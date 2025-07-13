Now, with the Covid Mania receding into grey prehistory for most Normies™ and Branch Covidians alike, apparently some journos™ and experts™ alike haven’t gotten that memo (yet), if the below-reproduced breathless reporting™ by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK about…an outbreak of measles in the United States is any guide.

In case you’re asking yourself reading on, the Norwegian word for idiot, or moron, is (drum roll)…idiot.

If you missed the first part of this little summer special series on public health™, please see here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Largest Measles Outbreak in the US Since the Disease was Declared Eradicated

Experts fear this is a harbinger of more disease outbreaks in the years to come.

By Kristian Elster, NRK, 10 July 2025 [source; archived]

POSTERS: placards with information about measles are now up in many places in the US, such as this paediatric clinic in New York [just keep an eye out for where in the US that outbreak™ is].

1,288 people have been infected with measles in the US so far this year [the US has some 340m inhabitants, sayeth Wikipedia: we’ve locked down hard for way less in terms of cases™ or infections™, either with or by whatever]. This is according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) [whose staffers, being US gov’t bureaucrats, would never lie, right?].

Even though we are only halfway through 2025, this is the worst year of infections since 2000. That was the year measles were declared eradicated in the US [huhum, where, pray tell, would these infections come from? Are they all imported? If so, you people need to all have ReadID quickly to combat the spread of disease vectors in the country…].

It’s devastating. We’ve worked so hard to eradicate the measles threat

Thus Claire Hannan told the Washington Post. She heads an organisation in the US for those who work with vaccination in states and counties [while NRK won’t tell you what that organisation™ is, I shall: it’s the ‘Association of Immunization Managers’, and it’s just about everything you thought it might be: Ms. Hannan (not a medical doctor, by the way) holds ‘a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Wagner College and a Master of Public Health in health policy from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. Before joining AIM, she worked on Capitol Hill, lobbied for children’s health issues, and was the Director of Immunization Policy for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.’

Moreover, Ms. Hannan has been ‘Executive Director of AIM since 2004. Claire has over 18 years of experience in children’s health and immunization. After working on Capitol Hill for 5 years, Claire spent 3 years lobbying for children’s health issues. In 1997, she became the Director of Immunization Policy for the Association of State & Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), where she worked with state health officials, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and other partners to improve and enhance immunization policies and practices.’ That bit is from the NGO ‘Vaccinate Your Family’ (nomen est omen) and further reveals Ms. Hannan to be—a lobbyist for Big Pharma; speaking of ‘Vaccinate Your Family’, here’s a list of donors as per their 2024 annual report:

Apart from their high-gloss brochure—which, and I suggest you check it out, shows how much effort these PR agencies put into these poison/death juices—and the somewhat inconvenient factoid that ‘Vaccinate Your Family’ accepted donations™ from, among others, AstraZeneca, Dynavax, Glaxo Smith Kline, Mercke Sharpe & Dohme Corp., Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, and—get this—the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That would be the same agency that proclaimed measles to be eradicated™ in 2000. Circular reasoning at its best.]

Number of measles cases [sic: we’re back at conflating cases™ and infections] per year: data for 2023-25 are provisional; last update 9 July 2025 [the large 2019 blue bar stood at 1,274 such cases™]

Two Dead Children

162 people have been hospitalised and three have died, according to figures from the CDC [that would be, to play their numbers game, a 12.57% share of hospitalisations per (known) infection and a .23 infection rate fatality (we don’t know how high infections truly are, and in a country of 340m like the US, it’s likely that there are way more].

Two of the dead are children. This is the first time since 2003 that a child has died of measles in the USA [classic stuff—lead with dead children or, failing that, pets (remember the ‘they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs’ quip Mr. Trump charged during last summer’s election?].

The CDC estimates that if one thousand children contract measles, one or two will lose their lives.

Siri Helene Hauge, epidemiological director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH), says that measles is an extremely contagious disease:

If you introduce measles to an unvaccinated population, one infected person will infect perhaps more than 15 new people.

[I’ll interrupt the flow once more as this is both true and largely irrelevant, I’d argue (not a medical doctor, by the way): note the conflation of cases™ and incidence™ from before that quote—and consider the factoid that we’re now talking R0 once again, that is, the ‘basic reproduction number…of an infection is the expected number of cases directly generated by one case in a population where all individuals are susceptible to infection[2].’

Given what we know about the incidence of measles before vs. after vaccines were introduced, the picture is way, way less obviously speaking in favour of whatever measles vaccine we’re talking about:

We note, in passing, two things: first, if that graph were inaccurate, it would have been removed from Wikipedia (of all places) a long time ago; and, second and perhaps even more importantly, note the massive decline of mortality before the mid-1920s: deaths per 100,000 inhabitants were quite low going into the 1940s, which renders any clear-cut correlation highly problematic, to say nothing about causation.

