We’ve not really talked much about Austria lately, and that’s because there’s so much else going on—yet, in my home country, there’s some serious WTF stuff happening: on 29 Sept. 2024, we had general elections, which witnessed a phase shift in the post-1945 history of the country as the ‘far-right™’ Freedom Party came in on top of the polls, upsetting both the previous gov’t (composed of the conservatives-in-name-only and the Greens, which had driven the country in a ditch) and virtually all political history since 1945.

The outgoing ÖVP-Green coalition—whose absurd and tyrannical Covid mandates provided the original impetus for these pages (see here), had crashed Austrian society: there were five years of sinking income levels and wealth, the installation of some of the most authoritarian Covid mandates (hi, Australia and Canada, we tried to upstage you) and wasteful spending on a scale hardly seen. I have summarised this in my ‘obituary’ for my country:

And today, more than four years after the polls returned the Freedom Party as the clear winner, and, while breaking with conventions (traditionally, the strongest parliamentary faction has been tasked to form a gov’t, which the Green president has only grudgingly done after literally everything else failed) and discarding manners (just look at the kind of face these ‘centrists™’ make), Austria still doesn’t have a new gov’t.

First, politicos™ wasted some three months to see if a non-FPÖ gov’t could be formed, but that proved impossible (as these factions would be too far apart from each other, politically speaking); and now, for the second time, the caretaker gov’t is led by Alexander Schallenberg, close ‘friend™’ (his words) of Alex Soros, a frequent visitor to Davos, and the abominable career ‘diplomat™’ who oversaw Austria morphing into Covidistan in autumn 2021 as it was during his brief interim chancellorship that both the ‘lockdown for the unvaccinated’ and ‘mandatory vaccination’ were imposed.

And that despicable politico™ is once more interim chancellor, and there are fringe alt-media™ reports that surmise Mr. Schallenberg would continue as chancellor despite not having stood for election, the voters demanding something else, and solely because, well, I’ll let the folks over at eXXpress.at do the ‘splainin’ (my translation, with emphases and [snark] added):

Meanwhile, well-informed people close to the Federal President are reporting: there are currently intensive discussions in the Hofburg [the presidential palace] about a plan to prevent both a Chancellor Herbert Kickl and new elections… [what a bummer: ‘the deplorables’ voted the wrong way, once again, and our betters are scheming behind the scenes to subvert the voters’ will: isn’t there a technical term for this? (I think it’s treason)] The idea: an agreement between the FPÖ and ÖVP will not be reached, but new elections with an expected landslide victory for the Freedom Party are to be avoided and therefore a government of experts [sic] will be set up again, but it should last longer: two years. It remains to be seen how this will be communicated to the citizens…

I’ll state this for the record: technically, given that all authority derives from the sovereign people (as per Art. 1 of the Austrian Constitution), as represented in parliament, and if this is true, it constitutes not merely a massive overreach on part of the president but likely high treason; of course, he’s not doing this all by himself, hence, any dock should be large enough to comprise the president’s co-conspirators, too.

So, the ‘solution™’ approved by our self-declared betters is obvious: we, the people, are not trusted to vote the right way, hence this unfortunate problem must—and can—be ‘solved™’ by simply ignoring the election results for months or years on end, all aided and abetted by (presumably) every political faction other than the Freedom Party—a ‘rainbow-themed Uniparty’—because

new elections with an expected landslide victory for the Freedom Party

must be avoided at literally all costs.

As you let that sink in—and mind you, while I don’t know if this is true or not (I think it very well could be true)—just ponder the truly revolutionary question deriving from this notion:

How does such an ‘expert government’ govern without a parliamentary vote of confidence in the first place?

Well, they will acquire majorities in parliament for issues of importance—remember, at this point, that with very few exceptions (1 SPÖ MP and 4 from NEOS) and across all party lines except for the FPÖ—the mandatory vaccination vote in parliament provides the template.

For everything else, we now turn to procedural stuff, such as ‘executive orders’, ‘decrees’, or ‘regulations’.

Democratic™ Governance w/o Voting

Most legislation passed by Western parliaments are little more than what shall be called ‘enabling acts’ as these Acts more often than they do not merely empower whoever runs a cabinet-level ministry or, arguably way worse, a federal or national agency (e.g., the Environmental Protection Agency or the like) to ‘take action to facilitate implementation of said Act’.

