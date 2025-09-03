More stupid news™ from NATO’s transportation hub masquerading as Germany™. This is so you can plan your next holiday around these issues, I suppose. Background here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘ Operationsplan Germany’: Saxony’s Municipalities Told to Prepare for War with Russia

Dresden—This is no drill: For weeks, high-ranking military officials have been canvassing cities and districts across Germany to prepare them for war with Russia. In this eventuality, Germany will become a hub for NATO – and our municipalities will be expected to care for soldiers, tanks, refugees, and victims. The Free State is right in the middle of it.

By Erik Töpfer, via Tag24.de, 24 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

For several weeks, Germany’s mayors and district administrators have been visited by Bundeswehr officers. With these ‘confidential’ meetings, the troops want to advance the development of German municipalities' combat readiness.

If a war with Russia were to happen, Germany is mainly tasked with the supply of NATO forces behind the lines.

Critical infrastructure is to be identified, homeland security concepts developed, and bunker facilities restored. This is reported by the journalist network Correctiv—and the Bundeswehr confirms it.

[the following snippets are from Correctiv’s reporting™, dated 18 Aug. 2025

The Bundeswehr is urging German cities and municipalities to prepare for an impending war on German soil…with these classified meetings, the Bundeswehr is therefore aiming to prepare the cities for a strengthened combat capability. The Bundeswehr confirmed this approach... To best prepare Germany’s infrastructure for the event of a war on German soil or in Eastern Europe and thus provide sufficient deterrence in all scenarios so that an attack on Germany and a war can be avoided…it is continuously being developed further under the responsibility of the Bundeswehr’s Operational Command [orig. Operatives Führungskommando]. The specific focus of the meetings with the Bundeswehr representatives was to identify critical infrastructure, such as important intersections, bridges, or emergency wells. Homeland security concepts [orig. Heimatschutz-Konzepte; that means these must be developed beforehand: I submit that municipalities dusted off some of the Covid-era concepts™] must be presented for these to intercept saboteurs or prevent attacks. It must be clarified who exactly should protect the facilities: local police units, homeland security, or the Bundeswehr? In addition, concepts must be developed for infrastructures that can be repaired as quickly as possible after an attack so they can continue to function [yes, we must have external consultants advise on these matters]. This would also include the restoration of civil defence facilities and bunkers. In many cities, the few nuclear shelters are no longer intact. For large cities, plans must be drawn up for evacuation and the establishment of assembly points for displaced persons in order to prepare escape routes for tens of thousands of people—including the expected internally displaced persons [this is all going to create a massive amount of planning™ for the most-worst-case event to happen, which will lead to chaos; chaos and disorientation among the domestic populace appears to be the main aim here]. Furthermore, filled-in basement connections in inner cities must be cleared to enable the rescue of surviving bomb victims from collapsed buildings…

There’s a lot ‘more’ in this piece, all of which is mind-numbingly stupid, and here’s the gist of a Powerpoint presentation given by Gen. André Bodenmann in mid-Feb. 2025 on the occasion of the German Landkreistag (Municipal Meeting): see if you can spot the main aim of these doings: the population’s mindset.

As the symbol to the left of the mindset shows— ‘little time left to implement “reconstitution RUS” ongoing’—the adversary is clearly established.

And now back to the local paper]

Accordingly, the procedure is part of the ‘Operationsplan Germany’. The so-called ‘OPLAN DEU’ regulates national defence in an emergency. Large parts of it are strictly secret [see here for the parts that are publicly available via the Bundeswehr’s website].

However, the seven-page manual on the subject reveals its direction: the ability to rapidly deploy troops and equipment to NATO’s eastern flank is described as a “central pillar of conventional deterrence”. [this reveals, in my reading, as to why the powers-that-be cannot let go of the Russian bogeyman: there can never be a different enemy, because there’s no planning done to face said other foe; also, let’s not forget that ‘ze Rooskies’ is all politicos™, journos™, and experts™ have been obsessed with for years: it’s not a secret].

Mayor Hilbert and Others Remain Silent—​But Not All

In this case, the Federal Republic will become the ‘Transport Hub Germany’—the logistics center, so to speak, for armies from France, England, and North America [lol, let’s remind everyone that France has 270K active-duty personnel and no conscription (2021, via Wikipedia), Britain has 140K active-duty personnel and no conscription (2025, via Wikipedia), and, yes, the US 1.33m active-duty forces (via Wikipedia, 2021)—and consider the fact that while we laugh about Germany’s lack of military readiness and its inability to quickly create large, deployable units—the same is true of these three countries; in the case of the US, the logistical nightmare of moving, and subsequently supplying, large armies across the Atlantic shall be noted]. ‘NATO’s plans call for continuous logistical and medical support for several hundred thousand soldiers’, it states. ‘Maximum civilian support is…a decisive factor.’ So what are we in for? [that’s a fair question, even if one sets aside the pithy state of emergency care units during the Covid Mania to serve as certainly illuminating insights into the shape of things to come when thousands of casualties arrive each day…will we get dancing nurses and doctors wearing combat-themed (camouflaged) face masks?]

TAG24 has inquired throughout Saxony [so far, this was ± national-level blabber, now we’re in for the added value of local news]. Several district administrators and mayors, such as Dresden’s Mayor Dirk Hilbert (53, FDP), refused to comment, referring them to the Bundeswehr or to a high level of secrecy [isn’t the current simulation of Our Democracy™ awesome? We, the people, are sovereign, yet Our Elected Officials™ won’t tell us anything that’s too super-dooper secret™ for the proles to comprehend (mainly, I’d argue, lest the hoi polloi decides not to play along]

But not all of them: according to TAG24 information, a conference of all Saxon district administrators took place on 13 March [2025], at which a colonel from the Saxon Territorial Command [orig. Landeskommando] drove home these points to participants:

‘The Görlitz district plays a special role’, said its district administrator, Stephan Meyer (44, CDU), when asked. Not only because of the military training areas and the Polish border:

Our railhead already serves as a logistical focus point for troops heading towards the Baltic States, who are supplied here and then move on.

[all fine and dandy, but keep in mind that there’s severe logistical constraints on all of this—see here for an updated discussion of the problems faced with rail transport east of Germany:

And let’s not forget the small-ish problem of moving troops, supplies, and hardware to Görlitz in the first place while casualties, wrecked equipment, and refugees are moving in the opposite direction at the same time: raise your hands if you believe the Pros™ administering Our Democracy™ got you covered on this one]

There Are Already Problems

Heinrich Kohl (69, CDU), mayor of Aue-Bad Schlema, also confirmed the talks. As a municipal representative, he hopes that federal funding will flow quickly, for example, for the expansion of the fire service and disaster protection. But also for the ‘renaissance of a district defense command’, according to Kohl [you see, the main bruahahahaha of Germany’s Zeitenwende (way more debt to be funnelled towards the Bundeswehr, but also a significant chunk earmarked for related™ projects, such as maintenance of bridges and the like) is that a lot of these funds will be used for these related™ projects, i.e., it’s a boondoggle from start to finish as Mr. Kohl indicates that many small-town mayors will now go, cap in hand, and tell every Bundeswehr staffer that this bridge and, yes, that small road there, too, is of excessively high military, if not geopolitical, relevance to fight ze Rooskies™]

There is already a problem: municipalities are only responsible for these tasks in times of tension or war. ‘Civil defense is a federal matter that hasn't interested anyone for the past 30 years’, said a spokesperson for the city of Leipzig [and now, with no-one having any experience whatsoever, 25-something-olds, who have consulting experience, are calling the shots: what can will go wrong?].

And District Administrator Meyer added that such provisions must be financed: ‘Building bunkers or upgrading bridges to meet military weight classes is not a municipal responsibility.’ [you can clearly see the local officials, cap in hand, petitioning the Bundeswehr to get federal funds—it’s a spectacle to behold, esp. as neighbouring municipalities will outdo each other to obtain more funding than the other guy because Everything™ and Anything™ is Highly Relevant™ here].

The final stage of OPLAN DEU, the implementation of security measures, is planned for spring 2026. By then, at the latest, citizens will likely also be updated on the new situation [that means, likely, that an escalatory number of psy-ops is going to be deployed from now till then].

Bottom Lines

Are you feeling more safe and secure from ze Rooskies™ already? The British, French, and US militaries will do the heavy lifting, that is, according to the Planning™ while, as I wrote the other day,

the new Bundeswehr will be a less-than-glorified assortment of parking meter maids.

Is this because no-one among planners in DC, Paris, and London trusts ze Germans? That could very well be, and even the briefest glance at Mr. Merz and his associates indicates high levels of wariness.

Yet, I wish to add another facet here (while setting aside, at least for the time being, the fundamental un-seriousness of those involved here) we haven’t talked about yet:

What does ‘the West’ do if the Russian bogeymen won’t come?

The first answer is, of course, a massive economic collapse and a relapse into more or less desperate struggles for survival.

Imagine, for a moment, the following outline:

The year is 2030, and NATO is all geared up and ready (incl. that one single-track railroad line from Poland to Talinn), the economy is massively dislocated due to the military-led emphasis on defence™ to the detriment of consumer goods while the umpteenth package of secondary (this is what the EU is doing right now) and tertiary sanctions has led to critical shortages of energy and raw materials, as well as intermittent access to all kinds of goods and services to Western civilians. The mood is gloomy, with discontent clearly rising, esp. among the teeming masses of non-Europeans who simply fail to understand why transfer payments have been all but cancelled and there’s no historical or political understanding of why we fight, once more, against ze Rooskies™. At least some of the more recent arrivals enlist due to promises of better pay, guns, and other goodies. Other than that, there’s not a lot going on: the civilian economy is virtually non-existent due to the fifth year of a massive economic contraction, propaganda is rampant, and after years of indoctrination, a new generation is eager to march east to solve what ails Europe™ once and for all. Critical voices are all but silenced, mainly due to massive censorship and debanking due to the introduction of CDBDs and digital IDs required to access virtually everything. There are intermittent shortages of fuel, food, and other goods, and a kind of bunker mentality—really Stockhold by proxy—is readying the population for open hostilities. Now, all that’s required is an opening shot.

The weirdest and most farcical aspect of these considerations isn’t that this sounds so wildly outlandish that this can’t happen here.

Go back to spring 2020 and reconsider the insane amount of compliance organised virtually overnight—and if you consider the Covid Op as something that organically happened, well, I’ve got a bridge or a ship tunnel project to sell to you: just get inn touch with my agent, he’s a Nigerian prince, by the way.

Having moved to Norway in summer 2020, I recall distracting the kids with some of the following absurdities (which you may not have watched before) while we were brushing their teeth in autumn of that year:

Of course, it’s not just the army that did such awesome dance moves, here’s the airforce doing their part:

And here’s the Navy who didn’t want to be outdone:

All these absurdities predate the Covid Mania, and they originated in state broadcaster NRK’s anti-mobbing/inclusion campaign ‘BliMe’ (that’s done nationwide in autumn of each school year, but I didn’t know that back in 2020).

But the point here is this: when the Covid Op was launched, there was ample precedent for these matters, and the dancing nurses and first responders of 2020/21—I do think this was part and parcel of an ancillary psy-op—were what Roger Stahl dubbed Militainment (Routledge, 2010).

So, watch out for more dancing soldiers, especially German ones, for they are highly likely to come to your screens before too long.