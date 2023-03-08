Note that this is a very long exposé—please read it online or in the app.

It’s the time of year—again—when authorities, politicians, and legacy media are pushing yet another pharmaceutical intervention. This time, we’re not talking about Covid injections but HPV jabs.

As with the former injections, there are considerable doubts about the safety and efficacy of these pharmaceutical interventions.

As with all matters ‘Covid’, here’s a piece in legacy media outlet Kurier (3 March 2023) that shills for Big Pharma (my emphases):

HPV Vaccination: How We Can (Almost) Eradicate a Type of Cancer Since February [2023], vaccination against HPV has been available free of charge up to [Austrians’] the 21st birthday. However, many parents and young people still do not know how well it works. No, not HIV. It is about HPV. In Austria, the virus is still far from being as well known as the AIDS virus. Unlike the AIDS virus, however, there is already an effective vaccination against HPV. Since 1 February, it has been administered free of charge in Austria not only to children up to the age of twelve, but also to young people up to 21. The problem: one third of the parents of young people do not know that this vaccination exists or how well it protects against certain types of cancer.

‘Free’ jabs, even though neither ‘parents and young people’ actually ‘know how well it works’.

Here we go again. Sigh.

So, please venture over to Celia Farber’s Substack and get her book on the HIV/AIDS shenanigans (I’ve already pre-ordered my copy).

Celia, if you’re reading this, please help me raise awareness of this disgusting farce.

There’s so much that’s wrong about this piece of corporate shilling, where to start?

First, there’s no ‘AIDS virus’, as claimed by the article’s author, Elisabeth Hofer.

Luc Montagnier, the scientist who received the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on HIV/AIDS, reversed his position and became an adamant opponent of injections; needless to say, he also spoke out against the Covid madness, which earned him, according to French daily Le Figaro, the reputation of a ‘slow scientific shipwreck’. Montagnier died not long ago, and you may read, e.g., this obituary by France24.

Even though Ms. Hofer admits that ‘many parents and young people still do not know how well it works’ while also calling it ‘effective’.

If you’d like to learn more about it, here’s the European Medicine Agency’s website; if you’re US-based, here’s the CDC’s website.

On Gardasil and its Safety

According to the EMA, this is how Gardasil’s efficacy was measured:

The main measure of effectiveness was the development of antibodies against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18 one month after the last dose.

Does that remind you of something else? If anything, are antibody titers indicative of efficacy? Recent experience with the Covid injections would suggest a big question mark, at the very least.

On safety, the EMA holds:

The study testing Gardasil given as 2 doses in girls aged 9 to 13 showed that that the two doses given six months apart were no less effective than the three-dose vaccination: all subjects had developed sufficient amounts of antibodies against HPV one month after their last dose.

Two or three doses of this product, what’s the difference? (Apart from the bottom line of Gardasil’s manufacturer, Merck…)

On risks associated with Gardasil, the EMA explains:

In studies, the most common side effects with Gardasil (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) were headache and reactions at the site of the injection (redness, pain and swelling). For the full list of all side effects reported with Gardasil, see the package leaflet. Patients who show signs of an allergy after a dose of Gardasil should not receive further doses of the vaccine. Vaccination should be postponed in patients who are ill with a high fever. For the full list of all restrictions, see the package leaflet.

So, with Gardasil, if a vaccinated individual ‘shows signs of an allergy after a dose’, one ‘should not receive further doses’.

But with the Covid injections, side-effects are to be disregarded and one should just roll up one’s sleeve to get another one.

Oh, here’s the list of ‘the most common (≥10%) local and systemic adverse reactions

reported’ (as detailed in the package leaflet):

In girls and women 16 through 26 years of age: injection-site pain (89.9%), injection-site swelling (40.0%), injection-site erythema (34.0%) and headache ( 14.6%).

In girls 9 through 15 years of age: injection-site pain (89.3%), injection-site swelling (47.8%), injection-site erythema (34.1%) and headache ( 11.4%).

In women 27 through 45 years of age: injection-site pain (82.8%), injection-site swelling (23.3%), injection-site erythema (16.9%), and headache (13.6%).

