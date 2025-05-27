Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3h

I can tell you that yes, they are largely correct in that the organised crime is a threat against the nation as a whole.

The gangs do not just operate as corporations with their own lawyers on the payroll, they also infiltrate political parties and other political organisations, mainly activist ones who gets generous grants from the government. They are also tied into mosques and various forms of schools and youth centres attached to the mosques.

That bit they didn't mention, that it is 99.9% non-European darkies in these cartels, mainly moslem. Or maybe I missed it?

Here, bombs going off isn't even worthy of mention on the evening news or in the papers. At best you get a 200 word notice in a local paper about "an explosive event took place at...". Shootings are only mentioned now if they are out of the ordinary, such as the one in Uppsala three weeks ago where an as of yet unidentified man entered a barbers, shot dead three teens with ties to organised crime (to one of the major cartels, run by a kurdish "refugee" residing abroad) - three clean headshots - and then escaped on an electric kick-bike. At mid-day in broad daylight.

That made the news for a couple of hours. That's how bad it is.

Our Green, Center, Liberal, and Socialist Democrat parties all have ties with organised crime now, via their voting demographics in the cities: non-European migrants and AWFLs and woke dross on legs. The son of Fredrik Reinfeldt, a former PM, was busted four years ago as a major wholesale-dealer in cocaine in Stockholm's upper crust-circles. The police even got his neat little book where he kept his customers' accounts, and names and such on his importers. No arrests. Reinfeldt junior has yet to be charged, the prosecutor keeps pushing it forward to run out the statute of limitations.

So yes, do believe the Norweigan Kripo when they state that "Swedish" gangs are a greater danger than Russia.

If you want to do a deep delve, look at Gothenburg. The Ali Khan-clan is so firmly embedded there on all levels that they are de facto co-rulers with the politicians. Welfare fraud in Sweden, perpetrated by these gangs and clans, is well beyond 100 000 000 000:-/year now and growing rapidly.

And since the entire things is tied into migration, nothing can be done since that would be racist.

We are now at the point that the only solution is Mussolini's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Kristiina's avatar
Kristiina
4h

Thank you for this. In Finland the situation is not quite as bad, although my knowledge is limited. The Putler threat is featured everywhere all the time, so the real troubles of average people may be left in dark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by epimetheus and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture