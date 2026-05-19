Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard
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There's a very simple solution making "everyone" happy:

Boliden creates a sub-contractor that hires another (created) sub-contractor based in India, employing Indians on work-permit VISAs, having Norwegian politicians on the board.

This is an easy sell to the media, for bovious reason.

Meanwhile, the final sub-contractor hires the real Boliden-personnel needed, as consultants to do/supervise the actual job being done.

This is basically what every major Green Grift has done here for two decades now (Northvolt, Stegra, Preemraff, Nuon, many others).

Another issue for Norway is this: the nation has a long history of being difficult to do large-scale business with/in, due to politics. Norway was, and still is to this day called by some business-people here in Sweden: "the last Soviet outpost", meaning the Norwegian polity seems bent on making it difficult for private businesses to flourish.

Given how corporatist Sweden is, that is saying something.

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