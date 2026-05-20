Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6h

That's a plain out LIE. There is NO PCR test. The man who knew about it was killed. Now, the evildoers are infecting poor innocent polar bears. We aren't falling for these LIES again.

Just like that monster Bill Gates is polluting the farms and more by dropping boxes of ticks by

plane. Why doesn't somebody do something about Bill Gates. Why is he still breathing. People he infected aren't. They are deathly sick or DEAD.

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