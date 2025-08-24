The other day, I saw yet more evidence—as if we needed it—about the true costs of mass immigration; long-term readers know that this topic and its associated and/or derivative issues are a mainstay of these pages, and here’s the gist of the findings from Finland (emphases in the original):

The results are practically identical in Denmark and Finland. The net effects of Western immigrants are nearly the same as those of the native population. For immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa, the net effects are approximately €20,000 per person lower than for Finns and Danes. For other non-Western immigrants, the results fall in between: in Denmark, they are about €11,000 lower than for Danes of the same age, and in Finland, they are about €8,000 lower than for Danes of the same age. In the case of the Finnish results, it should be noted that the outcomes would be even closer to the Danish findings under the current structure of immigration. This is because the category of non-Western immigrants here includes those originating from neighboring countries—Estonia and Russia—who previously constituted the largest share of this group. Immigrants from Estonia and Russia, on average, have more favorable net effects than other members of this group.

The full piece is very well worth your time:

I’d add that, while we lack official data of the same quality for my home country, Austria, we may infer many similarities from the Dutch, Danish, and Finnish cases given that Austria took in 3.5m immigrants since the turn of the millennium:

And this reference to Austria—and there would be many more things to talk about, such as the increasingly swift Islamisation as measured by the rapidly rising share of Moslem children in schools—brings us to today’s piece.

We’ll depart from the question ‘what are the costs’ of mass immigration into Western countries to the follow-up notion of cui bono?

And here, you see, we’re getting to the heart of the issues that bedevil contemporary politicking in Western Civ: if gov’ts spend waste countless amounts of taxpayer funds on migrants, who’s taking in the lion’s share? While I don’t claim to know the answer, I submit that the usual suspects in the the GO/NGO netherworld, legacy media, and a variety of other, less coherently-labelled actors benefits. Bigly.

The below piece appeared in Austria’s biggest tabloid outlet Die Kronen Zeitung, and it comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Ten Years of the Asylum Crisis [orig. Asylkrise ] 2015: Illegal Migration Became a Billion-Dollar Industry

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), former state police director of Burgenland, recalls the 2015 refugee crisis and its grave consequences to this day: ‘I will never forget the sight of the dead.’

By Karl Grammer, Kronen-Zeitung, 22 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Exactly ten years ago, the Krone was in Mytilene to take a look around the capital of Lesbos. At that time, the Greek island began to groan under the burden of barely controllable migration—and threatened to sink [what’s a piece of hyperbolic nonsense]. Every day, up to 1,200 new refugees were stranded on the north coast, washed ashore in overcrowded dinghies from Türkiye, barely 20 nautical miles away, and then marched almost 80 kilometres in the scorching heat to Mytilene [recalls Zenophon’s Anabasis, I’d add: what a well-carved, emotionalising intro, eh?].

‘Gateway to Europe’

Completely exhausted, they camped wildly in the main square until the Greek government built the Moria camp. The rapidly growing initial reception center, where all immigrants waited for new papers, had to cope with a record influx of people:

High fence, barbed wire! Moria resembled a prison camp with almost 1,000 inmates. All around, people seeking protection huddled in the dust under trees or patched-up tarpaulins, with 100 children missing their mother, father, or both in the middle of them.

That’s according to the Krone’s investigative feature from back then. In July 2015 alone, Lesbos, with a population of less than 86,500, was the ‘gateway to Europe’ for 25,000 migrants [that’s numbers for July alone—let that sink in: we’re talking approx. 29-30% of the local population arriving in addition to the regular masses of summer tourists and you can easily see how quickly local resources became overwhelmed].

[translation of the caption] 2015 began the refugee wave. 25,000 migrants arrived in July alone, reaching Lesbos from Türkiye. Die Krone was on site.

Refugee Influx At Our Doorstep

[note that the Krone piece now shifts from the emotionalising introduction to what happened thereafter once these teeming masses, trekking across the Balkans—with Greek, Macedonian, Bulgarian, Serbian, Croatian, and Hungarian officials patting them on the back and sending them on—towards Austria and Germany to set the stage for a conversation with then-police chief Doskozil, the current state governor of the state of Burgenland that borders Hungary]

‘When the wave of refugees reached us in the summer of 2015, I was at the border with Hungary every day as the state police director. It was important to coordinate military and police operations and manage this sudden crisis without causing harm’, recalls Governor Doskozil of the challenging time [that’s actually true; my brother-in-law was there, too (he’s police officer), and Mr. Doskozil was literally the only state official who showed some support; my brother-in-law also recalls that police for days tried to reach anyone in the Federal Ministry of the Interior of the Federal Chancellery—but no-one picked up the phone, and police was left alone in the beginning].

In 2015, more than 700,000 refugees made their way to Austria. Almost 90,000 of them sought asylum, most of them from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Looking back, Doskozil describes the refugee movement as ‘one of the greatest human catastrophes in Burgenland’, adding:

Back then, in that tense situation, you had to put the emotional burden aside for the time being and just function. Not just me, that applied to all emergency personnel. [my brother-in-law also recalls no heads-up from the Hungarian neighbours—they drove even across the (Schengen) border to talk to them, but the Hungarian police, armed with automatic weapons, told them to get outta there lest they’d open fire; in addition, my brother-in-law recounts that these refugees ‘brought with them God-knows-what kind of diseases long eradicated and/or under control in the West’]

‘The sight of the dead has left a deep impression on me’

[note that here the Krone piece switches from reporting to emotionalising once more as the incident related below occurred in the same context but was not really connected to the mass influx of refugees related above]

Doskozil will never forget that dark day in August, when 71 bodies were discovered in a refrigerated truck [that’s the Wikipedia write-up] parked by trafickers on the hard shoulder of the A4 motorway near Parndorf. ‘When I was informed by phone, I was in Nickelsdorf with the then Minister of the Interior, Johanna Mikl-Leitner. The news shocked us both’, Doskozil reports. Shortly thereafter, he experienced the full extent of the tragedy firsthand:

I saw a lot during my time as a police officer, but the sight of the dead bodies in the small truck left a deep impression on me and continues to define me and my politics to this day: such catastrophes must not happen in the first place. To achieve this, Austria and Europe finally need a forward-looking migration policy [I concur: stop mass immigration, deport many of those who are here now].

He established a good working relationship with Interior Minister Mikl-Leitner [who’s from a different political party, the conservative-in-name-only ÖVP (she’s a Covid Hawk)] at the time: ‘That made solving the difficult tasks easier.’ [talk about the Uniparty…] Crisis management worked in Burgenland, he says. Doskozil later received the same assignment for Styria.

Migration Wave as an Impetus for a Move into Politics

Doskozil is often asked whether the wave of refugees was the ‘springboard’ for his political career:

Back then, like everyone else, I did my job and was happy to be able to make a meaningful contribution as a crisis manager. Some people in the SPÖ, then under Werner Faymann, noticed that. One thing quickly led to another. But the crisis wasn’t the only reason I entered politics.

[here, another note: back in 2015, the Austrian gov’t consisted of the SPÖ (Doskozil’s party), then-led by Werner Faymann who also served (sic) as federal chancellor from 2008 through 2016; while Mr. Faymann was a classic centrist party hack, Mr. Doskozil is found more on the ‘right’ wing of the Social Democratic party and appeals more to the ‘popular’ base (of whatever is left of that); the latter also challenged the current party chair, a man without any redeeming qualities by the name of Andreas Babler who became party chair two years ago and stands for the same powers that placed Mr. Faymann in office: the all-powerful Vienna SPÖ; Mr. Babler also endorsed Stalin and Mao, and that’s the true face of the Social Democrats]

Human Traffickers Without Scruples

Things are currently relatively quiet on Burgenland’s border with Hungary. This summer, the number of arrests has fluctuated between 67 and 108 per week. However, in 2015, organised gangs discovered illegal migration as a mega-business. The annual turnover of the human traffickers worldwide is now estimated at almost nine billion euros.

Bottom Lines

And you thought such a header would bring some more insights into this contentious issue, eh?

