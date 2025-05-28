Die Fackel 2.0

Stephen Verchinski
1h

Gave my first climate talk as a panelist on The Greenhouse Effect with Dr. William Kellogg at UNM. I posed that energy conservation and production with focus on Thoreauian Necessaries could reduce the issues far enough to even shutter nuclear power plants. Twenty eight years later it was still the way to go when I gave an update at a national convention using the material generated by the book Drawdown. Live, and learn. We don't need climate hysteria but we do need necessaries.

