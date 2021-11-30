In lieu of a longer update from Covidistan (the Committee of Public Safety meets as I type this), here’s an open letter, written by Professor Günter Kampf of the University of Greifswald, Germany, which was published by The Lancet recently (20 Nov. 2021).

Here’s the main point (my emphases):

‘People who are vaccinated have a lower risk of severe disease but are still a relevant part of the pandemic. It is therefore wrong and dangerous to speak of a pandemic

of the unvaccinated. Historically, both the USA and Germany have engendered negative experiences by stigmatising parts of the population for their skin colour or religion. I call on high-level officials and scientists to stop the inappropriate stigmatisation of unvaccinated people, who include our patients, colleagues, and other fellow citizens, and to put extra effort into bringing society together.’

Do read the full letter, for it is well worth spending two minutes of your time one this.