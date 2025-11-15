It is mid-November, and once more we’ll remember those who, back in 2021, consigned ‘the unvaccinated’ to lockdown and other punitive measures based on their ‘vaccination status’. While their stance was commendable back then, we note that it was also the sane route given all that the powers-that-be have admitted to in the meantime.

Please venture over to this particular commemorative posting:

It’s now four years since the Austro-Covidian midget totalitarians turned on the 25-33% of the population who refused the poison/death juices to justify the hole they dug themselves a tad longer.

The longer these Branch Covidians refuse to live up to what they did, the more often we’ll remind these depraved people of what they did.

As regards the below translation, well, this is the all new and improved™ Berliner Zeitung peddling some very limited handout of ass-covering-cum-disinformation (that pun, dear readers, is intentional).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. As is the contempt dripping from these lines.

I won’t forget.

Former RKI Chief Wieler: ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ Incorrect from a Scientific Perspective

Lothar Wieler contradicts Jens Spahn. The slogan ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is not an accurate overall description for the RKI (Robert Koch Institute). Why the debate is likely to continue nonetheless.

By Harald Neuber, Berliner Zeitung, 12 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

The former president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, distanced himself from the phrase ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ before the Thuringian Corona Inquiry Committee. ‘At the Robert Koch Institute, we did not hold the view that it was a pandemic of the unvaccinated’, Wieler said. For the RKI, it was not a scientifically accurate term. n-tv first reported the statement.

Former Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) coined the slogan in September 2021: ‘Looking at incidence rates and intensive care unit occupancy, we see: We are experiencing a growing pandemic of the unvaccinated’, Spahn tweeted at the time.

The term ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ originated in the US: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and President Joe Biden used it in the summer of 2021 to highlight the significantly increased risks for unvaccinated individuals during the Delta wave.

Unvaccinated Individuals Bore the Brunt of Severe Cases in 2021

Data from the US and Germany confirms that during the Delta and early Omicron phases, the risk of severe COVID-19 was significantly higher for unvaccinated individuals than for vaccinated individuals: in the US, according to the CDC, unvaccinated individuals were twelve times more likely to be hospitalised in January 2022 than people who had received a booster shot. Previous CDC analyses show similar patterns. [well, I call BS—for you, dear editors at the BZ, would have to know that these data cannot be trusted for the simple reason that these institutions have severe conflicts of interest here, to say nothing about credibility; also, data from Norway from mid-December 2021 shows a very high rate of so-called ‘breakthrough infections’:

(as you can see, keeping receipts at one’s fingertips is helpful)]

In Germany, RKI and DIVI data, as well as government responses, document that a large proportion of intensive care patients were unvaccinated in 2021 and early 2022. For example, between 14 December 2021 and 12 January 2022, 62 per cent of new COVID-19 admissions to intensive care units were unvaccinated. From February to October 2021, the proportion of unvaccinated individuals in all age groups was over 90 per cent [there’s so much nonsense in such more or less arbitrary data samples, it boggles the mind; we do know, by the way, that Norwegian data indicates that while this ratio between ‘vaccinated’ (± ‘boosted’) vs. ‘unvaccinated’ may have looked like this at that point in time, the rate of infections among ‘the vaccinated’ (any number of shots) increased by the factor of 10 or so—in Norway; note that the numbers of so-called ‘vaccine-associated deaths’ (that would be those who had received any number of poison/death jabs and died thereafter of/with Covid) rose by over 500% from week 39 (2021) through week 1 (2022)].

During later Omicron waves, the [sic] vaccine [which wasn’t the same concoction as production quality standards varied, to say nothing about whatever TF was (is) in these products] offered less reliable protection against infection, it continued to provide significant protection against severe illness [and I shall cite another one of my receipts from early May 2022, with these numbers deriving from official data (sic) from Norway’s Institute of Public Health: so-called ‘vaccine effectiveness’, or VE, vs. ‘later Omicron waves’ stood at 53% (that’s the best they could come up with, by the way), that is, for 20 days post dose 2 and was gone thereafter]. For instance, the updated vaccines of 2023/24 measurably reduced emergency room visits and hospital admissions, as CDC data shows [I dunno about this, there’s no link provided, and since the wording is ambiguous as shit, let’s just leave this statement here as the basis for future review].

