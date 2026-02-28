In keeping with Germany’s descent into insanity, today we’ll talk about yet another one of these long-ish composite nouns, Beweislastumkehr, which relates to one of the key concepts of liberalism and the rule of law:

One of the hallmarks of Western Modernity has been the presumption of innocence, which traces back to Roman antiquity, if not longer, when and where this was known as in dubio pro reo, or ‘if in doubt, rule for the accused’.

By contrast, the German Ministry of the Interior is now changing this, and this is what the term Beweislastumkehr means: Beweis = evidence, proof; last = weight of (the evidence); umkehr = inverse, turning things upside down, hence (drum roll):

While so far German law was founded on the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, from now on the accused has to prove his or her innocence.

Also, I’m not making this up (click-able link to the below screenshot):

The feller you see here is one Alexander Dobrindt of the conservative™ (in name only) Christian Socials, or CSU, the Bavarian component of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’ Christian-Democrat Union party. Click here for Mr. Dobrindt’s Wikipedia profile.

And if you clicked on that link in his X/Twitter posting—which is this one: https://www.bmi.bund.de/SharedDocs/pressemitteilungen/DE/2026/02/aktionplan-gg-ok.html—it will take you (drum roll) to yet another one of the Covid shitshow holdovers, a press release, which us how Western™ governance is done these days; there’s no more need for, you know, open covenants openly arrived at (which was, incidentally, US President Wilson’s mantra before the Paris peace conferences opened in 1919), public debate, more or less solemn deliberation in parliament, and a vote by the people’s representatives.

Instead, much like with the ever-changing mandate régime of the Covid years, we now get (drum roll) press releases in lieu of public deliberation.

In a way, the below posting is a logical follow-up of these two recent postings about the use of AI™ contractors, such as Palantir, in regular, everyday governance in Germany:

For starters, I’ve translated the press release by these dyed-in-the-wool, Mr Smith Goes to Washington-lookalike revolutionaries, with emphases and [snark] added.

Action Plan Against Organised Crime

Via the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 25 Feb 2026 [source; archived]

The Federal Cabinet today approved the Joint Action Plan against Organised Crime [orig. Gemeinsamer Aktionsplan gegen Organisierte Kriminalität]. It was developed jointly by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

[caption] Group photo with Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt [CSU], Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil [SPD], and Federal Minister of Justice Dr. Stefanie Hubig [SPD].

The Joint Action Plan contains important measures to combat financial crime, money laundering, drug crime, and associated organised crime structures even more consistently. As per the coalition agreement [between the CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats, or SPD], the necessary legal foundations should now be created. Customs and the Federal Criminal Police Office will also be strengthened in terms of technology and personnel.

Federal Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil:

We are declaring war on organised crime. The perpetrators are defrauding the general public, endangering human lives, and causing billions in damage every year. Our action plan is a clear message: the rule of law is tightening the pace. We are ensuring that the investigative authorities hit the perpetrators in the most sensitive area: money. Anything that comes from dubious sources can be confiscated much more quickly in the future. This applies to cash, luxury cars and houses [spoiler alert: that will also be applied to grandma’s heirloom jewellery in case granny didn’t keep the receipt of, say, the engagement ring she got from grandpa]. We are strengthening financial investigations in order to get to the backers and dismantle criminal networks. Customs [orig. Zoll] and the Federal Criminal Police Office [orig. BKA, or Bundeskriminalamt] will hence be able to access each other’s data and use artificial intelligence to identify perpetrators and comb through large amounts of data [hi there, Palantir, bye-bye privacy on top of everything else]. In the fight against money laundering and drug trafficking, we are creating joint analysis centres and joint investigation groups.

Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt:

Organised crime is a tough, unscrupulous business model. And that’s exactly why we consistently go after the money—with full force, quickly, strictly, and systematically [be afraid, be very afraid]. If millions suddenly appear and no one can explain where they come from, then the state has to act. We look very closely, secure, check, and in the end consistently collect illegally earned money [bye-bye gold coins people used to give their grandchildren on special occasions, that is, if gramps didn’t keep the receipts…]. That’s why we are strengthening the BKA—in terms of personnel and structure: with more staff, more powers, and more assertiveness [in case you thought that the BKA was under-staffed (it currently has between 7K and 9K employees, depending on the German or English Wikipedia page), it won’t be much longer; this move also reassigns the jurisdictional competences, it would seem, blurring the lines between what is the federal gov’t’s vs. states’ jurisdiction: it’s the preparation of massive disagreements over jurisdiction and, eventually, nullification of state constitutions and the abrogation of parts of the federal basic law].

Federal Minister of Justice Dr. Stefanie Hubig:

The fight against organised crime is at the top of our agenda. Because organised crime not only threatens our security—it also undermines trust in the rule of law [orig. Rechtsstaat]. We cannot and do not want to accept that. That is why we in the federal government are working together to ensure that the police and judiciary are modernly equipped and can work effectively. With the action plan adopted today, we are sending a clear signal: in our country, crime must not be worthwhile. Perpetrators must be identified quickly, brought to justice, and punished consistently. This is a question of security and a question of justice.

Key points of the Joint Action Plan are:

Improving the exchange of information between federal law enforcement and security authorities and creating additional analysis powers—for example, for automated data analysis and biometric internet comparison [which, if history is any guide, will be outsourced to companies like Palantir, which is already a contractor for the German federal and state gov’ts]

Targeted [*sure*] financial investigations based on the ‘follow the money’ approach, as well as new options for confiscating or securing suspicious assets [terms & conditions apply: this doesn’t apply to EU and/or gov’t-funded NGOs]

Strengthening money laundering investigations—for example by creating a joint competence centre [their words, not mine] between the Federal Criminal Police Office and Customs as well as a money laundering investigation centre at Customs [orig. Zoll; also, a follow-up question, if I may: since the Schengen arrangement, wouldn’t that be stuff done already by, say, Europol? Plus, there’s the new EU anti-money laundering agency AMLA, which does, you know, literally the same thing: EU Ends the Separation of Power by Creating a New 'Authority' to 'Combat Terrorism' epimetheus · April 23, 2025 Read full story But I’m sure I’m imagining these issues resulting in internecine turf wars between various agencies, right? Also, if you brainiacs-cum-AI™ find anything, who are you gonna call to act upon these issues? Local, state, federal, or EU-level police? What court/judge will have jurisdiction to sign any warrant or forfeiture order? Got any ideas about appeals? Ah, epimetheus, this is all grown-up stuff that the sheeple don’t need to know]

Focus on the holistic fight against international drug-related crime—for example by creating a joint ‘narcotics’ analysis and evaluation center of the Customs Criminal Police Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office and, based on this, a joint drug investigation group

Better staffing of security authorities and the judiciary [ah, here’s the after-thought related to the judiciary: who needs them if police may just arbitrarily, and with recourse to administrative ordinances, confiscate your stuff?]

The Joint Action Plan can be found here:

https://www.bundesfinanzministerium.de/aktionsplan-gegen-ok

[full disclosure: as of right now, I’ve yet to read this—and a fair argument could be made that the above is telling enough; anyways, I’ll see if there’s something else that’s noteworthy in this and keep you posted if there is].

Bottom Lines

Rejoice, ye people of Germany, you’re now getting your very own war on drugs™, replete with a war on organised crime™, but remember: terms & conditions apply: this doesn’t apply to EU and/or gov’t-funded NGOs, or journos™ travelling to Brussels who get access to military planners, all paid for by the EU:

After decades of failure—exhibit A would be the US-led such wars™—have never deterred any clueless politico™ of not engaging in any such policies.

And then there’s the entire issue about the Beweislastumkehr, which will—mark my words—be (ab)used to pester anyone who even mildly criticises any gov’t policy, such as carnival guilds protesting, in the good ol’ tradition of the court jester, the rapid Islamification of Germany:

The writing is on the wall, the game is up, and there’s not a whole lot of runway left before the transnational security state, or TSS™, will emerge as a full-fledged public-private partnership that will do away with whatever remains of the putrefying cadaver of republican-democratic self-governance.

That’s all on the home front; in terms of foreign politicking, comparable changes are already totally implemented: I’m old enough to remember the millions of people who turned out in shitty February weather back in 2003 to protest the imminent US-led war of aggression against Iraq over entirely fabricated allegations of Saddam Hussein (not a fan, by the way) having weapons of mass destruction.

And here’s former US president George W. Bush admitting that this was all a big, stinkin’ lie in late November 2008:

Back in 2003, there were mass protests on the streets of NYC, Paris, London, Berlin, Rome, and other places; these days, as US/NATO forces are prepping for the escalation against Russia—note that I’m not inclined to take anything mouthed by the Kremlin at face-value—there’s neither anything like public debate nor are there sustained mass protests against this mad rush towards war.

Hence, the most realistic outcome of this shitshow appears to be:

the Beweislastumkehr will soon be applied to everyone, esp. if you received any family heirlooms from your late grandmother and cannot produce receipts: the gov’t will rob you blind (on top of taxation, that is)

it is a policy that’s obviously designed to control those who might protest against the looming escalation to a full-blown war of the West™ (sigh) vs. Russia! Russia! Russia! (as if there were mass protests going on anyways…)

Call me a doomer, but please do so with arguments that contradict my reading here. Sigh.