In boys and men 16 through 26 years of age: injection-site pain (63.4%), injection-site swelling (20.2%) and injection-site erythema (20.7%).

In boys 9 through 15 years of age: injection-site pain (71.5%), injection-site swelling (26.9%), and injection-site erythema (24.9%).

There are references to section 6.1 in the package leaflet (pp. 4-10), which I recommend reading for further particulars; the below excerpt is found on p. 8 (my emphases):

Serious Adverse Events in Clinical Studies

Serious adverse events were collected throughout the entire study period (range one month to 48 months post-last dose) for the seven clinical studies for GARDASIL 9. Out of the 15,705 individuals who were administered GARDASIL 9 and had safety follow-up, 354 reported a serious adverse event; representing 2.3% of the population. As a comparison, of the 7,378 individuals who were administered GARDASIL and had safety follow-up, 185 reported a serious adverse event; representing 2.5% of the population. Four GARDASIL 9 recipients each reported at least one serious adverse event that was determined to be vaccine-related. The vaccine-related serious adverse reactions were pyrexia, allergy to vaccine, asthmatic crisis, and headache. Deaths in the Entire Study Population

Across the clinical studies, ten deaths occurred (five each in the GARDASIL 9 and GARDASIL groups); none were assessed as vaccine-related. Causes of death in the GARDASIL 9 group included one automobile accident, one suicide, one case of acute lymphocytic leukemia, one case of hypovolemic septic shock, and one unexplained sudden death 678 days following the last dose of GARDASIL 9. Causes of death in the GARDASIL control group included one automobile accident, one airplane crash, one cerebral hemorrhage, one gunshot wound, and one stomach adenocarcinoma. Systemic Autoimmune Disorders

In all of the clinical trials with GARDASIL 9 subjects were evaluated for new medical conditions potentially indicative of a systemic autoimmune disorder. In total, 2.2% (351/15,703) of GARDASIL 9 recipients and 3.3% (240/7,378) of GARDASIL recipients reported new medical conditions potentially indicative of systemic autoimmune disorders, which were similar to rates reported following GARDASIL, AAHS control, or saline placebo in historical clinical trials.

So far, so good, eh?

On p. 9, there’s also a brief paragraph on possible associations of adverse reactions to Gardasil in relation to two other vaccines, namely Menactra (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y and W-135] Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine] and

Adacel (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed [Tdap]).

In other words: Gardasil has a known potential of complications when these two injections are administered in close temporal proximity (ibid.):

The rates of injection-site adverse reactions were similar between the concomitant group and non-concomitant group (vaccination with GARDASIL 9 separated from vaccination with Menactra and Adacel by 1 month) with the exception of an increased rate of swelling reported at the injection site for GARDASIL 9 in the concomitant group (14.4%) compared to the non-concomitant group (9.4%). The majority of injection-site swelling adverse reactions were reported as being mild to moderate in intensity

What hasn’t been assessed is the potential for complications with literally all other injectable products, most notably the modRNA Covid injections.

On ‘drug interactions’ (p. 10), we learn the following:

Immunosuppressive therapies, including irradiation, antimetabolites, alkylating agents, cytotoxic drugs, and corticosteroids (used in greater than physiologic doses), may reduce the immune responses to vaccines [see Use in Specific Populations (8.6)].

Gardasil and Pregnancy

On the use of Gardasil in ‘specific populations’ (pp. 10-1, my emphasis), we read the following:

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of GARDASIL 9 in pregnant women. Available human data do not demonstrate vaccine-associated increase in risk of major birth defects and miscarriages when GARDASIL 9 is administered during pregnancy.

So, absence of evidence is somehow akin to evidence of absence. Really?

Yet, a bit further down there is the following (again, my emphases):

Subjects who were determined to be pregnant were instructed to defer vaccination until the end of their pregnancy. Despite this pregnancy screening regimen, some subjects were vaccinated very early in pregnancy before human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) was detectable. [line break inserted] An analysis was conducted to evaluate pregnancy outcomes for pregnancies with

onset within 30 days before or after vaccination with GARDASIL 9 or GARDASIL. Among such pregnancies, there were 62 and 55 with known outcomes (excluding ectopic pregnancies and elective terminations) for GARDASIL 9 and GARDASIL, respectively, including 44 and 48 live births, respectively. The rates of pregnancies that resulted in a miscarriage were 27.4% (17/62) and 12.7% (7/55) in subjects

who received GARDASIL 9 or GARDASIL, respectively. A five-year pregnancy registry enrolled 2,942 women who were inadvertently exposed to GARDASIL within one month prior to the last menstrual period (LMP) or at any time during pregnancy, 2,566 of whom were prospectively followed . After excluding elective terminations (n=107), ectopic pregnancies (n=5) and

those lost to follow-up (n=814), there were 1,640 pregnancies with known outcomes. Rates of miscarriage and major birth defects were 6.8% of pregnancies (111/1,640) and 2.4% of live born infants (37/1,527), respectively. These rates of assessed outcomes in the prospective population were consistent with estimated background rates.

That last paragraph concludes with a lie, by the way. On p. 10, the estimated background rates are given as follows:

In the U.S. general population, the estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage in clinically recognized pregnancies is 2% to 4% and 15% to 20%, respectively.

According to Merck, the five-year pregnancy registry contains information on rates of miscarriage and major birth defects of 6.8%—which is considerably higher than the cited estimate of 2-4%.

About breast-feeding, the package leaflet holds (p. 11):

Available data are not sufficient to assess the effects of GARDASIL 9 on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.

19yo Student Dies after HPV Shot

If you’ve made it so far, here’s a tragic story as reported by Österreich back on 13 Jan. 2008 (my translation and emphases):

Student Died After Cancer Vaccination The 19-year-old Upper Austrian succumbed to respiratory paralysis after being vaccinated against HPV. Now the parents are suing. In a four-page letter made available to Österreich , Stefan and Barbara Soriat from Unterach am Attersee turn to the public. The motive for the desperate step: they fear that the true reason for the death of their beloved daughter Jasmin could be covered up by the authorities, the pharmaceutical lobby, and vaccine-friendly doctors: Jasmin Soriat, a 19-year-old student, had come to Vienna in the autumn to attend university. Two weeks later, she found a flat in the capital— and on 12 October, Jasmin was found dead in her bed. Student Died In Her Sleep Coroners determined respiratory paralysis as the cause of death. From the outset, the parents suspected that an HPV cancer vaccine administered to Jasmin three weeks earlier might have something to do with their daughter’s death. The Complaints The parents say: ‘She was healthy as anyone, cheerful, and full of life. She never had any serious illnesses, certainly no pulmonary diseases, and she never smoked. There had never been any problems with vaccines before either.’ The symptoms commenced immediately after the first partial vaccination against cervical cancer on 19 September. They were small complaints that accumulated, each harmless in and of itself, but now they are seen in a new light: ‘There were sudden headaches and sensitivity to light when reading, persistent stomach pulls, and diarrhoea.’ The Last Night The parents have been able to meticulously reconstruct the last hours of their Jasmin: ‘She was at a concert of a Spanish band, before midnight she went to a fast food restaurant, then she went home with her room-mate. At two o’clock in the morning, they had a cup of tea. Her friend got up safe and sound the next day, Jasmin must have died in her sleep after a few hours.’ Public Prosecutor Investigates At the end of November, pathologists finally reported a suspected side effect of the HPV vaccination as a possible cause of death. Now the public prosecutor’s office in Vienna is investigating. A broad discussion about the usefulness of this form of prevention against cervical cancer was triggered: In Burgenland, for example, the responsible state health minister even demanded an end to all subsidies for the vaccination until the case of Jasmin Soriat is clarified. The Connection Authorities, however, remain silent, an expert opinion, announced to be published before Christmas, is still pending. But Stefan and Barbara Soriat have long been certain: ‘What else could have caused the death of our daughter except the vaccination? In our opinion, there is a 100% connection, there have also been deaths and life-threatening events in Germany and the United States. We want to warn the public about this vaccination. That’s the only way Jasmin’s death will make sense now.’

A sad story. May Jasmin rest in peace.

Connections Between HIV/AIDS, Gardasil, and Gaslighting

For the aftermath, we turn to David Gorski, MD (Assoc. Prof. of Surgery and Oncology, Wayne State U), who frequently writes at Science-Based Medicine, an outlet co-owned by the New England Sceptical Society.

