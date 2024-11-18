Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Undertaker Sounds the Alarm: ‘We’ve had consistently high death rates since 2021’

Master undertaker Marlies Spuhler, who has become known as a ‘maverick undertaker’, has already suffered two house searches, but she will not be silenced. She has been making worrying observations in her day-to-day work since the start of the vaccination campaigns. In a recent interview with the MWGFD [that’s an anti-C-19 vaxx group , she did not mince her words: ‘An unusually high number of people are still dying—the most common cause of death is a cause for concern’.

For the video interview (in German ‘only’), click here.

[I’ve translated the (also German) introductory text]

In an interview with Johannes Clasen, funeral director Marlies Spuhler, who has become known as a Querdenker, impressively describes her experiences in her funeral parlour in recent years. Before the coronavirus crisis, she had to handle 30 to 50 funerals a year in her town. With inconspicuous death figures in 2019 and 2020, she notes for the following years: ‘We have had consistently high death rates since 2021.’ What is also striking in her company is that the deaths are getting younger and younger and are almost exclusively due to cancer. She is also seeing an increase in stillbirths. She has also noticed that the corpses are changing and that cell decay is much faster. Based on her many years of experience, she can therefore tell who has been immunised and who has not. Based on her experience, Marlies Spuhler hopes that those responsible will be held accountable and brought to justice.

MWGFD’s Accompanying Press Release

Source here, dated 5 Nov. 2024

Self-employed master undertaker Marlies Spuhler is known in her town as a Querdenker undertaker. As a regular participant and co-organiser of the so-called Monday Walks in her town, she has had to endure two house searches so far. However, this experience has by no means silenced her. To the contrary, it has encouraged her to speak out publicly about her observations and anomalies in her day-to-day work since the start of the vaccination campaign.

As one of three funeral parlours in her town of 8,000 souls, she had to attend and handle between 30 and 50 funerals annually in the years before coronavirus. There were no noticeable anomalies in 2019 with 45 funerals or in the coronavirus year of 2020, in which she only handled 35 deaths.

In the years that followed, however, there were significant changes: ‘We have had consistently high death rates since 2021.’ While the number of deaths in 2020 was unremarkable, the entries in the death certificates were all the more striking: in contrast to those who died at home, all deaths in hospitals had the entry ‘with coronavirus, not of, all with’ on the death certificate [all I’m saying here is: remember the abuse one heard upon asking ‘of or with Covid’? Also, keep in mind that anecdotes such as this one are the birth pangs of what eventually becomes data]. What was even more irritating was what Marlies Spuhler heard from the relatives of the deceased about what transpired during the bereavement conversations: frequently, the relatives of those who had died in hospitals had been offered money ‘to get the entry [with Corona] onto the death certificate’ [if this is true—and I consider it possible, if not plausible at this point in time—there would have to be a paper trail].

When the vaccination campaign began in late December 2020, the first anomalies became apparent at Marlies Spuhler’s funeral parlour:

It started straight away…In the last three days of the year…we were in the nursing homes four or five more times [than usual], and that’s a lot.

She didn’t initially see this as abnormal: the patients were old, the medication was new, and ‘they wouldn’t have tolerated it so well’. The dying, however, did not stop after the vaccination.

14 days after the start of vaccination, the dying commenced…we always noticed the administration of booster jabs…8, 9 deaths in a row.

She also notes that her company is experiencing excess mortality in 2024; in June alone, she had to deal with 17 deaths [just compare this to the 30-50 deaths annually before the modRNA poison/death juice was rolled out].

That should…really set off alarm bells.

Alarmingly, the main cause of death is now cancer, and the dead are getting younger and younger:

I can now see that people are getting younger and younger…in the beginning, only old people died, but now…we’re burying a lot of people who haven’t reached 60 yet…it’s all turbo cancer and we’re experiencing it very strongly at the moment.

She has also already had two stillbirths this year. In another town, she had received reports of three babies, all of whom died of a heart attack at the age of 8 weeks [I don’t know what to say, I’m literally at a loss of words].

She also finds it frightening that the corpses show clear changes compared to the past:

The bodies now often look to me like they’ve been trapped [gefangen]…either like the soul hasn’t left yet, and it’s incredibly difficult to describe…we have very few content facial expressions anymore.

It is also noticeable that these changes can be seen ‘all over the body, in general’:

They often have this different face colour…we often pick up deceased people as soon as the doctor arrives and rigor mortis has not yet set in… they immediately go into decomposition and that is very unpleasant…it all looks as if they had been dead for at least a week…all these changes, everything is happening much faster than usual.

That’s why she can ‘tell exactly who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t’ based on her many years of knowledge of post-mortems.

Marlies Spuhler is driven by the clear experiences of recent years and is spurred on to share her observations with the public.

If things really continue like this, I fear the worst.

She therefore has one big wish for the future:

Above all, I want those responsible to be held accountable…everyone who is responsible for this should be brought to justice.

Bottom Lines

First of all, if you know any ‘awake’ undertakers, why not ask them about this?

I mean, if this is, as Ms. Spuhler alleges, caused by the modRNA poison/death juices, others must be seeing this as well.

I, too, hope that those responsible for this will be brought to face justice, but I’m not naive enough to hold my breath until then.

All I shall add here is—save a prayer for those who died. And in this vein, I’m reproducing a poem my late grandfather wrote, perhaps during his Wehrmacht service on the Eastern Front (1942-45), perhaps later. (I’m offering the German original first, followed by my English rendition below.)

‘Der Schwarze Schleier’, a Poem by Erich Sonntag

Hörst du das Rauschen

in allen Lüften?

Hörst du das Flüstern

aus tiefen Klüften?

Spürst du den Atem

des Todes nicht

kalt und voll Grauen

in deinem Gesicht?

Fühlst du die Brände

in deinem Herz,

leidenschaftlicher Bitte

rasenden Schmerz?

Hörst du die Klänge

der Orgel nicht?

In quälenden Stunden

ein Herz zerbricht.

Vernimmst du das Lied?

Es tönt von weit.

Es ist die große Klage

vom Krieg und vom Leid.

‘The Black Veil’, a Poem by Erich Sonntag

Do you hear the rumbling

all around?

Do you hear the whisper

from deep gorges?

Don’t you feel

the breath of Death,

cold and full of dread,

in your face?

Do you feel the passion

in your heart,

a passionate yearning

of raging anguish?

Can you hear the music

of the organ?

In excruciating hours

a heart breaks in two.

Do you hear the song?

It soundeth from afar.

It is the great lament

of war and suffering.

Post script: if you found these lines touching, perhaps you wish to learn ‘more’ about its author (composer) and the circumstances surrounding it: