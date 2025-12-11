Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
3h

Outstanding breakdown of the sovereignty trap baked into Palantir's business model. The Swiss Army report nailed something most analysts miss: the 'no transparent pricing' issue isn't just about cost overruns, it's acutally a feature that locks clients into perpetual negotiation dependence. Once you migrate legacy data and train personnelin their proprietary ecosystem, switching costs become astronomical even if geopolitical risks materalize later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture