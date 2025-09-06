Die Fackel 2.0

Martin Bassani
3h

Both Left and Right lead us toward ever greater concentration of both economic and political power, with the inevitable dystopian future. The political space defined by Left and Right is utterly synthetic, framing out the allowable thought space in service of the forces behind BlackRock and such. The System can afford for us to appear radical within that controlled space. These politicos stand for either nothing or very little of any positive consequences for the rest of us. I believe her tattoos symbolize the meaningless nature of the political system. Politicos exist to provide the “democratic” sheen onto their service to the imperial masters. More weapons! Yes, Sir! More uncontrolled immigration! Yes, Sir! More wars! Yes, Sir! And so it goes on and on. The circularity of bullshit!

Political systems always represent the elites. What we are witnessing now is a result of the total divergence of the interests of those elites and the interests of the rest of us. No convergence points. A total disconnect. This is why the current political systems cannot deliver. These political systems are anachronisms, no longer needed. To be replaced with something “new and improved” and “safe and effective”.

Rikard
5h

"One of your housing policy demands is to nationalise all real estate companies with more than 3,000 apartments."

Cue all real estate companies using the grace period before such a law goes into effect, to re-organise into the needed number of companies within a corporation, each company owning 2,999 apartments each.

She reminds me of Kaja Kallas. Blinkered and arrogant in the way you can only be after being ushered into positions of influence that you haven't earned, and where your subconscious realisation of this (an inverse of the so-called 'impostor syndrome') prevents you from self-analysis and realisation that you have been promoted to your "natural level of incompetence".

Meanwhile, women in "patriarchal societies" and women who made their careers before the 1990s, are not like this - because they had to prove they were good enough, or better.

Same as any man trying for a career in any organisation.

Which is why they are thriving and we are failing.

