Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
9h

Since COVID vaccines are so effective, perhaps they can show the difference between those who had taken the jab and those who had not. Those who took the jab would naturally have lower rates of heart disease. ;-)

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1 reply by epimetheus
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
4h

"Corona Infection"

What is that supposed to be?

THERE IS NO VIRUS!!!

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1 reply by epimetheus
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