Why 'They' Hate 'Us' ('White' Peoples) With a Vengeance: Towards a Theory of Anti-'White' Sentiment
Believe it or not, but the reason may be simple: 'Europeans' and 'Americans' provide(d) the blueprint for Gov't of, by, and for the People, hence the oligarchs' visceral hatred
Editorial prelim: penned in 2023, I thought re-posting this piece on the heels of yesterday’s reporting about the court cases of an alleged rapist going free might be appropriate. I’ve added a post-script with a few updated thoughts at the bottom.
This is a first foray into arriving at a ‘meta’ understanding of ‘anti-white’ sentiment. As many of you know, ‘anti-white’ sentiment has become one of the main pastime of the juste milieu of our Western societies, and while there’s a lot of ‘this can’t be real’ passed around, I haven’t seen a coherent attempt of explaining this phenomenon that is a tad ‘deeper’ than ‘systemic racism’, ‘BLM’, or calls for ‘reparations’.
This brief essay sets out to change this.
In short, I shall attempt, in as little as a few hundred words, to provide an answer as to why ‘they’ hate ‘us’ (‘white’ peoples) with such ferocity.
The Roots of the Predicament
After WW2 came to a close, ‘democracy’—or what passed for it—was ‘restored’ among West European societies. Whatever its exact definition, its real-world manifestation was wrought with what Marx would have called ‘contradictions’, yet most of these—meddling in elections, assassinations, régime change—were really about a hegemonic power (typically the US) asserting its interests in other places, including, specifically, its Western European vassals.
So far, nothing has changed; what has changed, though, is what may be called the ‘decorum’: until recently, such [c]overt means were applied outside the (semi) periphery of the US empire, perhaps because it was perceived by the powers-that-be as ‘unworthy’ among ‘ourselves’.
This feature has apparently changed to a certain extent: what used to be alright for ‘vassals’ in what used to be called ‘the Third World’—is now alright in the heart of Western Europe: a US defence secretary (Austin) who ‘invites’ European heads-of-state and the like to a fortified, extraterritorial, and para-legal place called Ramstein to discuss ‘aid to Kyiv’ (look up ‘SOFA agreements’).
The gloves are off, for sure.
To the Ukraine mess we shall further add the current Covid-related mania and the ‘mostly peaceful’ (CNN) protests associated with Black Lives Matter™.
Their combination is an extra-toxic, self-hating cocktail of racialised ‘privilege’ (technically: one ‘race’ in the US sense of the term gets what amounts to a ‘get out of jail free’ pass on many things other ‘races’ would pay a steep price for), anti-Western sentiment, and an incredible loss of character, i.e., there’s few people who are willing to hold up what, arguably, made ‘the West’ worthy of imitation.
‘They’ Hate ‘We, The Peoples’ of ‘the West’
With a vengeance.
Everyday, one can see this; everyday, one gets the impression that, for whatever spurious reason given, there’s always ‘the White Euro-American’ to blame.
The consequences are as obvious as they are dire: no more Shakespeare when studying English Literature at universities; the all-out assault on ‘traditional family values’—which, to me, signify a role for both father and mother in child-rearing—, including abominations, such as ‘drag queen story hour’ (typically done with crappy books); the ‘normalisation’ of clearly problematic, anti-social, and anti-human behaviour that, more often than not, borders on narcissism and betrays any amount of psychopathologies. This listing could go on, sadly, almost indefinitely.
Basically, what we’re observing are attempts to change known concepts and terms—esp. egregious with respect to ‘mother’ or ‘woman’—but this is not the first time this happened in human history.
There occurred another ’great leap forward’ from around 1750 onward. It is commonly referred to as ‘the Enlightenment’, almost unquestioningly associated with ‘positive’ change (with the exception of a few years of soul-searching in the wake of WW2), and typically, if without any examples cited, held up as the foundation of Western Modernity together with our purportedly ‘Judeo-Christian Values’.
German historian Reinhart Koselleck once considered the Enlightenment a kind of ‘clearing house’ in that it functioned to re-define key terms (see his Geschichtliche Grundbegriffe, a massive, multi-vol. historical dictionary of key terms and how they changed).
In this regard, it is well worth remembering one other notion held by Koselleck:
Within the frames of the national church, theology was subordinated the state and the absolute ruler recognised no other authority over himself than God, whose attributes he appropriated in the political and historical field he appropriated. (‘Kritik und Krise’, p. 23)
As a thought experiment, replace the term ‘theology’ with anything else currently ‘en vogue’.
Why Do ‘They’ Hate ‘Us’ (‘White’ Peoples)?
We all know that, to paraphrase Warren Buffet, that there is a class war raging and that, according to his comment, ‘they’ are winning.
We all know that, as far as this is possible to say: ‘globalisation’ as it came about, historically, was about the destruction of organised labour.
Yet, to understand the current Globalist-fuelled anti-’white’ hysteria, there is yet another ingredient (and, no, ‘Postmodernism’ is a tactic in this, not a key component).
Westerners are currently experiencing an almost perfect storm at the intersections of race, class, and gender, which has been weaponised by spineless critters in politics and their camp followers (‘allies’) and other lowlives in academia, legacy media, and many mainstream institutions, incl., sadly, many Christian-in-name-only denominations. In short: it is hard to avoid the impression that there is a broad alignment of malign interests across most Western institutions.
Yet, why do ‘they’ hate ‘us’ Westerners so much?
One of the surest ways to discredit any kind of (free) thinking is to label it ‘off limits’ for whatever reason. Illustrative examples incl. the many lies we keep repeating about WW2, such as that the USSR ‘liberated’ half of Europe from ‘Nazi tyranny’, if only to subject said half of Europe to a terror régime of a different kind of persuasion. It is beyond me as to why Western elites continue to subscribe to that kind of Big Lie.
Sure, this and many other issues before us are both complicated and ‘complex’ (as in differentiations of organisation and structure), yet one of the charges that is typically—conveniently—levelled at any dissenting voice goes a bit like this:
You’re offering a simple solution to a complicated problem.
And my response is: ‘sure, I’m not saying it’ll be a walk in the park or easy, but I am saying that, more often than not, Occam’s Razor applies.
We can clearly see that logic play out in the present moment:
‘They’ hate the Western—that is, Euro-American ‘White’—peoples with a vengeance for historical reasons: however imperfect, unaccomplished in the long-term, tainted by a myriad of crimes, foreign and domestic, there is one outstanding accomplishment of Western Man:
Historically, Western Civilisation brought forth a system of governance that, however imperfect and limited in time and scope, managed to curtail the power of, in Madison’s time-honoured words, the ‘opulent minority’.
The apogee of this moment occurred in the aftermath of WW2 in the US and in Western Europe:
We know quite a bit about ‘their’ intentions, be it the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderbergers, the WEF, the ‘deep state’, and their ilk. ‘They’ were never very shy about that.
Hence, the imperative to damage, re-invent, or destroy everyone and anything that has the power to ‘remind’ Euro-Americans of that particular period of rising prosperity for the masses.
Hence the all-out assault on ‘traditional' family values’.
Hence the corporate- and state-sponsored rise in mass immigration, mainly to dislocate the hitherto ethnically, linguistically, and socially quite homogenous populations of Western countries.
Hence the current favouritism in terms of ‘LGBTIQ’ support.
Hence the assault on established institutions, such as public broadcasters, churches, sporting associations, etc.
Hence the inevitable outcome of 40+ years of ‘Neoliberalism’: the massive uptick in distrust of gov’t (which is well-placed) and institutions
Nowhere is this more visible in the field of education, widely understood, because the history of the West’s ‘true’ accomplishments of relative prosperity for the masses and the curtailment of the power of the ‘opulent minority’ is no longer taught.
Look no further for explanations, I’d argue.
Western national states and societies are under attack because they were the only vehicles in recent memory, if not history, that managed to curtail the oligarchic forces seeking to dominate us.
Once one sees it this way, many other things start making ‘sense’, at least in an analytical way: what looks like concerted attacks on one or the other issue can be identified as being part and parcel of the attempted destruction of the only set of institutions that offers the possibility of credible resistance to the Globalist designs.
This is why the destruction of the West and its ‘White’ peoples must come first, as our societies are well-established; so long, we do have the nominal options of ‘democratic’ change in more or less well-ordered ways via elections.
This isn’t to say that Europeans should saddle up and save the world.
This isn’t to say that it is ‘our’ destiny to do so.
But I am saying that, given the relative weaknesses of extra-European societies, states, and institutions, there is only one halfway credible resistance. It is the Western Peoples—and the Globalists know it.
Hence ‘their’ undying hatred of ‘the West’.
I know it’s an ‘easy’ explanation for very complicated and complex issues, but I fail to see any other possibility to explain what is happening.
What do you think?
Post-Script
I found myself participating in a nice conference (on postal history) in Italy and, upon being asked by a friend of mine who teaches at a fancy-name place in the US Ivy League, I presented my above-’theory’.
