Remember that time in mid-December when we last spoke about that one incident (it’s always single incidents) when one of the but two alleged mass rapists of a 12yo girl in Vienna went free?

That court date ended with the acquittal of one of the two (out of 17 alleged rapists) and the postponement of the sentencing in the other case to early January 2025, which has now happened.

The gist of these hearings is summarised as follows:

[A] 12yo girl was raped by one of the two accused, which she stated credibly in late November. In early December, however, the second of the two accused alleged rapists is acquitted as both the victim’s claims are no longer deemed credible enough. And that comes after police and the prosecution, according to the case file as cited by the journos here, have established the veracity of the victim’s claims.

And this is where we move over, first, to a summary courtesy of the Kurier and then we’ll discuss some of the implications.

Translations, emphases, and [snark] mine. Oh, lest I forget, do note that the alleged perpetrator is always referred to as ‘the accused’ while the presumed victim is simply called ‘the girl’. The reporter is a woman.

12yo Girl Sexually Assaulted? ‘No’ from the Girl Not Enough for Guilty Verdict

By Michaela Rebenwein, Kurier, 7 Jan. 2025 [source; archived]

The 17-year-old pulls the hood of his winter jacket low over his face. Camera crews and photographers are already waiting for him in the courthouse. Accompanied by his father, he scurries round a corner to wait for his trial to begin on Tuesday [6 Jan. 2025].

It is already the second day of the trial against him at the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters. The boy is accused of rape. He is said to be one of the young men who allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in Vienna-Favoriten.

Extensive investigations

A total of 17 young men are being investigated. One has already been acquitted of the charges in court [see my above-linked piece].

When the contact between the Syrian defendant and the girl began, the boy was 15 and they kissed for the first time. The two exchanged their Snapchat data. On their second meeting, however, he lured the 12-year-old into a car park. Oral sex took place there, although the girl said she didn’t want to—the statements are similar so far.

This is what the accused says

I asked her several times. Then it was voluntary.

This is what the girl says

I said I didn’t want to several times. He grabbed my head. I saw no way out.

An expert determined that the victim suffered no permanent damage [well, gotta trust them experts™’]. This upsets the girl’s mother—who is following the trial—and lawyer Sascha Flatz: ‘Of course she's in a very bad way. She had to change her place of residence, friends, and school.’ Flatz is annoyed by ‘the contempt’ that the young man showed towards his client.

Chats

And he quotes from a chat history with a friend. ‘Fucking cunt’ [orig. Scheiß Nutte] is still one of the more polite terms.

‘The fact that he begged and tried to convince her was wrong. He should have accepted the no’, says the defendant’s lawyer. But the girl could have simply walked away, could have screamed for help [there was at least one other dude with the accused, possible up to 15 more], or bitten him, he explains. ‘She also sent nude pictures. That gave my client the wrong impression.’ [while I do see that point to a certain extent, there’s so many odd and plainly wrong things about this case: most likely, it will decrease the likelihood of any girl or woman suffering comparable instances, esp. in the various ‘immigrant communities’, now that they’ve seen how the judiciary treats this entire ‘#metoo’ thing].

They wanted to give the girl a symbolic 100 euros. The 17-year-old reaches into his trouser pocket, takes out two 50-euro notes and places them on Flatz’s table. For the girl’s mother, this is pure mockery.

The presiding judge, Martina Hahn, announces the verdict: acquittal (not final) for the 17-year-old. ‘We have two very young people here who have not been shown how to live sexuality.’ The accused gained his knowledge from the internet. ‘It often happens that you first say no and then let yourself be persuaded by tenderness.’ [‘the internet made me do it’ is about as insane and disgusting a—female, at that—judge could convey here]

It is also certain that both had sent each other videos of sexual acts in advance.

Why not ‘Rape’?

As I explored in the top-linked piece, that female journo™ has been on this case for some time, yet she misses quite a bit of stuff that went on—and for these notions, we turn to a few paragraphs from state media ORF Wien:

The defence lawyer countered that his client had ‘confessed to the facts’ and knew ‘that he had made a mistake’. However, it was not rape, but at most a violation of sexual self-determination within the meaning of Section 205a of the German Criminal Code. The young man had ‘begged’ for oral sex and in the end persuaded the girl to have it: ‘That was wrong’… The accused had exploited the girl’s ‘ego weakness’. It remained unclear during the trial why the victim had continued to send the 17-year-old nude pictures after the sex she had reported to the police. According to an expert opinion obtained from the renowned child and adolescent psychiatrist Gabriele Wörgötter, the girl does not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

And there you have it: the limits of bending of laws and minds has led to a situation where, I’d argue not unlike the current grooming gang debacle in the UK, the gov’t refuses to do its tasks, which is to uphold the laws and serve the people.

Imagine, for a moment, if the raped girl would have been of Moslem background—can you sense some ‘honour killings’ in the offing?

The judiciary, though, is pretty much on the side of technicalities here that may deserve consideration here and there, but the signal this sends is—shocking.

It’s de facto open season.

Oh, lest I forget: no piece I’ve seen actually bothered to mention that this wasn’t an individual judge reaching this conclusion; there was a jury of (lay) peers (Schöffen in Austrian legalese) who obviously couldn’t reach unanimity required for conviction.

All the facts of the matter aside, I find this notion also very troubling, because it shows the disrespect and wrongful understanding of sovereign citizen participation.

It’s Not a Single Instance

Background reporting by alt-media outlet Der Status noted the following (8 Jan. 2025, source):

Bottom Lines

My daughter is 12. I’m far from cool, detached, or level-headed on this one.

I suppose that, should people realise that ‘the system™’ won’t protect them—and let’s not mince words here: the local, ‘white’ (oh, how I hate this term) population will once more resort to self-justice.

A few years ago (pre-Covid), I was chatting with a friend who hails from the former GDR; musing about the likely future of our societies, she said point-blank: ‘civil war’, adding ‘but not in terms of, like, political factions as in Spain in the 1930s rather than groups of people banding together against each other’.

I find it ever more troublesome and hard to disagree.

Sure, not all immigrants are despicable people; many, in fact, came over to escape the hellholes they came from because of these exact despicable people.

They are now watching out suicidal empathy turn their perceived place of refuge into a version of their former shit-hole places.

I suppose that they are also the first ones to speak up, which to me is evidenced by the fact that voting for ‘far-right™’ factions like the FPÖ, AfD, and the like is not a taboo for them. It does shock the juste milieu in the left/far-left bubbles.

If the Europeans with a sense of dignity, shame, and, yes, honour, won’t get together with these more recent immigrants, it’s game over.