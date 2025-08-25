Among the taboos we must not speak about, perhaps none ranks higher than the social and legal consequences of 2015:

Gov’ts across the West have created both social-moral double standards (while professing we’re all equal, both Judaism and Islam are afforded considerably more attention) and created a kind of permanent disenfranchisement of other—that is: Christian—denominations.

I’m not naive enough not to note that the Churches have paved the way for this and/or actively promoted any kind of woke™ nonsense that rendered them borderline problematic in the first place, ranging from open blasphemy to transgenderism:

And that’s in addition to the shameful pushing of the poison/death juices during the WHO-declared, so-called Covid Pandemic™.

I suppose we’ll all be asked to atone at some point; one of the core tenets of Christianity (as I understand it) is individual responsibility. And in this regard, most princes of the church are failing to live up to their professed faith. I’m not here to judge (that’s not up to us mortals), but to take note and preserve a modicum of record-keeping.

‘All taboos have now gone.’ Bishops’ Conference: Vandalism of Churches in Germany is Increasing

Via the Catholic News Agency, 22 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Arson in sanctuaries, excrement in confession boots, or decapitated figures of Christ: according to the German Bishops’ Conference [Deutsche Bischofskonferenz, or DBK], vandalism in churches in this country is increasing dramatically. ‘What is escalating is the quality of church vandalism. All taboos have been lifted’, a spokesperson told the Rheinische Post (Friday [22 Aufg. 2025]). For several years, they have been dealing with an ‘intensified dimension’ [of vandalism; that link leads to another item from the Catholic News Agency from a week earlier (dated 16 Aug. 2025) that documents comparable problems as regards Protestant churches, which, while noting these problems and costly adaptations, concludes in the following way:

The best protection against theft and vandalism are the visitors and worshippers in the places of worship.

Problem is, though, that it’s apparently now the Church’s turn (pick any of the mainstream ones) to learn the enduring lesson of ‘go woke, go broke’; this doesn’t mean I deem it a-o.k. to vandalise places of worship, but if nominally Christian denominations feel the need to stage ‘Harry Potter services’ to increase attendance, I suppose the quip of ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ is also apt]

Cigarette butts ‘and other garbage’ are being placed in front of devotional images, prayer and hymn books are being deliberately damaged, and church pews are overturned. Furthermore, they assume there is a ‘dark field of church vandalism not recorded in police statistics’. In many cases, these are recorded in police statistics as mere property damage. ‘It would be desirable for state profilers to take a closer look at vandalism of churches, Christian liturgical objects, sacred statues, and devotional images’, the spokesperson said [well, that’s only fair, I suppose, since all are equal under the law, right? Imagine doing these things to, say, Jewish places of worship or Moslem prayer halls: in the case of the former, police will hunt you down; in the case of the latter, I suppose angry young men, barely literate, will do the chastising].

In 2023 and 2024, the number of recorded cases of theft and property damage around churches, cemeteries [this is what I consider among the most worrisome: who does that and for what reason?], and buildings such as parish halls was in the mid-four-digit range. This is according to a previously published survey by the Catholic News Agency among all state criminal police offices.

Policymakers Take these Development Seriously

The Left Party’s religious policy spokesperson, Bodo Ramelow [lol—he’s from the party that’s the direct successor of the GDR’s former communist ruling party SED], expressed alarm at this development. ‘Destroying or even desecrating places of religious life are alarming signs of social brutality and great disrespect’, he told the newspaper. Such acts damage society as a whole. Ramelow proposed a nationwide survey of the number of cases in order to assess the extent of the problem—‘and, above all, to develop targeted measures against such acts’ [translated from politico™-speak, this means a) we’re aware of the issue, b) we don’t care but c) we will set up a mostly phoney blue ribbon commission to study™ this with great care™; if you wish to learn the extent to which the gov’t—doesn’t matter which part of the rainbow-coloured Uniparty we’re talking, by the way—holds esp. Christians of all denominations in contempt, consider ‘Stupid Watergate’: following a sting op carried out by state-funded alt-media outlet Correctiv in cahoots with domestic intel services, the gov’t called for mass protests against da Right™; or anything that has to do with ‘refugees welcome’—now, it stands to reason that those perpetrators who carry out these acts of vandalism are either radical(ised) Moslems and/or far-left loons of the Antifa kind (my money is on both, by the way), and there’s no mass media coverage, let alone immediate gov’t action to ‘against the church-abusers’ or the like: tells you all you need to know].

