ExcessDeathsAU
Mar 18, 2024

If you want to see what happens when a government pays people to have children, look no futher than Australia's 'baby bonus.' People were given thousands in cash payments per newborn. It didn't really work no matter how high they set the payments, so now they are flooding the country with unsustainable levels of immigration crating a massive humanitarian crisis.

As the other commenter said - it's a function of urbanisation. Australia is highly urbanised and we are the mice in the experiment now.

Irena
Mar 18, 2024Edited

Eh. If you have high levels of urbanization, you will get low birth rates. There are a few urban hellholes out there (Gaza comes to mind) that have high birth rates. Now show me an urban non-hellhole (anywhere in the world) that has high birth rates. (And birthrates are dropping even in the hellholes.) Cities have never been able to reproduce themselves and have been able to grow only due to immigration. Back in the bad ol' days, it was because children kept dying of disease (cities were notoriously unsanitary). Nowadays, people just don't make babies. If you force them to, you get Romania-style disasters. I really don't think it's a coincidence that of all the, lemme see, presidents, prime ministers, heads of police (secret and otherwise), etc. etc. from the former Eastern Block, the dude who implemented that particular disaster was the only one facing a firing squad after 1989. When you force people to have children that they don't want to have, it turns out badly. Very badly. Just ask the Romanians. And non-punitive subsidies have only a small and non-lasting effect.

I don't pretend to know exactly why this is, but I suspect part of it is a mammalian instinctual reaction against overcrowding. BTW, someone just posted about this in a comment on another 'stack:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioral_sink

Those selfish mice (ahem).

As for mass immigration: that'll just push native birthrates down even further. Obviously. And it would seem that long life expectancy does that, too. Especially the long *sick* life expectancy, i.e. the amount of time people spend alive, but with significant health problems (and therefore unable to work, no matter what the official retirement age may be). After all, those old dependents compete with babies (including the unborn ones) for resources. Pensioners vote. Babies (especially the unborn ones) do not. But no economy can survive as one giant nursing home, so expect life expectancy to drop, too. Democracy (what's left of it) is likely to go away, too. A country that consistently prioritizes the needs of the old over those of the young (which is what any democracy with an inverted age pyramid will inevitably end up doing) cannot survive very long.