Two other, equally major aspects (beyond the notions discussed in the preceding paragraph): epistemologically speaking, given that case reporting to the CDC began in the mid-1940s—when measles-associated fatality rates were already way down—there’s simply no way (for lack of data) to prove that the vaccines, introduced in 1963, are the causative agent here.

Speaking of these injectable products once more, we note that there is no such thing as ‘the measles vaccine’, which is an intentional conflation of the following products: Rubeovax (Merck, 1963, this is as close to ‘the one’ as any); Pfizer-Vax Measles-K (1963, withdrawn in 1968 due to ineffectiveness); M-Vac (1963, Lederle Pharmaceutical); Generic Measles Vaccines (various manufacturers, incl. Parke Davis, Ely Lilly; eventually phased out); Pfizer-Vax Measles-L (1965, discontinued as newer vaccines became standard); Lirugen (1965, various manufacturers; discontinued in the U.S. in 1976); Attenuvax (1968, Merck; replaced earlier vaccines due to improved safety and efficacy); and then there’s Merck’s MMR shot, introduced in 1971, which incorporates their 1968 product. (Disclosure: I’ve got this listing from prompting Grok as the Wikipedia article is convoluted on these differences: but since it’s not the same product, it’s logically impossible to speak of ‘the measles vaccine’.)

None of this matters to vaxx shills, though, but at this point, the NRK piece takes yet another turn]

Religious Groups

The outbreak is the third major one in the US since 2000 [remember that data once more]. The outbreak is centred in west Texas, specifically in Gaines County.

Many of those infected belong to the Mennonite religious movement [it’s a denomination, you moron: we’re now back at spinning this event as an anti-religious thing—watch out].

The two previous outbreaks have also occurred in religious groups with much lower vaccination rates than normal [orig. enn vanleg].

In 2014, there was a major outbreak in an Amish community in Ohio, while in 2019 there was a major outbreak among Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn, New York [see, the ‘Judeo-Christian values’—that would be: anti-vaxx sentiments—are full at-work, lest you’d accuse the NRK journo™ of anti-Christian bias].

Fewer People are Getting Vaccinated

Director Hauge at the IPH says that she is not surprised by the new infection figures from the USA:

We see that these figures are increasing year on year. Both in the USA and other countries such as Canada. This is a result of a decline in vaccination coverage [but the association—it’s not even a correlation, I’d argue, based on historical data—between vaccination and ‘figures’ or ‘outbreaks’, as opposed to standard measurement options, such as cases, incidence, or R0, is very, very, very sketchy: shame on you, Director Hauge, for so badly misinforming the reader].

At least 95 per cent of the population must be vaccinated to avoid measles outbreaks [remember: the shots only work if there is no control group left, such as the Amish of the Orthodox Jews]. Hauge says that in Norway over 95 per cent of children are vaccinated.

In the US, it’s worse. In Gaines County, only 81 per cent of children are vaccinated when they start school, writes The Economist [I read this as quite unrestrained calls for anti-vaxxer mobbing, given all we’ve been through in the past five years].

Although the figure in Gaines is particularly low, research [I’m sorry, but since when is collating numbers and putting them on a map research?] shows that fewer children are being immunised in most of the US. Data presented by Johns Hopkins University in April shows a decline in immunisation rates in almost 8 out of 10 counties in the country [this may be true, but since data is apparently lacking for 12 states (click on that link), I’m unsure where that 80% figure comes from…].

Criticism of the Minister of Health

The outbreak has led to much criticism of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [and now we’re at the third spin issue in the piece].

He has for many years been one of the USA’s best-known vaccine opponents.

Even after he became Secretary of Health and Human Services, he has spoken out in a way that raises doubts, writes Politico [well, the primary doubt-raising thing (sic) are the risk and ineffectiveness of the various injectable products…]

On several occasions he has said that vaccines are the best way to protect yourself.

At other times, he has recommended that people take vitamin A or cod liver oil to protect themselves. The American Medical Association says that this is not right, writes CNN [I’m going out on a limb here, but I consider CNN not exactly the most trustworthy news™ organisation; for details, please see Piers Robinson’s The CNN Effect (Taylor & Francis, 2002)].

Scary Models

This is a harbinger of things to come. When we see measles flare up, we know that other diseases will follow [because they, you know, travel together on Greyhound buses?]

That’s according to Eric Ball, who heads the California chapter of the American Academy of Paediatrics.

In a study published in April this year, a group of researchers looked at what the consequences might be if the decline in the number of people vaccinated continues [another model/simulation, which I’d encourage you all to check out; here’s a teaser:

[the] model predicts measles may reestablish endemicity (83% of simulations; mean time of 20.9 years) with an estimated 851 300 cases (95% uncertainty interval [UI], 381 300 to 1.3 million cases) over 25 years [what’s about 1m cases between the various simulation runs?]

He shows that if the current vaccination rate continues, measles will re-establish itself in the US within two decades:

The result will be 850,000 cases of infection and 850 deaths over the next 25 years [this is wildly misleading, and on top of it, there’s about 40K fatal car accidents in the US per year, which, if modelled™ over 25 years (simply multiplied 40K by 25), might result in 1m deaths, i.e., it exceeds the simulated measles risk by a considerable margin]

Should the decline in immunisation rates continue, it could be far worse. With a decline of 10 percentage points, 11,000 children could lose their lives over 25 years [but that’s the US, hence…].

Safe for Norwegians [nothing to see here, folks, move on]

Siri Helene Hauge, head of department at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, says that we are safe in Norway because of the high proportion of vaccinated people:

We have very good protection against measles. But if you’re unvaccinated and travelling abroad, there is of course a greater risk of meeting infected people and becoming infected. But if you’re vaccinated, you can travel to places with high levels of infection [thus we get to yet another instance of spin: get jabbed to travel, or stay at-home, which is the true harbinger of future vaccine passport mandates when travelling while countries might deny you entry based on the sharing of such personal medical information].

Bottom Li(n)es

As painful and stupid, as well as transparent in terms of gaslighting, as this piece is, there’s so much that’s obviously at-fault or wrong with Public Health™ these days (or ever).

The main issues I’d raise include but aren’t limited to those listed:

lack of data before the mid-1940s means that the 20 year-long baseline scenario (mid-1940s to 1963) is not representative of historical circumstances

WHO-sponsored data on leading causes of death in the mid-1940s are similarly quite…shall we say interesting here: ‘all accidents’ accounted for a whopping 37% of US deaths among those aged 1-19 in 1951-53 (there’s also data for 11 other countries, which are in roughly that ballpark); that’s more than 4 times the share of cancer (malignant neoplasms) and more than 5 times the share of pneumonia; while ‘other or unknown causes’ are, technically speaking, the second-largest category (sic) at 28.8%, we note the distinct absence of measles as a relevant cause-of-death for those aged 1-19:

(Source: S. Swaroop et al. ‘Accident mortality among children’, Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 15, no. 1-2 (1956): pp. 123-63, at p. 124)

then there’s the entire issue of there not being ‘the measles vaccine’, esp. in the 1960s, but rather a bunch of different injectable products with differing ingredients, active substances, and formulations—we’re talking about anyone making such arguments is actually engaging in: data splice, i.e., the melding of separate data to make one compound graph or table

there’s also the media psy op/spin about the dead Texas kids—with esp. the first such case being a clear case (I think) of both medical malpractice and agit-prop: as reported by Celia Farber , the child didn’t die of measles

didn’t die of measles lastly, if the disease has been declared eradicated™ in the US in 2000, pray tell where would all these outbreaks come from? (My personal take is: it’s the vaccines)

And, of course, let’s not let either NRK or Claire Hannan off the hook here, for they, too, deserve (sic) to be called out.

As regards the former, here’s what NRK’s news ticker reported™ a day earlier on 9 July 2025):

The highlighted part reads:

The measles vaccine is effective if 95 per cent of a population is vaccinated, so-called herd immunity.

And if you need to, re-read that one: the shot—note, once more, the conflation of various active ingredients (it’s a slate of products said to help prevent measles, mumps, and rubella)—only works if at least 95% of any target group are vaccinated.

We thus note, in passing, the shoddy make-believe/agit-prop masquerading as vaccinology™.

Finally, mention shall be made of Ms. Hannan’s firm, unwavering, and total commitment (as a Big Pharma harlot, that is) to push the Covid poison/death juices on children and young adults ‘since 2020’. Please read this long and patently absurd interview Claire Hannan did with NPR on 22 June 2022 where ‘she told NPR what's been happening behind the scenes to get this new low-dose formulation of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines out so that little kids can finally get protected’ (here are some choice quotes to wet your appetite):

I think if anyone has doubts as to whether they should get it for their child, this should take any of those doubts away [note that Ms. Hannan isn’t a medical doctor, hence that statement here reeks of quackery]… There were no serious adverse events [from the vaccine]…effectiveness is not quite what it was with adults, but—with two doses and potentially a third dose of Moderna and three doses of Pfizer—the effectiveness against hospitalization and death is very good… Even if your child has had COVID, I would recommend getting the vaccine and making sure that you get all three doses if it’s Pfizer and the two doses if it’s Moderna, and just watch for a booster to come.

I’ll stop here.

History won’t be kind to these poison pushers and angels of death.

Legacy media reporting™ is both very shitty and totally expectable on these matters.

I’m not a medical doctor (hence this isn’t medical advice), but I can tell you what I resolved as a consequence of the Covid shitshow: I won’t be getting any injectable product.

And I’ll continue to collect receipts like the ones documented today.