I shall add he’s a ‘super-liberal, church-going Anglican’. He’s as far from being a ‘far right-winger™’ as anyone, and he totally bought my ‘theory’.
We had a very nice conversation coming out of this proposition, which also revolved around what to do about this—closing borders, trying to make people move back while integrating many of those who are already here (based on the consideration that they won’t leave anyways), and the like.
There are no quick and easy solutions, but I suppose that consideration of the rule of holes is warranted: stop digging (letting more foreigners in in an uncontrolled fashion) seems a good starting point.
This is a great article, thanks. Here are some alternate explanations, merely as an intellectual exercise:
1) It is a repeat of the divide and conquer strategy, so successful across millenia. If this is the true simple root of all we observe, then they do not 'hate' only white men, they also hate muslims, women, religions, the family, the rich, the poor, the gays, the elderly, basically any group they can wedge a profitable divide in. ( See Marx and Engels summary of subversion)
2) The psyops and funding for psyops of the past hundred years has truly escaped it's handlers, and the war on white men is an unplanned emergent property of other evils. (See any of the honest people documenting the budgets and clandestine operations of militaries on civilians. I have found Matthew Crawford of 'rounding the earth' to be a good exploration)
3) The parasitic models which have been growing more successful over the last hundred years (choose your preferred label for the model - disaster capitalism, the state, Military/pharma/censorship industrial complexes, centralised banking, organised crime, etc, etc.) have run out of hosts, and have turned on 'themselves'. They do not 'hate', they are simply parasites. (I guess Von Mises might be a good summary of this concept)
4) The decades of flouride in the water, vaccines injuries destroying cognition, glyphosates, social media, etc, etc, have reduced the collective cognitive powers of humans to such an extent that we are in a dark age of narcissism, reminiscent of the leaded petrol era, where critical thinking is a fraction of what it was and only emotions like hate can guide the damaged ones who are in charge of systems which were created for a different, more stable, type of human. (See Clare Patterson's work on lead's effects, Steven Patterson on dark ages, and maybe Children's Health Defense or Brownstone Institutes collations of the cognitive damages we have all been subjected to for decades)
5)A variant - Similar to your thesis, and MaryJane's comment, where Paedophiles, satanists, cultists, (or whatever secret group you prefer) permeate our systems to such an extent that they are actively weakening 'white men' merely to protect their own survival, not for any grander scheme. White men being the most organised, resource rich group with the most expectations of a less evil world. (See the Heffernan Report from Australia, Epstein's saga, or any data on child trafficking and sexual abuse to support this theory)
6) David Icke is right and intradimensional beings are harvesting Looosh, and they do not hate us any more than a farmer hates the cow he separates from her calf.
7) The Simulation Theorists are right and this is just the version of the simluation which suits whatever opaque goals it's creator has.
8) There has been a secret technological breakthrough which changes the game. Some sort of winner takes all leap in quantum computing, human control, nanotechnology, or weapons technology which has been interpreted as necessitating this war on everything good. (See David Hughes on anomolies in the Jabs, or Extrapolate from operations MK Ultra, Naomi, Gladio, etc.)
9) AI is more in control than we realise and it does hate humans and is orchestrating this destruction of the world, but not for the reasons you suggest. (See Alieza Yudhowsky or his critics, who collectively really only argue about the timeframe this happens)
10) We have reached a critical mass of humans on the planet, and such a divide between rulers and ruled that human life has taken a dramatic plunge in value. That plunge in value is not universally applied, it will take each subgroup of humans at varying times, and white men are merely among the earliest.
Hmm, the only place to totally curtail oligarchic forces was actually USSR creating a very egalitarian society, especially post WWII. There is an argument that its existence was also the main reason why western oligarchs had to share their prosperity with lower classes, out of fear of the "communist plague" and resorted to immense efforts to destroy the socialist bloc (why do it if it was so bad and inefficient, why would you want to prevent your enemy from destroying itself?) While USSR and the socialist block existed, there was a constant need to prove that "life is better on the other side". Once the enemy was destroyed and there was no need to compete, there is no need to keep its own populace happy and well-fed, so gloves are off. And as for perversions and hatred, Western Europe / US is essentially experiencing now what Russia went through during the early stages of the bolshevik revolution with devastating results. It could be that "they" hate everyone who they perceive to be strong and having potential to challenge their power, as the methods are definitely not limited to the white western world ("white male" seems to have the strongest potential, hence the hatred).