Maximilian Realised Something was Wrong with his Heart, and It Cost Him his Career

By Iris Katrine Hamre, Marte Iren Noreng Trøen, Marita Andersen, and Morten Stenberg, NRK, 14 Dec. 2024 [source]

Several Norwegian athletes are affected by cardiac problems. Maximilian von Selchow Bie knows how serious it can be.

There are many who endured the same fate who can be mentioned:

Ole Einar Bjørndalen (biathlon), Martin Johnsrud Sundby (cross-country skiing), Eivind Henriksen (sledgehammer throw), Sivert Bakken (biathlon), and Charlotte Kalla (cross-country skiing) have all spoken about how heart problems have affected their careers.

Last weekend, cross-country skier Erik Valnes had to abandon a race due to heart problems, while biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is taking a break from the World Cup after two consecutive episodes of heart rhythm problems [oh, the problem is now becoming too big not the mention, eh? let’s see how legacy media spins this].

TIRED: Maximilian von Selchow Bie had to retire from active cross-country skiing due to ventricular fibrillation.

‘It’s disgusting to have that moment of uncertainty when you’re at the start’, says former cross-country skier Maximilian von Selchow Bie.

Bie has experienced first-hand what it’s like to have heart problems:

I tried not to think about it and pretend everything was normal, but it was a big disappointment every time it came. It leaves a mark on you.

Bie competed at a high national level for a long time, both as a junior and senior runner, and has several strong results to show for it.

Most recently, he won the bronze medal in the team sprint in March this year, together with national team member Erik Valnes.

But due to irregular heart beats [ventricular fibrillation, i.e., an abnormal heart rhythm in which the ventricles of the heart quiver] Bie had to put his career on the shelf, which was a tough blow.

It’s almost worse mentally. Physically, it was fine to have to stop, but when it was happening frequently it was always in the back of your mind [all athletes are very conscious about their heart rate and, ironically, about what they eat; those whom I got to know—I did track & field as a young man—were all extra-careful bordering on the hysterical about both aspects; I presume they all took the modRNA poison/death juice, though, and they presumably did so without thinking about it]

A Tale of Three Surgeries

The first time Bie had arterial fibrillation was on a training trip to Sørreisa in Troms with his childhood friend Erik Valnes [also an athlete; remember his name].

He also had an experience on the football pitch at the same time [that would be no. 2]:

I felt a bit alone and wasn’t sure what it could be. I checked it out with the doctor, but it only came on when I trained really hard. That’s why I wore an ECG monitor for a week [remember this snippet].

Bie describes that the seizures came ‘in fits and pieces’. So often that he had to have three surgeries, the last time in 2017 [ah, you see, Bie had these problems before Covid—what makes someone with heart issues go for an athletic career?].

A lot of stress, illness, or poor sleep were often the cause of disturbances in the heart [this is ‘journos™’ explaining where this condition stems from; remember, we’re talking high-profile, competitive athletes].

[Bie] But at one time, I lost it completely [orig. mistet jeg den røde tråden, and that was obviously after 2017]. It happened so frequently, and I didn’t have an answer as to why it kept happening.

Today, he works as a coach at NTG in Tromsø and doesn’t notice it in his everyday life. This winter, however, he has been reminded several times of what it’s like to have it [ventricular fibrillation; why don’t they say ‘it’?].

On Sunday [8 Dec.], his childhood friend Valnes had to retire after suffering a heart fibrillation attack just before the finish line [I’m not a statistician, but what are these odds?]

‘I’ve investigated and checked it out before [oh, this wasn’t the first time? You’re kidding, right?], so it shouldn’t be too bad. I think I’ve got it under control’, says Valnes about the situation [he is, obviously, in denial].

The Situation is Being Monitored

Valnes emphasises that the whole thing is undramatic, but that they have nevertheless taken action [oh, ‘Tis but a scratch’ and ‘It’s just a flesh wound’, the Black Knight intones in Monty Python and the Holy Grail] .

For the past few days, the 29-year-old has been walking around with an ECG meter to be on the safe side [you see, it’s nothing, but what high-performance athlete then wears such a device ‘to be on the safe side’? My guess is that the casual reader will pick from these lines what they want while disregarding the rest].

[NRK] Is it the case that they send the dave somewhere?

[Valnes] Yes, Ove (Feragen, national team doctor) is sitting in Tynset watching the phone now, I’m sure. It’s become very simple now, obviously.

[NRK] So you talk to him a bit on the phone?

[Valnes] Yes, he hasn’t called yet, so things seem to be working well.

Valnes isn’t worried that it’s going to affect more races. Feragen also confirms that things are under control [just a question here: is Mr. Valnes not checking the app himself? I mean, I suppose he feels his heart beating irregularly, but this here…if you remember how badly people were treated who raised their voices, only to be shut down for ‘spreading medical misinformation’, I find it hard to believe this isn’t a case of that].

‘It happens so rarely that when it happens maybe three, four or five times a year, it’s bad luck. I can’t think about it’, says Valnes [isn’t it strange that, in terms of the story-telling, we went from ‘losing it completely’ (Bie) to flashbacks when his buddy (Valnes) came down with the same cardiac issue within a few lines, only to end up with the former ending his career and the latter noting, although wearing an ECG meter, to ‘it’s bad luck’?]

Health First

Valnes believes it’s reassuring that the problems have been sorted out for Bie [have they? I mean, Bie’s career is over: wouldn’t, say, the ‘coincidence’ of this condition affect Valnes’—seemingly eternally spotless—mind? Also not that these ‘problems have’ not ‘been sorted out’ for Valnes]. Together they have vented what’s on their minds.

‘We’ve shared our experiences of what triggers it, without having much medical expertise [remember what I said about medical misinformation?]. We’ve shared what we feel and recognise—and how to avoid it’, says Bie.

The images of Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold struggling with cardiac arrhythmia in Kontiolahti also made headlines.

She has now chosen to take a break from the World Cup.

Bie thinks it’s sad to watch [it is, isn’t it?]:

You are told to stop pushing yourself. It’s boring, and I’m sure Erik [Valnes] felt that too. It’s a terrible feeling to stop cross-country racing, but your health comes first.

Valnes, Tandrevold, and Bie all say that they have received close and good follow-up from doctors and specialists [I’m ‘sure™’ they have /sarcasm].

Serious Issue

One person who has also struggled with ventricular fibrillation but is still active is biathlete Sivert Bakken.

He explains that his heart was racing and his pulse skyrocketed. ‘It was also a strain mentally’, adding:

It’s not a pleasant experience, and you get a bit worried when it happens. After all, it’s your heart, so it’s not something you joke about.

Absolutely Crucial

He has been taking a break for two seasons due to a heart infection, but he is now back on track after an operation [this is his Wikipedia profile; care to guess when the problems started? In the 2021/22 season, and he’s not been competing since; ‘even’ Wikipedia writes the following: ‘After a successful 2021–2022 season, Bakken was unable to return to competition the following season due to a heart problem, pericarditis, that the Norwegian national team doctor determined was likely due to the coronavirus vaccine.’ I’ll have more about him below, esp. as the modRNA poison/death juice is entirely absent from this (shitty) piece; here’s Bakken’s (much-sanitised) account]

I had to have surgery to be able to continue training and competing. It wasn’t an issue to ignore as it affects your performance so much. It’s simply not an option to be unable to perform well at what you’re good at.

[NRK] Were you afraid for your career? [I’d rather worry about my life]

I had pretty good follow-up, and I think we dealt with it in a good way. I got very good support from both the biathlon federation and the doctors. I was aware that if I didn’t get well again, I wouldn’t be able to perform at the top level. So a rational concern, you could say.

The operation was quite simply a lifesaver [see what I mean? No mention of the likely reason for it].

[Bakken] It worked really well and was absolutely crucial for me.

Physician Bård I. Freberg, a specialist in sports medicine, has worked for the Norwegian Biathlon Federation for over 25 years.

Freberg says that the most important thing for anyone experiencing a cardiac arrhythmia is to stop all training and be examined by a specialist—and to avoid large amounts of caffeine and alcohol:

That's the basic rule for anyone involved in top-level sport. You shouldn’t joke about heart arrhythmia, because in the worst case scenario it could be something completely different than atrial fibrillation [i.e., way worse].

