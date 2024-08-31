Yesterday evening I fell into a deep rabbit hole. By sheer accident—I cannot even remember how I ended up there—I found out about Estonian-born extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp.

His story of Covid vaccine-induced adverse reactions is exemplary of the ‘brain fart’ that passes for ‘expert™’ opinion these days:

I learned about Heiko Sepp’s travails at this little-known Substack:

He took two doses of the BioNTech modRNA gene therapy in late June and mid-September 2021, and after his second dose, ‘within hours’, his chest tightened and he was rushed to the ER. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with vaccine-induced pericarditis, yet today, three years later, healthcare providers and public heath officials are telling him:

I’ve now watched the 35 minutes of this documentary, and it is—horrifying.

The filmmakers accompanied Heiko Sepp for some 2+ years, and what you can see is one of the fittest and healthiest men there ever was (he’s in his early 40s) becoming, for all intents and purposes, a disabled wreck of his former self.

The worst thing, Heiko says, isn’t even the physical pain, such as Parkinson-resembling, sudden muscle spasms or excruciating pain in his joints. After two years of enduring this, it appears (around the 20 minute mark) that the denial of his condition by healthcare (sic) providers and the refusal on part of public health officials to recognise his condition as having been caused by the modRNA gene therapy are not ‘merely’ disabling him physically; the Covid shot is destroying his spirit.

Around the 22:30-50 marker, the film shows medical opinions associated Heiko Sepp’s now chronic autoimmune disease, so he now takes steroids to use his legs, but these powerful drugs shouldn’t be taken long-term due to their side effects.

Needless to say, there’s nothing on legacy media about Heiko’s debilitating condition. His story was recounted quite recently—6-7 weeks ago—and I’ll provide here (my translation and emphases).

Top Triathlete Seriously Injured by the ‘Vaccine’

By Julia Schreiner Benito, Helsemagasinet, 10 July 2024 [source]

Is this the Soviet Union or Norway? ‘I trusted the Norwegian system,’ says Heiko Sepp (41). He has received NOK 1,500 in compensation [that’s about US$140. For life-altering vaccine injury].

It’s raining today and it took Heiko an hour and a half to get out of bed. He used to get up at the crack of dawn to run or cycle for miles. Who energetically came home and fixed breakfast for his two sons before taking them to nursery and school. Now he sits on the sofa.

The life I loved has been taken from me.

Today, the documentary about Heiko was published on YouTube, and he hopes that it will not be censored in the way that testimonies about the corona vaccine’s side effects and lack of efficacy have been.

Where there was sport, there is now pain. Where there was a job in a sports shop, there is now work assessment allowance. Where there was finance, there are now debt collection demands. Where there was ‘volunteering’, the message from Rikshospitalet is that they have no treatment. Where there was overconfidence about the vaccines, there is mistrust by the man who is now injured. Where there should have been liability is the NOK 1,500 in compensation [that’s even less than an otherwise healthy, if not extreme triathlete, 20 year-old recruit received who received NOK 2,000 for vaccine-induced myocarditis after taking the Covid jabs].

Pain in Muscles and Joints

Heiko smiles apologetically as he fumbles with his fingers on the phone and takes his time because his joints are also screaming.

‘I’m not that quick,’ he laughs, adding:

The pain is worse when it’s raining, and today I used the scooter to deliver the children because it hurts too much to walk. With sick pay, loss of bonus, expenses for doctor’s visits, countless tests, medication and travelling, I’ve had to sell what I could. And at a huge loss: bikes, skis, helmets…I’ve had to sell the kids’ skis too, even our beds. I carved a frame for an old mattress that we sleep on. My partner has had to downsize to an 80% position.

The Norwegian climate is the enemy of muscles and joints. This summer, Heiko and his partner are selling the last thing they have in Oslo to move to Cran Canaria.

Impaired Immune System After First Dose

When Heiko was coughing and constantly sick after his first dose of Pfizer in the summer of 2021, he thought it was due to the alternation between hot summer outside and cold air cooling inside. Forty minutes after his second dose that autumn, every breath was so painful that he was writhing like a baby on the floor. His sons, aged six and seven, were crying, and his partner called the ambulance.

The pain was so terrible that I couldn’t breathe.

The doctors at Ullevål hospital concluded that it was pericarditis after an ultrasound.

But ten days later they thought my heart was fine again, even though the pain persisted and my pulse was 180 without doing anything.

Heiko has filed a lawsuit for damages against the state. Here are some of his lawyer’s arguments, in which he also refers to the rejection from Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE):

NPE has recognised my claim and paid out NOK 1,500 to cover expenditures for treatment. NPE has done so arguing that my client’s pericarditis condition is temporary. This flies into the face of the fact that my client can no longer work and fights against a massive autoimmune reaction caused by the vaccine, which results in a drastic reduction of his ability to function. This is what NPE says: ‘Your client is persistently tired with general non-specific ailments. Based on current medical knowledge, there is no evidence that the vaccine can cause conditions such as fatigue, tiredness, or generalised pain lasting beyond four to six weeks. We note that such conditions occur frequently in the general population and can be caused by many factors.’ [I’ll mere restrict myself to mentioning the Catch-22 argument by NPE here: as I detailed a few days ago (linked above), NPE now holds that health problems are deemed possible if they appear within ‘six weeks of vaccination’—and here NPE holds that, since Heiko’s health problems persist beyond that (arbitrary) period, they don’t recognise any causality.]

Rejected by Rikshospitalet

Heiko barely got any help from the public sector [all hail socialised medical systems], and had to undergo countless tests and examinations at private centres in Norway and abroad.

