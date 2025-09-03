Die Fackel 2.0

Martin Bassani
5h

There will be no war with Ruskies on German soil, but there will be plenty of internal tension created within Germany. All these preparations are for the benefit of German people. They must fall in line with the imperial agenda or else. The Empire can’t have people messing up their thing through political means (democratic or otherwise). Most of Europe will be a victim of these psy-ops.

On one hand Russians a threat but on the other Ukrainians can beat them; if only we give them enough weapons! While Russians are unlikely to lose a war in Ukraine they aren’t exactly winning, either. Nevertheless, they pose a mortal threat to Europe! These sorts of logical inconsistencies can only be offset by persistent propaganda campaign. And then, it requires people who can no longer think for themselves. COVID has proven we have a plentiful supply of them.

1 reply by epimetheus
Mickeyd
3h

Good reading. I just hope that the majority of the German people are awake to the wiles of city of london and their banking world who let everyone else fight their wars and continue to create mayhem world wide in their interests.

1 reply by epimetheus
