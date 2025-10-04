These days, legacy media continues, mostly breathlessly and without much, if any context, to report™ on the EU Commission’s new ambitions to pour whatever is left of member-states economic output into decidedly non-productive areas: armaments and military equipment.

I write ‘non-productive’ as these are investments that may stimulate one sector of the economy (the euphemistically labelled ‘defence industry’) while the products are only there to destroy lives, buildings, and our children’s future. The only way such appropriations can be justified from an economic point of view would be the prospect of conquest of Lebensraum Russia’s enormous natural and mineral resources to be exploited in the aftermath of any vainglorious military escapade.

Setting aside the odds of pulling that one off for a moment—we’ll discuss this in the Bottom Lines—today, I wish to draw your attention to the utter depravity everyone (that is, those who care to do so) can observe every time the EU Commission and its central cast of shady characters open their mouths.

In what follows, we’ll discuss a) the EU Summit in Copenhagen, b) the missing context from more or less disinterested reporting™, and c) the real-world implications of what is happening right under everyone’s noses.

All non-English content comes either in my translation, though I’ve added emphases and [snark] to all bits and pieces for good measure.

The ‘Political Community’ Meets in Copenhagen

Up first, before we deal with the substance of whatever bruahahaaha transpired in Denmark’s capital—no drones there in the past couple of days, by the way (which I found genuinely funny to the extreme: imagine, if you will, multiple drone™ sightings over major military installations said to have been observed for hours in both Denmark and Norway last week, but there’s not a single picture on the internet, let alone the fact that all our expensive military people were apparently either unable to identify whatever thing they claimed was there or are unwilling to do so; on 2 Oct., Germany’s BILD tabloid reported that Norwegian police apprehended ‘three Germans piloting drones’)—hence the EU’s heads of gov’ts went to Copenhagen.

But.

First of all, what happened earlier this week wasn’t a summit meeting in the conventional sense of the term; rather, it was an ‘informal meeting of heads of state or government’, as the EU’s very own website states (emphases in the original):

EU leaders met for a one-day summit to discuss how to strengthen Europe’s common defence and support for Ukraine. ‘Our meeting today had one core theme: safeguarding the security of our continent.’ Thus President Costa.

Now, I understand that such meetings, informal and/or preparatory, are necessary tools for politicking, but if it’s such a meeting, it only means that it’s the kinda photo-op backroom meeting to make sure no ‘surprises’ are coming when whatever was talked about is going to be ‘formalised’. Open covenants, openly arrived-at, used to the US President Woodrow Wilson’s formula for the peace conference at the end of WW1, and he was quickly hamstrung and sabotaged by the European leaders who, it would seem, never changed their tune.

Hence a few more lines from the official communiqué:

In view of Russia’s violations of the airspace in several countries, including Denmark, Poland and Estonia, President Costa underlined the need to build the Europe of defence. In that context, the EU is committed to building up its defence and ramping up its defence readiness by 2030. In recent months, the EU has taken decisive action to achieve that goal, including through the SAFE instrument which mobilises up to €150 billion in loans and other means to channel joint investments that benefit Europe’s security as a whole.

Here, I must interrupt the flow (sic) to briefly outline what that means: that SAFE instrument is a Trojan Horse if there ever was one, for it is a debt instrument issued by the EU Commission (which has no income) in the name of the entire EU (which isn’t a state), laundered through the Euro System’s (via the Bundesbank’s Luxembourg-based subsidiary Eurex Clearing), and marketed as the equivalent of US Treasuries. Oh, lest I forget, all of this is borderline illegal as it violates both the (Maastricht) Treaty on European Union and the (Lisbon) Treaty on the Functioning of the EU while, at the same time, doing so constitutes a massive power-grab on part of the EU Commission that was intended to be ‘the guardian of the Treaties’ and is now subverting and breaking them:

These are not opinions, by the way, these are facts; and now back to the communique:

In Copenhagen, EU leaders also discussed progress on the nine priority areas in the field of defence that they had identified in March 2025, specifically air and missile defence, artillery, drones and anti-drone systems, military mobility and cyber resilience. In that regard, President Costa stated that the leaders broadly supported priority flagships presented by the Commission and the High Representative, including the European Drone Wall and the Eastern Flank Watch. In terms of governance and political oversight, President Costa highlighted the need for increased coordination to keep track of progress. In that regard, he stressed that defence ministers need to play a greater role in terms of pushing work forward between European Council meetings and tracking milestones.

There were further 177.5b euros earmarked in support for Ukraine, and that country’s pathway to EU membership was also discussed in the most insane terms:

President Costa underlined that Ukraine has been delivering on the accession reforms and that it is time for the EU to deliver, as enlargement is a merit-based process that will help make Europe stronger.

You see, it’s now ‘time for the EU to deliver’ because Ukraine is the best democracy™ that ever existed and should be granted accession the day before yesterday (if, at this point, you’re wondering why on God’s green earth Türkiye has been in the EC/EU antechamber for decades, the answer is most likely: because the Turks have never fought the Russians, though I’d wager that it would be quite a spectacle to see the fragmentation of European solidarity™ and unity™ over who to support in such a case: ‘them Rooskies’ or the NATO ally™ that is Moslem and a neighbour of both Iraq and Iran).

If you held any final reservations as to the fundamental legitimacy of the EU and the personal integrity of its leadership muppets, I suppose these few quotes from the EU’s official press release should have a salutary effect.

WTF is the ‘Political Community’?

If you read this nonsense and went for ‘meh, I kinda knew it, these are assholes’, you’re both right—and wrong at the same time.

You see, the sleight-of-hand employed here—and this is virtually absent from all media reporting™, legacy and alternative, I have seen—is the massive change that occurred in the terminology and format of these meetings.

You’re very much forgiven for not spotting it among the boilerplate verbiage above, but we must briefly talk about the ‘European Political Community’ that just met in Copenhagen. As always, we turn to the spook-and-deep state-infested repository of common knowledge bearing the official™ imprimatur: Wikipedia, which has a dedicated entry (believe it or not; emphases mine):

Hi there, readers from the UK, how do you like your ‘Brexit’ now with Westminster signing up for yet another adventurous WTF ever this EPC may eventually become? (Do check out the footnote for particulars.)

As an aside, I’m pretty sure that San Marino, Andorra, and Monaco will eventually send one soldier (observer) each to the future peacekeeping forces in Ukraine and that will make the Kremlin shudder.

Setting that kind of sarcasm aside, let’s ponder the roster of participants briefly (in visual form): do you notice anything special?

As the community has not launched an official website, the agendas, press releases and multimedia resources for the summits are published on the website of the European Council.[28][29]

Needless to say, NATO (and the OSCE) are participants in these EPC deliberations, too, hence we must ask about the meaning (the below are in the ‘Reception’ segment of the Wikipedia piece) of this new forum

We learn thus—that the EPC is either yet another, if odd, talking shop with or without teeth or the next iteration of the Paneuropa minions.

I’d wager on the latter, to be frank, for the EPC is a format that allows both inclusion of associated non-EU members (e.g., Albania, Kosovo, Ukraine, Türkiye) that doesn’t cause the same political problems as formal invitations to existing arrangements.

At the same time, we note the utter absurdity—there’s already a plethora of such chattering clubs across Europe, incl. the Council of Europe, the OECD, so, what’s the kind of benefit to this entire nonsense?

And once you start pondering these issues, you’re in for a wild ride.

‘Wider Europe’, the ‘Atlantic Initiative’, and the ECFR

As we ponder such questions, there’s no escaping one overarching, rather dangerous topic: have you ever heard of the European Council on Foreign Relations? Like its US-based sibling, it is a ‘think tank’ (with the emphasis on the term ‘tank’ in its military meaning) and ‘splains itself as follows:

ECFR is a pan-European think-tank with a presence in the United States: our offices in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Sofia and Warsaw are complemented by an outpost in Washington DC.

Check out this Wikipedia entry if you’re wondering what the term ‘Pan-Europa’ means.

There is a direct thread connecting the ECFR and the EPC, as I’ve documented some time ago in the below-linked piece:

The last time Brussels presented Europeans with such a ‘menu’, the ensuing ‘Constitutional Treaty’ was rejected by voters in France and the Netherlands. Brussels then relied on the ‘back door’ of the Lisbon Treaty, which came into force in 2007/09 (refer to my long essay for background and further particulars). Little has changed with respect to Brussels’ condescension for the continued existence of the legal and constitutional order of the EU’s member-states, as well as those states in the Western Balkans and the post-Soviet spaces. The next ‘integration push’ is upon us, which, by the way, is to explicitly include ‘the countries of the Western Balkans, Turkey and the former Soviet republics’, as stated on the European Council on Foreign Relations as well as on the homepage of the aptly-named ‘Atlantic Initiative’.

Hence, we shall now venture over to the ECFR’s dedicated website presenting its ‘Strategy framework 2022-2025’ with its truly Orwellian subtitle, ‘The European Peace Project in a time of war’:

The European Union is built on a simple idea: that binding nations and peoples together creates peace and makes war unthinkable…after the end of the Cold War, Europeans hoped that by opening borders, promoting trade, travel and the internet they could spread these lessons to the world—and promote global harmony. But the return of geopolitics and of interstate war to the European continent marks a shift away from the dream. New wars [that would be what’s labelled ‘hybrid wars’, and that concept derives from Mary Kaldor’s eponymous book] in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe evidence a turn away from multilateralism toward great power competition. The struggle for primacy between the US and China is not just transforming the EU’s relations with its closest ally and its biggest economic partner, it is also changing the power dynamics in every region of the world. China, on the other hand, has not simply become increasingly assertive but is also using its vast, closed home market and the connections of its Belt and Road initiative to challenge the West in making global rules and developing cutting-edge technologies. It is even spreading its influence within the EU and European neighbourhood, in part through its growing partnership with Russia. At the same time, an entirely new class of middle powers—countries like India, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia seeks greater influence and even dominance in their respective regions, challenging the universal pretensions [if these people are telling you the truth about their sentiments, believe them the first time] of a rules-based liberal order.

Needless to say, and well beyond the boilerplate verbiage, here are the core issues of the ECFR’s policy platform:

The faith Europeans had in interdependence as a source of harmony blinded us to that fact that it also gives people a motive for conflict, provides opportunities to hurt one another, and offers a new arsenal of weapons. Brexit showed that (European) connectivity can be beneficial to the overall country, but that membership can still be voted down, due to the very fact that not all were winners to the same extent [this speaks quite clearly to the failure of these élites in promoting the general welfare]—and the toxic role of social media [and here’s the boogeyman: we didn’t do anything wrong, it’s social media that’s doing this, hence the need for censorship]. Rising resentment against globalization and connectivity makes it impossible to pursue foreign policy solutions without an understanding of the political dynamics within and between EU member states. We may be on the cusp of a new period of European politics driven by this awakening. After two decades of integration and expansion driven by internal needs, and fifteen years of disintegration and crisis management to cope with the design flaws of integration, there is now a new rationale for European co-operation. The quest for European sovereignty is driven by external forces rather than internal ones. And the integration it promotes is not designed to remove barriers between countries or liberalise our economies, but to restore control to European states and citizens in a dangerous world turning against liberal values and international law. The ultimate goal has become de-risking interdependence.

Whatever you think about these absurdities, here’s the key take-aways:

there is the admission, in writing, that the EU had significant ‘design flaws’ (their wording, not mine)

and the admission that whatever may be understood by ‘European sovereignty’, it is not Europeans who are in the driver’s seat (thank heaven for that), i.e., that the Euroretards are actually powerless in-between the US, Russia, and China

And here’s the ECFR’s laundry list of stuff™ that they wish to implement in 2022-25 (emphases in the original):

Strengthening our focus on the US-China global competition by exploring its far -reaching implications for Europe, understanding the effect of domestic polarisation on US foreign policy, and mapping the effect of this competition on the global order and key regions in the world. Ensuring that our programmes on Africa, Asia, Middle East and Wider Europe continue developing cutting edge analysis on foreign policy and national political dynamics while developing better understanding of the impact of great power competition and increasing activism of middle powers, and the challenges of interdependence in their respective regions.

Growing our expertise on how Europeans can prevent and contain the weaponisation of globalisation by developing ambitious policy prescriptions on geo-economics , geo-technology , the geopolitics of climate change and the geopolitics of migration .

Leveraging our exceptional pan-European network of Council Members and staff and the data from our polling work to build new political coalitions of like-minded Europeans and counter a more fragmented landscape. The goals should be to channel the activism of ambitious European governments in support of shared objectives.

Mobilising our pan European Council to advance our mission and seed new ideas in key European capitals, by continuously bringing in new and diverse voices and growing the community of experts and practitioners in the fields of great powers competition and geopolitical conflict.

Now you know.

Bottom Lines

Back in November 2022 when I wrote the ‘Wider Europe’ piece, I concluded in the following way:

Looking at the multiple crises we are facing in Europe—both self-inflicted and external in nature—I have a bad feeling about this. We have already seen in the summer how the EU Commission has massively pushed for the joint acquisition of ‘energy’ that have so far remained outside all other EU efforts. Any mentioning of Brussels’ Covid policies are probably unnecessary at this point. The next big push to change is just around the corner.

And here we are, as ‘splained in a few lines by António Costa on 2 Oct. 2025 on the occasion of the EPC meeting in Copenhagen (emphases mine):