Setting aside the crucial difference between an agency head (who is an appointee without responsibility to parliament and thus the voters) and a cabinet-level minister (who is, technically speaking, responsible to parliament and thus the voters), this kind of ‘legislation’ is highly problematic on two major counts:

It places enormous authority into the hands of a single minister, and the Austro-Covidian vaccination mandate provides ample instruction just how dangerous this is: there are several titles that afforded the Health Minister

[§3, title 5, on exemptions from vaccination obligations] the authority to decree further particulars and minimum requirements… [§3, title 6] the authority to alter, remove, and/or add to any of the above—except section (2)—‘if deemed necessary to protect public health’, and to do so ‘either temporarily or in perpetuity’.

Back in November 2021, I considered this the passage that institutes martial law for ‘public health’ reasons, and here’s the kicker:

Once passed into law, the Health Minister could, by virtue of what with enemy countries is always called a ‘decree’ (much like with Mr. Trump today, by the way), as opposed to an ‘executive order’ or, more simply, a ‘regulation’.

What you see here, dear readers, is the functional equivalent of how the EU Commission rules, with an increasingly iron fist, over the captive member-states (for the below, see the source, with my modifications), albeit the below relates to national, or domestic, governance without a ‘regular’ gov’t:

Every action taken by the [gov’t] is founded on the [existing legislation]… [Existing legislative acts] are the starting point for [national] law and are known…as primary law. The body of law [sic] that comes from the principles and objectives of the [existing legislation] is known as secondary law; and includes regulations, directives, decisions, recommendations and opinions.

See how easy this is? Whatever previous acts—primary legislation—passed by whatever earlier gov’t is, lest it is repealed, investing the current (caretaker) gov’t with authority to issue regulations, directives, decisions, etc., also known as secondary law.

This is how virtually all laws passed in Western parliaments work.

Once passed, any representative assembly’s lawful authority as legislature devolves on whoever is currently holding office at the cabinet-level or agency head.

Such an approach—and attitude—to governance requires one vote in parliament, which also informs you about the utmost importance of the judiciary to do their job reviewing both the underlying legislation and the subsequent stream of regulations, directives, decisions, etc.

Back in November 2021, I wrote the following lines about this kind of legislation:

In my estimation, this draft legislation is a piece of garbage that should be thrown out by parliament, which should further throw out the government, in particular the ‘author’ of this piece, Health Minister Mückstein. If you read the key titles and sections carefully, one can see that this is not a public health measure. It is, frankly, a piece of Enabling Legislation (Ermächtigungsgesetz) that is both unwarranted and irresponsible… This is an abomination and in a sane world, any such crap would never see the light of day. In the clown world masquerading as ‘pandemic response’ in Covidistan, this Act will be voted on in late January and enter into force on 1 February 2022. Yes, there will be some changes and amendments to certain passages here and there, but the main gist will remain.

And, boy, how correct I was.

Bottom Lines

I would argue that this kind of governance-by-procedure is both an abomination and the modus operandi of all Western countries since at least the end of the Second World War

Once any kind of legislation that does essentially the same made it through parliament, there is literally no further necessity for any assembly to reconsider any of these Acts.

Hence, if the first paragraph in this section is a ‘thesis’, the second is the ‘antithesis’, so let’s briefly contemplate a ‘synthesis’: once, and irrespective of what any piece of legislation is actually about, this kind of Enabling Act is enshrined into law, no further input from the allegedly sovereign electorate is required; in fact, it is not desired by those who wield such extraordinary powers.

The citizens have become a nuisance at best, and a force that must be prevented from having a say in their governance at all costs.

You are very much welcome, indeed invited, to let me know if, and how far, my reading is off in the comments section below.

The final words in this posting go to Carl Schmitt who stated, about a century ago, the following:

Sovereign is he who decides on the exception.

Here, there, everywhere, this authority is lawfully and legally vested into cabinet-level ministers or unelected agency heads.

If you determine my reading is accurate, you may wish to join me and weep for the future of humanity, in particular our children who may perhaps learn about freedoms and liberties from history books or sentimental ramblings of their (grand)parents.

As I wrote in the coda to the below posting, it becomes ever more important to consider the following: