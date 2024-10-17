It started as a trickle in the early 2000s, and before too long, mass immigration has jumped the queue and became the number one issue in many western countries.

Before too long, public services and taxpayer-funded institutions begin to buckle under the shear weight of numbers; the first cracks to appear are ‘social services’ (transfer payments from those who pay taxes to those who don’t). Before too long, public schools are under immense pressure.

We note, in passing, the temporal ‘coincidence’ between what follows below and the consequences of the 2015/16 ‘migrant crisis™’.

For background to today’s posting, please revisit the below-provided link to a short piece that shows that over 50% of Vienna’s students don’t speak German as their first language:

With the federal election in the rearview mirror, ‘news™’ begins to ‘emerge™’: for months on end, the Austrian gov’t has lied about the massive budget deficit (until the election, the Finance Minister said all is well; he’s poised to become the new EU Commissioner for Migration).

The same was said about schools: all is well, there’s no shortage of teachers, and there are no problems—and now the papers are filled with POV pieces about burnt out teachers, the subsequent lack of qualified personnel in public schools, and many more issues, such as the one related below.

As always, translation and emphases mine, as are the [snarky comments].

Student Hits Teacher: Headmistress Unveils: ‘It's getting worse and worse’

By Christoph Engelmaier and Philipp Stewart, Kronen Zeitung, 15 Oct. 2024 [source]

School has only just started again, but conditions remain alarming. The head of a Viennese school is now breaking her silence and talking about violence, suspensions, and ‘Arab communities’.

The new school year started six weeks ago. But the problems and challenges have remained the same. The situation at compulsory schools [grades 1-9] in particular remains tense. This is also shown by a recent survey conducted by the teachers’ union among some of Vienna's 100 compulsory schools.

In an interview with the Krone, the headmistress of a middle school [grades 5-9, orig. Mittelschule] talks about the tough everyday life in her job. She wishes to remain anonymous. The fear of consequences [by her employer, the Austrian gov’t] and reprisals [by whom? the ‘Arab communities’?] is too great. Over 800 children and young people are taught at her school, which is located in a district with a particularly high proportion of immigrants [I suppose we are to read ‘between the lines’ here: that area is filled with ‘the wrong’ kind of immigrants]. Between 80-85% of all school-aged kids here do not speak German as their mother tongue [Springfield, Ohio, you’re not alone].

756 Suspensions

In the 2023/24 school year, a total of 756 suspensions took place in Vienna, most of them in middle schools. That number has fallen by 7%.

‘Arab communities are a challenge’

There are always difficulties, especially with Syrian families, reports the headmistress. Most of them don’t speak any German at all, adding:

The Arab communities are a real challenge for us at the moment.

There has always been immigration, but this is something completely different [let that sink in for a moment: there was virtually no such in-migration before the 2000s; why don’t these people speak German at least perfunctorily?]. Video interpreters are needed for every conversation with the parents. But who bears the costs for this? The Education Directorate refers to the Ministry of Education. Exact figures could not be provided in response to a Krone enquiry.

Then the headmistress, who previously worked as a teacher for 27 years, describes a particularly blatant case. There is a 13-year-old boy at her school who is only in grade 1 [which one starts at age 6]. Everyone suffers because of him—classmates, parents, teachers and therefore also the climate in the class. He has already shown his ten-year-old classmates mobile phone videos with pornographic content.

First-Year Student (13) Suspended for the Third Time

This very boy has now been suspended for the third time—for four weeks. A few days ago, he verbally abused a teacher, followed by a physical attack. ‘If it had just been verbal abuse, it wouldn’t have been enough for a suspension. The school is getting worse and worse,’ says the headmistress.

Reality has Caught up with Vienna’s Schools

Children re-enact executions in the classroom. A teacher forbids reading from the Bible out of consideration for people of other faiths. And then there is a mother who hands her child’s primary school teacher a burka. In yet other classes, orderly lessons are out of the question when a story involves domestic pigs—or a rainbow. Entire pages could be filled [I believe this is the ‘money paragraph’, esp. as this is also what I’m hearing through my own channels].

These are reports from classes in Vienna—from teachers who are actually dedicated to educating and imparting knowledge to our children. More and more often, however, they have to deal with such abuses. It is not uncommon for them to be heavily criticised when they report on them: teachers are labelled ‘liars’ [which shows the political problems resulting from weaponised migration and the school board’s inability to recognise reality]. Many remain silent. The fear of reprisals from parents and from within their own ranks is too great. It is the job of the Krone to listen and protect these courageous teachers [note that the Krone was all-in on the modRNA poison and death juice].

Nevertheless, some teachers dare to come forward, such as the Floridsdorf headmaster Christian Klar or Krone columnist Susanne Wiesinger. Both no longer want to remain silent about the abuses in schools. Klar said in an interview regarding the publication of his book:

We need rules and must have the courage to separate those who disrupt the system from mainstream schools. And it’s not just a question of violence. A large proportion of children do not fulfil the criteria for school readiness. Many of them can’t tie their shoes or hold a pencil.

Bottom Lines

This is all so sad, and it’s not about preservation of the ‘purity’ of the ‘autochthonous’ population.

This is about the sudden, massive, and sustained increase of in-migration since around the turn of the millennium:

No-one who has a functioning brain cell left couldn’t put 1+1 together and arrive at the proximate root cause of these problems.

In many ways, things will get worse before too long: with officials now projecting a further 1.5m migrants to arrive in Austria alone in the next decade, the future of the country looks like: Lebanon (see here for some picture postcards from the 1960s and 1970s).

I expect such stories to be appearing more frequently, with more discussions in the public—but no changes to any of the policies underwriting the causes.

Remember the Covid shenanigans in terms of vaccination (sic) passports and travel restrictions? If you’d click on the above-provided link, you’ll see that during the WHO-declared, so-called ‘Pandemic™’, in-migration continued apace. Yet, legacy media was full with horror stories about ‘the unvaccinated’ and ‘imported infections’ while entire cities from the Middle East arrived with no questions asked.

Before too long, the sustained nature of these migration pressures will overwhelm gov’t services:

That won’t mean taxes will go down; they will go up, of course, with ‘climate change™’ being often cited as the reason for tax hikes, with ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ following a close second.

In the meantime, the left-leaning middle class has put their kids in private schools or left the hot spots they once cherished for cheap rental prices (I’m looking at you, Kreuzberg in Berlin or the Yppenplatz quarter in Vienna) and ‘diversity’—by which these people mean ‘ethnic food’.

The most likely outcome is more polarisation, this time along ethnic/racial lines peppered with confessional/religious sentiments.

It won’t end well, and the most likely consequence will be an uptick in street violence, incl. no-go zones (like in many French suburbs).

Politicians and many in legacy media will continue to downplay these developments, yet if the above-mentioned pieces—I’m using the plural as the article above isn’t, by far, the only one such example—are any indication, until it is too late.

I do think that given the numbers—over half of Vienna’s school-aged kids don’t speak German as their first language—it is already too late there.

Epilogue

Vienna has fallen.

Reality will eventually catch up with the rest of the country, and I suppose the one sane thing to—call it the rule of holes, if you will—is to stop letting even more migrants into the country.

I suppose that stringent restrictions on population movement—i.e., tying residency and work permits to specific areas—could be used to somewhat ‘soften’ (sic) the blow while leading, without doubt, to increased de facto ghettoisation and the formalisation of migrant quarters.

This should, ideally, be accompanied by drastic cut-backs to ‘aid’ to migrants, incl. formal demands to pay back funds for infractions, heavy fines for transgressions, and the like. I’m not naive enough to believe that meaningful sums will be paid, but it might reduce the incentive to come to Austria or to stay.

Finally, I suppose that politics and media discourse should make a U-turn, declare the situation in the nation’s capital (!!!) a major disaster and start addressing the issue.

(I won’t hold my breath for all the animal-loving lefties to consider banning the disgusting ways and means to render food ‘halal’ and, by extension, also ‘kosher’. Are insects ‘halal’, by the way?)

Failure isn’t an option: earlier this week, the streets of some German cities were once more filled with Moslems demanding the imposition of Sharia law: there’s plenty of places where this is the place.

If I’d be in charge, I’d gladly pay for one-way tickets.

And if you’re still in doubt, please watch this short clip of the United Arab Emirate’s foreign minister:

Lest I forget, once ‘even’ legacy media notices something, the problem is already too big to ignore.

Arguably, it might be too late to fix.