What is at stake in Ukraine is not only Ukraine’s right to be a free and sovereign country, but also international law. It is the values ​​enshrined in the United Nations Charter that are at stake [terms and conditions apply: not if you’re Israel or the US]: the right of a sovereign country to its territorial integrity and to respect for internationally recognised borders [the laundry list of perps here is very long, it also includes Russia, Türkiye, the other NATO members (here’s looking at Libya or what remains of it), to cite but a few]. This is why we must fight. If Russia were to defeat Ukraine, no country in the world could be confident in the ability of international law to confront the threat of force and the threat of war [more terms and conditions apply: if Israel attacks Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank (both occupied in violation of int’l law since 1967), outrage ensues; if, as the Vatican notes, since 2009 more 50K Christians are killed (mostly by Moslem extremists) in Nigeria, crickets ensue]. This is surely why, throughout our meetings, security and resilience have always been high on our agenda. And once again, the interest of the various leaders in the issues of security and resilience was such that we even [sic] organised two roundtables on these topics. And this means that we must make an effort to build a collective defence, to ensure the security of Europeans [sorry, dear African Christians, you’re simply not European—or ‘Palestinian’ enough (I’ve gotta puke now)], to end the war in Ukraine, to end the Russian threat on our continent, because we must focus on other issues, notably the development of our continent and our societies [ah, you see, we must go to war to ensure development of our otherwise peace-loving community]. When we talk about security, it also means economic security [be afraid, be very afraid when politicos™ are speaking about military stuff meaning also ‘economic security’: it’s a tried and tested recipe for a centralised war economy mobilised forever upon conclusion of the never-hot hostilities]. We need to secure our value chains and access to critical raw materials [and guess what happens if no-one wants to sell to you for whatever reasons, incl. China offering better terms and no conditions: yep, back to Europe’s Heart of Darkness we send ‘em boys in tropical uniforms]. And obviously, we cannot ignore issues like migration, which are at the heart of our debate in our society [too bad that the hoi polloi cares more about knife-wielding hordes of illiterates fighting out their tribal and other issues in city centres across the Old World, hence we’ll mention this as an afterthought to which the above-noted terms & conditions, of course, apply]. We are an informal platform and we want to remain so. But if we look at what we’ve done during our recent meetings, we can identify several projects within the framework of our European Political Community. The first was the F-16 coalition, which mobilised the joint will of countries to support Ukraine’s air defence capability. We’ve worked extensively on cybersecurity. We’ve also worked extensively to support Moldova. And I believe this is something that honours us all [I support the handing out of medals and the like for all of these honourable gentlemen (cue Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar here, specifically Marc Anthony’s speech) so it becomes easier to identify these assholes once we can put them on trial for treason]. And today, France is taking a new initiative to build a coalition against drugs. This is a central issue to which we must pay close attention, because it is a major public health problem, and it involves an entire network of criminals that challenges the security of our continent and our societies [the next frontier is, apparently, the EU’s impending War on Drugs™]. I believe that this concept of the European Political Community, which does not seek to replace our military alliance, nor the European Union, nor the Council of Europe, nor other institutions where we act together, is a community that demonstrates a common political will [which, as any student of authoritarianism across esp. the 20th century knows, is the short-cut to tyranny and disaster]. And this is very important, and more important than ever in today’s world, where several international actors are trying to disrupt the international order: some through the force of war, others challenging the rules of international trade, and still others challenging the collective commitments necessary to address climate change. But we, here together, can say that those who are in the European Union, those who are not, those who wish to join, and even those who have left but want neither to return nor to remain, all together, we form Europe. And together, we want to work for peace, development, and prosperity for our societies and our citizens.

We just need to wage war vs. Russia, bomb for peace, and f*** the citizen for virginity *ahem* to generate peace™, development™, and prosperity™.

If you wish to contrast my reporting with that offered by, e.g., Politico, do read this piece.

As to those dickhead élites, I wish they actually studied history and read up on, say, US President Eisenhower’s ‘Cross of Iron’ speech:

Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children… This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron. These plain and cruel truths define the peril and point the hope that comes with this spring of 1953. This is one of those times in the affairs of nations when the gravest choices must be made, if there is to be a turning toward a just and lasting peace. It is a moment that calls upon the governments of the world to speak their intentions with simplicity and with honesty. It calls upon them to answer the question that stirs the hearts of all sane men: is there no other way the world may live?… This new leadership confronts a free world aroused, as rarely in its history, by the will to stay free. This free world knows, out of the bitter wisdom of experience, that vigilance and sacrifice are the price of liberty… The fruit of success in all these tasks would present the world with the greatest task, and the greatest opportunity, of all. It is this: the dedication of the energies, the resources, and the imaginations of all peaceful nations to a new kind of war. This would be a declared total war, not upon any human enemy but upon the brute forces of poverty and need. The peace we seek, rounded upon decent trust and cooperative effort among nations, can be fortified, not by weapons of war but by wheat and by cotton, by milk and by wool, by meat and by timber and by rice. These are words that translate into every language on earth. These are needs that challenge this world in arms.

I don’t mean to lionise Eisenhower whose inability to confront the nascent US Deep State is very well documented.

But I’ll invite you to compare these snippets of his speech with the lunatic ramblings offered by the EU’s António Costa.

The proof of that pudding, as always, is in the eating.

I’ve had more than enough of it, and please excuse me, I’’ gonna throw up now.