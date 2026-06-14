Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
5h

I notice the EU doesn't mention Moldavia's atrocious score on the corruption index, or that over 40% of Moldavian's states that they have had to bribe a government official in the last year.

Transpareny dot org tracks these things, and is usually the go-to place for journalists and people interning for politicians.

The CIA World Factbook was sadly ended in February this year, otherwise it would also have been a good source on Moldavia and its issues.

I've met people from Noldavia. They make Gypsies seem upstanding and ivilised.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
35m

who benefits form the rise of/to fascism in europe?

who is behind it?

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