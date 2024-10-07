Another Monday morrow, another moment of gaslighting galore. Today, I’ll bring you further evidence—as if, at this point in time, any more is needed—of the mental state of academia™ and legacy media courtesy of Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

We last met this particular gang—Jan-Eric Wilthil, the derring-do journo™ and his pro-jab diehard Jörn Klein, a professor of microbiology at the University of South-Eastern Norway (faculty profiles)—in late August when they sought to answer the same question:

Back then, the Institute for Public Health (Folkehelseinstituttet) showed little, if any, willingness to recommend another booster jab (that would be no. 7 for some) for the general public.

Today, however, Jörn Klein has decided to play the modRNA poison juice shill and came out strongly in favour of young and healthy people considering doing so.

Jörn Klein, of course, has been a ‘critic’ from the start—of the Institute for Public Health’s ‘way too lax’ infection control positions, as this piece from early August 2020 shows (and from where I’ve taken the picture because it’s spot-on):

BEEN CRITICAL: Professor of infection control Jörn Klein has repeatedly criticised the IPH for its infection control measures, most recently on 3 August [2020] for waiting too long before assessing the use of face masks. Picture credit: Vigdis Hella, NRK

As such, the below utterances of Prof. Klein are symptomatic of a Branch Covidian/Zero Covid cultist who in early August 2020 (classes start in 2-3 weeks later in Norway) put on a face diaper in an empty lecture room made of what looks like his speedo (not that other masks short of FFP3 or the like would do anything) to make a point about…what?

As always, non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases [and snarky commentary] added. Sigh.

‘Young and Healthy People Should Consider Taking the Coronavirus Vaccine’

By Jan-Eric Wilthil, NRK, 5 Oct. 2024 [source]

A new corona variant is threatening to create a wave of infection this winter. ‘The vaccine can protect young people against the “long covid”’, says Jörn Klein, professor of infection control.

The number of coronavirus infections has already increased during the summer this year. I expect a further increase during the autumn. Therefore, everyone should consider whether there is a need for a booster dose.

[I’m doing this ‘just for fun’, but also to show how far out of touch with reality professor Klein is, as well as to add some snark here: this is from the current ‘update on infectious diseases’ provided by the Institute of Public Health on 3 Oct. 2024

There has been a decrease in the proportion of samples with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 over the past four weeks (7.5% in week 39…[down from] 13.3% in week 36). The number of samples with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 among hospitalised patients decreased in week 39…An increase in COVID-19 during the autumn cannot be ruled out…the sub-variant KP.3.1.1 accounting for the majority of detections.

You see, a 44% reduction of positive test samples over the past three weeks makes Jörn Klein lose his cool (you see, I can play that silly numbers game, too). I can do one better, though, if you’d like to follow me to the Institute of Public Health’s dedicated Covid statistics database, you could see how patently absurd Prof. Klein’s position is:

This is the situation of ‘registered cases’ right now, as per 7 Oct. 2024. You can clearly see the expected problem will, likely, not exceed what happened in 2022…back to NRK’s ‘reporting™’]

Taking another booster is contrary to the recommendations of health authorities [sic]. In the opinion of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH), only those over the age of 65 and those belonging to a risk group shall to take the vaccine this autumn.

[Jörn Klein] The IPH’s recommendations are not the final answer to who should receive the booster vaccine. Young and healthy people should also consider taking the coronavirus vaccine. I think it’s completely legitimate that they want to protect themselves. [I think this is very, very close to malpractice and quackery—remember, prof. Klein is a microbiologist and not a physician]

He is one of very few infection control professors in Norway, and has also previously been critical of how the IPH has handled the pandemic [that link leads to the top-linked piece from summer 2020…].

Klein points out that the US CDC recommends vaccination for everyone over the age of six months [this is about the most stupid argument in favour of vaccination of any kind one could make: I mean—who trusts the CDC on, well, anything?].

Protection Against ‘Long Covid’

Klein also fears [he seems to be a very frightened man] that many young people may be affected by ‘long covid’. He refers to a study that found that 23% of children who were followed up three months after they were infected still showed signs of illness. Even after two years, 7% of the children were suffering from various symptoms [‘The study’, by the way, ‘was funded by Pfizer’].