Well, the Kronen Zeitung has held quite long-standing pro-Doskozil editorial biases, for starters, but the header is supremely misleading.

Not only do journos™ fall on their faces with respect to the available data from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Finland (these data cover gov’t income/expenditures), but we do lack comparable studies on the recipients from the academic™, journo™, and, above all, GO/NGO netherworld.

We all pay for this gargantual policy blunder, not just in direct gov’t spending/allocation of funds, but we’re talking about the rapid deterioration of public schools, rising crime levels, and the massive dislocations resulting from the virtually sudden influx of large numbers of people in local environments.

Here are some (Grok-provided) numbers for Lesbos:

Pre-2010 estimates (e.g., 2003: ~72,000 foreign tourists based on overnight stays; 2009: ~54,000 foreign) suggest lower volumes, around 80,000–100,000 total annually.

2010–2018 average: ~110,000 total (60,000 foreign + 50,000 nationals), with a peak of ~131,000 in 2015 before the crisis impact .

Post-2020 recovery: Higher volumes, e.g., 2023: ~110,000 total (60,000 foreign air arrivals + estimated 50,000 nationals); 2024: ~140,000 total (88,000 foreign air arrivals + estimated 50,000 nationals).

At that point, imagine the problems in mid-summer 2015, with hotel and accommodation rates at 70-90% (e.g., 80-90% in 2013 peaks)—and then add (less than) 25,000 refugees in June, 25,000 refugees in July, and (once more slightly less than that number) in August.

While capacities in Lesbos were built up over decades to manage some 110-130K tourists in the peak summer months, there’s no way another 60-75K refugees could be handled without many issues: tourists typically have money and must not be taken care of by, they don’t have food or shelter, and that’s before consideration of how local sewage systems may (or rather: may not) cope with these additional burdens, to say nothing about the sudden impact on street life, public safety, and the like.

I’m explicitly not calling for no humanitarian concerns; but if you’d like to understand the reaction of Europeans voting for anti-immigration platforms, it’s easy to see (plus the emotionalising BS in the above-related Krone piece is particularly appalling: who gives a shit about what the former police chief feels today?)

This brings me to the second lacuna, and it’s an even bigger one in my view:

Who received a lot of gov’t funding for helping™ GO/NGOs to help™ these teeming masses?

I also queried Grok, because my own information—I know people in Austria, incl. those working for the gov’t—and legacy media reporting™ indicates that violent street crime is on the rise (Vienna, e.g., now has three dedicated zones—public squares—where a ‘weapons ban’ has been declared: it’s, of course, pointless because the mayor, who claims all is well, only visits these areas with police protection while immigrant organisations at times take over), public schools are deteriorating at rates unseen (linked content above), there are migrant rape gangs (it’s not yet as bad as in Britain, but do see, e.g., this piece from March 2024: a 12 year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and most perps weren’t even taken into custody, let alone put on trial), and then there’s the entire shitshow masquerading as means-testing of transfer payments, with media reporting, e.g., a Syrian family receiving 9,000 euros per month in transfer payments (write-up via AmRen) while working a full-time job in Austria in 2023 (median; most recent data) brought you 35,315 euros, i.e., one-third of these transfer payments.

I could go on, and I’m positively sure that you, dear readers, could provide comparable instances from your jurisdictions.

The point being, though, there’s no clear data about the recipients of gov’t funds earmarked to help™ the migrants since 2015. I did ask Grok (see here), but the answers were, well, see for yourself:

Totals: Derived from GDP-weighted IMF/EU estimates (e.g., €12,000/person/year for basic support ) and Austrian reports. Cumulative ~€10–12 billion assumes average ~€1 billion/year, with ~70% on reception/basic care (housing/food: €25–€112/day/person), ~20% integration (language/employment: e.g., 66,600 German course places in 2023 via ÖIF), ~10% administration/health . Federal share: ~60–100% via BMI budgets; provinces fund rest but receive reimbursements.

Peaks: 2015–2016 (€1.2–2.4 billion combined) due to crisis; 2022–2024 rise from Ukraine (€3.2 billion combined).

