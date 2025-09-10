As part of my recurrent series ‘the greatest grift of all’, and with yesterday’s clown car masquerading as Norway’s election™ done, let’s briefly pause on what is going on in regards to the old ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ charade masquerading as Environmentalism™ o’er here.

For an introduction, I refer you to the budding aims of the leftie™ municipal gov’t of Oslo whose politicos™ came up with more regulations and demands as the one solution to solve all problems:

Norwegian municipalities cannot order private developers to have emission-free construction sites. Nor can they force the state to do so, for that matter. This is about to change. A proposal to give municipalities the opportunity to impose such a requirement was recently submitted for consultation under the auspices of the Norwegian Environment Agency, on behalf of the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

For—the Left™ has just been returned to power in the 2025 election, hence they will double and quadruple down on this madness, which is the subject of today’s posting.

With the election pointing towards four more years of leftist™ politicking, totalitarians of all stripes are sensing that their time has come.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Now All Construction Sites in Oslo Will be Emission-Free!’

By Marit Kristine Vea, via LinkedIn, 6 Sept. 2025 [source]

The construction sector is responsible for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions, both globally and here in Norway. This is a challenge that I know the industry takes seriously and is committed to solving. Several players are at the forefront of adopting new technology and are already well underway with the transition to zero emissions [boilerplate intro].

The fact that we are now proposing to impose zero emissions requirements in Oslo is therefore about 1) ensuring that everyone who operates in Oslo has the same framework conditions and 2) accelerating the transition to a zero-emission society [re 1) shows the totalitarian mindset at work while re 2) provides the virtue-signalling do-gooders some (enough) creature comfort to support this policy™ to avoid making any changes to their own lives].

In Oslo, construction sites are responsible for around 60,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year, making them the third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in our city. It goes without saying, but in order to achieve our climate goals, we are completely dependent on these emissions moving towards zero.

To give players time to adjust, we are proposing a gradual introduction of the new requirements. From 2027, at least 30 per cent of energy use on large construction sites must be emission-free, before increasing to 90 per cent from 2030 [these people are so obsessed with that year].

In addition to cutting emissions, there are also several other benefits of switching to zero-emission technology.

One of the most noticeable is the noise. Or rather, the lack of it. Electric excavators and trucks are much quieter than fossil-powered ones, which is very suitable in a dense city with a lot of people and homes around. This is also important for the working environment on construction sites, and the feedback from machine operators and construction workers is almost exclusively positive.

A less visible consequence, but perhaps even more critical from a health perspective, is air quality. All large cities struggle with periods of poor air quality, and Oslo is no exception. Cutting exhaust on construction sites will provide better air and health benefits for everyone.

One of the objections we often hear about climate measures is that ‘this will be too expensive’. I can reassure everyone that it is not emission-free technology that is making homes more expensive in today’s market [lol, rather market™]. We can thank high raw material prices [will their emissions be cut, too?] and interest rates for that [fat cat bankers are bad]. The fact is that emission-free machines are already competitive with fossil-fuelled machines in price.

On municipal construction sites, we have been using emission-free solutions for years. No one has better figures than us.

The figures show that even though the investment cost for zero-emission solutions is a little higher right now, the operating costs are much lower. From a life-cycle perspective, it would therefore already be worthwhile to buy electric rather than fossil [well, I’m unsure about that part—where do the raw materials and other, so-called ‘embodied’ emissions come from?].

Now we are leading the way again in Oslo. By setting requirements, we are accelerating the market for zero-emission solutions. This way, the technology will become both better and cheaper faster. This will benefit the rest of the municipality of Norway, the business community and other countries.

The proposal is now out for consultation. We hope for many good contributions!

Intermission (Bottom Lines)

Welcome to Marit Longstocking’s world: yes, cutting down on exhaust fumes and noise is important and the like.

But let’s not forget who proposes this policy™: it’s the right™-of-centre city gov’t running Oslo since 2023. Curiously, Ms. Vea (municipal profile; Wikipedia); holds a graduate degree in ‘Environment and Development’ from the Fabian London School of Economics. Oh, did I mention she’s from the Liberal Party (Venstre) that not only got handed quite a slap in the face in the national elections of 2025 but is part of the right™-of-centre city gov’t?

Now, one would be forgiven a bit of confusion here to read the above and go for, ah well, them conservatives™ sure know numbers better than them lefties™, right?

Basically, no-one knows if these policies have any kind of foundation in reality.

The construction industry is quite a problem in this, for renovating existing housing is more effective in terms of emissions than building new stock.

And then there’s the entire can-of-worms of the gov’t agency responsible (sic) for energy efficiency labelling of building faking their data since 2017 (when S.M.A.R.T. meters became mandatory):

Of course, these shenanigans would render any sensible politico™, expert™, and journo™ prone to, you know, depart from Lala-Land and return to reality for a change, right?

Right?

Well, not so fast—and in the second instalment, we’ll explore how state broadcaster NRK treats Ms. Vea’s proposal.

Stay tuned for a veritable head-scratcher in terms of madness.