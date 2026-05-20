Another day, more nonsense by the Science™, and once again we’re talking polar bears and other Nordic wildlife, as we’ve done before:

This time, though, we’re in for a treat: rt-PCR testing™ for bird flu is how researchos™ know that there be dragons bird flu.

Let me take you by the hand and take you down yet another rabbit-hole.

Translation of non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Veterinary Institute was notified in mid-May of a discovery of a dead polar bear. The warning came from the Norwegian Polar Institute.

Bird Flu in Polar Bears on Svalbard

A male polar bear has been diagnosed with bird flu. It is the first time the virus has been detected in polar bears in Norway and in Europe, says the Veterinary Institute.

By Sigrid Agnethe Hansen, NRK, 19 May 2026 [source; archived]

Bird flu virus was detected in a brain sample from the polar bear on Svalbard.

It has previously been detected in a red fox in 2023 and in an arctic fox in 2025.

This is the first time in Norway and Europe that it has been detected in polar bears, reports the Veterinary Institute [note that the original NRK piece doesn’t link to the source of its reporting™].

They were informed by the Norwegian Polar Institute in mid-May that they had found a dead polar bear and a dead marten in the Raudfjorden on Svalbard, the Veterinary Institute wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Rarely Detected

It must have been tourist guides who first saw the animal. In addition, they had seen two polar bears nearby limping on their hind legs.

According to the Veterinary Institute, this can be a neurological sign. It has previously been seen in predators that have been infected with bird flu.

‘This gave us the suspicion of a serious infectious disease, and two of us from the Veterinary Institute traveled to Svalbard to help with sampling the dead animals in the field’, says veterinarian and wildlife health specialist Knut Madslien [he also wrote the Veterinary Institute’s press release, which I’ll discuss below], adding:

With the help of a helicopter, carcasses were found quickly and we were able to take samples. We observed no more sick polar bears from the air.

Tests were made for bird flu virus and rabies. Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) was detected in the samples from both polar bears and a walrus [note the walrus, which is why the Mr. Madslien speaks of animals in the plural].

Historically, it is rare that bird flu has been detected in polar bears. The Norwegian Veterinary Institute points out that a young male polar bear has been reported in Alaska in 2023 [that makes this a second such case].

As a result, little is known about how the virus affects individuals or the population.

Norwegian predators such as red foxes, otters, and lynx have previously been infected with bird flu, after being infected by wild birds [bad birdies, they should have socially distanced themselves, worn masks, and gotten a flu shot; oh, silly me, such predators eat birds].

Researcher: ‘Very interesting’

Jon Aars is a polar bear expert and researcher at the Norwegian Polar Institute [we’ve met him before, haven’t we?]. He says this was a bear they knew, and that it was a one-year-old bear that was still with its mother.

Jon Aars during an earlier visit to Svalbard.

Aars points to the fact that bird flu has already been demonstrated in marmots and arctic foxes on the archipelago, and that it is therefore not very surprising.

It is nevertheless interesting [I feel bad for polar bears now that they’ve become yet more ‘interesting’ to the Science™], notes Aars:

There are no dead bears strewn around, even though there have been large outbreaks in bird colonies and the like all around. We actually think that polar bears are relatively well equipped to tolerate it here.

He believes that the important thing will be to see how this develops in the future [a sound plan]. The male that was found was one year old, but what happens if older animals also get infected and die?

[Aars] It is the case that the polar bear is a long-lived species, so if the older, adult animals are hit, it will have major consequences for the population.

Aars says that a number of polar bears had gathered around the dead walrus. Thus, these are also most likely to be exposed to infection.

Then it just remains to be seen whether they get sick from it or not [ah, the beauty of Science™].

Polar Bears and Bird Flu, Science™-Style

After the short write-up, here’s a bit more information from the Veterinary Institute’s press release (dated 19 May 2026):

In mid-May, the Veterinary Institute was notified by the Norwegian Polar Institute about the discovery of a dead polar bear and a dead walrus in the Raudfjord on Svalbard [somehow, a dead walrus isn’t as appealing to the journos™ to spread fearporn]. The animals were first observed by tourist guides. Two polar bears were also observed in the area showing lameness in their hind legs. This may be a neurological sign, which has previously been observed in polar bears infected with rabies and carnivores infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza… The samples were then sent to the Veterinary Institute and examined for bird flu virus and rabies virus. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was detected in the samples from both the polar bear and the walrus. No rabies virus was detected. Bird Flu Virus Circulates in the Northern Regions ‘The findings are part of a development where highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is increasingly detected in mammals in Europe. At the same time, in recent years the virus has spread to new areas, including the Arctic, where it can have consequences for vulnerable [sic] populations and ecosystems’, explains Ragnhild Tønnessen, bird flu coordinator at the Veterinary Institute… Increased Infection Pressure Among Mammals Most avian influenza viruses are best adapted to infection between birds. However, mammals can sometimes be infected by bird flu through direct contact with birds or other mammals that are infected with the virus, either sick or dead [well, guess what the polar bears were doing standing around that walrus carcass…]. The Veterinary Institute will carry out further investigations of the detected virus to check whether it shows signs of being specially adapted to mammals.

So far, so good.

There’s another thing we must talk about, though.

How Does the Science™ Know it’s Bird Flu?

At the bottom of the press release by the Veterinary Institute, one may find a linked pre-print by the intrepid researchos™. Entitled, ‘Multiple Introductions of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Viruses into the High Arctic: Svalbard and Jan Mayen, 2022–2025’, which is currently undergoing peer-rewiew (I think); there, if I didn’t count wrongly, there were (drum roll):

initial cases in 2022 occurred during summer and involved a glaucous gull (Larus hyperboreus) and great skuas (Stercorarius skua) on Svalbard and Jan Mayen…in 2023…an Atlantic walrus reported by another research group (Odobenus rosmarus rosmarus)…In 2025, EA-2021-I (H5N5) was detected in Arctic foxes (Vulpes lagopus) on Svalbard…

We note two birds, one walrus, and several foxes. And now a polar bear, i.e., at least more than five animals.

How do we know it’s bird flu?

Sample processing, influenza A virus screening by real-time reverse transcriptase PCR (rRT-PCR) targeting the M gene, and subtyping (H5, N1 and N5 assays) were performed as previously described (15, 39).

Who would’ve thought that the researchos™ did some PCR testing™?

So, I wanted to know more and clicked on the reference 15, which links to a study by Catherina Arnason Bør et al., ‘Emergence of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses H5N1 and H5N5 in white-tailed eagles, 2021–2023’, which appeared in the Journal of General Virology, 105, no. 11 (2024), and in their section on ‘Sample collection and virus detection’, there is this clue:

Real-time reverse transcription (RT)-PCR targeting the matrix (M1) gene of the influenza A virus was used to detect the virus, as described by Spackman et al. [37].

So, I clicked on that footnote [37] to learn about what Spackman et al. did as described in their study ‘Development of a Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase PCR Assay for Type A Influenza Virus and the Avian H5 and H7 Hemagglutinin Subtypes’, which appeared in Journal of Clinical Microbiology, 40, no. 9 (2020):

RNA extraction. RNA was extracted with the RNeasy kit (Qiagen, Valencia, Calif.) with a modified protocol for fluid samples recommended by the manufacturer. Briefly, 500 μl of swab material from clinical samples was clarified by centrifugation at 12,000 × g for 2 min, or, for previously isolated viruses, 500 μl of chorioallantoic fluid (CAF) was mixed with 500 μl of 70% ethanol and 500 μl of kit-supplied RLT buffer (Qiagen) and the entire sample was applied to the RNeasy spin column. Subsequently the kit protocol for RNA isolation from the cytoplasm of cells was followed. RNA was eluted in 50 μl of nuclease-free water, and 8 μl per RRT-PCR was used for the template. Hydrolysis probe and primer sets. An influenza virus matrix gene-specific PCR primer set and hydrolysis probe were designed for a region conserved in all type A influenza virus matrix genes (Table 1). In addition, H5- and H7-specific primer sets for conserved regions of the H5 and H7 HA gene sequences were developed. However, because of the large sequence variation of the H5 and H7 genes, the probes and primers were primarily targeted to North American H5 and H7 influenza viruses [can one thus identify non-North American bird flu strains?]. All probes were labeled at the 5′ end with the 6-carboxyfluorescein (FAM) reporter dye and at the 3′ end with the 6-carboxytetramethylrhodamine (TAMRA) quencher dye. RRT-PCR. The Qiagen one-step RT-PCR kit was used with a 20-μl reaction mixture under the following conditions: 0.8 μl of kit-supplied enzyme mixture (including RT and hot-start Taq polymerase), 10 pmol of each primer, 0.3 μM probe, 400 μM (each) deoxynucleoside triphosphate, 3.75 mM MgCl 2 , and 6.5 U of RNase inhibitor (Promega, Madison, Wis.). The RT step conditions for all primer sets were 30 min at 50°C and 15 min at 94°C. A two-step PCR cycling protocol was used for the matrix gene primer set as follows: 45 [!!!] cycles [this guarantees a (false) positive result, as we’ve learned during the Covid shitshow] of 94°C for 0 s and 60°C for 20 s. The H7 PCR cycling conditions were the same as those for the matrix gene except that a 58°C annealing temperature was used for 40 [!!!] cycles [same here]. A three-step cycling protocol was used for the H5-specific PCR as follows: 94°C for 0 s, 57°C for 20 s, and 72°C for 5 s for 40 [!!!] cycles [same here]. All temperature transition rates were set at the maximum transition rate of 20. Fluorescence data were acquired at the end of each annealing step. RRT-PCR was performed with the ruggedized advanced pathogen identification device (RAPID) thermocycler (a rapid air thermocycler) and software (Idaho Technologies, Salt Lake City, Utah). Positive and negative results of RRT-PCRs were determined by the RAPID autoanalysis software and rechecked manually.

I am old enough to remember the CT hype during the Covid shitshow, and while I could present tons of anecdotal and journo™-related nonsense, here’s a timely reminder of what cycle thresholds between 40 and 45 indicate:

Tested individual receives one of the following answers: negative (no tested gene was detected, which usually means a CT above 40), positive (all the genes tested were detected with a CT of up to 40), or borderline positive (depending on the genes detected, and CT values usually ranging between 35 and 40).

This brief quote is from Edelstein et al., ‘Cycle threshold responses in SARS-COV2 PCR tests depend on the method by which the samples were obtained and require strict global standardization’, Infection, 50 (2022): 959-63.

Note that the bird flu was detected by the researchos™ using rt-PCR testing™ running 40 to 45 cycles, which virtually guarantees that there is a false positive result.

And that’s before one considers Nobel Prize-winning scientist and inventor of the PCR test Kary Mullis who emphatically stressed that his invention is not a diagnostic tool.

Yet, the same stuff is done routinely to detect™ bird flu (and, presumably, other such pathogens), as seen, e.g., in Zinyakov et al., ‘Analysis of Avian Influenza (H5N5) Viruses Isolated in the Southwestern European Part of the Russian Federation in 2020–2021’, Viruses, 14, no. 12 (2022): 2725:

2.3. Reverse Transcription and Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-qPCR) The total RNA was isolated using “RIBO-sorb” kit (Interlabservice, Moscow, Russia, cat. no. K2-1-Et-100) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After extracting the total RNA, RT-qPCR was performed in one stage, using the OneStep RT-PCR Kit (Qiagen, Hilden, Germany) and primers for the amplification of the MP, HA, and NA genes of the H5 subtype AIV. The reaction mixture contained 1× RT-PCR buffer, 1.25 mM MgCl 2 , 0.4 mM dNTPs, 0.4 µM forward and reverse primers, and a mixture of reverse transcriptase and polymerase enzymes. A total of 5 µL of RNA was added to 20 µL of reaction mixture. The reverse transcription step was performed for 30 min at 50 °C. The qPCR was started at 95 °C for 10 min (polymerase activation), followed by 40 cycles at 95 °C for 10 s, 55 °C for 35 s, and 72 °C for 10 s. 2.4. Conventional Reverse Transcription and Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) RT-PCR was performed in one stage, using the OneStep RT-PCR Kit (Qiagen, Cat. No. 210212) and primers for the amplification of the HA gene of the H5 subtype AIV. The reaction mixture contained 1× RT-PCR buffer, 1.25 mM MgCl 2 , 0.4 mM dNTPs, 0.4 µM forward and reverse primers and a mixture of reverse transcriptase and polymerase enzymes. A total of 5 µL of RNA was added to 20 µL of reaction mixture. The reverse transcription step was performed at 50 °C for 30 min. The PCR was started at 95 °C for 10 min (polymerase activation), followed by 40 cycles at 94 °C for 30 s, 58 °C for 60 s, and 68 °C for 2 min.

And the same is true for bird flu PCR testing™ for cattle, as done by Burrough et al., ‘Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Clade 2.3.4.4b Virus Infection in Domestic Dairy Cattle and Cats, United States, 2024’, Emerging Infectious Diseases, 30, no. 7 (2024), which I found on the CDC’s website, by the way:

We performed [that word gives away the game] real-time reverse transcription PCR (rRT-PCR) by using an NAHLN-approved assay with 1 deviation, which was the VetMAX-Gold SIV Detection kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), to screen for the presence of IAV RNA. We tested samples along with the VetMAX XENO Internal Positive Control to monitor the possible presence of PCR inhibitors. Each rRT-PCR 96-well plate had 2 positive amplification controls, 2 negative amplification controls, 1 positive extraction control, and 1 negative extraction control. We ran the rRT-PCR on an ABI 7500 Fast thermocycler and analyzed data with Design and Analysis Software 2.7.0 (both Thermo Fisher Scientific). We considered samples with cycle threshold (Ct) values <40.0 to be positive for virus. After the screening rRT-PCR, we analyzed IAV RNA–positive samples for the H5 subtype and H5 clade 2.3.4.4b by using the same RNA extraction and NAHLN-approved rRT-PCR protocols as described previously, according to standard operating procedures. We performed PCR on the ABI 7500 Fast thermocycler by using appropriate controls to detect H5-specific IAV. We considered samples with Ct values <40.0 to be positive for the IAV H5 subtype.

There’s at least one other study using the same method™ that considers a Ct value of <36 as cut-off for virus positivity (if that’s a word).

I suppose we’re at the nuff said point in time.

Bottom Li(n)es

We’ve reached an impasse here—do viruses exist?

Personally, I dunno, but I’m noting that I’m a historian and not a geneticist, virologist, or the like.

But from what I’ve seen during the Covid shitshow re the (ab)use of PCR testing™, in particular the Ct values and from what we’ve looked at above, Ct values exceeding 40 are definitely problematic™.

Don’t take my word for it—here’s yet more official™ confirmation by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS:

Here’s what I know: viruses may or may not exist, and they may or may not make us sick and/or kill us.

But I do know, based on a sampled reading of the peer-reviewed literature (the ‘gold standard of the science™’) that a cycle threshold of <40 with rt-PCR testing™ returns false positives.

And I do know, based on the above-cited studies™, that all these bird flu detections were accomplished™ by running rt-PCR test™ at 40 to 45 cycles.

Even (sic) AI™—I was, for fun’s sake, prompting Grok—noted this:

If the cycle threshold (Ct) exceeds 40 in rRT-PCR testing for avian influenza viruses like H5N5/H5Nx, the sample is typically reported as negative (or “not detected”) [now, I dunno what studies™ Grok has been reading™, but the ones above don’t ‘typically’ (sic) do that] … High-Ct results are common in wild bird surveillance and environmental samples but are interpreted cautiously because they may not indicate active, transmissible infection. For official protocols, refer to current USDA APHIS NAHLN SOPs, CDC guidance for human testing, or WOAH standards, as exact cutoffs can vary slightly by assay and lab.

Does that mean bird flu doesn’t exist? I dunno, but the ‘bird flu killed a polar bear’ or whatever trope is, based on the available evidence as cited by the researchos™ at the Norwegian Veterinary Institute—quite likely fake. Or PHEIC.

I also remember that, back in spring 2022, upon testing™ positive for Sars-Cov-2 (all the above-related terms & conditions apply), it was possible in Vienna, Austria, to

test yourself out of quarantine on day 5, and that’s not only possible if your PCR test comes back negative. It is also possible if your PCR test comes back with a cycle threshold (CT) value of 30 or higher.

But in terms of fearporn, grifting, and inanity, Ct values ranging between 40 and 45 are good enough to find™ bird flu. Or whatever.

Have a good day.