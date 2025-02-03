In late July and early August 2024, I wrote two long pieces about windmills as a health risk due to the so-called ‘nasty fibres’, also known as Carbon-fiber reinforced polymer, said to be as dangerous as asbestos. Read up on them in the below-linked posting (note that the second posting is linked therein):

Today, though, we shall talk about some of the issues very much connected to these problems, asking specifically: what happens once a windmill gets decommissioned (for whatever reason)?

Well, turns out that German legacy media has reported on this problem a few days ago, hence, come down this rabbit hole with me, would you?

(Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.)

German Garbage in the Czech Republic: Criminal Investigator on Illegal Waste Disposal: ‘They will walk over dead bodies’

Via Focus/Bayerischer Rundfunk, 23 Jan. 2025 [source]

Waste from Bavaria has been illegally dumped several times in a nature preserve in the Czech Republic, including tonnes of fibreglass residue from aircraft parts and wind turbines. The waste was labelled as ‘plastics’ on the German papers, intended for recycling [oh, look at that: the benefits of the EU in one piece as ‘free movement’ for goods is one of the EU’s central tenets].

Waste has been repeatedly dumped illegally in the Czech village of Jiríkov. According to Mayor Barbora Šišková, this waste comes from Germany. Since December 2023, trucks have been rolling into the area incessantly, unloading tonnes of waste, including aircraft parts and wind farm remnants—all without a permit and far away from the designated disposal sites. For Šišková, who initially had no idea who was behind the illegal dumping, the situation is humiliating and threatening.

Bavarian waste ends up in the Czech Republic

The investigation leads to a company from Bavaria, which is believed to be responsible for the waste. Truck transport documents indicate that the waste was originally declared as ‘pure plastic’, which turned out to be a false declaration [I suppose that company has not spent a lot on lawyers so far, but that might change].

The mayor refused to be dissuaded and followed the truck drivers herself to ensure that they did not escape. Her determination was supported by the police and customs, but the removal of the waste already dumped remains unclear. Šišková fears that the local community will have to bear the financial burden of disposal, which could exceed their municipality’s entire annual budget [why might this be? Because these ‘nasty fibres’ are so toxic that PPE must be worn while removing it (which occurs during ‘normal™’ operation of a windmill, by the way), and it is unclear how much soil would have to be removed, to say nothing about groundwater pollution)].

Illegal Waste Export as a Billion-Dollar Industry

The illegal export of waste, which according to Europol generates up to 15 billion euros in revenue every year, is a Europe-wide problem. Traders avoid recycling costs by dumping waste in Eastern Europe [so much for fairness and equality under the law—what a sick joke].

Experts such as Detective Superintendent Harry Jäckel warn of the dangers of this market, which is controlled by criminal networks: ‘If the profit is there, they will walk over dead bodies.’

Despite the investigations and the support of the German authorities, the question of how the waste can be permanently removed from Jiríkov remains unanswered [to say nothing about all the other illegal superfund sites].

Bottom Lines

The above piece is accompanied by the following notes and links:

This content was broadcast on 23 Jan. 2025 under the header quer by the Bayerischer Rundfunk and can be viewed at any time in the ARD media library. You can watch the whole programme here.

As this is a highly relevant issue for those who live near windmills as well as those who eat food produced on fields with windmills, please take the time to read through these two pieces I wrote:

Given the spate of plane crashes in the US in the past couple of days, do note that these ‘nasty fibres’, also known as Carbon-fiber reinforced polymer, said to be as dangerous as asbestos, are an integral part of aircraft manufacturing. Take note of this following quote, taken from the older of these postings:

In the event of a fire at temperatures above 650 degrees Celsius, the ashes of the CFRP plastic release respirable fibres, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers to be as carcinogenic as asbestos. As burning wind turbines cannot be extinguished due to their great height, this results in uncontrollable emissions of ‘nasty fibres’, with the weather conditions determining the direction and spread of the highly hazardous particulates.

In the event of a large wildfire destroying many homes—as happened in Los Angeles—these ‘nasty fibres’ would, presumably, also play a role.

So, now we know where, apparently, a good part of decommissioned European windmills go: to illegal dumping sites in Eastern Europe.

I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a gigantic racketeering operation going on—and, no, I’m not talking about organised crime that handles the proverbial ‘last mile’ of this operation. I’m talking about ‘green™’ energy companies that pay top dollars (presumably highly subsidised) to ‘specialist™’ recycling companies that charge exorbitant fees for their services (knowing that these costs are presumably subsidised, the price may be as high as the other party’s willingness to pay); I furthermore suspect that a good deal of ‘presents™’, whether monetary or, say, in kind, is changing hands during more or less random transportation checks. Organised crime will, likely, handle the ‘last mile’ of these operations, which indicates that many people ‘win™’ at this charade.

The losers are the taxpayers who get shafted repeatedly: first by forking over subsidies to ‘green™’ energy companies, then pay exorbitant prices for electricity and user fees, and furthermore pay, via public administrations, for the ‘safe’ removal of these windmills once decommissioned.

I think it’s one lie stacked on top of another lie on top of another lie…a bit like a matryoshka doll. Instead of a nice souvenir, though, we, the people, see both our hard-earned money disappear, our health negatively impacted (more on this tomorrow), and the further destruction of what remains of our natural environment.

What a shitshow.