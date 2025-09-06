Today, I do have a veritable gem for you—a leading politico™ of Germany’s Die Linke™ (yes, that is the successor of the GDR’s former ruling party SED) declaring, somewhat proudly, the following:

‘That in the GDR, tis wasn’t socialism’

Now, to set up this piece properly, I’d like to briefly introduce the person who claimed this: Heidi Reichinnek. From her (English) Wikipedia profile, we learn:

Heidi Reichinnek (born 19 April 1988) is a German politician and Member of the Bundestag for the left-wing party Die Linke. Since 2024, she has been serving as the Leader of Die Linke in the Bundestag, alongside Sören Pellmann.

She’s among the most clicked-on politico™ in Germany, and her social media presence is quite astounding given that Die Linke came in with a vote share of 8.8% in February’s Bundestag election.

Unlike most other politicos™, Ms. Reichinnek actually worked outside Politics™ before getting elected to the Bundestag in 2021: first as a researcher in some MFA-funded research project on the Middle East (2013-15) before working on refugee issues (2015-20); in the year before entering the Bundestag (2021), she worked for the Lutheran Youth Charity (Evangelisches Jugendwerk), although she has since left the Protestant denomination. Her academic interests lay in Islamism, Salafism (that would be the Saudi brand of Wahabism), and the impact of modernisation on Islamic societies.

Needless to say, her positions™ incl. the usual tropes found among left™-wingers, and the range from calls for Islamist-Socialist unity of purpose (a position she since, reportedly, abandoned because, well, things changed), the full-scale nationalisation of the Deutsche Bahn (which is already state-owned, and when asked, Ms. Reichinnek clarified that they should be a non-profit), and called billionaires a ‘threat to democracy’, to say nothing about families and the environment.

She’s also heavily tattooed, and among these, a tattoo of Rosa Luxemburg and her dictum ‘Your “order” is built on sand’ is found. As reported by N-TV a bit earlier this year, this is what Ms. Rechinnek said about her tattoos:

‘My personal history can also be seen on my skin’, Reichinnek is quoted as saying. As an example, she cites the portrait of the socialist Rosa Luxemburg, murdered in 1919, that adorns her arm. Which one? The left arm, of course. ‘She is my role model. She was persecuted, oppressed, and imprisoned because of her political views, but she always retained her humanity’, Reichinnek says.

That quote—is partial; here’s the full quote as written by Ms. Luxemburg in January 1919:

‘Order reigns in Berlin!’ You stupid henchmen! Your ‘order’ is built on sand. Tomorrow the revolution will already ‘raise itself with a rattle’ and announce with fanfare, to your terror: I was, I am, I will be.

For further reading, I direct you towards the (so far) two-part account of the German Revolutions of 1918/19:

And with these preliminaries set, let’s turn to Ms. Reichinnek’s musings about Really Existing Socialism in the German Democratic Republic, c. 2025.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Heidi Reichinnek: ‘That in the GDR, tis wasn’t socialism’

By Martin Debes and Miriam Hollstein, Stern, 3 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

In an interview with Stern magazine, Left Party parliamentary group leader Heidi Reichinnek talks about her East German origins, the nationalisation of corporations, and what she discusses with AfD voters.

[Stern] Ms. Reichinnek, do you find naked mole rats beautiful?

[Reichinnek] Of course! We have some at our zoo in Osnabrück. I love looking at them.

[Stern] And that's why you use the animal for one of your advertising stickers?

[Reichinnek] I’m for body positivity. That means: everyone is beautiful, so of course a naked mole rats are too. They’re very sweet animals.

[Stern] And they have another advantage: naked mole rats have reduced sensitivity to pain.

[Reichinnek] Oh, I didn’t know that. Interesting [what a super-weird intro, but, then again, it fits perfectly well with the borderline insanity masquerading as leftie™ politics].

[Stern] Do female politicians have to be like that: reduced sensitivity to pain?

[Reichinnek] That affects everyone involved in politics, especially women [I have no idea how I would have answered that stupid question, but perhaps pointing to the journos’™ absurd and utterly repugnant insinuations agains equality (of the sexes), allegedly a core value of the Left™]. The attacks we [her pronouns are royal, it would seem] receive are truly outrageous: insults, denigration, devaluation of intellect, or appearance. There are also very specific sexual innuendo or threats like: ‘I hope you meet someone on your way home…’ [to state it as clearly as I can: I’m against political violence, but as a public persona, esp. an elected (sic) politico™, you’d have to endure these comments].

[Stern] Do you also receive death threats?

[Reichinnek] I get everything you can imagine. I consider myself reasonably robust, but I couldn’t handle it without my team [in that single sentence, Ms. Reichinnek tells everybody that she’s thoroughly unqualified as a public servant, let alone a member of the Bundestag: while no man or woman is an island, she just stated, for the record, that without her team, she can’t function as a representative].

‘I had a severe migraine’

[Stern] There was a lot of hostility when you couldn’t answer factual questions about housing policy, a central left-wing issue [so much for the ‘denigration of intellect’ lament from a moment ago: personally, I didn’t think the journos™ would go there…], on ZDF’s ‘Markus Lanz’ show—and instead said you had a migraine.

[Reichinnek] My mistake was going on the show that day. I had a severe migraine and had to take medication to cope [orig. ich hatte schwere Migräne und musste Medikamente nehmen, um das auszuhalten; didn’t her team prep her properly, e.g., ‘don’t go if you have a migraine’; note the knee-jerk reaction] Then came the question…

[Stern] …how many rental apartments there are in Germany.

[Rechinnek] And I said I didn’t know the number at the moment, but that it wasn’t relevant to the topic [of housing policy, mind you]. It was about the rent cap [orig. Mietbremse, i.e., the proposed gov’t intervention into private rental contracts]. Those were just school exam-type questions designed to embarrass me [which they did].

[Stern] A real shitstorm ensued because of your ignorance; many saw the migraine as an excuse.

[Reichinnek] It’s not ignorance not to have every detail at your fingertips at all times, especially when you’re feeling down [now: how would the talking head know that?]. If you put your mind to it, anyone can be embarrassed by detailed questions. Aside from that: I also received a lot of positive feedback for being open about my condition, because it's an illness that affects many, especially women. And many found the moderator’s style inappropriate [that’s a separate issue].

[Stern] One of your housing policy demands is to nationalise all real estate companies with more than 3,000 apartments. According to its platform, the Left wants to ‘overcome the capitalist system of exploitation’. Why don’t you say: we want to nationalize everything?

[Reichinnek] We are committed to democratic socialism. To a utopia that we can achieve in stages [not to put too much lipstick on that particular pig, these stages of development were introduced (by Karl Kautsky) at the moment the SPD, at the 1906 Mannheim Convention, decided to play along with what they called ‘bourgeois parliamentarism’ and stopped advocating for a Socialist revolution; in short: the SPD joined the Fabian Society’s aims and means]. And a first step towards that would be to return public services to public ownership: housing, transportation, health, education [remember that most of esp. transportation, healthcare, and education is already state-run; what we’re talking here is—private car and real estate ownership is to be abolished]. And we want to redistribute wealth [care to imagine the tax levels that exist already?] instead of just managing poverty. That doesn’t work with a few adjustments.

[Stern] So, socialism. It didn’t really work in the past, did it?

[Reichinnek] Well, that in the GDR, tis wasn’t socialism. Not the way my party envisions it [two things: first, what, then, was the GDR’s system? I mean, the state’s name was German Democratic Republic, and its protagonists professed for decades to be ‘building the first socialist state on German soil’; but such levels of disingenuous hand-waiving (note the absence of any arguments) and ignorance are part of the game here; second, let’s not forget that Ms. Reichinnek’s party, Die Linke, is the grandchild of the GDR’s ruling party, the Socialist Unity Party, or Sozialistische Einheitspartei (SED); what she’s retorting here isn’t merely ignorant blablabla (lies), but an Orwellian distortion of reality, for fuck’s sake, the SED—and from 2007 onwards, Die Linke, too—is using the same building, the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus, as party HQ].

[Stern] We don’t just mean the GDR. We mean all attempts at socialism, including so-called democratic socialism [here, I do fault the Stern journos™ for not pressing Ms. Reichinnek on the GDR’s achievements and legacy].

[Reichinnek] Once again: we want to change the economic system, not overthrow the political system [more inane declarations without any substance, that is, except for yet another (re)affirmation of the 1906 Mannheim Convention’s aims—which, by the way, led directly to the so-called Burgfrieden of July 1914 (the SPD joining the war-party), which led to the fracturing, after a few years, of the SPD into a pro-war/army majority (Mensheviks, if you like) and the anti-war/communist minority, known as Spartakus (Bolsheviks), which incl., ironically, Rosa Luxemburg—now, I’m quite certain that Ms. Reichinnek knows that part of history, which renders her disingenuous sloganeering extra-disgusting and depraved]. Other parties like the AfD want to abolish democracy! [plus the expectable name-calling].

‘Capitalism is not protected by the Basic Law’

[Stern] The AfD, like the Left Party, is committed to democracy in its platform [that was quite unexpected, I do admit it].

[Reichinnek] A lot can be written into a platform. There is more than enough evidence that the AfD is working against our free and democratic constitutional order, not least of all in its classification by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. We stand firmly on the foundation of the Basic Law. Our goal is democratic socialism, and I emphasize time and again: capitalism is not protected by the Basic Law [that is true, and neither is socialism enshrined anywhere; in addition, let’s not forget that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or Verfassungsschutz, is also a kind of domestic intel/spy agency under the direction of the Minister of the Interior].

[Stern] Where the Left Party has governed or still governs, there is no evidence of a move toward socialism. Isn’t that a contradiction? [lol, I like that kind of trolling]

[Reichinnek] We try to achieve that which is achievable at a given point in time, however small the steps may be. That’s why we assumed government responsibility in Thuringia and Berlin. And that’s why we co-govern in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen.

[Stern] Both state governments voted in the Bundesrat for the amendment to the Basic Law that allows for unlimited military spending. Isn’t that, too, a contradiction?

[Reichinnek] Yes. I can partly understand the arguments of the comrades in government [raison d’état, anyone?], but personally I would have made a different decision [I’m sure, which is also why you’re not in one of these governments, Ms. Reichinnek, and if you (she) doesn’t get that, it’s hopeless].

[Stern] The special fund [massive debt] with billions in investment for the states was only available as part of the military spending package. ‘The state first’: was that wrong?

[Reichinnek] The fact that the CDU/CSU and SPD linked these two things shows that they knew full well that this was the only way to gain approval, and not just from our states. The financial hardship in the municipalities is great. And as a former local politician, I can understand that. But the price for this—unlimited rearmament—was too high in my opinion. We’re working on this. It can’t happen again next time [doesn’t have to as that appropriation with unlimited military spending is already passed: either Ms. Reichinnek doesn’t understand how these things works (then she shouldn’t be in parliament) or she knows and says something else (in which case she shouldn’t be there either for lying)].

[Stern] Is that a threat?

[Reichinnek] Not at all. We need to communicate better with each other to find a common path. We’re certainly not the only party with different perspectives at the federal and state levels.

[Stern] The coalition is planning a fundamental reform of the debt ceiling [orig. Schuldenbremse]—and they need your votes to achieve a two-thirds majority. Are you willing to talk? [this is why I wrote that Ms. Reichinnek is either a moron or lying: that debt ceiling reform™ is only necessary due to the gov’t planning to spend massively on rearmaments—hence that question is really about whether Die Linke will, like the SPD in July 1914, become part of the pro-war camp]

[Reichinnek] You don’t have to ask me that question, but rather Friedrich Merz or Jens Spahn [why them? It’s about Die Linke’s vote]. We’ve always signalled that we are ready to talk. It’s obvious that the commission that's supposed to examine this now was only set up under pressure from the SPD, but the CDU/CSU has no interest in any outcome.

[Stern] There will be no reform?

[Reichinnek] So far, I see no indication that the CDU/CSU has any serious interest, neither in talks nor in real reform [I actually agree here: the CDU/CSU and SPD have one aim: procure more funding for the Bundeswehr, and they’ll try to do so by whatever means necessary—the only question here is: will Berlin achieve a new Burgfrieden? (personally, I think that this issue may well split Die Linke once again (Sahra Wagenknecht’s anti-war faction already left), rendering it near-impotent—which, perhaps ironically so, will render the AfD as the one big-tent anti-war faction)].

[Stern] Would the Left Party withhold its votes from the coalition candidates when the election of the constitutional judges comes up?

[Reichinnek] If anyone withheld their vote from coalition candidate Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, it was the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. That’s the only reason the election was cancelled, even though it was otherwise very poorly prepared. Because the coalition needs our votes in addition to the Greens to achieve a two-thirds majority…

[Stern] …if it doesn’t want to be dependent on the AfD.

[Reichinnek] Exactly. But the CDU leadership never talked to us. They simply thought, okay, the Left doesn’t want a judge elected with AfD votes. So they’ll go along with it [this is what Our Democracy™ means: vote along or else…]

‘The CDU has to decide’

[Stern] And you won’t do that?

[Reichinnek] The CDU and CSU’s approach is a complete disgrace. The perfectly normal democratic path would be to hold talks about judicial candidates in order to build majorities [doing so would have to include the AfD, which is, of course, anathema to the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition and the Green-Left opposition]. The CDU refuses to do that [while SPD, Greens, and Die Linke join in the refusal to talk to/with the AfD‚ which would be ‘the perfectly normal democratic path’, but I digress into pointing out the hypocrisy here]. At its core, this is a central question for the future of the country: the CDU has to decide where it wants to go. Is it eyeing a future minority government with the help of the AfD, or does it want to work with all Democrats, even on uncomfortable issues? The CDU must answer this and end the hypocrisy [ah, once again, it’s five minutes to 30 Jan. 1933 in Ms. Reichinnek’s estimation as she indicates, clearly, that it is the conservatives once more who will enable the Far-Right™: she’s so incredibly ignorant, it boggles the mind: ever heard of the three last gov’ts before Hindenburg appointed Hitler? Do check out the trajectories of the Weimar German gov’ts headed by Heinrich Brüning, Franz von Papen, and Kurt von Schleicher, all of whom ‘were appointed by President Paul von Hindenburg, and governed without the consent of the Reichstag’ from April 1930 to January 1933 (source); check out the footnote for ‘more’].

[Stern] You say the CDU/CSU must decide where it wants to go. We ask ourselves: where does the Left want to go? For example, with Ukraine: on the one hand, the attacked country should be able to defend itself. On the other hand, you oppose arms deliveries.

[Reichinnek] We wrestled with each other for a long time within the party and found a common ground. We want Germany to accept Russian deserters, support the Russian opposition, and confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs. At the same time, we are focusing on diplomacy, including China. Current developments show that the EU has pursued the wrong strategy and is now desperately trying to get to the negotiating table with Trump and Putin [that’s your take on the EU’s rapid descent into madness and militarism?].

[Stern] And if Vladimir Putin, as there is much evidence to suggest, is just stalling Trump: how is Ukraine supposed to defend itself?

[Reichinnek] This war has now lasted three and a half years. It has long been clear that neither Russia nor Ukraine can win it. Therefore, it is good that steps are finally being taken toward a diplomatic solution, even if they are small [at this point, I submit to you that Ms. Reichinnek has firmly departed reality].

‘I personally reject boycotts in principle.’

[Stern] Do you also tell the Ukrainians that? Have you ever visited the war-torn country?

[Reichinnek] No. But Dietmar Bartsch, for example, was there with Gerhard Trabert. Both of them not only brought a urgently needed skin transplant device to Ukraine, but also gave us impressive accounts of their experiences afterwards. Sören Pellmann had also planned to travel to Ukraine; I wanted to go to Israel and Palestine. This wasn’t possible at the time due to the escalation.

[Reichinnek] Perhaps you wouldn’t be welcome in Israel either. The most recent Left Party congress adopted the Jerusalem Declaration, which legitimises a boycott of goods from Israel.

[Stern] That’s your interpretation [reality]. That declaration only means that the BDS boycott movement is not automatically considered to be antisemitic. We don’t support BDS. I personally reject boycotts in principle [see, this is what you get if you bind yourself to majority decisions of a party congress; also, isn’t a self-professed Democratic Socialist bound to such decisions by a majority of delegates? Setting aside any name-calling, how and why TF does someone like Ms. Reichinnek—an extra-incompetent flip-flopper with an authoritarian personality (muahahaha, pun intended) get to lecture everybody about her utopian visions of, well, Democratic Socialism?]

[Stern] Be that as it may, that doesn’t absolve you from the suspicion that you tolerated antisemitism in your party [muahahahahaha, well played, Stern journos™]

[Reichinnek] I reject that [reality]. There is anti-Semitism in this society, and therefore it also exists on the Left [that’s actually a true and sensible comment, but then again, a broken clock is also right twice a day]. But we will not tolerate it. We acknowledge Israel’s right to exist [that’s another absurdity that has no grounds in int’l law: countries exist and are recognised to exist by other countries—if Israel has a right to exist, it may be a moral claim deriving from the terrible legacy of WW2], condemn Hamas’s terrorist act [that’s easy to do: what about the ongoing atrocities vs. the population of Gaza and the West Bank?], and demand the release of all hostages. And we demand an end to the war in Gaza, which violates international law, and an end to occupation and illegal settlement construction. A peace process must end with a fair two-state solution. This, and nothing else, is the party’s line [fine, care to share your thoughts as to how to get there?].

[Stern] And if a member of the federal executive board posts a map online that clearly shows Palestine as including Israel?

[Reichinnek] Then that contradicts this line. And we have made that very clear [there’s nothing to gain for anyone in these stupid games concerning the Israel-Palestine quagmire].

‘I am an Ossi ’ [East German]

[Stern] Ms. Reichinnek, you come from Saxony-Anhalt and live in Lower Saxony. Are you an Ossi (East German), a Wessi (West German)—or a Wossi (West-East German)?

[Reichinnek] I am an Ossi (East German). East Germany has shaped me [this, too, is super-stupid: Ms. Reichinnek was born in 1988, i.e., less than a year before the GDR began to disappear: if anything, she is peddling an identity that’s largely imagined and self-serving, for she lived virtually all her live in ‘re-unified’ Germany]

[Stern] How much does it pain you that the AfD is portraying itself as the new Eastern party?

[Reichinnek] Not at all, because it’s not true. It pains me that so many East Germans put their trust in the AfD, even though this party clearly pursues policies that go against their interests. I’ll say it clearly: we are the only Eastern party. Because we, beyond propaganda and populism, identify the special situation of East Germans and also develop proposals for solutions.

[Stern] That was a long time ago. In terms of membership structure, you’re now a Western party, which collapsed in the East in the state elections [ouch, but then again, it also serves to show, once more, how delusional Die Linke is]

[Reichinnek] We are a pan-German party with two East German parliamentary group leaders, and we’re also doing significantly better in the polls. It’s true: the Left Party had somewhat lost sight of the East for a while. Especially ahead of state elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania next year, we need a clear focus on the East again.

[Stern] In the last federal election, more than 37 per cent of voters in Saxony-Anhalt voted for the AfD. Do you know any of them?

[Reichinnek] Of course. I meet them at their doorsteps and at information stands.

Colourful spirit and colourful skin: Reichinnek attends the Christopher Street Day in Leipzig [note that the pamphlet she’s holding reads: ‘All together—to the barricades! The Left’]

[Stern] And do you also talk to them?

[Reichinnek] Yes, absolutely. That’s my goal: to talk, to advertise, to convince. I firmly believe that many AfD voters can be won back [perhaps by pursuing different policies?]. Many don’t even know what the AfD platform means for them. If Alice Weidel wants to abolish the solidarity surcharge [orig. Solidaritätszuschlag, or Soli, a federal levy imposed in 1991/95 to finance the reconstruction of the former GDR], that only benefits the richest ten per cent. If the AfD opposes a minimum wage of 15 euros, that primarily harms eastern Germany because wages are significantly lower there.

[Stern] How much of the GDR is still in you?

[Reichinnek] The GDR is on my birth certificate [are you saying now that these aspects of one’s identity may be biological?]. Otherwise, I’ve taken a few things with me, the different coexistence of men and women, for example.

[Stern] Your parents both worked in the GDR, but were never in the SED, but in the church. How often do you argue about political issues?

[Reichinnek] Hardly. My parents support me, as they always have. They share many of the Left’s demands. But they also say that the GDR didn’t work. They don’t want it back. And neither do we.

[Stern] What do your parents think of your tattoos?

[Reichinnek] They’re okay with them, but their enthusiasm is limited.

[Stern] What tattoo are you planning next?

[Reichinnek] A stack of books, because I love reading. And a hyaena. Another beautiful animal.

Bottom Lines

As painful as this was, it’s a wonderful and very telling example of the disingenuous nature of Left™ politicos™—and the putrefaction of legacy media.

While I acknowledge that the two Stern journos™ actually asked a few quite hard-hitting questions, when Ms. Reichinnek answered very stupid things, they never pressed her on them. The same goes for the identity-related absurdities, but I suppose that’s par for the course.

As regards the many historical inaccuracies, I am reduced to eye-rolling and laughter, especially as Ms. Reichinnek decried that she suffers abuse and criticism, in particular ‘devaluation of intellect’. As a history professor, I submit that she hasn’t gotten nearly enough such criticism given her level of ignorance. But I digress.

The main problem here is that she’s among the most popular and widely-watched politicos™ of the Left in Germany, and she’s also very much shameless to show her ignorance to get a few seconds of legacy media attention. As cringe-worthy as her insane commentary may be, there are a few very telling passages that are well worth discussing here in more detail.

To do so, a few lines from Marx and Engels’ Communist Manifesto (1848) are particularly illuminating in my view:

The distinguishing feature of Communism is not the abolition of property generally, but the abolition of bourgeois property. But modern bourgeois private property is the final and most complete expression of the system of producing and appropriating products, that is based on class antagonisms, on the exploitation of the many by the few. In this sense, the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.

These passages, found in ‘Chapter II: Proletarians and Communists’, do two things:

they conflate so-called ‘bourgeois’ and ‘private’ property as if they were the same

thus follows the aim of ‘abolition of private property’

To understand what Ms. Reichinnek and her ilk are advocating, a few more lines from Marxists.org, in particular its ever-helpful Glossary, are in order:

Bourgeois Society (or “capitalism”) …The ruling class in bourgeois society is the bourgeoisie, who own the means of production as Private Property, despite the fact that the productive forces have become entirely socialised and operate on the scale of the world market. The producing class in bourgeois society is the proletariat, a class of people who have nothing to sell but their capacity to work; since all the means of production belong to the bourgeoisie, workers have no choice but to offer their labour-power for sale to the bourgeoisie.

I’d go for the following: if we’d read this literally, the bourgeoisie would be the transnational owners of capital, both natural (i.e., people like Mark Zuckerberg or Bill Gates) and legal persons, such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, as well as investment banks and corporations. With the exception of family-owned businesses, the bourgeoisie in a strictly Marxian-Leninist sense has been thoroughly de-humanised (pun intended).

And that latter sentiment means—that unless you’re the legal person going by the name of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street or a natural person like Mr. Zuckerberg or Gates, you’re a part of the proletariat. And if you are, your part of the true™ humanism as peddled by the disciples of Marx, Engels, and their ilk.

So far, so good—but what would that stance imply for Ms. Reichinnek’s views?

Most of the AfD’s voters, as per her own denigrating commentary, are also part of the proletariat, then, although Ms. Reichinnek and her party fail to explain clearly why these AfD voters should vote for Die Linke. Maybe the hoi poilloi is too stupid to understand this?

Finally, let’s conclude on the entire Democratic Socialism nonsense—for Die Linke’s empty rhetoric and intellectual-moral bankruptcy is fully exposed by their vote in favour of massive armaments spending.

That, however, is nothing new in the experience of the German left:

It is worth remembering that it was on the occasion of the SPD convention in Mannheim in 1906 when the party leadership moved ‘into’ the bourgeois system by denouncing the possibility of revolutionary change. This momentous change—remember: Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels envisioned the World Revolution to emanate from Germany, which was the most thoroughly industrialised economy and society before 1914—led none other than Max Weber (1864-1920), master-analyst of Modernity and its discontents, to say the following:

I would very much liked it to take our German princes with me to the gallery at the Mannheim Party Congress and show them what the assembly was like down below. I had the impression that the Russian socialists, who were sitting there as mere spectators, threw their hands up in horror at the sight of this party, which they regarded as ‘revolutionary’ in the serious sense of the term, which they worshipped as the most powerful cultural achievement in Germany, and as the bearer of a tremendous revolutionary future for the whole world—and in which the ponderous innkeeper’s face, the petty-bourgeois physiognomy, so dominated: There was no talk of revolutionary enthusiasm, and instead a lame, phrase-like nagging, and complaining debate and wailing occurred in place of that Catilinarian energy of enthusiasm [Weber actually wrote Glaube, i.e., faith] which they were accustomed to at their own meetings. (Max Weber, ‘Diskussionsrede bei den Verhandlungen des Vereins für Sozialpolitik in Magdeburg 1907 über Verfassung und Verwaltungsorganisation der Städte’ in Max Weber: Gesammelte Aufsätze zur Soziologie und Sozialpolitik, ed. Marianne Weber, Tübingen, 1988, p. 407-12, at 407; my translation and emphases.)

Thus, when push came to shove, the SPD, firmly embedded in the bourgeois system, voted in favour of war financing: an internal vote showed a tally of 96 for, as opposed to 14 MPs who remained true to their convictions. From 4 August 1914 onwards, in every single vote in the Reichstag, the entire parliamentary SPD voted with the government, including Karl Liebknecht (later one of the leading Communist in November 1918) and renowned (fake) anti-war agitator Hugo Haase. There was but one party line: ‘We shall not desert the fatherland in the hour of danger.’ It was easy, then, for Wilhelm II, to state: ‘I know no parties anymore, only Germans!’

This is what Die Linke did, once more, in 2025.

It’s like Marx himself wrote in the opening lines of his The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon (1852):

Hegel remarks somewhere[*] that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.

If the GDR was the tragedy of Democratic Socialism made in Germany, what we’re witnessing these days is its farcical reprisal.