Another day, more gaslighting galore from the public health establishment, this time it’s not one or the other virus—but claims of benefits™ of whatever poison/death juice (here: the shingles vaxx) against other conditions (here: dementia).

As we’ve seen all of this before, I present you without much further ado the latest news from the frontiers of the science™.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Warns of Later Damages: ‘We have underestimated viruses’

Completely common infections can lead to serious illness several years later in life. Now experts believe that we need to approach viruses in a new way.

By Jan-Eirik Wilthil, NRK, 1 May 2026 [source; archived]

‘We have underestimated viruses. It is becoming increasingly clear that viruses can play a role in chronic diseases’, says professor of virology and head of the Influenza Center in Bergen, Rebecca Cox [faculty profile; click on the tab ‘projects’ to see how much in grant money she brought to the U of Bergen to learn what she’s about: ‘accelerate vaccine development vaccine development and manufacture (Inno4Vac)’].

For years, society’s response to viral infections such as influenza, RS virus, and corona has been focused on one goal: preventing acute illness, hospitalisation, and death [yeah, no-one is save unless we’re all save: that was … wrong?].

But according to experts [sic], this approach may have blinded us to another threat:

The insidious, chronic damage that occurs in the wake of the infections.

Rebecca Cox, a professor at the University of Bergen and head of the Influenza Centre, believes [key word here] we have underestimated the risk of later damages from common viral diseases.

‘Can affect the heart’

Cox points out that common viruses are the architects behind many serious health challenges:

She lists a number of other viruses that researchers now believe have long-term consequences [here’s an infobox with useless graphics, but that ‘long list’ consists of (drum roll) Epstein-Barr virus (perhaps soon renamed because we cannot let the good name Epstein be tarred by such a dangerous virus), influenza, RSV, Sars-Cov-2 (sic), Hepatitis B]:

The increased risk of long-term or chronic health problems should be included when considering whether to get vaccinated, rather than just considering whether you want to be protected against the infection itself [basically, Prof. Cox advises to get juiced to reduce the risk of possible long-term, chronic health conditions].

Recently, researchers found a link between shingles and dementia. The news led Norwegians to flock to pharmacies to get vaccinated against the disease [yeah, well, Norwegians should have perhaps read the paper, published in Nature, no less, whose main finding is summed up thus:

We found that the zoster vaccine reduced the probability of a new dementia diagnosis by approximately one-fifth over a seven-year follow-up period.

Getting jabbed brought you a 20% lower probability over seven years. That’s literally it, and if one dives a bit into the above-linked paper, one learns that

the live-attenuated zoster vaccine (Zostavax) used has an overall efficacy of 51% (41-58% CI) in people older than 60 (FDA source)

as regards the definition of dementia, the give-away is in the paper itself, which reads: ‘we defined dementia as dementia of any type or cause as our outcome [particulars are simply complicating matters]. We considered an individual to have developed dementia if there was a new diagnosis of dementia in our electronic health record data (which includes all diagnoses made in primary or secondary care) or dementia was listed as a primary or contributory cause of death on the death certificate.’ [you see, it’s not really relevant for VE/definitions of success™ if you’re dying of dementia or with dementia: does doing so ring a bell or two?

and that’s all before we move beyond the few weeks—42 days, according to the above-linked FDA source—of post-injection follow-up and consider the factoids summed up in this BMJ study about 5-10 year follow-up enquiries about VE: Against admission to hospital for herpes zoster, vaccine effectiveness waned from 90% (67% to 97%) to 53% (25% to 70%) during five to less than eight years. Across all follow-up time, overall vaccine effectiveness was 46% (45% to 47%) against herpes zoster, 62% (59% to 65%) against postherpetic neuralgia, 45% (40% to 49%) against herpes zoster ophthalmicus, and 66% (55% to 74%) against admission to hospital for herpes zoster. As long as you don’t ever think about all such VE estimates below the 50% threshold being literally indistinguishable from a coin toss (in terms of attributing any outcome to chance), you’re totally fine believing that taking the shingles poison juice is gonna help you]

As recently as February this year, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health chose to recommend that a vaccine against shingles be included in the adult vaccination program:

‘I think there is a growing understanding among the population that an acute viral infection can also have long-term health consequences’, says Cox [I’m sure there is, that is, among the cult followers of the Science™].

She refers to an OECD report that recently concluded that 75 million people in OECD countries were affected by Long Covid at the start of the pandemic. Health care costs are estimated at over 500 billion kroner [about US$ 50b].

Although the incidence of Long Covid is not as high today, the direct health costs of treating the condition will amount to around 100 billion kroner a year.

According to the report, new cases of long covid will create a significant burden on the economy over the next decade.

‘“Hacking” our Cells’

‘Viruses are complicated organisms, and the long-term effects can occur many decades after the acute illness’, says Arne Søraas, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Oslo [we’ve met that good doctor before, for instance in November 2023 musing about getting boosted or my personal favourite:

And now back to the piece.]

Søraas also believes that we have underestimated the ability of viruses to cause harmful effects in the long term:

We must remember that viruses enter our cells and ‘hack’ them. Once a cell has been hacked, it is really only the imagination that sets the limits to what can happen [but … wouldn’t that also apply to the modRNA poison/death juices whose mechanism of action is also thus?] We should respect this complicated interaction between our body and the viruses, and that in practice it is impossible to predict long-term effects.

Expert in infectious medicine and Covid researcher, Arne Søraas [in a totally not-staged picture handling sooper-dooper deadly viruses without PPE, but, hey, you gotta do what you gotta do].

Søraas has led the Norwegian corona study, which has followed up 150,000 Norwegians throughout the pandemic [and if you’re interested in the sooper-dooper findings™ of that Koronastudien, please click on the link below:

Spoiler alert: ‘The researchers behind the study point to coronavirus as the likely explanation for the increased death toll [well, what can I say…]:

The excess mortality began when the omicron variant spread and the government removed all measures.

It’s a changing rationale provided to extend the best before date of the eventual reckoning]

The researcher has warned several times that many people experience serious problems after being infected with the coronavirus [see the linked content above or use the name ‘Søraas’ in the search function of my Substack].

Søraas believes that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health did not take Long Covid into account enough when they gave their recommendation for the government’s infection control strategy in 2022. He points out that long-term effects were also not mentioned in the government’s final strategy document [I believe Dr. Søraas is full of shit and that the rest of public health officialdom are corrupt liars; there, I stated my belief, and you’re invited to weigh in on who you believe to be closer to reality].

According to Søraas, it is now in line with Norway’s official infection control advice to go to work or school, even if you have symptoms of Covid-19 [this tells you all there is to know: either the gov’t doesn’t care if you contract Covid™ and spread it around (my preferred interpretation) or Covid isn’t that much of a problem (that is, for the unvaxxed), but that is a distinction these jabbniks can never-ever permit to think, let alone talk about].

‘This differs from other countries’ recommendations, and is an example of how long-term effects have received too little attention in Norway’, says Søraas [huhum, is your research™ funding drying up?].

Now he is calling for greater focus on the possible long-term effects if a new pandemic hits the world:

The next pandemic could be worse. If Covid-19 had had long-term effects like HIV, a deadly disease with a long latency period, we would have a catastrophic situation now [funny that—most of the HIV problems in the West were apparently due to public health interventions, such as AZT, so, I do think Søraas has a point here (but it’s not the one he wanted to make)].

Director of infection control and prevention at the Institute of Public Health, Kristian Tonby.

IPH: ‘We are more monitoring late(r) effects’

There is also a growing recognition at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health that viruses can affect our health long after the fever has subsided.

‘In recent years, more knowledge has emerged that certain viruses can also have an impact on long-term health outcomes’, says Kristian Tonby, Director of Infection Control at IPH.

He believes it is reasonable to point out that professional communities have historically often assessed viral infections mostly based on the acute phase of the disease, but warns against over-interpreting individual studies.

According to the Director of Infection Control, it is too early to conclude that the RS virus causes asthma in children, or that shingles increases the risk of dementia:

These are relationships that are difficult to document. The right thing to do is to incorporate new knowledge into the assessments as it becomes robust enough, and at the same time be clear about what is well documented and what is still uncertain.

Tonby disagrees with the claim from Søraas that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has not prioritised long covid when they have prepared their infection control recommendations during the pandemic:

That is not true. Late effects are a real and important issue, but it is legitimate to discuss whether this should have been given even greater weight in some assessments.

[NRK] Will late effects become more important in infection control preparedness in the event of a new pandemic?

[Tonby] Yes, it is likely. Severity, mortality, and burden on the health service will always be crucial early in the process, but the experience from Covid-19 is that plans are being made for even more monitoring of and research into possible late effects.

Bottom Lines

The experts™ are baaaaack, and, of course, they are hand-wringing and warning of baaaaaaad things.

Why, one would ask, are they doing so?

Well, while I claim no special insights, here are my 2 cents:

Trust in the science™ has plummeted, and poison/death juice acceptance is waning, hence the need to find™ new evidence to talk more people into getting jabbed, albeit no longer ‘just’ to prevent this or that but to fight something entirely unrelated (which may or may not be a statistical artefact).

It’s apparently no longer relevant if that secondary benefit is more or less certain (note the irrelevance of dying of or with dementia after shingles vaccination), to say nothing about the sleight-of-hand in listing one variable (so-called vaccine efficacy of 51% in the 42 days post-injection as listed on the package insert of Zostavax) while the long-term follow-up evidence of rapid waning well below the 50:50 threshold is ignored.

Yeah, I’d call this malpractice and gross negligence on part of the vaccinee not to know these things; at this point in time, it seems useless to pile on diehard vaxxnik journo™ Wilthil once more (if only because these kinds of agit-prop pieces are what he does), hence my assessment of why these kinds of studies™ and articles™ are here now:

It’s damage control and the attempt the shift the goal posts once again.

As regards the former, with more and more people less and less inclined to get jabbed, adding questionable added benefits to existing poison/death juices and marketing them to an otherwise ignorant populace is both disingenuous but the only way forward in the wake of the Covid shitshow.

I’m unsure if, or when, a new Pandemic™ will happen and the powers-that-be will use yet another modRNA poison/death juice as the solution™ that the same public health establishment will not, at the same time offer any other injection to help, it will be said, against any side-effect and/or claimed long-term effect of yet another totally new virus (or whatever).

Call me a conspiracy loon, but we have two arms and two legs, hence even a combo of up to 4 contemporaneous injections is conceivable.

As regards the latter, shifting the goal posts is also a good way forward for the science™ as they can list their previous achievements in getting grant money as proof that they can do it all over again.

The one thing that doesn’t matter in all of the above is—not whether or not these poison/death juices work but that you and I are none the wiser as to what will do us in.

Change my mind.