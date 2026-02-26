While we’re at this, let’s follow-up on the history stuff that’s helpful to know after yesterday’s treatment of expert-dom™ in the West:

All non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Auschwitz and the Numbers: What Historians Have Long Known is Now Public Knowledge

By Götz Aly, 18 July 1990, via Der Tagesanzeiger [source; archived]

The findings regarding the Second World War are being revised at a breathtaking pace. The Germans are somebody again. Is even Auschwitz now being relativised? The memorial plaque in Auschwitz-Birkenau has been removed—it will be replaced by a new one. Instead of four million murdered victims, the plaque will then commemorate one and a half million victims [this is actually true, and here is (drum roll) German Wikipedia on the death count (sic) of that concentration camp:

Of the registered prisoners, more than half died due to working conditions, hunger, disease, medical experiments, and executions. Among the approximately 1.1 million dead, 960,000 were Jews, of whom 865,000 were murdered immediately upon arrival at the camp.

As you may imagine, I’m not fine (if that’s the right word) with any kind of human suffering that’s arbitrarily inflicted, but it bears repeating that this reduction of the death count in Auschwitz and its subsidiary camps isn’t a singular occurrence, as the case of the Majdanek death camp indicates (this is, once again, from its German Wikipedia entry):

The total number of people murdered at the Lublin-Majdanek concentration camp between its establishment in October 1941 and its liberation in July 1944 cannot be reliably reconstructed to this day. It is estimated at approximately 80,000.[22] A reliable minimum figure is 78,000, determined by the Polish historian Tomasz Kranz [via ‘Die Erfassung der Todesfälle und die Häftlingssterblichkeit im KZ Lublin’, Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft 55 (2007)]… In the immediate aftermath of liberation [in late July 1944 by the Red Army], the number of victims in the Lublin-Majdanek concentration camp was greatly overestimated and initially reported as several hundred thousand[24 (this is Life magazine from summer 1944)] to over one million.[25 (this is a Welt piece [archived] that includes the following note: ‘The first Soviet-Polish investigative commission estimated the crematorium’s assumed “capacity” to be between 1.5 and 1.7 million people murdered there.’].

To recap: the death toll of the Auschwitz camps was reduced by 3/4, the death toll of Majdanek is now officially lower by a factor of 20 (!) relative to the ‘first…commission’s estimate’. And now back to Götz Aly’s piece.]

It was not a West German right-wing extremist, not a propagandist of the ‘Auschwitz lie’ [that would be so-called ‘Holocaust Deniers’], who carried out this revision, but rather the renowned head of the history department of the Auschwitz Museum, Franciszek Piper. Piper thus made public what has been the consensus among historians for years [this is the money paragraph: historians had known this ‘for years’, but (drum roll)]. Political circumstances [such as Poland having a Soviet-supported Communist gov’t], internal Polish and international considerations had previously prevented him from publicly stating what contemporary historians had long known, but, with the exception of one French colleague, had never dared to say [sadly, that French colleague isn’t named, but my guess is that Götz Aly refers to Paul Rassinier, the Communist concentration camp survivor whom Wikipedia deems ‘the father of Holocaust denial’]. Who would want to get bogged down in a dispute over numbers when moral concern, remembrance of the victims’ martyrdom, and the search for one’s own guilt were called for?

The absolute number of victims and the near-precise determination of that number do not relativise Auschwitz.

Heinz Galinski is wrong when, in light of the new figures, he speaks of a ‘mockery of the victims’ and (untenable) ‘speculation’. In fact, Galinski himself inquired with Berlin historians years ago about the figures … The Berlin Center for Antisemitism Research, however, was—against its better judgment—unwilling to provide a clear answer. Heinz Galinski is certainly right, though, to maintain that Auschwitz was ‘the worst extermination camp in the world’. The revision of the figures does not change that.

The question remains: how did the incorrect figure of four million victims come about? When the Red Army liberated the camp in January 1945, both the captured SS personnel and the surviving prisoners were deeply affected by the ‘Hungarian Action’ of the summer and late summer of 1944. At that time, up to 20,000 Hungarian Jews had been murdered daily in the gas chambers of Birkenau. Consequently, these witnesses’ estimates of the total number of victims were quite high. The Soviet investigative commission verified [sic] these figures by extrapolating from the consumption of the poison gas Zyklon B and arrived at a similar conclusion. This was officially recorded [in the Nuremberg Trials, among other places], and the political circumstances have prevented any correction to this day.

What Else do Historians Know But Isn’t Widely Known ?

It is at this junction that I’d like to draw your attention to the recent monograph by Prof. Christian Gerlach of the U of Berne, Switzerland (faculty profile), which bears the interesting and somewhat unhelpful title Conditions of Violence (DeGruyter-Oldenbourg, 2024). The book is available in full Open Access (i.e., ebook and PDF versions are free to download) via the publisher’s website, and I’d like to direct your attention to Chapter 6, entitled ‘Famines and Imperialism: For a Different History of World War II’, from which the below excerpts are taken.

I hold the following. World War II was not a fight between good and evil, and good has not won. It was an imperialist war from all sides, a war for economic zones of influence, spheres for capital investment, resources and strategic territories. And virtually all powers committed mass violence against non-combatants, often in connection with the scramble for resources, their redistribution and resource denial to some, that is, by creating conditions of violence. The Allies killed at least ten million non-combatants. The violence also had to do with the fact that it was a racist war from all sides due to imperialism [that would, curiously enough, seemingly exclude the Soviet Union whose atrocities were class-based, i.e., done due to the ‘higher stage of development’ of the USSR, right? Right.] By maintaining that this was a fight between good and evil, the dominant historiography is a continuation of the war with other means [this is about as concise a description of the rationale that underlies so-called ‘holocaust denialism’, as well as the US-led domination of Europe to this day], and because of its Eurocentrism and systematic construction of non-combatant victims of different importance and value, which includes ignoring or marginalising certain large victim groups (especially those with a darker skin tone), the mainstream historiography itself is racist.

I freely admit that when I first read the book I was disgusted as Prof. Gerlach, in his introduction (p. 4) invoked these ‘conditions of violence’ as being part and parcel, if not the logical outcome of, the Marxian notion that ‘humans “make their own history”’, including, of course, these ‘conditions of violence’ (note also that Marx originally wrote ‘men’ in the opening lines of his Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon, which Gerlach ‘adapted’ to suit the more subtle morals of the early 21st century).

It was only when I re-read Chapter 6 in light of Götz Aly’s piece from 36 years ago—on the occasion of the ‘comment of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Germany’, issued on 27 Jan. 2026 (my translation is below):

27 January is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed worldwide. This day of remembrance was established in 2005 by a resolution of the UN General Assembly. Unfortunately, in recent years, many European countries have made deliberate attempts to erase the fact that this day of remembrance is tied to a specific historical event: the heroic liberation of the prisoners of Hitler’s most gruesome and horrific death camp, the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, by the Red Army in 1945. According to various estimates, between 1.5 and 4 million people died there during its existence from 1940 to 1945. The Soviet liberators rescued the surviving prisoners of the concentration camp and simultaneously presented the international community with clear evidence of the numerous atrocities committed there by the Nazi regime. It should be remembered that the Soviet Union was also significantly affected by the tragedy of the Holocaust. At least 40 per cent of the Jews murdered in Europe were Soviet citizens. Every year, the German Bundestag holds a special commemoration ceremony on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year it will take place on 28 January. However, even in the year of the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s treacherous attack on the Soviet Union and the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the organisers once again did not deem it necessary to invite official representatives of Russia to participate. This decision is left to their conscience.

Götz Aly never excused Germany’s responsibility, and neither does Christian Gerlach; yet I’ve quipped elsewhere that the sustained lies about WW2 since its technical conclusion in 1945 may be the profound depravity of the victors ever since, including the long-discounted death toll of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps.

Historians have long known this, and the ‘updating’ of the memorial plaque on site in 1990 has brought this ‘special’ knowledge to the general public’s attention.

It is utterly depraved for the successors of those who came up with the original ‘estimate of 1.5 to 1.7 million dead’ at Majdanek—which was off by the factor of about 20—to return to the similarly Soviet-established death toll of 4m victims in Auschwitz-Birkenau, and to do so in 2026.

Don’t get me wrong, I abhor these depraved mass atrocities, but to use these faked numbers, in particular on the anniversary of the camps’ liberation, is disgusting.

It also begs the question—what will likely come next?

Bottom Lines

Personally, I doubt that further ‘revisionism’ is far off, and once again, it will likely be committed by the victors of the Second World War, this time, though, I expect the former allies™ to pull into quite different directions:

We’ve already seen that the official position of the Kremlin (via Russia’s embassy in Berlin) is to revert to the lies peddled by Stalin’s gov’t.

Given the rabid Russophobia that has gripped Western élites—which, arguably, never went away (see Guy Mettan’s Creating Russophobia)—I suppose that the next step is the eventual, if highly selective, abandonment of parts of the legacy of the Second World War, specifically the atrocity agit-prop revolving ‘the Holocaust’.

Part of this may even be driven by the current uptick in ‘anti-semitism’ in the West, which is, of course, partially intelligible due to the importation of millions of Moslems to Western countries.

The more important reason for this proximal outcome, however, appears to be that the atrocity agit-prop vs. Germany is no longer politically useful (enough) as the Neocon agenda envisions the destruction of Russia, by all means, fair and foul, which necessarily requires an ‘all hands on deck’ moment.

And that cannot be reached if WW2 is still (technically) ongoing—exhibit A would be the repeat calls by, e.g., Poland to get (more) reparations out of Germany (which could be obtained, technically speaking, by concluding a formal peace treaty—trouble is, Poland would have to discuss the occupation, expulsion of Germans, and re-settlement of vast areas of present-day Poland after WW2, for which Germany could request both reparations on behalf of its citizens as well as the restoration of these territories).

The same, incidentally, applies to the Russian ‘claims’ on Kaliningrad, or the northern parts of former East Prussia, which falls into the same category, by the way. See this Wikipedia entry for maps.

It is, therefore, reasonable to expect the reopening of several cans of worms in the near future.

It would, of course, be a very good idea to forego all of these things by not merely winding down the Ukraine/NATO/US-Russia conflict in Eastern Europe, but to tie these issues into the creation of a new framework to prevent another round of a pan-European/Atlantic (world) war for the time being.

In fact, if the mess in Ukraine is ‘resolved’ without another ‘Congress’ akin to 1814/15—the Congress of Vienna’s system held, more or less, until 1914—there is very little hope that bloodshed will be avoided.