Lamya Kaddor, the Green Party’s representative for religious policy, described the damage to churches caused by vandalism as ‘worrying’ [orig. besorgniserregend]. She continued: ‘Attacks on religious sites—be they churches, mosques, temples, or synagogues—concern us all.’ [because no-one is safe unless we’re all safe, right?] It is sad that congregations in many places are forced to temporarily close churches for security reasons. ‘As a result, religious spaces lose some of their openness and special atmosphere.’

On Islam in/and Germany

I suppose this is yet another aspect of ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ that masquerades as politicking in the contemporary West.

Take, for instance, that Green party politico™, Ms. Lamya Kaddor: according to her (English) Wikipedia profile, she is

a German writer and scholar of Islamic studies of Syrian ancestry who has been serving as a member of the German Bundestag since the 2021 elections. She is the founder and chairwoman of the Liberal-Islamic Association (LIB e.V.)[1][2] and is known for introducing Islamic education into German public schools.[3]… When Hans-Peter Friedrich [a former Bavarian Minister of the Interior from the CSU] said at his first news conference as Federal Minister of the Interior in 2011 that ‘Islam in Germany is not something substantiated by history at any point’ and that Islam did not play a major role in German culture, Kaddor responded that ‘such statements are not only politically and historically wrong, I think they are dangerous’.[17]

For reasons known only to the Green Party, she’s now in the Bundestag and mouths platitudes about inclusion, diversity, or whatever. While Ms. Kaddor had no choice in her parents coming to Germany fifty years ago, she made the most of it. And she’s apparently getting away with the stupid nonsense about Islam never having played a major role in Germany, historically speaking: it didn’t until after WW2: emigration between the 1680s to 1800 dwarfed immigration by a factor of roughly 5 (740K vs. 170K, according to The Encyclopedia of European Migration and Minorities, p. 68); as a consequence of WW2, there were some 8m ‘foreign workers’ in Germany, most of whom hailed from Poland and France, with hundreds of thousands each from Italy, Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, and Belgium, as well as from Yugoslavia (ibid., p. 73).

Islam only began to play a role in (West) Germany from 1955 through 1973 (when a ban on immigrant labour was enacted), and even then, the data are clear about the marginal extent: 14m guest workers came, of whom 11m returned; first labour migration compacts were signed with Italy (1955), Spain and Greece (1960), well before comparable arrangements with Türkiye (1961), Morocco (1963), Portugal (1964), and Tunisia (1965), as well as Yugoslavia (1968) were concluded.

Even then, their numbers remained fairly small: 4.9% of West Germany’s residents were foreigners in 1970, a proportion that grew to 7.2% a decade later (1980); by then, about a third were Turkish-born (ibid., pp. 74-5). Developments in the former GDR largely mirror these proportions, although it is obvious that immigrants arrived in a more aggressively secular, if not outright anti-religious context (ibid., p. 77).

Whatever massive changes in population structure and origins after 1989/90, then, is a very different story—and it shows Ms. Kaddor’s massive recency biases. She is, in other words, virtually entirely ignorant of Germany’s history, which is neither surprising nor somehow unwarranted for a Green politico™.

Her German Wikipedia profile is more extensive, as it is revealing; here follow a few snippets:

Kaddor takes a mediating position between secular and traditionalist Muslims. She particularly advocates for the introduction of Islamic religious education in public schools in German. Lamya Kaddor justifies her stance against wearing a headscarf by arguing that more than a thousand years ago, the hijab was considered a form of protection for women within the society of that time [also, Islam arose in the deserts of Arabia]. Under the conditions of modern Western society, such a form of protection—not the protective function itself—has become obsolete.[29] According to Kaddor, ‘The equality of men and women [...] is also anchored in Islam [...]. However, there are still Moslems who do not fully implement this.’[30]

Part of the issue I take here is her apparent silence on Moslem (sic) gangs threatening esp. young girls, to say nothing about Sweden’s rape crisis. I don’t know nearly enough about Islam to comment on the ‘equality of men and women’ being ‘anchored in Islam’

As an aside, the Liberal-Islamic Bund, founded in 2010 by Ms. Kaddor, among others, has a tag line reading (and I kid you not):

Open. Inclusive. Progressive. Without Prejudices.

Returning, once more, to Ms. Kaddor’s German Wikipedia entry, we learn the following:

Kaddor is concerned with the ‘imparting of religious knowledge’ [remember, she’s a female Green party hack] within the framework of regular religious education in state schools, rather than pure ‘faith-based training’, as practiced, for example, in Koran schools [get that: Koran schools apparently do precisely the kind of indoctrination that they stand accused of—and deny vehemently]. Regarding the teaching offered in many mosques, Kaddor explains: ‘In Koran schools, the main focus is on reciting the Koran and learning the Arabic language and script; in Islamic studies, it is on understanding the Koran.’ But she also says of Koran schools: ‘They are much more important for parents. There, they are certain that their children are learning the old traditions. National consciousness (including culture) is strongly cultivated there. That is not the case in [German public] schools.’ Since Islam is not yet a recognised religious community in Germany within the meaning of Article 7, Paragraph 3 of the Basic Law, the teaching of proclamation [orig. Verkündigungsunterricht, i.e., Christian teaching is taken as spreading the good news], which Kaddor advocates, cannot currently be offered in German schools.[31] Kaddor is skeptical of religious education that primarily presents the Quran as a historically created work: ‘The Enlightenment is not transferable to Islam.’[32] Furthermore, applying a scientific reservation to Sharia-compliant education is unnecessary, because an older, Islamic Enlightenment achievement ‘paved the way for the European Enlightenment.’[30]

I’ll stop here—I’ve read some of Ms. Kaddor’s interviews and statements, and I do understand that her apparently bipolar stances result from gargantuan amounts of cognitive dissonance: because Islam ‘paved the way for the European Enlightenment’, she claims, these notions are ‘not transferable to Islam’.

Only one of these two factoids may be true, I’d hasten to add, and if a leading Moslem thinker (sic) considers the integration of Islam into Euro-Western Civ impossible, we should listen.

As a consequence, the closing of mosques and prayer halls, the ceasing of all transfer payments (except perhaps one-way return tickets to any of the roughly 60 Moslem countries), and the deportation of virtually every Moslem immigrant is warranted.

If you’d need more proof for such a stance, consider this snippet from Ms. Kaddor’s German Wikipedia entry:

In 2016, Novitas BKK and the City of Duisburg awarded Kaddor the Duisburg Integration Prize. The reason given for the award was: ‘Born in Ahlen, Westphalia, as the daughter of Syrian immigrants, Kaddor advocates in numerous books and as founder and first chairwoman of the Liberal Islamic Union (Liberal-Islamic Federation) for an understanding of Islam that conforms to the Basic Law—indeed, she proves that recognition of the Basic Law and recognition of the Quran are not mutually exclusive.’[46]

That’s a hypothesis that cannot be refuted, i.e., it’s not a scientific fact. It also means, in no uncertain terms, that a sizeable share, if not all, Moslems in Germany refuse to conform to the Grundgesetz, which is, I submit, tantamount to the textbook definition of ‘enemies of the constitution’ and/or treason.

The absurdities of present-day Germany are, in a way, personified by Ms. Kaddor who, upon being called ‘stupid’ by publicist and pundit Henryk Broder in 2016, sued him for defamation. It took almost five years before these in my view very much frivolous proceedings were finally halted by the public prosecution that actually took Mr. Broder to court.

Bottom Lines

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes is the issue here.

Western countries have imported millions of Moslems, and now the effects are becoming too big to hide:

Double standards abound, and those who cosplay integration—such as Ms. Kaddor, for sure—are actually wolves beneath sheep’s clothing: citing some weird claims to pre-discovery (of an alleged Islamic Enlightenment), there is no need for Moslems to ever adapt to European-Western society in the 21st century.

Yet, for reasons unknown, it is the right-wing populists™ who are deemed ‘inimical’ to the various countries’ constitutions, and not the Islamic fundamentalists who can, courtesy of the Islamic scholar™ in her own words, on Islamic schools (sic):

They are much more important for parents. There, they are certain that their children are learning the old traditions. National consciousness (including culture) is strongly cultivated there.

Just imagine if there’s a European/American politico™ advocating for the learning of the old traditions and the strong cultivation of national consciousness, incl. culture. That person would be immediately buried by a shit-avalanche for being all the things Westerners must never be permitted to do once again.

Talk about hypocrisy, double-standards, and the collaborators in legacy media, among academic experts™, and the fellow travellers—really: camp followers in the pre-modern sense of the term (of prostitutes accompanying warring forces).

Ms. Kaddor is also a kind of poster-child of disingenuous, if not treasonous behaviour who, and I think this isn’t an exaggeration, also enjoys abusing the people among whom she lives. I’m not calling for her deportation to Syria, but I submit it might be well worth an idea to make her go on a fact-finding mission there.

I’ll conclude with a few words by one David Berger (a theologian, Catholic, and blogger at Philosophia Perennis), who commented on the above developments in the following way:

Since ‘around 2015’, we’ve been dealing with a ‘heightened dimension’ and ‘open hostility toward Christianity’… Islamisation The fact that 2015 represents Merkel's open borders and thus an ever-increasing, ever-more aggressive Islamisation of our country is deliberately concealed. Just as it is concealed that real Islam takes seriously only those Koranic passages that call for hatred and the destruction not only of Jews but also of Christians… Countless videos are circulating on social media, including from Europe, showing violent attacks by fanatical Moslems on churches, holy images, and statues, and consequently also on devout Christians. In Berlin, there have been repeated attacks in recent years by ‘young men’ on believers who displayed their faith by openly wearing a cross necklace, for example, on public transport or on the street. It is still primarily the kippah and the Jewish people who are the victims of this hatred, but the kippah is now followed by the cross. Failure in the Time of Corona and Islam Appeasement The fact that the politicians of the established parties, who have so far commented on this worrying development, are ignoring these background details shows that they are not interested in truly addressing the root causes. The fact that the bishops, who are in line with the government, are doing the same—except for the timid reference to 2015—is no surprise since their almost complete failure during the Corona period. This may be another reason for the hatred of the churches, for this alignment with the Corona regime has caused the official church more in terms of loss of trust and credibility than all the abuse cases combined. Why, one might maliciously ask, are these clergy getting upset when cigarette butts float in the holy water—the holy water that they themselves had replaced with disinfectant during the Corona period, thereby demonstrating that they no longer believe in the power of the supernatural. In that case, one more or less excrement in the holy water font doesn’t matter anymore.… Not to mention that the victims of abuse are being abused once again, this time to conceal the danger posed by the Islamisation of our country. But that falls under the category of ‘broken taboos’, which the Bishops’ Conference rightly laments in its paper.

And thus the decline of the West continues. For better or worse, there is a red-green = collectivist-Islamic unholy alliance (pun intended), and I submit to you that neither share has the best interests of European-Western countries at heart.

So, what will be the most likely medium-term consequences?

We’ll see how much worse things will have to become before stuff breaks.

Clock’s ticking.