The author and writer by the name of eugyppius recently wrote the following lines (which I consider quite apt):

German politics have degenerated so much in the past year that it is becoming very hard to write about them. In the post-Merkel era under Olaf Scholz, insane new crazy bad inadvisable unbelievable stuff would happen almost every day; in the post-post-Merkel years under Friedrich Merz, absolutely nothing can happen no matter how bad things get. After an unstable period comprising the second half of Covid and the pious afterglow of St. Greta (before the latter took up her charitable sailing initiatives), we have settled into a new order. Imagine an airplane piloted by heedless methed-out lunatics.

I do tend to agree, and here’s the big-ticket issue: it’s not ‘just’ the German gov’t that’s become somehow ‘stuck’; it’s virtually all (Western) gov’ts—and wouldn’t it be kinda, you know, nice interesting to learn how and why?

This is, I suppose today’s posting, for if you can say anything about the particularly bland and un-appealing politicos™ of Norway, it’s perhaps the factoid that they want desire to be be cheered, if not loved, by ‘their’ voters while blabbering about doing the greater good™. Given the Epstein bruahahaha up north—in fairness, some of the more egregious actors are currently perp-walked around—ambassador Mona Juul was suspended and then relieved of her duties (fired), her husband and Epstein confidante Terje Rød-Larsen (who, as Aftenposten claims, worked connect the MAGA movement and the European far right, despite previously having been a Labour Party politician in Norway). But I digress a bit.

By carving up these issues and delivering them in bits and pieces, though, it’s easy to lose sight of just how many times, say, the term ‘United Nations’ pops up in the Epstein files. Yes, I know, just because someone’s work address is ‘UN Plaza’ doesn’t mean the UN is evil. Yada yada yada. And then there’s the Lucis Trust, incorporated originally as (drum roll)

The Lucis Trust was established by Alice and Foster Bailey as a vehicle to foster recognition of the universal spiritual principles at the heart of all work to build right relations… A publishing company, initially named Lucifer Publishing Company, was established by Alice and Foster Bailey in the State of New Jersey, USA, in May 1922 to publish the book, Initiation Human and Solar. The ancient myth of Lucifer refers to the angel who brought light to the world, and it is assumed that the name was applied to the publishing company in honour of a journal, which had been edited for a number of years by theosophical founder, HP Blavatsky. It soon became clear to the Bailey’s that some Christian groups have traditionally mistakenly identified Lucifer with Satan, and for this reason the company’s name was changed in 1924 to Lucis Publishing Company.

Care to guess their business address? UN Plaza, by the way.

But let’s not dwell on these circumstances (or the fact that Mma. Blavatsky was a great influence on the Thule Society, which in turn was very important to a young Adolf Hitler musing about life and the place of the ‘Aryan’ race).

Let’s return to the UN, for the WW2 alliance vs. the Axis powers is still in charge (cue Art. 107 of the UN Charter), and it’s the primary vehicle for global policy coordination.

Norwegian PM Solberg Addresses the UN in 2021

After this long and winding (rambling) introduction, I’ll present you with the main course: a brief address of the former PM of Norway, one Erna Solberg (Wikipedia) who is a conservative™ politico™ in charge of the Oslo gov’t from 2013-2021. And in that last year in office, just as her term came to an end, gave the following speech to the UN’s General Assembly.

The below text is reproduced in full from its source—the website of Norway’s permanent embassy to the UN in New York (source; archived), with emphases and [snark] added.

UNGA: General Debate—National Statement of Norway

Statement by Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the UN General Assembly General Debate, 22 September 2021; pub. 23. Sep. 2021.

President, Excellencies,

We are contending with three crises at the same time: a climate crisis, a health crisis, and an economic crisis. All of them call for a coordinated response. All of them underline why we need international cooperation.

We need to remind ourselves of our collective strength. The United Nations was born out of crisis. Because crises have the potential to increase unity and resolve. We must harness the momentum created and take action.

President,

We know the path we need to take—and we have a plan: The 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals are the roadmap to the world we want [even if one voted in the opposition™ to get rid of this globalist lackey—and that happened on 13 Sept. 2021—all one would get is (drum roll) yet another such type, the Labour Party’s Jonas Gahr Støre, in office since 2021; needless to say, nothing significantly changed].