The NESS also has its own Wikipedia entry, whose protagonists often write about wide variety of topics (see, e.g., chairman Steven Novella’s ‘topics of interest’), including HIV/AIDS denialism, which Novella dismisses as follows:

Denialists are pseudoskeptics—they pretend to apply the principles of skepticism (doubt) but they are dedicated to a final conclusion, and so they twist the process to their desired outcome.

Never mind the decades of work put in by Montagnier.

Also, the NESS is the company Dr. Gorski keeps, which brings us back to what he wrote, among others, about the tragic death of Jasmin Soriat back in 2018. In a piece, entitled, ‘Death by Gardasil? Not so fast there…’ he relied on a piece in The Daily Mail that appeared in 2017, i.e., nine years after the above-related piece appeared in Österreich (my emphases):

Here’s Gorski on how he learned about the late Jasmin Soriat (whom he encountered first in a since-removed youtube video):

I’ve learned that her name was Jasmin Soriat. Her death was described in—surprise! surprise!—The Daily Mail…[extensive quotes from The Daily Mail piece omitted] If you examine stories like that of Jasmine Soriat, you’ll find that there are many commonalities. First and foremost, the temporal association between HPV vaccination and death is tenuous at best. In this case, Soriat had the first shot in the series and didn’t have any problems until weeks after her second shot. (The story I will conclude this post with demonstrates an even less convincing association.) If you want to see how tenuous the association between Gardasil and Jasmine Soriat’s death is, take a look at a more contemporaneous account of her death in 2007:

The information is, in fact, ‘a rough translation from a German document’, according to the linked content over at ‘SaneVax Inc.: The First International HPV Vaccine Information Clearinghouse’.

Judging from the content cited, its proximate source appears to be the above-related piece in Österreich.

I’m unsure Dr. Gorski ever read the original article, but if he—or whoever put up the piece on Ms. Soriat over at SaneVax Inc.—did, the ‘first and foremost’ claim about the ‘tenuous at best temporal association between HPV vaccination and death’ falls apart instantaneously. As a reminder, here’s the key passage from the above-cited Österreich article from 2008:

The parents say: ‘She was healthy as anyone, cheerful, and full of life. She never had any serious illnesses, certainly no pulmonary diseases, and she never smoked. There had never been any problems with vaccines before either.’ The symptoms commenced immediately after the first partial vaccination against cervical cancer on 19 September.

This, though, is how Dr. Gorski spins it (my emphases):

After you’ve examined a few of them, you’ll rapidly find two main themes among the stories of ‘death by Gardasil’ circulated in the antivaccine underground that make them unconvincing evidence for vaccine injury. First, the temporal link between Gardasil and death is almost always extremely tenuous, often with the patient having received at least one or two shots in the series with no ill effects and the ill effects only arising weeks or months after the shot on which parents place the blame for their child’s illness.

In Ms. Soriat’s case, ‘symptoms commenced immediately after the first [dose]’, with her tragic death following around three weeks after a subsequent jab.

I’ll close this long posting by letting Dr. Gorski explain this (my emphases):

Don’t get me wrong. I’m in no way downplaying the tragedy the families of these girls and young women have endured or the grief and anguish they have experienced over the deaths of their daughters. After all, no parent expects to outlive her daughter, and sudden, unexplained deaths of people under 21 are an anomaly. We humans are also pattern-forming creatures; it’s hard-wired into our brains that, when something happens, particularly something that provokes such a strong emotional response in us like the death of a child, there must be a reason. If there is no good explanation available, the very human response to tragedy is to look desperately for one and to latch onto it when we think we’ve found one. For instance, Ms. Hild’s mother summed up exactly the sort of thinking that leads parents suffering the death of a child to come to erroneous conclusions about what caused that death: ‘On her death certificate it will read, Cause of death unknown. She’s my daughter and I loved her!!!! I will never see her graduate college. I will never see her wear a wedding dress and hold her babies in her arms. The one thing in common that four out of the five girls that I have featured is that the actual cause of death is unknown. How can that be? How can these healthy, active young women for no apparent reason just die? That does not make any logical sense to me. There has to be a reason because things like this just do not happen, period.’ Unfortunately, things like this most definitely can and do happen. We humans are simply unable to accept that, which leads to parents in mourning blaming vaccines for the deaths of their children.

