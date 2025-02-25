Today’s posting is one of those I hate doing; there’s nothing else to say, except, perhaps, that none of this comes as a surprise, and everything about it points squarely, nay, shouts from the rooftops, that we need to sort out the Covid Mania, incl. harsh sentences for those who did this.

Translation and emphases mine.

Salzburg State Hospital Team Discovers New Cause of Childhood Strokes

Confirmation of ‘strange finding’ from blood sample

Via salzburg24.at, 18 Feb. 2025 [source]

A team from Salzburg and the German city of Greifswald has discovered a new cause of infantile strokes. Antibodies from the mother were transferred to the baby via the placenta and triggered several strokes.

First things first: despite several strokes in the first few days of her life, the little girl is doing well given these circumstances, the Salzburg State Hospitals (SALK) announced on Tuesday. The mother, who gave birth to her daughter by caesarean section last summer after the CTG (cardiotocography) results deteriorated, is also doing well.

When an ultrasound examination of the skull after the birth revealed abnormalities, the girl was transferred to the Division of Neonatology at Salzburg University Hospital.

Blood Work Reveals ‘somewhat strange findings’

Thromboses in the newborn had caused several strokes, Salzburg State Hospitals explained in a press release. ‘We then contacted our specialists at the University Institute for Medical-Chemical Laboratory Diagnostics and asked for an extended screening to clarify thrombosis tendencies,’ reports the attending neonatology consultant Silke Häusler.

The analysis of the baby's blood sample revealed a ‘somewhat strange finding’, say Häusler and UIMCL head Janne Cadamuro. Specifically, evidence of VITT (vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia) or HIT (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia) type II antibodies were found. Cadamuro:

These can occur as a pathological reaction either after a vaccination or treatment with heparin (an anticoagulant)—but the newborn had neither.

A second examination confirmed the initial findings, as Salzburg State Hospitals explain: ‘One theory was that these antibodies came from the mother and had been transmitted diaplacentally (via the placenta—note). This was highly unusual because it had never been described before,’ says Häusler.

Experts from Greifswald Confirm Salzburg State Hospitals Analysis

Cadamuro then referred the neonatologist to the University Medical Centre in the German city of Greifswald. According to Salzburg State Hospitals, the transfusion medicine department there is a European reference centre for this type of antibody. ‘We wanted to rule out diagnostic errors.’ The result: the same anti-PF4 antibodies (HIT type II) were confirmed in both the mother’s and the baby’s blood samples. In fact, the mother had been both vaccinated [with what?] and treated with heparin due to a previous thrombosis.

‘The fact that antibodies can be transferred from the mother to the child during pregnancy is common knowledge and is often referred to as nest protection,’ explains Thomas Thiele, Head of the Institute of Transfusion Medicine in Greifswald. ‘But the fact that anti-PF4 antibodies can also be transferred from the mother and thus trigger thromboses or strokes in the child is new.’ These strokes can occur before, during or after birth.

The Austrian-German team has now published the findings as a case study in the New England Journal of Medicine [see below]—lead author is Silke Häusler: ‘The increased risk of stroke for the child will now certainly be taken into account worldwide in births of mothers with a history of antibody-associated thrombosis,’ she summarises one effect of the discovery [and now we’ll see if we can find out ‘more’ about this case, eh!].

‘Maternal Anti-PF4 Antibodies as Cause of Neonatal Stroke’, N Engl J Med 2025;392:719-721 ( source )

Highly prothrombotic platelet-activating anti–platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibodies causing vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) occur after adenoviral vector–based vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019,1 after acute adenoviral infections,2 and in some patients with monoclonal gammopathy.3 They are associated with atypical thrombosis (cerebral venous sinuses and splanchnic thromboses), high D-dimer levels, and a low fibrinogen level. We report a case involving a female neonate delivered by cesarean section owing to fetal distress at 39 weeks 2 days of gestation. The 35-year-old mother had a low-normal platelet count at delivery (150,000 per cubic millimeter) and gestational diabetes. She had received 40 mg of enoxaparin and 150 mg of aspirin per day owing to pulmonary embolism complicating a previous pregnancy 18 months ago (platelet count, 120,000 per cubic millimeter). Thrombophilia testing revealed a heterozygous factor V Leiden mutation and, by chance, a monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (IgG kappa; M-gradient [indicating the presence of monoclonal proteins], 4%; serum monoclonal protein level, 0.32 g per deciliter). The neonatal girl with growth restriction received short-term ventilation support for prolonged respiratory adaptation (birth weight, 2350 g; Apgar score, 6 at 1 minute, 8 at 5 minutes, and 9 at 10 minutes; pH of umbilical-cord blood, 7.21; base excess, −10 mmol per liter). Routine cranial ultrasonography revealed hyperechogenicity in the right hemisphere on day 2. On day 3, seizures developed, which were treated with phenobarbital. Cerebral imaging showed hemorrhage caused by congestion of the right internal cerebral vein and the right transverse sinus, as well as arterial strokes in both hemispheres (Figure 1A through 1D). She had thrombocytopenia (platelet count, 32,000 per cubic millimeter; reference range, 140,000 to 440,000), a low fibrinogen level (1.08 mg per deciliter; reference range, 1.59 to 3.30), and a highly elevated D-dimer level (12.9 mg per liter of fibrinogen-equivalent units; reference value, <0.5). Two platelet transfusions were given to correct platelet counts, which normalized after 1 week (Figure 1E). No anticoagulation was initiated owing to cerebral bleeding and limited evidence of its usefulness in neonatal stroke.4 She was discharged in stable condition 3 weeks after birth… Findings indicated that diaplacentally transferred maternal platelet-activating prothrombotic anti-PF4 IgG caused a typical VITT-like syndrome with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, and hyperfibrinolysis in the neonate [translation: mom got vaccinated, whatever crap she got transferred to the infant and caused multiple strokes]. Our findings have implications for counseling pregnant women with a history of thrombosis associated with borderline thrombocytopenia, in whom assessment for platelet-activating anti-PF4 antibodies is warranted. Maternal anti-PF4 antibodies are a previously unrecognized cause of neonatal stroke.

See, this never happened before, is the claim.

This I believe on the spot as the probable cause—AstraZeneca’s poison/death juice—is mentioned in the first paragraph.

So, let’s not let AstraZeneca off the hook easily. They almost killed that child, esp. as that poor girl had ‘several strokes’.

As I said, this is one of the postings that I hate doing. With a vengeance.

Bottom Lines

Big Pharma lied, people died.

None of the above is surprising, in reality, as e.g. the EU’s own pharmacovigilance database contains 5,000+ entries for infants aged 0-2 for 2021 alone.

None of the poison/death juice was legally available for these age brackets back then:

And, lo and behold, it’s not ‘just’ the modRNA poison/death juice, but also the less-known AstraZeneca product.

That apparently causes strokes in newborns.

In case you’re wondering if we desperately need a reckoning with the Covid Mania, look no further.

No justice, no peace.