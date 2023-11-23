Footnote: 'Getting Vaxxed = Freedom' a Large Cultural™ Performance Reads
Another reminder of 2021 in German-speaking Europe…
Orig.: Impfen = Freiheit
Translation: ‘getting vaccinated = freedom’
As the top-right (poop) explains, this ‘art installation’, conceived by Leon Löwentraut, was put on display on 5 March 2021 from 7-11 p.m. and projected onto the Düsseldorf Rheinturm (broadcasting tower).
Any associations with other, past axioms are, of course, purely coincidental.
#we won’t forget
We will not forget, indeed. And we should not forget! This was not only isolated to Germany, I was in the Netherlands at that time and it was very much similar. Most of the western world had it. And people lined up to get the experimental injections... obeyance, such a phenomenon! Some cared what they eat, but did not care what they are injected with? They just wanted their 'freedom' back so badly: to be able to travel, go to the gym and the restaurant... People who were not injected become outsiders from the society ... enough of the highly praised 'western' values... toleration towards the individual gone in a second!
I would also maybe suggest this is a further interesting example of the odd Germanic tendency to establish direct 1:1 equivalencies between disparate and non congruous things, somewhat akin to:
"Wir sind die Hauptstadt"
"Wir sind Papst"