The Slogan is Not a Comprehensive Description

However, the politically charged term ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is not a suitable, precise epidemiological diagnosis encompassing all phases, variants, and dimensions of the pandemic—a point Wieler emphasised before the parliamentary inquiry committee [oh, that smells like ass-covering—of course, no-one is talking about, say, ‘the flu shot’ doing this and that, but everyone notes that these concoctions vary from year to year (much like the Covid poison/death juices, right?); put succinctly—no-one in his or her right mind would made such outlandish claims, but, not unlike toothpaste that was squeezed out of the tube, trying to regain some amount of credibility after the Covid débacle is going to take well more than that…].

Comparisons based on vaccination status must also be methodologically sound and take into account factors such as age structure, the overall population, and cases with unknown vaccination status. Raw, uncontextualised information can be misleading, as a fact check by Correctiv explains [I’m going for sure, morons, please read up on comparative data from Norway from May 2022, which clearly posits that ‘the unvaccinated’ were virtually unaffected by Omicron].

On social media, the slogan is still sometimes used as a political buzzword—often without differentiating between hard risk data and framing. Threads on Reddit [yep, that’s not a typo] and in the Bundestag’s petition forum exemplify how the formula continues to polarise the debate even in 2024/25 [huhum, could it be, by chance, that especially ‘the unvaccinated’ remember this shitshow while some of the vaccine-injured are calling for justice?].

In conclusion: while there were periods when the pandemic burden of severe cases clearly lay with the unvaccinated, the task of fact-based reporting is to transparently separate political rhetoric from epidemiological evidence [where TF have you been four years ago, journos™? Well, some were hiding on train toilets to avoid sitting in the same car with travellers who didn’t wear masks].

Bottom Lines

The term ‘limited hangout’ doesn’t do justice to the amounts of gaslighting that continues to go on. Professor Wieler of the RKI seeks, increasingly desperate, to (re)gain some standing—which may work with some journos™ and politicos™, but I submit that no-one will ever take him seriously.

The same goes for Public Health writ large: the opportunity to come clean was, possibly, in winter/spring 2021 when the poison/death juices turned out to be, well, poison/death juices.

So, the pertinent question appears to me as follows:

Since legacy media, experts™, and politicos™ are loath to admit mistakes, let alone take responsibility, we must ponder the increasing discrepancy between reality-as-it-is vs. the fake version peddled by these un-serious people.

Psychologists consider such stances under the header ‘cognitive dissonance’ (or mental illness), ‘acquired/learned helplessness’, and ‘self-inflicted immaturity’, as Kant called it.

The problem with these stances, of course, is that reality-as-it-as eventually catches up, be in the case of poison/death juice-induced sequelae, the refusal to engage with any kind of mean™ questions, or involuntary admissions of the ‘mistakes were made on both sides’ kind.

Needless to say, there is a runway called reality, and at some point in time, everybody reaches its end. That is, if the poison/death juices don’t do you in before getting there.

As to the profound un-seriousness of these people, such as Professor Wieler and their ilk, the most likely consequences are, first, increasingly totalitarian measures on part of Public Health™ officialdom to stay relevant; these will be followed, eventually, by the emergence of public revulsion at everything emanating from the gov’t.

And to round off this anniversary posting, well, please have a laugh over totally-serious™ journo™ Florian Klenk (himself a juris doctor-holding expert™) and his perhaps most memorable depravity-cum-display of intellectual abilities:

Via Twitter, 13 Dec. 2021, at 9:43 p.m. (my translations, top left screen shot):

NightJet Vienna-Venice. No 2G obligation [i.e., exclusion of ‘the unvaccinated’]. In the sitting cars, virtually no-one wears a mask. To hell with this irresponsibility…

Via Twitter, 13 Dec. 2021, at 9:45 p.m. (bottom left screen shot):

Why isn’t there a 2G obligation on trains (esp. in overnight connections with compartments for 6 people)?

Via Twitter, 13 Dec. 2021, at 9:49 p.m. (bottom right screen shot):

I now travel here [toilet] because there’s no mask mandate in the 6-person compartments.

To sum up—woke ’journo’ and Zero Covid (moron) Florian Klenk was so afraid that he locked himself into the train’s toilet to ‘avoid exposure’.

What a brilliant, if supremely selfish and anti-social thing to block the toilet for his fellow travellers.

I suppose we’ll now pile some shame (shit) on him, for he richly deserves that we remember this.

For the rest of these reflections (and more receipts), please see this: