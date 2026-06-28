Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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WitchPHD's avatar
WitchPHD
2h

Point taken, I was last in Russia in '19. The vistas in Moscow were impressive, yet only a few hundred miles east of there looked like Detroit.

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1 reply by epimetheus
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WitchPHD
2h

Perhaps, the folks that pine for the DDR days should look towards Russia as an example. Not the St. Petersburg to Moscow economy, but the "bywater" cities such as Ekatinburg or Volvograd as examples of how it could've played out.

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1 reply by epimetheus
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