‘I was very happy with Volvat Medical, they concluded that my problems were due to an immunological response to the vaccine. Also, I have a fantastic GP since I switched. The previous one said ‘take Ibux and Paracet [two OTC painkillers, which are the standard answer to literally any problems if you visit a Norwegian GP], it will get better.’

I don’t know how many times the new GP applied for a place for me at Rikshospitalet [Oslo University’s Medical Centre], we were just turned down without justification. It took 16 months before I finally got there.

One of the doctors Heiko was examined by at Rikshospitalet was consultant Børre Fevang. In this podcast recording from 2021, he said the following about the Covid vaccines:

Both [modRNA] vaccines are actually very good—they provide over 90% protection—that’s much better than the flu vaccine [think about taking a flu shot? Think again, please], for example, and gives good hope that patients with autoimmune problems—who often don’t have the full effect of vaccines—can get some protection from these, too.

Here’s what Heiko Sepp says about his experiences with Dr. Fevang: In a consultation with me, Fevang said of all my aches and pains that ‘it could be that it's in your head’. Sepp continues:

All my symptoms are described as side effects by Pfizer and Moderna, but Rikshospitalet says they can't do anything more for me and they don't want to link my condition to the vaccines. I remember my time in the Soviet Union, all the things we couldn't talk about in public. It’s just like that here!

‘A Kilo’ of Medical Records

Helsemagasinet has seen the entirety of Heiko's medical records since the problems started in the autumn of 2021 after the second dose of Pfizer—a total of about a kilo of printouts [regular printer paper weighs some 30g per page]. These records are full of wording such as

Was promised further follow-up with an immunologist, but has not yet been given an appointment. Been to ultrasound liver, bile and pancreas, which showed no pathology. Normal test results.

Helsemagasinet has also seen the documentation of all the enquiries Heiko has sent to the media. No-one wanted to publicise Heiko’s case. All the more reason for him to hope that the documentary film about him can help.

A journalist working for [state broadcaster] NRK wrote at the time:

I know that there are resource challenges/staffing problems at NRK News at the moment [maybe, but that answer is BS], so it is uncertain whether your case will be prioritised over others (we get several vaccine tips every week).

‘Norway is like the Soviet Union!’ [told you so for some time]

Heiko grew up in the Soviet Union and Estonia. He moved to Norway in 2011.

Norwegians are so afraid to talk about things. I remember my time in the Soviet Union, all the things we couldn’t talk about in public. It's just like here! I'm afraid that the documentary film about me will also be removed from YouTube. It was made by a professional filmmaker from Estonia, and we tried to sell it to NRK, but didn't even get a reply.

Among our Best Triathletes

Seven times Heiko has been among the top ten in the extreme competition Norseman. In Chamonix he won the worl’'s most demanding triathlon, Evergreen Endurance.

I don't hope to compete at that level, but to complete a triathlon. If it takes ten, eleven or twelve hours, that’s fine. If I can live without pain and train, then I’m happy. I love winter swimming and used to do it at Sognsvann, it gave me lots of energy. Now I black out if I stand up quickly, and if my heart rate passes 145, I collapse.

His health has varied, but in 2022 it was promising, he had benefited from rehabilitation, and completed a triathlon. Then his health deteriorated again.

Have you been afraid of dying?

Yes, right after the second dose. The pain all over my body was indescribable, I couldn’t breathe. At Ullevål hospital, the doctor said that ‘now that you've passed the age of 40, you need to start exercising…’ I had completed [extreme triathlon event] ‘Norseman’ a few weeks before.

Are you angry?

‘Oh yes,’ he laughs quietly, adding:

The kids and my partner keep me going. In 2022, I started to hate everyone, and the psychologist turned me down three times. Then I finally got help. The conversations were good, but the psychologist wanted to give me antidepressants. I said no. [even better people than the doctors Heiko met do one thing: ‘oh, you have this or that condition, take some drugs’]

Heiko smiles again and laughs a little, as if apologising for it all.

Heiko’s symptoms, according to his comprehensive journal, include the following:

Immunodeficiency

Pain in muscles and joints

Stiffness

Trembling

Dizziness

Headaches

Fatigue

Chills

Elevated heart rate

Shortness of breath

From his medical record:

States that he knows of 5 people in England and Estonia with the same symptoms as himself after corona vaccine (Pfizer), who have now died. All were fit and active athletes. No pathogenic bacteria or viruses detected. Blood work shows that you have formed antibodies against Covid-19 after vaccination. Unfortunately, the test does not provide a definitive answer as to whether you need a third dose or not. Dated 4 March 2022.

Diagnoses: Immunodeficiency INA, complications of vaccination. ‘Covid vaccine and infection are known to have prolonged sequelae in some patients, unfortunately, and this is often seen at our outpatient clinic without us finding any explanation’. Sofie Lysholm, Neurological Outpatient Clinic, Rikshospitaltet 20 Nov. 2023.

Bottom Lines

It is becoming more and more sad to report on these ‘incidences™’.

I’m hardly surprised by the ‘bafflement’ of ‘experts™’ and the refusal, on part of ‘the medical community™’, to speak up.

Norway’s medical system is almost entirely state-run, as is ‘public health™’, and the adverse event compensation scheme. Personally, I was lucky not to take these damn ‘vaccines’ because I was wary about, well, everything.

Never in my mind, back in late 2020, would I have thought that the gaslighting and refusal to bear responsibility would continue that long. As I write these lines, well, I’m a historian, and I read about these things literally all day long, so, perhaps my own surprise is, well, questionable.

But it’s not even close to the ordeal Heiko Sepp and his family is going through. Here’s a link to his website.

Please spare some 35 minutes of your time and watch ‘My Biggest Battle’:

I wish Heiko Sepp and his family all the best.

These shit shots need to be stopped.