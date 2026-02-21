Every now and then, in the days around Ash Wednesday, I’m providing you with snippets from the Rhenish carnival scene, which is one of Germany’s silliest things: much like in Sebastian Brant’s Ship of Fools (orig. Das Narrenschiff), first published around 1500, mocking the powers that be is the one brief thing to do on the one or two days before Lent.

I’ve documented this feature before, back in 2023 and 2024, and the most important thing to note is that the Rhenish carnival is well-known for its ultra-critical, polemical depiction of the proverbial powers-that-be:

For once, I’ll leave the biggest-possible links here to indicate what the carnival guilds have been up to in recent years—and as you can see, no holds barred is their motto (plus they typically get a lot of flak for these depictions):

This year, however, was different.

For if you thought that, well if not even (sic) the witty critiques of NATO fearporn or, perhaps more problematic™, the above depiction of the Israeli atrocities in Gaza (don’t forget the West Bank, where the same is happening, albeit minus intrepid journos™ telling everyone this or that word) would be something the powers-that-be might prohibit, well, brace yourself for this year’s carnival mockery, as related below.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Saarbrücker Zeitung: ‘Rose Monday Procession Moves through Nonnweiler’

Dressed in ostensibly Near Eastern garb, the gentleman is pulling what looks like a refugee cart while the placard reads: ‘Was steht unseren Mädchen noch bevor?’, which translates into ‘what else will our girls have to endure?’.

I shall add that the Saarbrücker Zeitung’s Sarah Konrad was the first to report on this otherwise totally provincial affairs, and for what followed the above fun™, we’ll turn to the Nordkurier’s write-up dated 19 Feb. 2026 (source; archived):

The small group with their handcart caused the biggest stir after the Rose Monday parade in Nonnweiler (Saarland)—and is now also under investigation by the State Security Service [orig. Verfassungsschutz]. Two carnival guild members, a man and a woman, pulled the cart, which was decorated with a German flag and several controversial posters and signs. ‘What else will our girls have to endure?’, was written on the front of the cart, and in response, other signs read: ‘Caliphate, Sharia, Burka, Forced Marriage, Niqab, Child Marriage.’ As reported by the Saarbrücker Zeitung, the matter has been referred to the State Security Service. They are investigating whether the statements on the signs constitute a political expression of opinion or whether they could already represent a criminal offence. The investigation is expected to take a few days. Carnival Association Distances Itself, Mayor Doesn’t The Nonnweiler Carnival Society 1954, which organised the parade, distanced itself from the walking group in a written statement: ‘As an association, freedom of expression is very important to us, especially during Carnival season. However, we distance ourselves from the opinion expressed on the display and wish to emphasise that it was the opinion of the respective group.’ The association stands ‘for openness, equality, and tolerance in all aspects of life. Especially at joint celebrations, respect, solidarity, and peaceful coexistence should be paramount.’ Carnival in the Saarland is ‘colourful [orig. bunt, which is ‘code’ for rainblow flag-themed demands of submission affirmation of each and every sexual perversion fetish that’s currently du jour], diverse, and open to everyone’. [terms & conditions apply, apparently, for some opinions are, apparently, more acceptable than others] Nonnweiler’s Mayor Franz Josef Barth (independent) told the Saarbrücker Zeitung that one must tolerate political opinions, even if one doesn’t personally share them or finds them disagreeable: ‘Carnival parades traditionally thrive on addressing social and political issues and presenting them in a pointed, satirical manner.’ Regardless, everyone can decide for themselves whether they find a presentation aesthetically pleasing or not.

And here’s the second of the two offending™ placards:

[Jan Karon] In the municipality of Nonnweiler (Saarland, around 9,000 inhabitants), two people raised Islam-critical signs into the air during the Rosenmontag parade. On them one could read: ‘What else will our girls have to endure? Caliphate, Sharia, Niqab, Burqa.’ That is why the state security police (Staatsschutz) is now investigating, whether the whole thing is covered by freedom of expression, or whether a fact relevant under criminal law might be in the room.’ THE STATE SECURITY POLICE. Even the carnival society, the organiser of the parade, distanced itself—and did so with this Orwellian statement: ‘As an association, freedom of opinion is especially important to us during the time of Fasching. However, we distance ourselves from the opinion of the parade float and would like to emphasise that it was the opinion of the respective group.’ As an association, of course, they stand for openness, equality and tolerance. And the state security police is now checking whether these citizens might be inciters of the people / guilty of incitement to hatred. The whole thing is one single fever dream. This state is completely out of control.

Bottom Lines

If someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time.

We saw the weird brown-nosing of the carnival guilds back in 2021 during the high tide of the Covid shitshow, and it was a sight to behold:

People dressed up as clowns and the like, and they were wearing masks outdoors: who could have imagined that before 2020?

While my personal favourite from back then (2021) is quite certainly the above-reproduced installation relating to Klima, or climate, one thing is totally obvious in light of the other displays of the past few years:

Above, an example from Düsseldorf in 2023, below, well, what a sight:

While I abhor these atrocities, satirising both Mr. Putin and making a political statement about Gaza/Israel was both totally politically acceptable in the recent past.

The utterly deranged thing about this year’s carnival galore, however, is that the (mild) critique of a few people at an otherwise irrelevant carnival procession in, of all places, Nonnweiler, a sleepy town of about 9,000 inhabitants, is telling you everything you need to know.

The powers-that-be are fine if you drench Mr. Putin in Ukrainian blood or highlight the atrocious conduct of the IDF in what remains of the (technically Egyptian) Gaza Strip.

In other words, doing so is tantamount to the Chamberlain-esque quip from 1938 about ‘a quarrel in a faraway country, between people of whom we know nothing’.

But criticise the powers-that-be on the proverbial home front, the state security services are paying you a visit.

The lesson is as painfully stupid as it is obvious: if the mass immigration of Moslems into the heart of Europe must not be criticised even in a satirical manner, the next stop will be—political parties flying these placards (and worse) on the streets, inciting their sympathisers to ‘clean house’ by all means, fair and foul.