I couldn’t resist doing the below piece—it’s just to hare-brainedly stupid to pass: imagine, if you will (could) believing all the Green™ agit-prop, invest around 1b euros to perform some updates to a zinc production plant, and get pilloried by the same Green™ apostles who talked you into doing this in the first place: welcome to Norway, c. 2026.

To fully grasp what’s going on, the all-upgraded smelting plant is breaking the law as heavy metals, sulphur dioxide, and mercury, among other things, are routinely spilled into the environment while the gov’t agencies who congratulate themselves for fostering (and in part subsidising) these extravaganzas first refuse to consider enforcing the law and, since local media reported™ on these issues, slapped a miniature fine™ on the operators of the plant, that is, provided they don’t fix the problems by 1 Sept. 2026: welcome to Norway, c. 2026, too.

So, the below piece is both a timely reminder of what happens if you eat your own turd sandwiches, find out that it doesn’t taste very well, and pretend it’s the finest beef there is. Bon appetit, I suppose.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Green Conversion and Increased Production Cause Increased Greenhouse Gas Emissions at Zinc Factory

The factory boasts the world’s cleanest zinc production, but the ‘Green Zinc Odda’ project will increase CO2 emissions by 50 per cent. ‘This isn’t greenwashing’, environmentalists claim.

By Leif Rune Løland, NRK, 16 May 2026 [source; archived]

Despite extensive [I suspect meant is ‘expensive’] climate measures, the major conversion at the Boliden zinc factory in Odda will actually increase the factory’s total emissions.

Emissions per ton of zinc are to be reduced by 15 per cent,

At the same time, it is planned to increase zinc production by 75 per cent.

The total emissions will therefore be 50 per cent higher than today.

‘We believe [key word here] this is an important climate measure. But this is primarily about an increase in production’, says Karl Ystanes, communications manager at Boliden Odda [ah, and someone might have believed (sic) this is about the environment™ or saving the planet™].

‘When we now increase production, we are in the market with an offering that is already best in class’, says Karl Ystanes, pictured here with managing director Helene Seim.

‘The world’s cleanest’

In four years, Boliden has carried out an extensive expansion and conversion. They call it ‘Green Zinc Odda 4.0’.

A year ago, the group celebrated the project as complete, but that was a bit too optimistic. The modernised and expanded production is still not fully up and running [huhum, why is that? Hard to say, but the project cost some 750m euros, but the total price tag clocks in ‘between 11 and 12 billion Norwegian crowns’, i.e., about 1b euros, and the main reason the CO2 footprint™ is relatively low is that the site uses hydropower].

‘Green zinc means that the zinc we produce here in Odda has the lowest CO2 footprint among our competitors’, said Managing Director Helene Seim when NRK visited the factory last year [yeah, that’ll save the world, provided the world will put a price on CO2 emissions].

Total Emissions Increase

But Ystanes admits that the total emissions from the factory are increasing:

Yes, that’s right. Total emissions are increasing somewhat [lol].

Boliden defends itself by saying that they already emit very little CO2. So 50 per cent more is quite a bit [that claim was too much, even (sic) for the otherwise totally brain-addled NRK journos™].

[Ystanes] It may be a large percentage increase, but it’s a small [total] amount, if compared on a global level [lol, this is so hare-brained].

[NRK] But they sold the expansion project as a climate measure with a 15 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions?

[Ystanes] I can’t answer that completely. But I think the idea, or what has been said, is that we increase emissions a little, but increase production more [as if we needed any more evidence of the grift-cum-fraud-like nature of the Green™ New Deal…]

‘This isn’t greenwashing’

This is how Boliden presents the ‘Green Zink Odda 4.0’ project:

We double the zinc production and at the same time reduce the carbon dioxide intensity by 15 per cent from already a world-leading position.

Ystanes rejects that this is greenwashing when the combined effect is an increase in emissions:

No, I don’t think so. But there must be some climate impact. We are not completely CO2-free. A little CO2 is emitted, but marginally in relation to the big picture, and not least compared to our competitors, who emit more CO2 per ton.

He hopes that competitors try to catch up with the climate initiative [so, basically, the firm spent one billion euros on the ‘hope’ (their words, not mine) that their competitors will do the same, which, at a future date, might equalise the playing field: when did this kind of thinking™ become normal?].

‘It should be noticed [by Boliden’s competitors]’ [well, what else is there to say? I suspect that since this is Norway’s only zinc plant, all these others who should take notice are foreign competitors, and I’m pretty sure they’ll go, sure, let’s spend tons of money on questionable things].

‘Does not address the climate problem’

At the Norwegian Climate Foundation, project manager Kirsten Å. Øystese is not entirely impressed by ‘Green Zink Odda 4.0’:

It is great that they are improving production, but it is the total emissions that matter in total. For the climate problem, it does not help that emissions per produced unit decrease if the total emissions increase [quick question, Ms. Øystese: do we need zinc? If so, there’s your answer].

But she agrees that Boliden Odda has low greenhouse gas emissions in principle [lol, so, do we talk about double-standards here?].

In 2023, Boliden had the 45th-largest single emissions of CO2 among Norwegian land-based industries (red dot far right). The Mongstad refinery is definitely at the top [this is Norway’s only refinery, and since one kinda needs what they produce, that’s the beginning and end of any such discussion].

Only 0.01% of total Norwegian emissions come from this zinc factory [yet somehow they got a ton of legacy media attention while their continued law-breaking with respect to pollution, as reported on 9 March 2026, gets downplayed, hence this digression into NRK’s write-up of a story that appeared elsewhere (source; archived)

BT: Zinc factory Boliden has had illegally high emissions for several years Last year, the Zinc factory Boliden in Odda received a notice of a compulsory fine of over one million crowns [about 100K euros] if they do not correct the issue at-hand. The infractions concerned illegal emissions to water, lack of emission control, and inadequate storage of hazardous waste, according to Hardanger Folkeblad [remember: Boliden is a showcase of Green™ whatever TF you wish to call them] Now it turns out that the zinc plant has had illegally high emissions of several heavy metals and gases for several years, reports Bergens Tidende. These are said to be zinc [oh, the irony], cadmium, nickel, and sulphur dioxide. In 2023, Boliden Odda released 189 tons of toxic sulphur dioxide gas into the air above the plant [it’s awesome that this isn’t CO2, eh?]. This is over twelve times more than the emission limit of 14.4 tons this year, according to the Norwegian Environment Agency [what’s a deviation in excess of a magnitude among Green™ friends?] In addition, Boliden is said to have violated the daily limit for arsenic emissions through the purification plant 178 times between 1 Jan. and 14 Sept last year [that period corresponds to 257 days, but there were only 176 working days in Norway in 2025, i.e., this wasn’t an aberration but rather standard operating procedure; also, what’s a bit of excess arsenic among Green™ friends?] ‘We take seriously the fact that the company has had illegal emissions into water for several years’, section manager Orvik at the Norwegian Environment Agency tells BT. If Boliden does not clean up the violations by 1 Sept 2026, they will have to pay a fine of 800,000 Norwegian crowns [shockingly, that fine corresponds to 0.00006957% of the sum of 11.5b Norwegian crowns invested: I’m sure this possible fine weighs, indeed, very, very heavily on the conscience of Boliden’s management]. ‘We are working to close the discrepancies in the report, and we will respond to the agency within the deadlines that apply’, writes HR and communications manager Karl Ystanes at Boliden to the newspaper [I’m totally convinced they’ll do so /sarcasm].

As you can see, there’s an ever so slight discrepancy between the Green™ BS that’s peddled vs. reality as-is; we note, further, that it’s apparently o.k. to massively pollute, on an ongoing basis and over several years, and still get quite positive media coverage by our intrepid and cantankerous journos™ over at the Norwegian state broadcaster, to say nothing about the refusal of gov’t to, well, enforce the law (but woe onto the citizen who doesn’t sort his or garbage)—and now back to the main NRK piece]

Nevertheless, the Norwegian Environment Agency has recently [sic] threatened [you’ve been a naughty company] Boliden Odda with a compulsory fine due to illegal emissions to the sea and air [which went on for several years].

‘Compared to other industries, Boliden is not among the worst. They have low emissions’, says Øystese, adding:

So a small increase from a low level doesn’t make a big difference. But any increase in emissions takes us in the wrong direction. It’s never insignificant.

[at this point, there’s a photo slideshow with comments, and while it would be tempting to show all these pictures, one would get distracted from the inane commentary; hence, I’ll reproduce the comments ‘only’]

Businesses, Environmentalists, and Politicians Believe:

Industry Manager Martine Mørk in Zero:

Even though this will increase emissions, it is strategically important that Europe produces the metals and minerals that we need in an emissions-free society. So it is good that there is investment in Norwegian industry [we’re back to zero-sum, mercantilistic argumentations]. Emissions are relatively small in an industrial context. Nevertheless, it is important to ensure that emissions do not increase. Today’s CO2 compensation scheme requires industry to invest in climate and energy measures [this comment gives away the game: if you compensate™ for your emissions here by, say, paying for planting trees elsewhere, you’re good in terms of both virtue-signalling and PR; for a particularly egregious example of Oslo Int’l Airport pretending to pay for such a scheme that was never carried out, see this:

And now let’s move on to (drum roll)]

CEO Bjørn Kjærand Haugland in Skifte [that would be a think tank/lobby group that peddles this kind of Green™ New Deal:

Lower emissions per ton can be positive if the production replaces more emission-intensive production elsewhere, while total emissions can increase when production increases. Whether this is greenwashing depends on how the company communicates the results of the project, and whether they are open about increased total emissions. We urge everyone to follow the principles in the Greenwashing Poster.

State Secretary Astrid Hoem (Labour Party) at the Ministry of Climate and Environment:

Norway must have industry. We will not solve the climate problem by closing down production at home and importing more from other countries [doh]. Increased production usually results in higher total emissions. This is not good for the climate. At the same time, it is positive that companies are investing in reducing emissions per unit produced. If industrial restructuring is to be successful, we must combine value creation and competitiveness with reduced emissions [sounds reasonable enough].

Truls Gulowsen of the Norwegian Nature Conservation Association:

It is positive that the world’s most efficient zinc factory is becoming even more efficient and expanding its production. Hope this is copied by others in the global market. This is not greenwashing, but a good example of how environmental improvements can contribute to increased investments and safe jobs. The zinc plant in Odda has made major environmental improvements through strict environmental requirements. It is great that this great project continues [nevermind the massive infractions of precisely these environmental regulations and the gov’t’s unwillingness to make Boliden pay].

Press spokesperson Ellen Maria Skjelsbæk at Equinor

The question about Boliden is not for Equinor to decide. Since 2015, the Mongstad refinery has reduced CO2 emissions by over 25 per cent. Among other things, 250,000 tons through the conversion of the gas turbine, and over 100,000 tons through various energy efficiency measures. Emissions are directly linked to production levels and energy use. We are continuously working to reduce emissions [but … if this is the case, this means Equinor is committed to the reduction of energy use = activity].

Arild Hermstad of MDG [Norway’s Green™ party]:

Absolutely great that they produce with lower emissions than before. At the same time, a textbook example of how technological improvement is often eaten up by consumption and production growth [well, yes and no—this is called the Jevons Paradox, named after the English economist William Stanley Jevons who wrote about precisely this in his 1865 (!) book The Coal Question: ‘In 1865, the English economist William Stanley Jevons observed that technological improvements that increased the efficiency of coal use led to the increased consumption of coal in a wide range of industries. He argued that, contrary to common intuition, technological progress could not be relied upon to reduce fuel consumption.[6][7]’ (quote from the Wiki entry Jevons Paradox]. We will not reach any national climate goals if all industrial companies increase emissions [re-read preceding quote and draw your own conclusions]. Boliden has low emissions compared to other heavy industries. Cuts are most important at the largest sources, such as Mongstad, Yara, Melkøya, and the aluminium industry [yeah, let’s get all poor together].

Martin Sveinssønn Melvær in Bellona:

Zinc is crucial for both the green transition, and Norway needs Boliden Odda, which is among the cleanest producers in the world. When they increase production and cut emissions per unit, there is a real climate benefit globally [no comment]. But Bellona has reported Boliden to the police after nine Polish workers were urgently hospitalized after being poisoned with mercury while building infrastructure for the green shift [note to self: add mercury pollution to the laundry list of pollution cited above].

Communications Manager Marianne Stigset at Elkem:

Elkem has no ownership interests or business relationship with Boliden. It is therefore not natural for us to comment on this. Apart from the fact that we congratulate Boliden on the completion of an important Norwegian industrial project that contributes to more jobs and the delivery of a raw material the world needs, produced with the lowest CO2 footprint.

2nd Deputy Director Sofie Marhaug in Raudt [that would be Norway’s Bolshevik party]:

I wouldn’t call this greenwashing. Even if it has a negative impact on the national climate accounts, the measures could be positive for global emissions, but that depends on total global consumption [it’s all relative, you see]. The effect is the opposite of electrification of the shelf, which embellishes the Norwegian climate accounts [and which is also hare-brained, but then again, this is the Bolsheviks talking …]. It’s good that we have a power processing industry in Norway that is based on renewable hydropower [which has nothing to do with the subject-matter, but, then again, this is the Bolsheviks talking …].

Lars Haltbrekken in SV [that would be the Socialist Left]:_

First of all, I would like to praise Boliden for cutting emissions per ton produced. They show that they are a company that takes the climate crisis seriously [so, how much longer will Boliden be in business?] We will have a small increase in total Norwegian emissions, but it is not large. And it can quickly be reduced much more elsewhere through zinc from Boliden replacing more polluting products elsewhere. So I welcome this [the intellectual quality of SV’s utterances is about in the same ballpark as that of his Bolshevik comrades].

Communications Director Anders Vindegg at Hydro:

We have no insight into Boliden’s project in Odda and therefore have no comment on this.

[thus ends the ‘reactions by VIPs’ section]

Reputation and Recruitment

Øystese supports Ystanes in saying that ‘Green Zink Odda 4 .0’ is not greenwashing [keep in mind that Ms. Øystese works for the Norwegian Climate Foundation]:

But it depends on how they communicate about emissions. It can create confusion if people don’t understand what the change entails.

[NRK] Is Boliden exaggerating the climate impact of the project?

[Øystese] They speak positively about the project. It is probably important for them, also in terms of reputation and recruitment, as it is for everyone else. This measure does not have a huge climate impact, but it could still be important [no shit analysis, Sherlock].

‘If this only contributes to increased production and increased emissions, then it has a negative effect on the climate’, says Kirsten Å. Øystese of the Norwegian Climate Foundation.

Increased Consumption Increases Climate Impact

[Øystese] If increased production from Boliden replaces production somewhere else in the world that has higher emissions, it can also contribute positively to total emissions. But if it only contributes to increased production and increased emissions, then it has a negative effect on the climate.

[NRK] Is this a typical example of how the effects of climate action are often negated by increases in consumption and production?

‘To some extent, this happens in several places, not just in Boliden’, concludes [sic] Øystese.

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts, so does mine: welcome to the club.

This is so mind-bogglingly stupid, it’s highly dubious that the journos™ who write this kind of crap, as well as the normies™ who read this kind of nonsense, don’t, at some point, go, ‘wait a moment, this doesn’t make any sense’.

The mere fact that these kinds of stupid things can even exist in the real world tells you everything you may ever wanted (needed) to know about how low standards, expectations, and cognitive abilities have fallen.

It’s about as stupid as this umpteenth part of my ongoing series ‘The Greatest Grift of All’:

Note also this one:

I could literally go on posting these pieces, but here’s the bottom line: none of these notions will change a single thing.

If you’re like me and do wonder if, and if so, how much money Boliden received in gov’t and gov’t-associated subsidies, here are some answers:

Boliden Odda has been granted investment support by Enova and Innovasjon Norge.

That’s from PRNewswire, and both Enova and Innovasjon Norge are no strangers to this little newsletter:

As reported by Eftasurv.int., Boliden received a grant from the gov’t-owned enterprise Enova to the tune of 341m Norwegian crowns;

Innovasjon Norge, as reported by PRNewswire, gave some money for tech updates at the Boliden plant while

the Nordic Investment Bank also paid out some 100m euros (and note that the original plan™ by Boliden was to ‘aim for a 35% reduction of operating cost per tonne’, as was noted on 10 May 2022—but I suppose if it’s in the application dossier, it doesn’t have to come to that in reality as-is)

Note, in passing, that Enova is the gov’t agency that, since the mandatory introduction of S.M.A.R.T. meters in 2017 has faked ‘energy efficiency labels’ for buildings, which are off by more than 100% relative to real-world consumption vs. whatever BS Enova’s models claimed:

So, this is where we are:

applying for gov’t subsidies in 2022, Boliden claimed to achieve a 35% reduction in emissions per tonne zinc produced whereas the reality is more like a 15% reduction

the Boliden project follows closely the trajectory mapped by Jevons in the mid-1860s, yet since no-one knows anything about history, everybody is surprised™ by the eventual result of higher emissions

Will any of this make a meaningful difference?

It’s unlikely, but at least Boliden got tons of subsidies, some not-too-bad PR, and a future sales pitch (‘we’re cleaner™ than the rest’), illegal pollutions, environmental and labour law infractions be damned.

Ands thus continues the Greatest Grift of All.