Nikolay Kichukov
Nov 23, 2023

We will not forget, indeed. And we should not forget! This was not only isolated to Germany, I was in the Netherlands at that time and it was very much similar. Most of the western world had it. And people lined up to get the experimental injections... obeyance, such a phenomenon! Some cared what they eat, but did not care what they are injected with? They just wanted their 'freedom' back so badly: to be able to travel, go to the gym and the restaurant... People who were not injected become outsiders from the society ... enough of the highly praised 'western' values... toleration towards the individual gone in a second!

Robert Hayes III
Nov 23, 2023

I would also maybe suggest this is a further interesting example of the odd Germanic tendency to establish direct 1:1 equivalencies between disparate and non congruous things, somewhat akin to:

"Wir sind die Hauptstadt"

"Wir sind Papst"