Let me start with climate change.

We are already living with the impacts. Just ask the many people who have witnessed devastating famine, floods and forest fires. Together, we will work to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, in line with the goal of the Paris Agreement.

The transition to a low-emission society will require profound change. But it will also create opportunities for employment and growth. To ensure a fair and just transition, we must cut emissions—not jobs. We must invest in renewables and new technology. We must put a price on carbon. Investors and businesses will rise to the challenge once the right incentives are in place [remember, Ms. Solberg is ostensibly a conservative™ who just happens to speak like a radical socialist when it comes to how and what she perceives to be the role of gov’t].

Many countries have enhanced their targets. More countries, especially large economies, need to raise their ambition level ahead of COP26.

We are doing our part. Norway’s new target is to cut emissions by at least 50%—and towards 55%—by 2030 [that can-of-worms will get its own dedicated posting before too long].

We will also continue to partner with developing countries in their efforts to achieve climate-resilient and sustainable development.

President,

To tackle climate change, we urgently need to restore the health of the ocean. Healthy and productive oceans can help us achieve the SDGs. We know what has to be done [but it hasn’t, which is perhaps the point: create a permanent state of exception to justify whatever abuse you can muster].

The High-level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy has presented an ambitious action agenda [why would that be needed if, as Ms. Solberg claimed in the preceding sentence, ‘we know what has to be done’?]. This should form the basis for discussions on the oceans moving forward. Effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity must go hand in hand. Without healthy oceans, we all face an uncertain future.

The Ocean Panel members have made a commitment to sustainably manage all of their ocean areas by 2025. That is one third of the world’s exclusive economic zones. This is a bold target. But our ambition is even bolder: We call on all ocean and coastal states to make a similar commitment by 2030.

President,

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us—yet again—that global problems require global solutions [next your (sic) national politico™ blabbers such nonsense, it’s prima facie evidence of their compromised nature: there are no such ‘global problems’, plus all politics being decidedly local, WTF does this imply?]. It has also shown us what we can achieve together: effective vaccines developed in record time [a brief reminder that none of the poison/death juice pushers are to be trusted: none (which also incl. Mr. Trump, by the way)] We must not stop there:

We need to reform and strengthen the global health architecture to prevent, detect, and respond to future threats. And we need a fully financed WHO playing a central, coordinating role.

We must invest in health. We must build robust national health systems and ensure universal health coverage [note that by ‘universal’, Ms. Solberg ostensibly means ‘global’; also, if all these things are ‘global problems’, why would ‘robust national health systems’ be a ‘solution’?].

There is a glaring inequity in vaccine distribution [this is why]. Some countries have vaccinated their populations, and are on the path to recovery. For others, the lack of vaccines and weak health systems pose a serious problem. In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, one in two are fully vaccinated. This inequity is clearly unfair [I’ll delimit myself to noting that this comment has not aged very well].

In some countries, the mindset seems to be that the pandemic is over—whilst others are facing huge waves of infection [isn’t it odd that the ‘global solution’ (the poison/death juices) have had these effects?]. The result is a disconnected world. It is unacceptable and dangerous. The truth is: The pandemic is not over, and it will not be over anywhere until it’s over everywhere. We need to accelerate the vaccination rollout across the world.

Norway is proud to co-chair the ACT-Accelerator. It was set up to promote equitable access to tests, treatments, and vaccines. Public-private partnerships such as CEPI and Gavi are also part of the solution. Let us all agree: Financing pandemic preparedness is a sound investment—and we all benefit from the returns [when was the last time when someone pontificated about ‘let us all agree…’? I can’t recall that initiative, so I read up on it and put some exemplary quotes in the footnote].

We need to finance a sustainable recovery. We have an opportunity to do things right: We must align our efforts with our roadmap, the 2030 Agenda. We must invest in the green transition. We must invest in people, women and girls in particular. And we must fulfil the promise of the SDGs, to leave no one behind [terms and conditions apply: Westerners of European ancestry are excluded].

We must secure the future welfare of a rapidly growing population. Domestic resource mobilisation is crucial to build back better [hi there, Joe Biden™] and to reach the SDGs. Fair and effective tax systems are needed—not only to generate revenue, but also to build trust in government [sorry, not sorry, but how does taxation ‘builds trust in gov’t’? I mean, that’s an oxymoron (speaking here)]. The agreement reached in the OECD on a new framework for international tax reform is an important step forward.

Without global trade and investments, we cannot solve the challenges we are facing. This will require job creation, openness, rules-based trade and fewer trade barriers. Free trade creates win-win solutions. Protectionism does not [says who? The gov’t that levies ludicrous amounts of tolls on the importation of cars, among other things].

President,

Respect for human rights is essential to build prosperous and free societies [terms and conditions apply: only for those who are fully vaccinated, hold digital ID, and wear masks]. It is also the basis for equitable and stable societies. Everyone who believes in democracy must now defend its core values [isn’t it amazing how one could blabber about ‘belief in democracy’ and ‘defense of its core values’ without citing a single one such fundamental right, e.g., freedom of expression, religion, assembly, or from unjustified imprisonment?].

On a personal note [who gives a f***? I mean, we’re talking ‘global problems’ here, eh?], I stand here as a Prime Minister who lost an election last week. After eight years, my Government will step down and hand over to a new team. I hope they will succeed in taking our country forward [remember: Ms. Solberg is a conservative™ who talks thus]. I am mentioning this because orderly transitions cannot be taken for granted. And because democracy at work can help reduce the mistrust in and between countries. The kind of mistrust that the Secretary-General points to in ‘Our Common Agenda’.

The decline in democracy and respect for human rights should be of concern to us all. We are seeing grave human rights violations in many parts of the world. In Venezuela. The atrocities and conflict in Tigray [in case you forgot about this, it’s a province of Ethiopia where tribal/ethnic tensions overlap with foreign influence (among others, USAID); see this Al Jazeera write-up from early Feb. 2026]. The deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation in Myanmar, including for the Rohingyas. To mention a few. We count on the Security Council and regional organisations to play a proactive role.

And we are alarmed and saddened by recent developments in Afghanistan. In the past two decades, Afghans have seen a significant progress in the human rights situation. Health care systems have been improved and millions of children have received an education. These hard-won gains must be protected [Ms. Solberg was speaking about the twenty years of US-led invasion and occupation of the country here; being no fan of the Taliban myself, and given the factoid that Norway was there, side by side with US and other NATO forces for the entire time (incl. ten fallen soldiers), shows an incredible amount of gaslighting as the entire operation was based on what’s perhaps the biggest psy-op/gov’t lie of the 21st century (so far), ‘9/11’].

We are now particularly concerned about the rights of women and girls, and people belonging to religious, ethnic, sexual and gender minorities.

We fear for those who are at risk because of their work to advance fundamental freedoms. We will continue to support them, and the rest of the Afghan people.

We will judge the Taliban by their actions, not but by their words [which is, I submit, also what everyone should be doing with politicos™ running their countries]. The composition of the interim government is discouraging.

President,

Global challenges have a major impact on international peace and security.

Twice this year, the Security Council has discussed the security implications of climate change.

To reach the SDGs, conflict prevention, peacekeeping and disarmament are vital [how’s that going, by the way? Oh, never mind…].

We must safeguard and strengthen the norms and structures that maintain peace.

We must make sure that progress in this area is not reversed. We need to protect and promote the framework for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation—first and foremost, the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Great power rivalry can threaten strategic stability. Dialogue and cooperation are essential. The extension of the New START Treaty is a welcome step forward [which just expired ten days ago due to both the US and Russia not having extended it].

The international norm against the use of weapons of mass destruction must be upheld [such as Covid, right? Right].

The increased threat from chemical weapons must be countered.

President,

Durable peace is crucial to long-term security. In our work in the Security Council, we promote dialogue, partnerships, and preventive diplomacy.

To remain relevant, the Council must respond to threats to international peace and security. It must not shy away from challenging situations.

The adoption of the resolution extending the mandate for delivering cross-border humanitarian aid into Syria was encouraging. It offers hope of finding a political solution to the long-lasting conflict.

UN peace operations play a key role throughout the world. Norway is a strong supporter of the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping initiative.

This includes financial support to enhance the capacity of UN peace operations to carry out their mandate. Especially their mandate to facilitate political processes, protect civilians and implement the women, peace, and security agenda [here’s what this program means, which was launched around the turn of the millennium during the heyday of the ‘Responsibility to Protect’, or R2P]

Another challenge is maritime security and piracy. We need an integrated global response to make the oceans safe.

Some 90% of piracy incidents take place in the Gulf of Guinea. Norway is seeking to advance this issue in the Security Council, in close cooperation with the countries in the region [funny that, for the only places where US/EU (lol, yes) military forces have ever been deployed to ‘make the oceans safe’ is (drum roll) everywhere but the Gulf of Guinea].

President,

In closing, I would like to commend the Secretary-General for the realistic assessment he presents in ‘Our Common Agenda’. We are given a choice between breakdown and breakthrough. I remain optimistic.

We must take the crises we are now facing as our call to action. We must focus all there is to gain from acting together. There is a way forward. We have already charted our course; the 2030 agenda is our roadmap. Let’s not hesitate. Let’s join forces and get started right away.

Bottom Lines

Don’t take my word to understand the nefarious actions of one or the other gov’t. In the above speech by former Norwegian PM Erna Solberg, a conservative™ politico™ is making a case for global progressivism (sic) that reeks of collectivist wet dreams.

Make no mistake, these people—like Ms. Solberg and her ilk—are very dangerous, for their ambition isn’t to improve the lot of their fellow-citizens (which is how politics used to be understood at some level in the not-too-distant past) but to ensure the extension of the UN Agenda 2030.

Needless to say, Ms. Solberg is a quite compromised person, if only because in 2023 allegations surfaced, and were subsequently discussed openly (albeit without any consequences) that her husband, one Sindre Finnes, engaged in shady (insider?) trading while she was serving as prime minister; basically, Ms. Solberg is the Nancy Pelosi of Norwegian politics who, not unlike the former Speaker of the House, claimed that she was unaware of what her spouse was doing, or, as Wikipedia put it, ‘media wrote that Solberg had a conflict of interest, even if she did not know about every transaction.[61][62] ’

Needless to say, legitimate questions arise why anyone should care about these silly politicos™ from a small European country.

The answer is, I’d argue, that it is precisely this kind of otherwise bland, intellectually limited, and totally dependent career politicos™ who are implementing the nefarious Agenda 2030.

Plus the above speech™ is remarkable due to the frankness of former PM Solberg in saying out the quiet part:

We are contending with three crises at the same time: a climate crisis, a health crisis, and an economic crisis. All of them call for a coordinated response… crises have the potential to increase unity and resolve. We must harness the momentum… We know the path we need to take—and we have a plan: The 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals are the roadmap to the world we want.

Until and unless this situation—by which is meant: the UN’s Secretariat’s authority—is changed fundamentally by, e.g., winding down its executive authority, there is little to no hope of fixing what needs to be fixed.

Virtually all the shit coming our way in recent years is shoehorned through one or the other UN Secretary-General-affiliated institution, be it the Climatology™ via the IPCC, mass-immigration (invasion) via the IOM, or the nefarious One Health™ shenanigans via the WHO in cahoots with the likes of CEPI and GAVI.

However imperfect Western societies were in the 1960s and 1970s, there was a greater amount of accountability and responsibility to the electorates.

Fast-forward to today, this is all virtually gone.

I find it hard to believe any politico™, however well-intentioned, to drone on about one or the other thing that allegedly benefits his or her fellow citizens while, at the same time, professing affiliation to the UN and its Agenda 2030.

While I personally consider the function of the UN as a forum for mediation a good idea in principle, the rise of the Secretariat-General and its metastasising executive agencies is a clear and present danger.

I don’t think that this behemoth can be reformed, esp. as a lot of stuff™ is already outsourced, effectively, to philanthropathic organisations financed by Epstein-connected assholes, such as Bill Gates.

Hence, the conclusion is obvious (and apologies to Virgil may be in order):