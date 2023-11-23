Orig.: Impfen = Freiheit Translation: ‘getting vaccinated = freedom’

As the top-right (poop) explains, this ‘art installation’, conceived by Leon Löwentraut, was put on display on 5 March 2021 from 7-11 p.m. and projected onto the Düsseldorf Rheinturm (broadcasting tower).

Any associations with other, past axioms are, of course, purely coincidental.

#we won’t forget