Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
5h

Under no circumstance will “the science” ever be relevant again. 99% will not be taking the mRNA vaccines ever again. If it has 3 or 4 letters and lives inside the beltway ( you know which beltway, it’s now irrelevant to modern society. The one think I’m sure of though, the 1% taking mRNA? 100% democrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture