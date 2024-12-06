Today, two ‘seemingly unrelated’ news items from earlier this week in Norway.

If you read both and think to get a booster jab or two, you’re an idiot (which I doubt you, dear readers, are).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Tandrevold with Hearth Problems as Norway’s Biathetes Disappoint

By Eirik Sørenmo Påsche, Verdens Gang/VG, 4 Dec. 2024 [source]

The Norwegian biathletes were never close to a podium finish in the first individual World Cup race of the year.

‘I had heart problems during the second prone shooting. That’s why I shot so slowly. My heart jumped and bounced completely differently than it should’, Tandrevold said to TV 2.

Tandrevold only missed once, but still finished in 17th place, 2 minutes and 25.2 seconds behind winner Lou Jeanmonnot from France.

‘I'm not feeling well. I had some challenges today that I couldn’t quite control myself. It’s a bit disappointing and not much fun. It obviously ruins the race. When there are things that you can’t control yourself, it’s disheartening [orig. fortvilende; no pun intended]’, said Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold to TV 2.

Tandrevold took a remarkably long time on the fourth lap. According to TV 2’s commentator Marius Skjelbæk, there was only one other runner who completed the fourth lap slower than Tandrevold when 99 runners had finished.

‘I know it’s nothing dangerous. In the end, I just had to stop at the top of the wall and try to calm it down’, she told TV 2.

Intermission | Cognitive Dissonance

Who is Ingrid Tandrevold?

Well, she’s one of Norway’s up-and-coming cross-country/biathlon stars and was, according to her Wikipedia page, a participant i the 2018 Pyeongchang and 2022 Beijing winter Olympics, in addition to being a four-time world champion and winning many more accolades over the past couple of years.

Ingrid Tandrevold is, in other words, a quite top athlete in one of the most demanding endurance sports.

She was born in Sept. 1996, that is to say, she’s 28 years old today.

And she has had cardiac arrhythmia during a sporting event for which she trained since she was a teenager.

Now, let’s rewind and re-consider what she said:

My heart jumped and bounced completely differently…I’m not feeling well…I know it’s nothing dangerous…I just had to stop…and try to calm it down.

Do you think this is normal? I doubt it, esp. as the transition from ‘my heart jumped and bounced’ to being apparently both confused and, I suppose, frightened that she ‘just had to stop…and try to calm down’ during a sporting event is, well, not good.

It’s also way better than keeling over on the pitch, like that 22 year-old Italian football (soccer) player did the other day.

You know, that reminds me of another such incident in the news recently:

That being said, let’s move on to the scaremongering by public health officialdom, shall we?

Seniors Skip Covid Booster

By Jens Christian Sundby and Rushda Syed, NRK, 5 Dec. 2024 [source]

This could lead to many people falling ill at the same time and increase pressure on hospitals: ‘Those of us over 65 have a responsibility’, says the Director of Health [this is perhaps unwittingly tragicomic, isn’t it?].

Earlier this autumn, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH) sent out a text message to one million Norwegians over the age of 65.

The message contained a clear call to take both the corona and flu vaccines to avoid serious illness [I doubt that this isn’t medical misinformation, or quackery, but then again, in the light of the foregoing article, could you imagine one or two reasons as to why seniors may be somewhat hesitant?].

But many have not done so.

Director of Health Bjørn Guldvog emphasises that you can become seriously ill if you are not well covered by the vaccine [this is obviously insanity writ large: if you don’t take Big Pharma’s more than shoddy products, you won’t stay healthy is what Mr. Guldvog says: how TF this isn’t quackery?]:

This can lead to hospitalisation and ultimately death, which we naturally want to avoid. [I call him—snake oil salesman of the year]

Fewer Boosters Than Last Year

As of December, 46% of people over the age of 65 had chosen to take the corona vaccine, according to figures from the IPH.

This is slightly fewer than at the same time last year.

The Director of Health believes the figure is far too low [of course he does]:

It's worrying that so few people have taken the vaccine now.

The Directorate of Health also recommends the vaccine for people in risk groups [believe it or not, if you’re in these groups, you’re called upon to get injected, once more, with stuff that’s highly contaminated with, among others, SV40 cancer promoters].

Finnmark at the Bottom

Oslo residents over the age of 65 are the best in the country when it comes to taking a booster dose.

They are closely followed by Rogaland, Akershus and Agder.

Finnmark is the county where the fewest people have been vaccinated this autumn [good people, I suppose].

Bearing One’s Responsibility

The Director of Health is himself in the target group. He has taken the vaccine:

Those of us who are over 65 also have a responsibility not to put unnecessary strain on the health service and its capacity [I think you, Mr. Guldsvog, should take a few more of these boosters].

He believes this can make it difficult to give everyone the help they need [ah, shaming others for potentially getting sick and ill—you can’t make this shit up].

‘It’s probably one of the things it’s wise to take into account when considering whether or not to take a vaccine’, says Guldvog [nope, it just means you’re a disgusting Big Pharma shill without the willingness to read up on what’s in these vials before you push others to get injected with the same crap]

Solidarity with Young People

Many believe that young people did a great job of volunteering during the pandemic [I’m unsure why this shift in emphasis, as it makes zero argumentative sense].

The Director of Health agrees:

Older people can think about how they can help to reduce the burden on society as a whole [perhaps dying earlier due to modRNA poison/death juice injections?], and also on young people who made a significant contribution to fighting the pandemic [now that’s what I call an after-thought].

Do you think the over-65s can now show some solidarity with young people?

I think it’s fair to say that older people can also show solidarity with young people [they better do as ‘the young’ are paying their pensions, jus’ sayin’]. But it’s not primarily young people who are currently affected by the fact that many older people are now without a vaccine [I don’t understand what he says he, it’s plain nonsense].

[here follow four pictures spreading crude BS plus misinformation, and I shall reproduce them here to showcase the level of gaslighting]

Vigdis Bell has said yes to the vaccine: ‘Firstly, you prevent yourself from becoming ill [hahahaha, who told her that?], and secondly, you prevent transmission [I don’t know what to say, perhaps take away the medical licence of the GP who told her that?], and additional work for the entire healthcare system.’ [remember: it’s an insurance policy she paid into her entire life]

Fredrik Thaulow thinks that the corona vaccine is cheap insurance against getting sick [he’s obviously stupid and misinformed]: ‘I’ve had Covid, and I’m not too worried about it. But I am a little worried about Long Covid. I’m not keen about getting that.’ [does he know that the side-effects of the modRNA poison/death juice mirror the effects of ‘Covid’?]

Peter Holst is approaching 80 and thinks it’s a bit irresponsible [sic] that many people don’t take the corona vaccine: ‘I think people display a bit vaccine fatigue, and some are even a bit scared.’ [that quote is just about the only reasonable thing I’ve read in this piece]

Gunnar Sæter is a big vaccine supporter [and thus obviously not capable to speak about the topic] and believes there are several reasons why people choose not to get vaccinated: ‘Poor information, some misinformation, rumour-mongering, bad science and rumours about side effects.’ [I suppose no comment other than—the word is ‘projection’—is needed. What a moron (couldn’t resist)]

But surely it can also affect young patients when hospital capacity is reduced?

[Guldvog] There’s no guarantee that young people won’t also be affected in such a situation.

At the same time, the Director of Health emphasises that it is important not to over-dramatise the importance of individual efforts to cope with the current situation.

At the moment, society has not been stretched to the extent that we saw during the pandemic in March 2020.

Several Causes

Bjørn Guldvog believes there may be several reasons why many people have not been vaccinated:

Among other things, many people over the age of 65 think they have taken the Covid vaccine several times. That they are thoroughly vaccinated. Well protected [how is that not quackery and misinformation?]. But we have to remember that this virus changes character all the time.

He emphasises that the vaccine does not have a duration that provides long-term protection:

Another reason may be that some municipalities have taken time to get the vaccination programme off to a good start. I hope there are a lot of people on the waiting list with an appointment for immunisation.

‘We know that some people are sceptical about vaccines’, says Guldvog.

May Affect the Chronically Ill

There is one thing in particular that the Director of Health is worried about when many people over 65 are not vaccinated.

You could end up with a very large number of people falling ill at the same time. This, in turn, could make it difficult to provide adequate healthcare for everyone.

In such a situation, there could be increased pressure on hospitals that are already struggling with waiting lists [gotta love your socialised medical care, eh?].

‘This could lead to planned activities having to be postponed and make it more difficult to access healthcare services,’ says Guldvog [I’m so glad I’m paying into that socialised medical system and get…on the waiting list].

Who could be affected?

It's the most vulnerable groups in society.

He believes that hospitals will prioritise providing help first to those who need it most [I ‘hope™’ so, too, because not doing that would be illegal]:

But there is a risk that people with chronic conditions who need hospital care will have to wait longer for help than they might otherwise have done.

So far, the Directorate of Health has no reports to suggest that the health service is currently under serious pressure [but he nonetheless abased himself and shilled for Big Pharma based on—zero evidence: it fits the Covid bill perfectly].

‘But that may come during the winter,’ says Guldvog.

‘Important that we remind people to take the vaccine’

NRK has tried to get a comment from Health Minister Jan Christian Vestre on the matter.

And we have asked:

Do the figures worry the Minister of Health? [which ones? The absence of many people seeking medical care or the low booster—that would be no. 7 or 8, if you’re counting—updtake?]

What does the Minister of Health think the consequences could be if many elderly people fall ill with coronavirus at the same time?

We haven’t received an answer from him, but from State Secretary Usman Ahmad Mushtaq:

It's important that we remind people to take the vaccine.

[of course you do, because you’ve gotta balance the retirement fund’s books…]

Bottom Lines

At the end of this long-ish piece, a few thoughts:

Some seniors are finally catching on, esp. as I suspect quite a few experienced side-effects that they either didn’t report (the majority) or were gaslit about them (hey, you’re old, remember) much in line as Heiko Sepp’s Norwegian doctors told him that he merely imagined his illness.

Then there’s the entire shitshow masquerading as patient compensation whose head recently told everyone that no new findings would change their stance with respect to vaxx injury compensation claims:

Does it surprise you that people are finally, and only in part, are waking up and refuse to take any more of the modRNA poison/death juice?

Oh, lest I forget, these four fine seniors in the NRK piece may have watched the biathlon competition with Ms. Tandrevold experiencing cardiac problems during the race—without thinking about the implication.

I suppose to address the reminiscences of the Director of Health about 2020, I’ll conclude this post by relating an anecdote from Christmas Eve 2020:

We lived in a suburb of Bergen back then and had rented half a two-family house (in the other half, an elderly woman lived: our landlord’s mother); on the same property, there was another house in which said elderly woman’s sister lived—alone, because her husband lived in a nearby care-home due to his Alzheimer’s.

Usually, both elderly ladies would have gone to the landlord’s family for Christmas Eve, but that elderly lady (with the institutionalised husband suffering from Alzheimer’s) couldn’t go: you see, one of the healthcare workers in the care home had been ‘in contact’ with someone who was exposed to Covid. And since that, under the then-current rules, constituted grounds for self-quarantine.

We only learned about that as we saw light in the windows, which is why I went over there with my daughters to wish her Merry Christmas and give her a selection of home-made cookies (I know, it’s white supremacy, racist, ‘NADSI™’ stuff, and the like): it moved our neighbour to tears because, due to these idiotic rules—which she equally stupidly followed—she sat at home, all by herself, and her husband was similarly quarantined.

I was so angry. Heck, I’m still furious about both these moronic, made-up rules and that so many blindly followed them.

Sure, it’s easy to know with the benefit of hindsight.

But there were people who said so openly when it was quite dangerous.

If there’s a lesson in this entire Covid shitshow, it’s perhaps this, I suppose:

You can’t let other people do your own thinking, and if you still trust those on TV more than your own senses, you’re going to fall for the next thing™, too.

Don’t be that guy.