus 100 percent [well, I wonder where people got the idea that this was the case…remember this video compilation?]. Such effectiveness doesn’t exist for other diseases [meant are so-called vaccines™ versus infectious diseases] such as influenza, pneumococcus, or whooping cough [and we must, therefore, infer that these so-called vaccines™ are even less efficacious]. However, vaccinations ensure that there are significantly fewer severe cases and fewer deaths [also, let’s not forget that the pneumococcal vaccines™—both the sugar block and the injected versions—don’t work, as the WHO and da Science™ say]

FP: Are Saxons particularly vaccine-weary? [none of these dangerous ideas betrouble the intrepid journo™ either who quickly virtue-signals that Saxons—all of them, of course, function like the proverbial rural rednecks in German discourse—are particularly inferior to refuse any of the poison/death juices]

Grünewald: It’s a huge problem throughout Germany, but also in many other countries around the world. Even in the last ten to fifteen years, vaccination rates haven’t been what they need to be to provide lasting protection against certain infectious diseases [one of the favourite agit-prop methods is to say something so general that it’s virtually impossible to contradict without going off on a major tangent]. The pandemic has increased vaccine hesitancy [well, better not think about the insidious role of public health officialdom, then, right?!] There are now major gaps and delays in standard vaccinations against diphtheria and polio, in booster vaccinations for adults, and seasonal vaccinations against influenza, coronavirus, and RSV are not being used as hoped [classic case of FAFO, I’d say].

FP: Were mistakes made during the pandemic? [lol, where do we begin? The most insidiously stupid question ever, for it presupposes that no mistakes were made in the first place—and together with the suggestion that some are more hesitant™ than others, we also know who to blame: those people who also happen to vote for the AfD in droves: do you notice a pattern here?]

Grünewald: The discussions, as they were conducted, weren’t entirely satisfactory. Mainstream media often gave the impression that we'd just vaccinate everyone once, and the pandemic would be over [now, where would they get that impression from? Well, public health officialdom, of course, which means—what was your role, Dr. Grünewald?]. Initially, the vaccinations were actually very effective in preventing transmission [another big, f****** LIE, as, e.g., admitted to by Pfizer VP Janine Small in the EU Parliament, which I think can’t be linked-to often enough: [and now back to the nonsense peddled by Dr. Grünewald]. However, that changed as the pathogen adapted to humans over the course of the various pandemic waves. Everyone was aware of this in the scientific context, but bringing it to the public’s attention was difficult. A lot of nonsense was spread [ah, of course, the John Q. Public is to blame, I see].

FP: Is it typical for a pandemic that people’s faith in the science [orig. in die Wissenschaft] dwindles? [the next silly question—it’s not that people lost faith in science or the scientific method: the main problem da Science™ is confronted with these days is precisely hacks and morons like Dr. Grünewald who lied during the Pandemic™ (judging from his nonsense-peddling here), refuse to admit to his own lies while blaming John & Jane Q. Public, and continues to lie about other issues (see below)]

Grünewald: It’s certainly not unusual. It wasn’t the first pandemic in which this has happened. Only now are we experiencing it firsthand. During the Spanish flu, many people rejected any measures and thought it wouldn’t be so bad [well, you see, back in 2008, David Morens, Jeffrey Taubenberger, and one Anthony S. Fauci—remember that name?—wrote a paper with the following title: ‘Predominant role of bacterial pneumonia as a cause of death in pandemic influenza’, which appeared in the J Infect Dis. 2008, Oct 1; 198(7): 962-70; doi: 10.1086/591708, and held that most fatalities were due to pneumonia, as opposed to ‘the Spanish Flu™’, but, hey, what are such facts when confronted by vaccine ideology?] The smallpox vaccinations, accompanied by the introduction of mandatory vaccination in Germany in 1874, were also met with considerable resistance and conspiracy theories. The reactions were very similar, but publications today, regardless of their veracity, have a much wider reach through relevant media [ah, if you’d like to consider smallpox inoculations in a tad more detail, it might interest you to learn that these mandatory smallpox inoculations came with exceptions back then—if you had the disease, you were exempt: I thought that snippet of information is pertinent to mention it here, although Dr. Grünewald doesn’t]

FP: Is this also an expression of the fact that some people don’t want to have everything dictated to them by politicians? [I don’t want anyone to ‘dictate’ shit to me, least of all politicos™ who are, technically, employees of John & Jane Q. Public but who, in more recent years, have become a kind of new aristocracy in the mould of the Old Regime’s noblesse de robe]

Grünewald: With a few exceptions in the healthcare system, there was no mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus pandemic [the nest big LIE as this wasn’t due for lack of desire or trying on part of politicos™, experts™, and journos™—this failed mainly due to the poison/death juices themselves and, in no small part, was also due to sustained mass protests]; initially, there was only a discussion about it. The mere recommendations for vaccination were seen as harassment of responsible [orig. mündig, i.e., adult and conscious] citizens. This isn’t about dictating anything, but rather about its usefulness. Vaccination is a sensible measure [if it would work and the risk-benefit analysis would be done based on evidence, I’d leave that comment be—but since this is pure projection at this point, I’ll call you a f****** LIAR to your face]. The current diphtheria outbreaks in Europe and the measles cases in America could have been avoided if the relevant population groups had been properly vaccinated [I’ve addressed the measles issue in the above-linked piece, and now I’m really getting curious about the diphtheria vaccine—and please click on the footnote header to learn ‘more’ about—a jab that’s not 100% effective, doesn’t prevent infection or transmission, and doesn’t confer lasting, sterilising immunity]

FP: In Germany, measles vaccination has been mandatory for daycare children and selected groups of employees for five years. What effect has this had? [quick, lest people ‘do their own research’, let’s switch topic, shall we?!]

Grünewald: The vaccination rates are between 94 and 96 per cent, depending on the federal state. Individuals who are not vaccinated still contract measles [so, there’s never-ever been one single case of breakthrough infections?] Nevertheless, there have been no cases of secondary infection in care facilities across Saxony. This is largely due to the immunity provided by the mandatory vaccination for access [would that imply that everybody is jabbed upon entering such institutions?]. Many people don’t like to hear that, but it’s actually the case [with such a comment, the next question is obvious to any journo™].

FP: So would it be an alternative to consider further mandatory vaccinations?

Grünewald: Mandatory vaccinations lead to resistance [he’s clearly learned a thing or two from Covid]. It’s easier and wiser to convince people why vaccination makes sense [well, would that be with empirical data?]. This has become increasingly difficult since the pandemic because people are more uncertain, but it’s worth it [so, are we going to talk about da Science™ underlying vaccinology now?]

FP: How do you intend to achieve this when there are many anti-vaxxers, even among doctors?

Grünewald: It is assumed that between five and ten per cent of the population categorically reject vaccinations; unfortunately, this includes doctors [I personally think that share was lower five years ago, and I also think that most people sitting on the benches—were presuming, inaccurately, that da Science™ is trustworthy (that would include yours truly until 4-5 years ago: I never gave it a thought, to be honest)]. They also convey this to their patients. Here in Saxony, this problem is even more acute than in other federal states. Between 10 and 30 per cent are simply unsure and worried that something will happen during the vaccination [I think that’s a quite accurate share of hesitant and skeptic people these days]. We must try to convince these people with facts to protect themselves and those around them. We have been offering vaccination courses and providing support for a long time, but we need to be even more present among the general public in the future.

[This graph is inserted at this point: it’s Germany’s official tally of injections, which amount to 17-18 injections following the standard schedule, albeit excl. optional vaccines like influenza, TBE, or additional COVID-19 boosters]

FP: What role does access to vaccinations plays? Young and healthy people don’t necessarily go to the doctor.

Grünewald: That’s a big problem [that’s odd—why would I go to see a GP or ER if I don’t have to?]. Children and adolescents only go to the doctor when they’re really sick [if you needed any more evidence of public health officialdom being pathologically insane, there you go]. Therefore, school vaccinations are a good idea [if the prophet doesn’t come to the mountain, I suppose we must, therefore, move the mountain]. There’s already a project for human papillomaviruses [that’s the HVP jab whose side-effects incl., well, sudden death], which can cause, among other things, cervical cancer. Vaccination is recommended from the age of nine [of course, that poison/death juice also only works™ if everybody takes it, which incl. boys (who don’t have a cervix to begin with, but hey, biology is for suckers)]. So it makes sense to go to schools, because that’s where the children who need to be vaccinated are. We would also have the opportunity to get vaccinations updated in schools [that’s a threat; if you’re a parent, get informed and always accompany your child].

FP: Why is it so important to build up vaccination protection from infancy?

Grünewald: Children under five are the most susceptible to serious illnesses. They are a vulnerable group, just like the very elderly. And since they can’t make their own decisions, parents are responsible for protecting them from diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, polio, measles, mumps, or rubella [here’s what Wikipedia says about polio: it’s only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and outside these two places, polio arises from ‘mutated oral vaccine strains’]. The oral rotavirus vaccination is recommended starting at seven weeks of life, and this has already led to an early reduction in infections and hospitalisations in Saxony. Immunisation against RSV is also important. An infection leads to hospitalisation in three to five per cent of children in the first six months of life. Anyone who has experienced this in their child never wants it again [so, what about sterilising immunity conferred by overcoming infection? Furthermore, most serious illness rates plummeted about 2 decades before the introduction/roll-out of vaccines, coinciding with improvements in sanitation and hygiene, as well as generally rising living standards].

FP: Which vaccinations are essential for older people?

Grünewald: The classic booster vaccinations, as well as influenza, COVID-19 [neither poison/death jab works], pneumococcus [doesn’t work either], and shingles [haven’t looked into this, but I presume it doesn’t work either]. We now know that these vaccinations not only protect against the respective diseases, but also against cardiovascular diseases [do they? Where’s a reference?] For example, people who contract influenza or shingles are much more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke, or other serious heart diseases. Protection against RSV and COVID-19 is important from the age of 75, as the immune system is no longer as effective in old age as it is in a 20-year-old. Don’t forget the TBE [tick-borne encephalitis] vaccination. The vaccination rate in high-risk areas is below 30 per cent. That’s shockingly low considering that 40 per cent of infected adults suffer from long-term complications.

FP: Do adults actually tolerate vaccinations worse than children?

Grünewald: That’s hard to say. In a young person’s intact immune system, the subjective side effects are even [!!!] somewhat higher than in a 70- or 80-year-old. However, a heavy arm, fever, or body aches after a vaccination are also just an expression of the immune system reacting to the vaccine [so, the adjuvants and other toxic shit in these concoctions don’t play a role here, right?], and that’s exactly what we want.

About Dr. Thomas Grünewald:

Since January 2020, the physician has headed the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at Chemnitz Hospital. Previously, Thomas Grünewald, born in Berlin in 1964, worked at the Rudolf Virchow Hospital in Berlin, in Minden, and at St. Georg Hospital in Leipzig.

Thomas Grünewald is a member of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) and chairman of the Saxon Vaccination Commission, recently renamed the ‘Siko Advisory Board’. This latter committee aims to strengthen communication and education about vaccinations in the future.

Bottom Lines

As painful as this was, it’s an exercise in amazing double-talk, totally piss-poor journo-dom™, and highly misleading nonsense peddled by the resident expert™, Dr. Thomas Grünewald.

Needless to say, Grünewald’s comments are well beyond the ‘Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire’ stage, and I suppose he has contracted late-stage injectionitis, that is, the burning desire to vaccinate everybody with whatever concoction at-hand.

There are so many falsehoods in this shitty interview™, it would take a much longer commentary to unravel all of it, and I think I’ve covered most of the more egregious falsehoods.

As regards the general mood in 2021/22 in German-speaking Central Europe, well, that’s the raison d’être for these pages, and I’ll delimit myself to a few so-called footnotes, i.e., snippets of information to illustrate the raving madness that still persists, to this very day, in Dr. Grünewald’s addled brain—this is what he’s pushing in August 2025:

Don’t be bamboozled into complacency.

And speak up and out against these mad snake oil salespeople.