Explanations for Calculations: For closed-ended math, e.g., 2015 spending as 0.37% GDP: Austria's 2015 GDP = €344.7 billion (official); 0.37% = (0.0037 × 344.7) = €1.275 billion. Similarly, 2023 €26 million cost adjustment: Allocated as €50/month (individuals) or €100/month (families) for 6 months, covering ~100,000 beneficiaries prorated. To arrive: Multiply rate by beneficiaries and period (e.g., €50 × 50,000 individuals × 6 = €15 million; adjust for families/organized).

Fluctuations tied to arrivals (e.g., 277,000 hosted by mid-2023) and onward migration (~50% abscond, reducing costs).

Sources assume media bias (e.g., conservative outlets may inflate; left-leaning understate), so balanced with official/IMF data.

Basically, Grok did this backwards by taken a share of spending, looked up official/IMF data, and did the math.

Earmarked funds flow via contracts for basic care/reception (BBU, provinces) and integration (ÖIF). Provinces [sic, should be states] subcontract NGOs/GONGOs for accommodation/counseling. Largest recipients (ranked by estimated scale/mentions; exact amounts sparse, but based on contracts/daily rates: e.g., €25–€112/person/day for ~20,000–90,000 beneficiaries/year = €200–400 million total annually distributed): Bundesagentur für Betreuungs- und Unterstützungsleistungen (BBU GmbH) – State-owned company (since Dec 2020) managing federal reception (admission phase). Handles ~3,800–8,000 capacity; costs via BMI budgets (e.g., ~€45–80 million/year estimated from rates). Operates 10–27 facilities; also legal/return counseling. Österreichischer Integrationsfonds (ÖIF) – GONGO for integration; funds German courses (66,600 places/2023), values/orientation (10,900 participants/2023). Annual budget ~€30–60 million (estimated from courses/projects); federal-funded via Chancellery. Caritas Austria – Major NGO; reception/accommodation, counseling. Received part of €15 million 2015 crisis grant; ongoing contracts (~€ several million/year estimated). Operates in multiple provinces. Austrian Red Cross – NGO for reception/resettlement; €9 million from 2015 grant; daily rates for facilities. Key in ARGE Resettlement consortium. Diakonie Refugee Service – NGO for accommodation/counseling, especially vulnerable/UAM. Contracts via provinces; part of resettlement consortium (~€ millions/year). Volkshilfe – NGO for reception, especially UAM/organized housing. Operates in provinces like Upper Austria; daily rates funding. Hilfswerk Austria – NGO for integration/support; committee member, receives earmarked funds. Helping Hands – NGO for refugee aid; smaller scale but mentioned in support networks.

So, here’s the biggest issue with this lissting:

Notes: Recipients ranked by operational scale/frequency in reports. Amounts not fully public; e.g., NGOs receive €25–€112/day/person via contracts. Provinces [sic, should be federal states] (e.g., Vienna, Upper Austria) are indirect recipients, subcontracting NGOs. Funding politically contentious, with cuts in some provinces (e.g., 2017 benefits reductions).

Basically, we’re observing the very same M.O. that brought us the Covid Mania shitshow in terms of gov’t earmarking funds, handing it to other state-level gov’ts and/or directly to GO/NGOs.

Now, an argument could be made that the gov’t should do all these additional things itself, but the public-private partnership model is a basket case in terms of fraud, waste, abuse, and grift.

If you’re into that kind of reporting, though, please check out the absurd shenanigans of just one such ‘diagnostic firm’ that ran Covid tests for the Austro-Covidian régime:

Needless to say, that can-of-worms no-one wants to disentangle, and the best anyone can hope for would be the gov’t accounting offices issuing (usually devastating) reports on gov’t spending/conduct, as happened with Covid:

Unless there’s a groundswell of indignation (sustained popular pressure), resultant political will (lol, I know), and enough bad press pushing the courts into enquiring about these issues for real, nothing will change.

So, I suppose that we must talk more about our failure, as citizens, to hold gov’t to account.

The most likely outcome will be—the ‘Lebanisation’ of European and North American countries: