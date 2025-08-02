Three days ago, Norwegian public health officialdom came out with the sad news that one of one their own had died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Section head Are Stuwitz Berg ‘passed on 6 July 2025, after a few months of illness’ (orig. noen måneders sykdom), the Institute of Public Health’s Guri Rørtveit, Preben Aavitsland, and Margrethe Greve-Isdahl wrote in an obituary published by Aftenposten on 29 July 2025.

May he rest in peace, and may his family find peace, too.

Who Was Are Stuwitz Berg?

We do have to talk about this tragic incident for a moment of two, for Are Stuwitz Berg is not an unknown capacity in Norwegian public health™.

As probably not even the most faithful long-term readers remember (there are a select few still hanging on, as far as subscription email data plus you opening my newsletter indicate), Are Stuwitz Berg made several appearances in these pages, most prominent are the below-linked two incidents:

We must mention that Stuwitz Berg was a diehard Branch Covidian, and, given legacy media reporting™ (more on this in a moment) upon his passing, he ‘stood true to his values’—by claiming, back in autumn 2022, the following:

According to Berg, there has also not been an increase in adverse events due to boosters or the new variants of the vaccine. High mortality is probably due to Covid.

Read the rest of his—and others’—assessment of record-breaking excess mortality, especially among people younger than 50, here:

And then there is this comment from last autumn, which, to this writer, reads like, well, quite a contradiction to the above-related nonsense:

‘The mRNA vaccines can cause rare but more serious side effects, especially in younger people. We have no general recommendation to vaccinate all adults’, says Are Stuwitz Berg, acting director of infection control at the IPH.

More on this comment, incl. further hectoring to take yet another booster:

Once again, Stuwitz Berg was not entirely truthful about what he saw, as there is plenty of evidence of whatever adverse reactions to the Covid poison/death juices there were, they were so far beyond anything else, it’s hard, if not outright impossible, not to observe a ‘signal’ as official gov’t data indicates, especially if compared with that ‘other’ Pandemic™ of 2009/10. Officially, the Covid poison/death juices caused (in spring 2021, with about the same number of injections—ca. 2.2m—set):

9,175 AE reports, or 633% of the 1,449 AEs associated with Pandemrix

8,060 light AE reports, or almost a magnitude more (932%) than the 865 light AEs associated with Pandemrix

950 severe AEs (excl. deaths), or 63% more than the number of AEs associated with Pandemrix

165 deaths (none that I learned about with Pandemrix), of which almost all were due to the BioNTech/Pfizer product that was also ‘offered’ to children over 5 years and pregnant women

You see, in the strange netherworld of public health™ officialdom, saying one thing in 2022 (‘no…an increase in adverse events due to boosters’) while saying something totally different in 2024 (‘mRNA vaccines can cause rare but more serious side effects, especially in younger people’), is, in the words of the Aftenposten obituary, ‘was true to his values’.

As we switch to write-ups of Stuwitz Berg’s obituary published by other outlets in true Norwegian, second-hand reporting™ style, I’ll leave it to you, dear readers, to consider—weigh—whatever else is said about Stuwitz Berg by his ilk.

As always, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Director of Infectious Disease Control Are Stuwitz Berg has passed away

Director of Infectious Disease Control Are Stuwitz Berg of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health died earlier this month.

Originally via NTB, re-published by Dagens Medisin, 30 July 2025 [source; archived]

Are Stuwitz Berg was a PhD, specialist in paediatrics, consultant, and director of the Department of Infectious Disease Control and Vaccines at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH).

Berg passed away on July 6, writes Aftenposten, which has published an obituary written by IPH colleagues. The 53-year-old died after a few months of illness.

‘Are was a unique and present leader, a prominent professional, and a caring colleague. He was highly respected both at IPH and among collaborators in Norway and Europe’, write his colleagues [who, as shall be mentioned, are: Guri Rørtveit, Preben Aavitsland, and Margrethe Greve-Isdahl].

Berg was one of the top IPH officials who often appeared in the media during the corona pandemic to keep the Norwegian people updated on ongoing developments.

‘Many will remember Are from several media appearances during the pandemic, where he conveyed complicated messages in a simple way. He led the practical implementation of the corona vaccination program [that is perhaps the reason as to why the other Branch Covidian and poison/death juice diehards emphasis Stuwitz Berg’s high levels of respect™ among the public health™ community™] and supported professionals across the country in their work’, the obituary states.

‘The institute’s tallest, gentlest, and most bearded Lucia’

In the obituary, IPH Director Guri Rørtveit, Preben Aavitsland, and Margrethe Greve-Isdahl also write that Berg was an experienced, knowledgeable, sociable, and very well-liked colleague and leader.

He built a good working environment with the help of warm humour, empathy and care. At the same time, he was informal. He showed up in costume to celebrate Halloween, and every December 13 he appeared with a chandelier on his head as the institute’s tallest, gentlest, and most bearded Lucia.

Berg was hired by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) as a consultant in 2017, and had then been a paediatrician at Ahus [Akershus hospital], at Haydom, Hospital in Tanzania and, at the Oslo ER. He received his doctorate from the University of Oslo. He is survived by his wife and three children.

PANDEMIC: Berg became a familiar face to many Norwegians as a result of appearances at press conferences about the corona pandemic.

IPH Top Official Dead: ‘Highly Respected in Norway and Europe’

Director of infectious diseases Are Stuwitz Berg died earlier this month of a rare disease.

By Oddvar Sagbakken Saanum and Silje Lundy Krosby, NTB/TV2, 30 July 2025 [source; archived; note that much of this piece is a verbatim re-posting of the above, and I’m only reproducing those parts that are not found above]

…former IPH director Camilla Stoltenberg describes Berg as a ‘good, wise [orig. klokt], honest, and courageous person’, adding the following:

It is inconceivable and sad that Are Stuwitz Berg has died, so far too early in life. He was good at collaborating, while at the same time expressing what he thought in a clear way. He had professional and human integrity, and respect for others. I collaborated closely with him, especially during the pandemic, and became very fond of him.

Rare Disease

…Berg’s mother, Jorun Berg, has written a eulogy about her son in the newspaper Groruddalen. There she writes that Berg died after contracting a rare disease [here’s the eulogy by his mother, published in the local paper Groruddalen on 21 July 2025 (archived)]

Are passed away from me/us on Sunday, July 6, at the age of 53. After three quarters of a year with a rare disease [subtracting nine months from early July, Stuwitz Berg got the bad news at about the same he admitted that ‘mRNA vaccines can cause rare but more serious side effects’ in early October 2024], he and the doctors had to give up. Are grew up in Romsås with two older siblings. There he went to kindergarten and schools. After high school, a few years as a kindergarten employee, and an extra year at Bjørknes [private prep school, a rather posh institution, founded in 1950 and located in Oslo’s embassy quarter (Wikipedia entry in Norwegian), where the rich and famous go to obtain better grades for university curricula they’d otherwise be unable to get in; known graduates incl. the Norwegian queen Sonja and her daughter, Märtha Louise], he entered medical school in Oslo. After university and the necessary [sic; oh, the travails of residency befall the best of medical doctors who later never see a patient and become public health™ bureaucrats] internship, he started at the Oslo ER. He specialised as a paediatrician and got a job at the paediatric and adolescent ward at Akershus hospital in 2006. There he became particularly interested in pneumonia in children and how the pneumococcal vaccine had a better effect than penicillin. This led to a doctorate in 2018, which in turn led to him starting at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in 2017. Vaccinology was of great interest [to him] and [he had great] knowledge therein. He became an important person in IPH’s role during the corona pandemic. Are married in 2004 and had three children who are growing up in Årvoll. At Årvoll, Are was very active in the Tonsenhagen school band (and flea market). Among many other things that had to do with the children’s upbringing. In 2008, he traveled with his family to Tanzania, where he worked as a doctor at a hospital in the bush. They were there for a year. During his childhood, adolescence, and throughout his adult life, Are has traveled a lot. With friends or family. He has been to almost every part of the world [huhum, not exactly a role-model in terms of his commitment to ‘our sustainable and inclusive future’ (read with Klaus Schwab’s weird accent): did Are acquire his ‘rare disease’ on such a recent trip? I don’t think so as it would have been mentioned at this point] Are was in a nice group of friends at Romsås. They have kept in touch all the way. His friends from his student days have also kept in touch. Are has achieved a lot, has been involved in a lot. Helped and volunteered. He got to use all his qualities, both practical and theoretical, as well as his humanity. Are lived an active and happy life. Dear Are, it hurts so much that you are gone. Mom Jorun Berg

On Stuwitz Berg’s Shtick, Pneumococcal Vaccines

Before wrapping this up, we must briefly talk about Stuwitz Berg’s field of primary expertise, namely, pneumococcal so-called vaccines.

Here’s from the horse’s mouth (Wikipedia) to set things up, and please note that I’ve kept all links and references so you can easily track and follow whatever statement is made:

A bit further down in the Wikipedia entry, we learn more about these two types of so-called vaccines (I recall receiving the polysaccharide version in primary school: a block of sugar with a few drops of whatever):

Polysaccharide vaccine The pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine most commonly used today [citation needed] consists of purified polysaccharides from 23 serotypes (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6b, 7F, 8, 9N, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 17F, 18C, 19A, 19F, 20, 22F, 23F, and 33F).[50] Immunity is induced primarily through stimulation of B-cells which release IgM[50] without the assistance of T cells.[51] This immune response is less robust than the response provoked by conjugated vaccines, which has several consequences. The vaccine is ineffective in children less than 2 years old, presumably due to their less mature immune systems.[50] Non-response is also common amongst older adults.[50] Immunity is not lifelong, so individuals must be re-vaccinated at age 65 if their initial vaccination was given at age 60 or younger.[50] Since no mucosal immunity is provoked, the vaccine does not affect carrier rates, promote herd immunity, or protect against upper or lower respiratory tract infections.[50] Finally, provoking immune responses using unconjugated polysaccharides from the capsules of other bacteria, such as H. influenzae, has proven significantly more difficult.[50]

Mind you, this is on Wikipedia; the ‘WHO position paper—2012’, by the way, is even less charitable in formulating this:

Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines are associated with poor or absent immunogenicity in children <2 years of age and failure at any age to induce an anamnestic antibody response upon revaccination [these sugar blocks w/so-called vaccine™ are: useless]. The term pneumococcal conjugate vaccine refers to vaccines based on chemical coupling of S. pneumoniae polysaccharides to an immunogenic protein carrier. This enhances the antibody response and induces immune memory.

We note, in passing, in that this is the field Stuwitz Berg has specialised in, promoted, and is an expert™ in.

Back to Wikipedia’s consideration of pneumococcal so-called vaccines:

Conjugated vaccine The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) consists of capsular polysaccharides covalently bound to the diphtheria toxoid CRM197, which is highly immunogenic but non-toxic.[50] This combination provokes a significantly more robust immune response [than the polysaccharide vaccines] by recruiting CRM197-specific type 2 helper T cells, which allow for immunoglobulin type switching (to produce non-IgM immunoglobulin) and production of memory B cells.[50] Among other things, this results in mucosal immunity and the eventual establishment of lifelong immunity after several exposures [i.e., this is better™ from the point of view of the manufacturer as it requires multiple shots].[50] For targeted serotypes, the PCV reduces colonization rates and provides herd immunity. It appears [trust da Science™] to also reduce the development of antimicrobial resistance among targeted serotypes.[50] The main drawbacks to conjugated vaccines are that they only protect against a subset of the serotypes covered by the polysaccharide vaccines.[medical citation needed]

So, basically, the injections are preferable as you’d need several = profits for Big Pharma, but they don’t protect™ only against those ‘serotypes covered by the polysaccharide vaccines’.

Here’s more from that 2012 WHO position paper on these injections:

Comprehensive meta-analyses of studies assessing PPV23 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness have been conducted, including a 2007 WHO-commissioned meta-analysis and a review of randomized controlled trials (RCTs).[footnotes 19, 20] On balance, as shown in the meta-analyses, the results of the RCTs of PPV23 are consistent with a protective effect against IPD and all-cause pneumonia among generally healthy young adults and, to a lesser extent, protection against IPD in the general population of elderly people [so, basically, if you’re young and healthy—that is, not a category of ‘vulnerable people’ at-risk of contracting and/or dying of pneumonia, that conjugated vaccines work™]. Such trials have not demonstrated that PPV23 is efficacious against either IPD or all-cause pneumonia in populations at higher risk [oh, blimey, there goes the rationale for vaccinating ‘vulnerable people’], such as adults and children with underlying conditions that increase their risk of pneumococcal disease or highly immunosuppressed individuals of any age.[footnote 20]

I haven’t read the underlying papers, which are:

footnote 19: Moberley SA et al., ‘Vaccines for preventing pneumococcal infection in adults’, Cochrane Database Systemic Reviews, 2008 (1):CD000422.

footnote 20: Huss A et al., ‘Efficacy of pneumococcal vaccination in adults: a meta-analysis’, Canadian Medical Association journal, 2009, 180:48–58.

similarly, I’ve not read the 2008 WHO position paper on these injections

Why haven’t I read them?

Well, if WHO freely states that there’s not valid reasons to use either the polysaccharide and/or conjugate vaccines—because neither works—and because the 2012 position paper (in footnote 21) directs the reader to Chaiyakunapruk N et al., ‘Cost effectiveness of pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccines: a comparative assessment of decision-making tools’. BMC Medicine, 2011, 9:53, i.e., a more recent paper, whose—literally—money paragraph is this one (from their discussion section):

Although the models we reviewed were developed to determine value for money of vaccination program [hence, a classic case of garbage in, garbage out as the endpoints weren’t related to individual or group health but Big Pharma’s bottom lines and public health officialdom’s continued funding streams], different vaccines were assessed: PneumoADIP assessed the CE of PCV, TriVac assessed the CE of PCV, Haemophilus influenzae B (Hib) and rotavirus vaccines and SUPREMES appraised pneumococcal Haemophilus influenzae protein D-conjugate vaccine (PHiD-CV).

Also, the authors compared different models to each other and, in the section on ‘competing [sic] interests’, we learn that ‘JE’s [that would be John W. Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine] partner is currently employed for GlaxoSmithKline, manufacturer of a pediatric pneumococcal vaccine’.

And then there’s the entire framing of the paper whose sole purpose is to compare cost-effectiveness of one over the other pneumococcal vaccines. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement of their efficacy, to say nothing about their safety.

What a clown car vaccinology™ is.

Bottom Lines

Be part of da Science™, die early, it would seem.

As much as this posting reads like taking a dump on someone else’s grave—and I wish to reiterate my sincere condolences to Stuwitz Berg’s family—the picture that emerges from the documented paper trail is clear:

In October 2022, Stuwitz Berg claimed that ‘there has also not been an increase in adverse events due to boosters or the new variants of the vaccine’ while blaming ‘high [excess] mortality’ as being ‘probably due to Covid’.

Two years later, in October 2024, Stuwitz Berg was forced, almost as if led by the ‘normative power of the factual’ (orig. die normative Kraft des Faktischen, by jurist Georg Jellinek), that ‘the mRNA vaccines can cause rare but more serious side effects, especially in younger people’.

As we learned from the survey of obituaries, Stuwitz Berg’s academic expertise prior to the WHO-declared, so-called Covid Pandemic™ were pneumococcal vaccines, which, as their above consideration shows, don’t work.

In other words: his entire professional career as an epidemiologist and public health official is—basically pointless, if not outright fraudulent.

In the end, I suppose we can safely assume Stuwitz Berg took several modRNA poison/death juices, and, yes, there is (so far) unverified speculation about the perceived or true causes of his early, sudden, and unexpected demise, as this brief paragraph from The People’s Voice indicates:

Berg is the latest in a series of vaccinated and boosted young public health officials, scientists, and vaccine proponents to pass away suddenly in recent years, usually suffering cardiac arrest, stroke, or turbo cancer. While official channels attribute such deaths to natural causes or remain silent on specifics, the pattern can no longer be dismissed as coincidence… In the world of mainstream media, the story ends with warm tributes. But for many watching closely, it’s another red flag in a growing trail of unanswered questions surrounding the COVID vaccine rollout.

Finally, given all the above—from the ‘rare disease’ he contracted and battled for ‘several months’ via his role in the Covid poison/death juice roll-out in Norway, the proximal origin (pun intended) of his respect™ among colleagues, to his professional expertise™ in pneumococcal vaccines (that don’t work), Stuwitz Berg leaves behind a legacy of ashes.

And thus, he is perhaps the poster child for the Covid shitshow.