He emphasises the importance of making sure you have a harmless type of atrial fibrillation. ‘If you've been diagnosed with it, there are a few tricks athletes can do’, adding

Some hold their breath, some try the valsalva manoeuvre, and you may be able to stop it. But in the vast majority of cases, you just have to stop the race.

Rare Condition [of course it’s ‘rare’]

[NRK] What did you think when you saw the pictures of Tandrevold?

[Freberg] It wasn’t fun [odd choice of word here, eh?] to see Tandrevold stop the race. After all, I know what many, many years of hard work have gone into getting her to where she is now [so, no joking here].

Although Valnes and Tandrevold have had heart problems at the same time, Freberg wouldn’t call it a trend [of course not, perhaps because—which I consider highly likely—he was among those MDs who recommended the modRNA poison/death juice to these athletes; also note the sleight-of-hand by mentioning but two, and omitting the laundry list of people noted at the top of the piece].

[Freberg] We’ve had a few cases over the years, but I wouldn’t say it’s a trend. Because it’s a rare condition [what a nonsequitur, but the intrepid journos™ at NRK won’t ask any follow-up that might embarrass the ‘expert™’ here].

He points out that it’s probably the hard, physical activity over time that triggers problems with the heart [if you believe this, I have a few bridges to sell, if you’re up for that…], adding:

This leads to certain structural scarring inside the heart’s pace, causing signals to occur in places other than where they are intended.

Intermission

So, the good sports doctor with 25+ years of experience in the field believes ‘it’s probably the hard, physical activity over time’ that causes ventricular fibrillation.

Like former athletes Bie and Valnes, I’m not a medical doctor, but I believe the following lines (pilfered from Wikipedia, granted, should nonetheless be considered):

Ventricular fibrillation most commonly occurs within diseased hearts, and, in the vast majority of cases, is a manifestation of underlying ischemic heart disease. Ventricular fibrillation is also seen in those with cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, and other heart pathologies. In addition, it is seen with electrolyte imbalance, overdoses of cardiotoxic drugs, and following near drowning or major trauma. It is also notable that ventricular fibrillation occurs where there is no discernible heart pathology or other evident cause, the so-called idiopathic ventricular fibrillation.

I suppose that sums up the common knowledge about this condition. Heart disease is ‘most commonly’ associated with it, which I consider quite unusual for top-performing athletes (perhaps with Bie being the exception that proves that particular rule, if only because he had cardiac issues before).

Where, then, might these cardiac issues stem from? I mean, I’ve counted five people at the top of the piece, with Bie, Valnes, and Tandrevold added later on. I know that eight make ‘no trend’ either, it’s still four times the number cited by the ‘expert™’ Freberg.

And this brings us to—Sivert Bakken.

Oh, modRNA Poison/Death Juice, Where Art Thou?

What makes me wonder, though, is the absence of the modRNA poison/death juice from the NRK piece. And this is where Sivert Bakken’s story comes in.

First, and excerpt from a piece by Florian Burgeau from the Nordic Magazine that appeared on 27 Oct. 2022:

Since the end of last season, when he finished first of the mass start with a crystal globe in his pocket, Norway’s Sivert Guttorm Bakken has been living a nightmare. Although he was able to take part in his national championships the following weekend, he was never able to prepare properly or even train throughout the summer. This was most likely due to his third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Physically impaired and suffering from heart problems since the injection, Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who is suffering from pericarditis, tells TV2 that his last real training session took place…on 18 May [2022]! ‘That was five months ago’, he says.

Oh, look at that—and now we’re up for some really mind-bending stuff, courtesy of that TV2 piece (source; archived version) dated 26 Oct. 2022:

Third Vaccine Injection After the season, the 24-year-old took his third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Towards the end of May, he realised that something wasn’t right in his body: ‘Something wasn’t working in training, my body felt a bit unwell. So I sought medical help and stopped training altogether. Then it got worse and worse. I had physical discomfort and pressure in my chest. There was quite a lot of pain, and there was never any doubt that I should stop training.’ [TV2] How long has it been since you last did a hard workout? ‘The last training session was on 18 May. That was just over five months ago’, says Bakken. The reason he can’t train is an inflammation of the heart that won’t subside. Every week he takes new blood tests, in the hope that the concentration of troponin has dropped to a level where it is safe to resume training. [TV2] What is the cause of these problems? [Bakken] ‘It’s almost 100% certain that the post-season corona vaccine is the problem. I’ve heard of other cases where people have experienced similar issues from vaccines. It wasn’t something you knew about when you took the vaccine [i.e., there was no informed consent]. In hindsight, you might have thought you shouldn’t have taken it, but there are positive and negative aspects anyway. So I can’t regret it now’, says Bakken.

I don’t know what to say: where’s the ‘positive’ part here? I mean, except for the bottom line of Big Pharma?

It’s actually worse if you add the following paragraph from TV2’s reporting:

Rare Side Effect National team doctor Ola Berger says they have consulted the specialist community in Norway, and everything indicates that Bakken has been extremely unlucky [sic]: ‘He hasn’t had any other infectious diseases during the same period. The corona vaccine is the only thing he has done that could potentially cause this type of heart inflammation. We’ve seen in the rest of the population that very few people have had this type of side effect. It will never be 100% certain, but that's most likely why.’ Berger cannot say with certainty how rare this side effect is, but estimates somewhere around one in 100,000 doses administered.

So, let’s do the math here, shall we? There are eight such athletes with virtually the same cardiac issues while there are 1.85m people in the age bracket 20-44. Assuming 90% of these took at least 2 shots (c. 1,665,000 shots X two) plus about 50% of them a ‘booster’ (add c. 832,500 injections) = approx. 4.2m injections. If what Doctor Berger was accurate—1 in 100,000 injections came down with such cardiac problems, there should be no more than five or six such incidents.

So, the math doesn’t add up, in addition to the human tragedies involved.

Bottom Lines

I presume it’s safe to note that the true number of such cardiac problems is much, much higher. It appears also that these athletes are the proverbial canary in the coal mine, with few of the presumed other affected population subgroups being aware and/or acutely afflicted as their exercise levels are much lower.

Still, heart rates spike during exceptional exercises, sexual intercourse, and the like, hence I suppose we’ll see more ‘heart attacks’ and other related issues among ordinary people, which are correspondingly elevated by about 20% compared to pre-‘Pandemic™’ levels:

In the end, these 20% more cardiac arrests chime quite well, by the way, with the eight athletes coming down with these problems (there should be 5-6, if the numbers cited are somewhat accurate), even though these numbers are frightening: 8 athletes when there should be 5-6 means that the 20% increase we’re seeing in Norway since 2019 is actually too low—as the more likely number would be around 33%.

In the end, I doubt that ‘experts™’ like doctors Berger and Freberg don’t understand what’s happening; the same applies for the ‘specialists’ they were in touch with in Oslo and elsewhere.

At this point in time, I do think these MDs are liars who abuse their patients, esp. if you’re a young top-performing man or woman (I’ve know quite many of this type) who are single-mindedly pursuing an athletic career: they eat consciously, sleep a lot, and spend most their time training.

Imagine now, you’re a 20-something and your team doc comes over recommending you take this novel modRNA poison/death juice. You are concerned, after all, you’re a supremely healthy and fit young man or woman, but you defer to the team doc’s better judgement, esp. as he may add that remaining ‘unvaccinated’ might mean you’re missing out on a big sporting event.

And then you come down with these cardiac problems: your career is over, and you’ve ruined your health—while these same MDs, ‘experts™’, and ‘journos™’ continue to gaslight you: ‘it’s rare’, you’re ‘unlucky’, and the like.

Trust the Science™, they said.

Where are the docks?

At the bare minimum, these MDs should lose their licences; these ‘experts™’ should stand trial; and these ‘journos™’ should be fired, at the very least.

Instead, we get the above NRK ‘reporting™’: no mention of the modRNA poison/death juice; no mention of the inescapable facts that the numbers cited don’t add up (I know, math is ‘racist™’); and no mention that cardiac arrests are up by 20% across the country since 2019.

That’s certainly a lot of things, including malpractice on many levels.

But that is either supreme ignorance (and then these people shouldn’t be doctors, journalists, etc.) and/or intentional lying (which indicates these people must stand trial).

What a clusterf***, what a sad state of affairs.