[And here’s the money paragraph that prof. Klein uses to make a very disingenuous ‘argument’:

A total of 1319 patients were included (Fig. 1), the median age was 87 (48–124) months, 45.9% were females (Table 1), and 14.4% (190) had pre-existing comorbidities (Supplementary Material). During acute infection, 8.6% (114) were asymptomatic, 88.6% (1169) had mild, 2.2% (29) moderate and 0.2% (2) severe COVID-19. Most children were diagnosed with COVID-19 when the Omicron variant was prevalent (939, 71.2%). 79.6% (1049) children were not vaccinated before the infection, while respectively 6.2% (82), 12.6% (166), and 5.2% (20) children had received one, two, and three doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination status according to Long Covid status at three months is reported in Fig. 2… Vaccination did not prove an overall protective effect towards LC [oopsie, prof. Klein] by itself…we therefore used a multilevel mixed logistic model, with random effect on the SARS-CoV-2 variant. Numerical results are reported in the Supplementary Material. For children aged 0–4 years, as virtually no patient had been vaccinated (see Fig. 2), no analysis was possible. For children aged 5–11 years, a significant effect of three doses of vaccine was noted on presence of Long Covid at 3 months in the sense of reduction (see Fig. 3; Table 22S in Supplementary Material). Considering LC at 6 months, a significant effect of three vaccine doses compared to no vaccination was present for in terms of reduction of probability to develop LC (Table 24S; Fig. 3). At 12 months, three vaccine doses were significant for reduction of LC (Table 26S).

Sigh. I looked at the Supplementary Material so you don’t have to, and what I saw is, well, underwhelming, to say the least. At the 3-month follow-up, 28 kids reported ‘moderate’ sequelae, with 2 kids being listed as ‘severe’; at 6 months, the numbers were 27 and 1; at 12 months 23 and 1; at 18 months 22 and 1. Now, I’m not saying that these aren’t terrifying cases if you’re a parent and your child suffers; what I am saying is that these inferences don’t justify the bold ‘get another of these modRNA poison juices’ by prof. Klein.

Especially as the logistics regression models (on p. 6 in the Supplementary Materials) refer only—thankfully—to ‘non-vaccinated children’.

Let that sink in: prof. Klein’s call to take yet another shot of the modRNA poison juice is based on both not even modelled data (sic) on ‘vaccine effectiveness’ (sic) with literally any comorbidity increasing the statistical odds for sequelae in excess of any number of vaccine doses.

At this point, I’m certain the intrepid ‘journo™’ hasn’t bothered to read any part of the Pfizer-funded ‘study’ (sic); I also doubt prof. Klein did so beyond the abstract.

Back to the NRK piece, which cites prof. Klein as follows]

In other words, the pandemic is not only creating chronically ill adults, but also chronically ill children. We still don’t know exactly how many we are talking about. [oh, look, more claims without evidence: are you surprised yet?]

The professor also refers to another study that shows that the vaccine also provides children and young people with some protection against ‘long COVID’ [so, I’ve had a brief look, and here’s what the abstract holds:

‘Vaccination reduces the risk of acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in children, but it is less clear whether it protects against long COVID. We estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) against long COVID in children aged 5 to 17 years… Adjusted vaccine effectiveness within 12 months was 35.4% (95 CI 24.5–44.7) against probable long COVID [whatever that might be] and 41.7% (15.0–60.0) against diagnosed long COVID. VE was higher for adolescents (50.3% [36.6–61.0]) than children aged 5 to 11 (23.8% [4.9–39.0]). VE was higher at 6 months (61.4% [51.0–69.6]) but decreased to 10.6% (−26.8% to 37.0%) at 18-months.

Don’t be fooled, because as Table 2 clearly shows, these are the adjusted rates (for a whole variety of reasons); unadjusted data is given, and the VE rate of 50.3% refers to but one adjusted category (its unadjusted value stands at 28.7%). That study was funded by the US NIH RECOVER program.

Back to the NRK piece]

‘However, as time passes after the last immunisation, this protection also diminishes. Booster doses are therefore necessary’, says Klein [of course].

Fears of a ‘Virus Winter’

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recently reported that respiratory infections in the population are on the rise [you might wish to revisit the graph above]. More and more people are being diagnosed with mycoplasma, and the incidence of whooping cough has been stable since May.

But this may only be the beginning. Coronavirus infections are expected to rise sharply in the coming months. At the same time, seasonal flu is threatening to make its annual comeback in December [we’re all going to die]. Prof. Klein:

All in all, there are many indications that this winter could be tougher than usual, especially if infection rates for several diseases rise simultaneously [they haven’t in the past two years]. A parallel wave of mycoplasma, whooping cough, flu, and coronavirus could create a challenging situation, especially for the healthcare sector [how likely is that?].

IPH: ‘No Encouragement Not to Get Vaccinated’

‘The mRNA vaccines can cause rare but more serious side effects, especially in younger people. We have no general recommendation to vaccinate all adults’, says Are Stuwitz Berg, acting director of infection control at the IPH.

He emphasises that this does not mean that the IPH recommends that others should not be vaccinated.

‘Our recommendation applies to those with the highest risk of serious illness, which are the oldest and some younger people with underlying diseases. However, we don’t encourage anyone to get vaccinated if they want to’, says Berg [boilerplate nonsense, but this is also an indicator of stupidity: take yet another modRNA poison shot says more about you than it does about anyone else].

He adds that it varies from municipality to municipality to what extent they offer corona vaccine to those outside the recommended groups.

According to Berg, late effects of COVID-19 are also considered when the IPH prepares its vaccine recommendations [at least no additional nonsense from public health officialdom—it might very well be that they know ‘more’ about the modRNA poison juices than prof. Klein].

New Corona Variant Threatens [of course]

IPH is expecting an outbreak of both corona and influenza this winter, along with other respiratory infections.

A new corona variant called XEC has made itself felt in several European countries. This is likely to be the virus variant that creates this year’s winter wave. Right now, it is the so-called KP. 3.1.1. that dominates in Norway. Berg adds:

The prevalence of XEC in northern European countries is increasing. It has not yet been seen to any great extent in Norway, and it is likely that XEC will continue to increase and take over from the current KP. 3.1.1.

The vaccine now being rolled out to municipalities is based on a variant that dominated several months ago [so, basically, no-one knows if it ‘works™’].

According to Berg, the European Medicines Agency has recently approved a vaccine based on a newer variant [have a go at the EMA’s website; I couldn’t find anything ‘newer’ than 2023—what I saw, though, in the FAQ, is the following claim:

A vaccine against an infectious disease is not considered a gene therapy, as it does not aim to restore, correct or modify human genes. Therefore, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not considered gene therapies. mRNA vaccines are not genetically modified organisms (GMOs) either because they do not contain or consist of an organism.

We note, in passing, that the manufacturers—here’s the example of Moderna’s 10-Q filing for Q2/2020—said it is gene therapy].

Berg concludes:

Both of these vaccines will provide increased and equal protection against the variants that are currently circulating. It is likely that they will also protect against serious disease if XEC comes to dominate.

Bottom Lines

Legacy media is dying, and the above piece is about as much evidence as anyone else needs.

Academia is also on its way out, and the utterances of prof. Klein are indicative of both the corruption and gaslighting many so-called ‘experts™’ still (!!!) engage in.

At least the IPH has not ‘updated’ its ‘recommendations’, but at this point, I presume that this has been done because they know more about the modRNA poison/death jabs than they tell the public (because, here’s my conspiracy theory on this one, if they told the truth, they’d find themselves in the dock before too long).

Thus, out of less-than-enlightened, yet understandable, self-interest, public health officialdom continues the charade.

I have no theory as to prof. Klein or journo Wilthil’s motivation, let alone an explanation for it. I think it may be due to Covid derangement syndrome on their parts, esp. concerning the professor.

So, stay away from the jab that’s offered.

And please disregard advice from drug-pushing speedo-wearers like prof. Klein.