As perhaps a few of the long-timers remember, these pages began as an effort to document the Covidian madness that engulfed my home country. When I started blogging (Substackin’) in September 2021, Austria was rapidly turning into a nightmarish, authoritarian régime that consisted of Covid Hawks, their fellow travellers, and about 25-30% or so of people who resisted (the latter were called all names in the book and then some). See this:

Somehow of late, these notions have all but disappeared from my coverage—but today we’ll revisit Covidistan—for mandatory injections with the poison/ death juices are one thing, with long-term effects of these experiments with stuff that used to be ‘considered gene therapy’—this is from Moderna’s 10-Q filing with the SEC for Q2 2020—are becoming clearer these days.

And thus we’ll kick of this week with a two-part report from (drum roll) my home country to enquire about how the Covidistan part is playing out five years on.

Translations, emphases, and [snark] mine.

[How it Started] Austria’s First ME/CFS Clinic Opens

Via gesundheitswirtschaft.at, 19 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

In Salzburg on Thursday, the first nationwide concept for the comprehensive care of patients with post-acute infection syndromes (PAIS), such as Long Covid or ME/CFS was presented. General practitioners and primary care centres will remain the first point of contact. A centre for further diagnostics will be established at the Tauern Clinic in Zell am See (Pinzgau). Specialised care is planned for extremely severe cases.

Implementation of the three-stage plan is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

Those affected have not only endured a long and arduous journey, but often also a gauntlet of difficulties before receiving a diagnosis and a form of therapy [yeah, because the gov’t mandated that shit and refuses to be held accoutable].

Thus Salzburg’s Health Minister Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) told the APA, adding:

There is a wide range of symptoms, and treatments are correspondingly individualised.

Now it is clear what options those affected can pursue after receiving a diagnosis.

The head of the new interdisciplinary centre for the entire state will be René Wenzel, chief of internal medicine at the Tauern Clinic:

ME/CFS is a severe organic disease that leads to a massive reduction in work capacity and quality of life.

His team will specialise in the diagnosis, counselling, care, and support of those affected.

‘The contact point can refer patients to the specialist specialist they require’, explained Gutschi. ‘This could be a general practitioner, but also the acute care hospitals in the state.’ For particularly severe chronic cases where outpatient measures are insufficient, a third step involves specialised care closely networked with inpatient facilities throughout Austria. Furthermore, telemedicine will be part of the ME/CFS concept from the outset. The plan is to establish mobile teams later on. ‘Because many sufferers simply cannot leave their beds.’ [which is another way of preventing these poor souls from demanding redress of grievance, to say nothing about getting help].

The project will be continuously evaluated and could later form the basis for a second contact point in the state for the three northern districts of Tennengau, Flachgau, and the city of Salzburg. The drive from there to Zell am See can sometimes take up to two hours [also, ease of accessibility isn’t what’s on the menu].

Around 5,000 people in Salzburg are estimated to be affected by PAIS—in Austria, the number is estimated to be as high as 80,000 [that would be the consequences of (presumably) the poison/death juices, and I think this is a fake number]. The project is financed by the State of Salzburg and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), with a budget of €400,000 for 2026 [these amounts give away the game: it’s all a charade as this amount pays for 2-3 doctors for a year]. The Medical Association supports the project by offering training courses for general practitioners to ensure they can perform the correct basic diagnostic procedures.

[How it’s Going] Huge Rush to the First ME/CFS Outpatient Clinic

Since the beginning of April, patients affected by ME/CFS have been cared for at the Tauern Clinic in Zell am See (Pinzgau). The outpatient contact point is in great demand; after all, it is the first facility of its kind in Austria. In Salzburg alone, around 5,000 people suffer from this multisystem disease.

Via salzburg.orf.at, 18 May 2026 [source; archived]

More than 60 ME/CFS sufferers have been cared for at the Zell Tauern Clinic since 1 April. The disease is currently incurable, but a diagnosis brings clarity to many people. Exercises such as ‘pacing’ are intended to prevent deterioration, says contact point manager René Wenzel, explaining:

Pacing means that these patients are informed and trained to manage their own energy reserves. We know that activating exercises are counterproductive because we now know that every crash after overload carries the risk that the patient’s condition will even continue to worsen.

Daughter is ‘trapped in her room’

Felix Grünwald from Salzburg is also looking for help for his 13-year-old daughter Laura, who has been suffering from ME/CFS for two and a half years [that would be since around December 2022]. Because of her poor condition, an outpatient visit has not yet been possible, but there is the option of telemedicine.

Everyday life is relatively limited because she is only in her darkened room. She still has a few friends with whom she can communicate via WhatsApp. But she is actually trapped in her room.

Thus the 13-year-old’s father [whose ordeal—the socialised healthcare provider has reportedly refused to pay for additional helping hands at-home (presumably because the poor child has two parents) as the Salzburger Nachrichten reported in August 2025; as the state reneged, random people helped and collected 18,000 euros in donations, as was reported (very) locally in March 2026: get better, Laura!].

Huge Rush to ME/CFS Outpatient Clinic

Since the beginning of April, the Tauern Clinic Zell am See has been caring for patients affected by ME/CFS. Around 5,000 people in Salzburg suffer from this multi-system disease. The outpatient contact point in Pinzgau is the first facility of its kind in Austria. The rush is correspondingly large—including from Styria, Tyrol and Germany. There is currently no nationwide plan to treat the disease [no offence to those suffering, but here’s a problem right there: to treat ME/CFS as ‘a’ disease: it’s a collection of symptoms lumped together into an acronym; this much is known as René Wenzel said: treatment will be individual (which it must be, but so must, logically, diagnosis and care, both of which were denied by the Branch Covidians)].

The Search for Paediatricians is Ongoing

The contact point is financed by ÖGK [the federal health insurance corporation, or Grsundheitskasse] and the state of Salzburg. Normally, only those affected are aged 14 and older are treated [orig. Behandelt werden im Normalfall erst Betroffene ab 14 Jahren]. The Salzburg State Health Minister Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) says:

We are currently looking for a paediatrician who is willing to deal with the topic in more detail so that we can also offer an appropriate offer for children.

For cost reasons, a mobile service should not start until next year at the earliest [don’t hold your breath].

Bottom Lines: Shame, Shame, Shame

The Covid shitshow began with a bunch of lies, rested on massive abdication of professional and other responsibilities by politicos™, journos™, and experts™ alike, and it limped precisely because those whose task it is to hold these people to account refused to do so.

I’m looking specifically at most of my academic colleagues, journalists, and, yes, the majority of the judiciary. Shame on you.

And now, look at this: there’s one outpatient clinic in a rural area of Salzburg with a budget of 400K for 2026.

Tell me you’re on your own without saying a word.

Those politicos™, journos™, and experts™ who assisted the Covid shitshow were rewarded, and those who came out with the short stick are now shafted:

Speaking of short sticks, if you can stomach it, read this:

And then there’s the death row related to this:

I shall conclude this posting by offering a poem my grandfather penned:

‘The Black Veil’, a Poem by Erich Sonntag (1922-88)

Do you hear the rumbling

all around?

Do you hear the whisper

from deep gorges?

Don’t you feel

the breath of Death,

cold and full of dread,

in your face?

Do you feel the passion

in your heart,

a passionate yearning

of raging anguish?

Can you hear the music

of the organ?

In excruciating hours

a heart breaks in two.

Do you hear the song?

It soundeth from afar.

It is the great lament

of war and suffering.