Thus Spoke The Medical Expert in 2008

Here’s what one Dr. Johannes Loibner, the medical expert Jasmin Soriat’s parents have approached, published five days after the above-related piece ran in Österreich:

The temporal connection 3 weeks after vaccination already suggests a connection. The absence of any other cause of death: The parents of the dead woman and the coroner were unable to identify any other cause for the unexplained death. These two facts already render it probable that the HPV injection could be the cause of her death. The genetically-engineered HPV vaccine point to the the consequences of this new technology that remain too little-known. In 2006, a six-dose vaccine, which also contained a genetically-engineered component had to be withdrawn from circulation. There were several deaths of children who had been vaccinated with it. At the very least, the suspicion must be raised that there are still unknown and unexpected adverse events. The expert, who has been dealing with vaccine injuries for years, therefore comes to the conclusion that the death of Jasmin Soriat can be attributed to this [HPV] injection with a very high degree of probability. The Austrian Medicines Agency, the Agency for Health and Food Safety [AGES], and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have so far not recognised any need for action. These authorities have approved the vaccine on the basis of the vaccine manufacturer’s studies. Likewise, they place the review of this case on the vaccine manufacturer itself. Apparently, they cannot review the case themselves because they have neither the human resources nor the necessary, scientific capabilities. The propagandists and operators of this vaccination refer to the fact that such deaths have not been described so far. Therefore, they argue with circular reasoning: such a case is not known, therefore the death of this woman did not result from the vaccination. The undersigned expert does see a clear connection between the HPV vaccination and the death of Jasmin Soriat. He recommends that the approval of the vaccine be suspended immediately until new results become known.

I’ll bring up Dr. Gorski once more to ‘explain’ what happened here:

We humans are also pattern-forming creatures; it’s hard-wired into our brains that, when something happens, particularly something that provokes such a strong emotional response in us like the death of a child, there must be a reason. If there is no good explanation available, the very human response to tragedy is to look desperately for one and to latch onto it when we think we’ve found one.

Yesterday, I wrote about ‘The World We Left Behind’; elsewhere, I’ve documented the swiftness how, back in 2009/10, in the context of the WHO-declared ‘Swineflu Pandemic’, Norwegian authorities stopped the mass vaccination campaign after one (!) case of narcolepsy of an 8 year-old girl was reported in Norway.

The World We Left Behind, apparently, also includes partially competent and responsible people in public health authorities who did the right thing and stopped the injection campaign.

Almost exactly a year ago, I reported on this notion extensively, and for the piece, please refer to the below-linked content (and note that it’s the same people who, back in 2009/10 stopped the injection campaign after reports of a total of 25 narcolepsy cases surfaced across Norway, Sweden and Finland):

Bottom Lines

Fast-forward 10 years, the late Jasmin Soriat’s parents are suffering this kind of condescending online abuse replete with the same markers: ‘HIV/AIDS denialism’, intense value-judgements, lack of linguistic capabilities and effort to read original content (such as the Österreich piece), and, apparently, claims to ‘represent The Science™’.

Fast-forward 15 years, the same people are still running things in Norway; as of 22 Nov. 2022, the officially-admitted Covid injection-associated death toll stands at 265. The next report isn’t due before mid-April 2023.

It’s all happened Before Covid, and it is happening again before our eyes.

Public health ‘authorities’ should have acted in 2007/08.

In the past, public health authorities had at least a few people with a conscience who did what they were actually supposed to do and worked to stop iatrogenic mayhem.

This, too, is part of the world we’ve left behind.

If you’re a parent, do pass the HPV jabs. If there’s a meaning to Jasmin Soriat’s tragic death, try to spread the word and keep the children safe by avoiding these products.

If you’re planning to become a parent, do avoid these untested and potentially dangerous products.

May you rest in piece, Jasmin Soriat (the below picture is from the SaneVax, Inc., website and I’m republishing it here to pay my respects to her and her parents).

May you rest in piece.