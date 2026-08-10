Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
4h

It's all about to extend the fraudulant money system of God's chosen psychopaths until they own everything and the rest nothing, as Klaws Swab said: By 2030 "you will own nothing and be happy" to die.

The King James Bible is the commercial script embedded in theology. It gives rights of ownership over land and people, it satisfies borrowing, credit and usury. It confuses the teaching of the Gospel by engineering everything outside yourself to be more important than mastery of self. It aggrandises race built on religious belief and sanctions a god outside of self as superior to who you are. This birthed Johannism or inner circle Templarism into the European mind.

Livestream 9 August 2026.pages - Usury-Creed.pdf - https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Usury-Creed.pdf

Sunday livestream 9 August 2026 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A05lLv40VUo

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1 reply by epimetheus
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
5h

the dealers in second hand construction machinery will be delighted by the dramatic drop in prices of said machinery as a consequence of lots of smaller construction companies being forced to close shop.

the machinery will find a willing market in less developed countries, rendering the exercise of saving the earth by reduction of emissions by the decommissioning of said machines completely futile.

and in the meantime norway will of course continue to sell its fossil fuels to the rest of europe....

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