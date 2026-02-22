Oh my, the pace of the dialectic appears to be quickening—a few weeks ago, I informed you about stuff™ involving Palantir’s bid to get a Swiss gov’t contract:

In reaction, Palantir calls the reporting™ junk and lies while asking for a retraction; since that reporting™ is the foundation for Die Republik’s 15 minutes of fame, however, the request for a short clarification by Palantir was denied and now they’re going to end up in court (all the while the intrepid ‘research collective’ behind the story™ is claiming victim status).

So far, so expectable—and here’s the rub: while Palantir’s ties to certain questionable actors are obvious (here’s looking at you, Israel), this is the proverbial third rail that can never be touched or even spoken about. To be fair, this is mentioned once briefly, but the entire shitshow is about something else.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Palantir Sues Die Republik

Investigations into the company Palantir, conducted by Republik and the investigative collective WAV [now this is interesting—they are partners of Correctiv’s Swiss subsidiary, and I fear they have the same left-wing agenda], have triggered an international media response. Now, the US company is suing Republik for a right to reply. The case is before the Zurich Commercial Court.

By Daniel Binswanger und Adrienne Fichter, Die Republik, 14 Feb. 2026 [source; archived]

Such a response is rare for Swiss investigative reports. But the timing for the two-part series on Palantir’s activities in Switzerland, which we published, on 8 and 9 Dec. 2025, couldn’t have been better.

The company, which to this day is largely shaped by its two key founders—early Trump supporter and tech investor Peter Thiel and CEO Alex Karp—is currently making international headlines. Palantir develops software for civilian and military, intelligence, and law enforcement purposes and is not just any company. ICE uses Palantir products to hunt [remember: we’re talking about illegal migrants; try travelling to Switzerland illegally and find out; also, that links to a piece in The Guardian] down migrants in the USA. The Israeli army uses Palantir software, including for its Gaza offensive [no need to add any context or, perhaps, other lingo; link goes to Francesca Albanese’s UN report]. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) used Palantir products for its data analysis during the pandemic and has relied heavily on the US-based tools ever since [give me three reasons to avoid Palantir without telling me no-one should use their services™, or: who TF uses the British NHS’ pandemic™ handling as a positive ad? A an aside, this link is, again, to a piece in The Guardian].

Palantir CEO Alex Karp displays a highly aggressive stance towards Europe and appears to be a mouthpiece for Trump’s anti-EU policies [get that: a self-styled ‘investigative’ outlet like Republik chastises Mr. Karp’s and Mr. Trump’s ‘anti-EU policies’ while uncovering™ that Palantir’s product™ would undermine Swiss nat’l security: you cannot make this up]. The multinational corporation, a global leader in digital weapons technology, also employs a disturbingly martial, often inhumane rhetoric [I’m so glad that this isn’t virtually the same the ‘disturbingly martial, often inhumane rhetoric’ employed by the US gov’t in its Zionist-inspired push towards an attack on Iran right now]. The company advertises its capabilities for ‘optimizing the kill chain’ [well, you are the company you keep; that link leads to a NYT piece, by the way].

Together with the co-authors of the WAV research collective—Marguerite Meyer, Lorenz Naegeli, Balz Oertli, and Jennifer Steiner—Republik-Tech reporter Adrienne Fichter, based on extensive requests under the Swiss Freedom of Information Act [this is a translation of the Swiss Öffentlichkeits­gesetz], attempted to determine whether, why, and in what form the Swiss federal authorities had contact with the controversial corporation. Based on documents made available by the authorities, [Fichter, reading stuff the gov’t gave her while chatting with the fine fellers at WAV] was able to reconstruct Palantir’s diverse [DEI for the win, eh?] activities over seven years in its efforts to do business with Switzerland. Particularly explosive: The Swiss Army Staff evaluated Palantir’s products and advised against using Palantir software. The Staff deemed the risk of data being shared with the US government too high. It also expressed concerns about the reputational risks associated with Palantir [given that Switzerland has ordered 36 F-35 Lightning II jets from the very same US gov’t, I suppose that’s kinda a moot point].

These assessments from the Swiss Army report, in particular, have caused a major international stir. The Guardian [a well-known MI5/6 outlet] and the Austrian newspaper Der Standard [a considerable far-left outlet whose journos™ just loved the Covid mandates] have both covered the rejection. Numerous financial portals and stock market magazines have also picked up the story. Constanze Kurz, spokesperson for the Chaos Computer Club, presented the WAV and Republik investigation to an international audience at the prestigious Chaos Communication Congress at the end of December [this paragraph is so totally pathetic and embarrassing].

This significant international response appears to be displeasing to the US company. The company’s irritation would be understandable: both commercially and increasingly ideologically, Palantir appears to be closely linked to the Trump administration [see how the bait & switch works: two paragraphs earlier, the problem was the US gov’t, now it’s Mr. Trump and the company he keeps, as if Palantir wouldn’t do exactly the same thing if a Democrat was in office (case in point: the use of Palantir’s ‘kill software’ was used by the IDF while Mr. Biden was ‘in office’; see this piece where Mr. Thiel says: ‘I defer to Israel’, but for whatever reason, the word ‘Israel’ doesn’t appear in Die Republik’s reporting™)]. Given the growing crisis of confidence between the US administration and the leading EU powers, Palantir’s market position in Europe has likely become significantly more fragile. Soon after the Republik articles were published, the company wrote a lengthy blog post accusing Republik of various false statements. To our knowledge, this is the first time Palantir has ever responded so extensively to a media report [do read it, it’s amazing, and here’s a teaser:

To be clear, the report on Palantir is not in reference to a specific Palantir bid for a specific body of work with the Swiss Army. Nor was Palantir contacted as part of the Swiss Army’s reporting process. It does not reflect any form of rigorous technical capabilities or security vulnerabilities risk assessment or other evaluation of Palantir… Palantir did not submit an official RFP for a specific body of work with the Swiss Armed Forces Staff… Palantir has never, contrary to the Republik article, formally bid on a Swiss Army body of work.

In my personal view, and while I have no sympathy for the US-based corporation, I tend to consider their version plausible—if only because of the ‘research collective’ and their ties to their German partners in agit-prop, Correctiv, and then there’s the entirely redacted nature of the Swiss Army’s assessment (or whatever; it’s in the top-linked piece), which means that this is a kind of shadow-boxing event (in Plato’s Cave, no less) that may or may not be true]

Between Christmas and New Year’s, Palantir approached Republik with demands for a right of reply, which Republik deemed unfounded and therefore could not act upon [oh, all that Palantir wanted to do is what’s known in German as Gegen­darstellung, the right to reply to an allegation; note that Die Republik ‘deemed [this] unfounded’ and denied this].

At the end of January, Palantir filed a lawsuit for a right of reply against Republik, which is now pending before the Zurich Commercial Court [orig. Handelsgericht; what’s at stake here is, de facto, reputational damage or, in US lingo, defamation]. This 2021 Republik article describes the function of the right of reply under Swiss media law, what the acceptance or rejection of such demands reveals about the truth or falsehood of facts, which journalistic ethical standards Republik strives to uphold, and how it has specifically dealt with a number of older demands for a right of reply [this is highly relevant, and it’s also the key to understanding the issue at-hand, for in that 2021 statement, the following gems are found:

Of course, we do everything possible to ensure that we do not publish any falsehoods. Every author is required to research carefully, to the best of their knowledge and conscience, and without bias. However, trust alone is not enough. That is why Republik also has a fact-checking process. If we are made aware of inconsistencies in our posts, for example via a comment in the discussion, we correct actual errors and make the correction transparent at the end of the post. We correct more serious errors in a way that ensures you are also aware of them [or not, in the case of Palantir]… According to the Civil Code, clarifications [orig. Gegendarstellungen] may only refer to pure factual assertions—that is, statements that are verifiable and objectively ascertainable. Opinions, assumptions, conclusions, and other value judgments, on the other hand, are not subject to a clarification [funny that Republik denies Palantir their clarification, but a but further down in that note, we also learn why (drum roll)]… If the matter is of minor importance because it merely concerns a detail of our research and does not alter the overall message, we will comply with the request for a clarification and publish it.

And this is why Palantir is now suing Die Republik: the former’s claim (in a blog posting, no less) isn’t exactly ‘of minor importance’ but rather renders the entire sooper-dooper reporting™ by Die Republik moot; I do wonder what happens if the Commercial Court, going into discovery mode, sides with Palantir (which is a rather plausible outcome given their claims that there never was a formal bid, which a Swiss court should be able to find out by soliciting these tenders from the Swiss gov’t, right?) And now back to the article].

The Palantir investigation by WAV and Republik is largely [that’s the key word here] based on official documents, which we were able to access under the Swiss Freedom of Information Act. These include memos, emails, correspondence, and informational materials about Palantir’s own products, as well as some existing media reports against which Palantir never objected [but here’s the rub: no contract or the like appears to be in these ‘official documents’]. In addition to document analysis, we spoke with various sources—as well as with Palantir executives at the Zurich headquarters, who also contributed to the research. All quotes used from these conversations were submitted and approved. In our view, the authors adhered to the high standards of journalistic work to which Republik and WAV are committed [well, apparently, Palantir has a different opinion, hence you’ll find out before too long (I’m guessing a behind-closed-doors deal will be reached to make this all go away)]. As with all Republik articles, a thorough fact check was conducted before publication.

It is a fact that all natural and legal persons have the right to sue for a right of clarification if they believe they have good reason to do so. This naturally also applies to Palantir. Republik is convinced that fair media law regulation of public debate is important and appropriate.

It is also a fact that a globally operating $300 billion corporation is taking legal action against a small Swiss media start-up speaks volumes about the extent of the irritation that the WAV and Republik investigation has caused among Palantir’s management [maybe so, but you people may still end up having to grant them the right to clarification—which would, effectively, destroy your one claim to 15 minutes of fame]. And it also says something about the concept of public discourse and democratic debate cultivated by a tech giant that supplies armies, intelligence agencies, and police forces worldwide with software used to monitor, control, and persecute citizens [none of this is untrue, yet that’s not the issue here, is it?].

The ruling of the Zurich Commercial Court is expected in a few weeks. The Republik has full confidence in the independence of the Swiss judiciary [my personal view is that the court should grant Palantir the right to clarification, for precisely the reasons outlined above—and apparently also due to the Republik’s own words: ‘Palantir provides surveillance technology to militaries and intelligence services around the world. In Switzerland, however, its pitches have been rejected by both government authorities and the army.’].

Bottom Lines

I have less than zero sympathies for the global Terminator-esque corporation Palantir, which is a barely-obscured front for the US gov’t and their plans for ‘full-spectrum superiority’.

But.

Much like in what I call ‘Stupid Watergate’ (see below), what Die Republik engages in is, apparently, little more than lawfare by other means. They portray themselves as hapless victims of an (obviously) evil corporation that aids and abets mass murder, such as in the Israeli-occupied, technically Egyptian Gaza Strip and elsewhere in the Middle East, to say nothing about US intelligence operations worldwide.

Yet claiming victimhood and appealing for help and donations, such as Die Republik is doing to face the consequences of their actions, it’s a whole different ballgame.

You can, I’d submit clearly see this: the Republik publishes something in December 2025, which Palantir says is false and requires a retraction; funny enough, they will now cosplay in court™ while none of the issues-at-hand are addressed in public:

It’s one of these ‘everybody knows’ moments, with the Swiss Army’s damning verdict of Palantir’s products™ functioning akin to a revelation to everybody. I suppose that everybody with more than one functioning brain cell—which, obviously, excludes most politicos™ and experts™, esp. in the EU, NATO, and in the US gov’t—is similarly reading these publicly available assessments. It’s therefore obvious that Palantir’s main function is—to vacuum up all data collected by the US’s ostensible allies™, pump them, via third parties and/or other contractors, to the apparently increasingly rogue US (sic) intel community. The implications are as obvious as they are damning, esp. for the European (and Canadian) peoples: the ‘best before’ date of stationed US troops and/or other assets (spooks, intel people, sensors, etc.) has run its course, and I suppose that it’s only fair that the continued presence of US forces has become a significant, and growing, security problem. Needless to say, it’s fair to assume that the US gov’t knows this; after all, Palantir is basically one of the CIA’s outsourced signals intel providers.

This is from my top-linked initial posting from Dec. 2025; none of this has changed, I’d submit.

So, enjoy the fun ride with yet another one of these self-styled ‘investigative collectives’ (whose policies, it appears, are all sooper-dooper leftoid) with literal ties to the Antifa clowns over at Correctiv in Germany:

Apparently, the leftoid brain-rot, proudly funded by big foundations and, in the case of Correctiv Germany, also a variety of German gov’t agencies, is going full steam.

It’s yet another angle in the multi-front, all-out assault on truth and reality.