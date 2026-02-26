Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonas's avatar
Jonas
11mEdited

If esp. the Auschwitz numbers are revised this much down, then by extension it means that the 6 million Jewish victim of holocaust are also exaggerated and should be revised down accordingly because both things cannot possibly be true at the same time. But of course that will never happen, because that is strictly “verboten” territory.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture